Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Victory Miami
No reviews yet
3252 NE 1st Ave unit 107
Miami, FL 33137
Starters
Thai Chili Jerked Wings
$22.00
MAMBO WINGS
$20.00
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
$22.00
Hand Cut Crab Fries
$22.00
Victory Shrimp
$20.00
Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls
$22.00
Fried Calamari
$24.00Out of stock
Jerk Chicken Buns
$21.00
ALL FLATS MAMBO WINGS
$24.00
ALL FLAT JERK WINGS
$24.00
Henny Wings
$15.00Out of stock
Honey Buffalo Wings
$20.00Out of stock
All Flats Honey Buffalo Wings
$22.00Out of stock
Jerk Salmon Skewers
$21.00
Sides (DINNER)
Candied Yams
$12.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
$12.00
Curry Green Beans
$12.00
Grilled Asparagus
$12.00
Hand Cut Truffle Fries
$14.00
Macaroni & Cheese
$14.00
Regular Fries
$12.00
Seafood Mac & Cheese
$24.00
Side Of Spinach
$12.00
Side Salad
$12.00
Collard Greens
$10.00
Fried Chicken Side
$15.00
Side Of Grilled Chicken
$12.00
Side of Grilled Salmon
$16.00
Side Of Lamb (2 Pieces)
$20.00
Side of Lobster Tail (FRIED)
$24.00
Side of Lobster Tail (GRILLED)
$24.00
Side of Shrimp (FRIED) - 4 PIECES
$15.00
Side of Shrimp (GRILLED) - 4 PIECES
$14.00
Side Of Lamb Rice
$15.00
Side Salmon Rice
$15.00
Side White Rice
$12.00
Side Lobster Rice
$20.00
Garlic Butter Crab
$18.00
Banana Peppers
$2.00
Garlic Butter Lobster Meat
$18.00
Mashed Potatoes
$12.00
Rice & Beans
$12.00
BRUNCH
Down & Dirty
$30.00
King Avocado Toast
$22.00
Snap N Grits
$30.00Out of stock
Barnyard Delicacy
$28.00
VICTORY FRENCH TOAST
$24.00
Victory Omelette
$32.00
Salmon Miracle
$32.00
Crab Tater Tots
$22.00
Fried Shrimp PoBoy
$30.00
Short Rib Biscuit
$32.00
Scrambled Eggs
$6.00
Under The Sea
$26.00
Scramble with Cheese
$8.00
Love & Victory
$29.00
Biscuit
$5.00
Hash Browns
$7.00
Wake And Bake Sandwich
$22.00
Over Hard Eggs
$6.00
Tater Tots NO SAUCE
$10.00
Love & Victory
$29.00
Side of Cornbread (GRITS)
$3.00Out of stock
Side Of Cornbread (As Side)
$3.00Out of stock
Deep Fried French Toast
$32.00Out of stock
Chicken N French Toast
$29.00
Side Steak
$12.00
Desserts
Vanilla Hennessy Bread Pudding
$15.00
Birthday Cupcakes
Classic Cheesecake
$15.00
Cookie & Cream CheeseCake
$15.00
Add Ice Cream
$4.00
Chocolate Lava
$15.00Out of stock
Rum Raisin Lemon Pound Cake W/ Ice Cream
$16.00Out of stock
Cookie Skillet
$18.00
Casamigos Pound Cake
$15.00
Peach Cobbler
$18.00
Strawberry Pound Cake
$15.00Out of stock
Banana Cheesecake
$15.00
Dessert Platter
$25.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler
$16.00
Pecan Pie
$16.00
DINNER ENTREES
RIBEYE
$55.00
PAN SEARED SALMON
$38.00
Chimichuri Lamb Chops
$45.00
LOBSTER FRIED RICE
$48.00
Seafood ALFREDO PASTA
$38.00
Shrimp Fried Rice
$40.00Out of stock
French Braised Oxtail
$48.00
Chicken Pesto Pasta
$32.00
Southern Fried Chicken
$36.00
Curry Chicken Special
$38.00
Vggie Stir Fry
$25.00Out of stock
Add Lobster Meat
$16.00
Crab Stuffed Shrimp
$36.00Out of stock
Short Rib Mac N Cheese
$32.00Out of stock
Add Crab
$10.00Out of stock
Sauces
Cilantro Lime SAUCE
$2.00
Cajun Aioli SAUCE
$2.00
Spicy Mayo SAUCE
$2.00
Chipotle Mayo SAUCE
$2.00
Caesar Dressing SAUCE
$2.00
Lemon Vinaigrette SAUCE
$2.00
Crab Creole SAUCE
$8.00
Truffle Butter
$16.00
Alfredo Sauce
$3.00
Melted Butter
$1.00
Thai Jerk Chili Sauce
$2.00
Parmesan Cheese
$3.00
Blue Cheese
$2.00
Ranch
$2.00
Creole Cream Sauce
$4.00
Cajun Veloute
$3.00
Mambo Sauce
$2.00
Rosemary Sauce
$2.00
Sweet Thai Chili Sauce
$1.00
Chimichuri
$6.00
A1 - Sauce
$3.00
Marinara
$2.00
Garlic Butter Crab
$18.00
Victory Sauce
$3.00
Old Bay
$2.00
Feta Chesse
$2.00
Buffalo Sauce
$2.00
$2.00
Side Of Cheese
$2.50
Sides (BRUNCH)
Scramble with Cheese
$9.00
Scrambled Eggs
$7.00
Over Easy Eggs
$6.00
Side Of Bacon
$6.00
Hash Browns
$5.00
Side Of Grits
$10.00
Side Of Waffle
$10.00
Side Of French Toast
$10.00
Side Of Toast
$3.00
Side Of Catfish
$10.00
Side of Shrimp (GRILLED) - 4 PIECES
$14.00
Side Of Sausage
$6.00
Side of Shrimp (FRIED) - 4 PIECES
$15.00
Side Steak
$12.00
TACO TUES
Steak Taquito
$24.00Out of stock
Jerk Chicken Taquito
$22.00Out of stock
Chicken Fajitas
$28.00Out of stock
Steak Fajitas
$30.00Out of stock
Salmon Tacos
$21.00Out of stock
Baja Fish Tacos
$22.00Out of stock
Carne Asada Tacos
$22.00Out of stock
Shrimp Ceviche Tacos
$21.00Out of stock
Steak Tacos
$21.00Out of stock
Snapper Tacos
$22.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tacos
$28.00
Short Rib Birria
$30.00
Mahi Mahi Tacos
$24.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Taco
$21.00Out of stock
Chicken Quesadilla
$22.00Out of stock
FOURTH OF JULY SPECIALS
Liquor
Tito's
$12.00
Redd Rose Vodka
$11.00Out of stock
Absolut
$11.00
Absolute Citron
$11.00
Belvedere
$14.00
Ciroc
$14.00
Ciroc Coconut
$14.00
Ciroc Peach
$14.00
Ciroc Pineapple
$14.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Kettle One
$14.00
Russian Standard
$10.00
Absolute
$14.00
Bombay sapphire
$12.00
Bookers Gin
$10.00
Hendrick's
$14.00
Ingenious Gin
$12.00
Puerto de Indians
$10.00
Puerto de Indians (PINK)
$12.00
Tanqueray
$12.00
Whitley Neill
$12.00Out of stock
Black Label
$12.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00
Crown Apple
$10.00
Crown Peach
$12.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
Fire Ball
$12.00
Four Roses Bourbon
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$12.00
Jameson
$12.00
Markers Mark
$14.00
Peaky Blinder
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
Screwball
$12.00Out of stock
Uncle Nearest
$16.00Out of stock
Uncle Nearest 1884
$16.00Out of stock
Black Whiskey
$14.00
Chivas 12YR
$12.00
Dewars White Label
$12.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$12.00
Johnny Walker Blue Label
$48.00
Johnny Walker Red Label
$10.00
MaCallan 12YR
$16.00
Port Dundas
$15.00
Amaretto disaronno
$10.00
Alizee
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Baileys
$10.00
Campari
$10.00
Chambord
$10.00
Grand marnier
$10.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Martini extra dry
$10.00
Martini rosso
$10.00
Midori
$10.00Out of stock
Ouzo
$10.00
Sambuca
$10.00
St germain
$10.00
LS Cream
$10.00
Peach Schnapps
$10.00
Dusse'
$16.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00
Hennessy VSOP
$19.00
Hennessy XO
$40.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$16.00
Remy Martin XO
$42.00
Remy Martin 1738
$18.00
Villon Vsop
$17.00
Appelton Estates Signature
$13.00
Barbancourt 4 YR White
$12.00Out of stock
Barbancourt 4YR Dark
$13.00
Bumbu XO
$37.00
Brugal ( Dark)
$12.00
Barbancourt 8 YR
$16.00Out of stock
Barcelo Imperial
$14.00Out of stock
Captain Morgan Spiced
$10.00
Diplomatico RESERVA (GREEN)
$15.00
Don Q (WHITE)
$12.00
Flora de Cana 12 YR
$15.00
Malibu
$12.00
PLANTATION 5YR
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple
$12.00
Soul Cachaca
$12.00
Zacapa 23 YR
$17.00
Zacapa XO
$35.00
Yolo Gold
$12.00
Casamigos BLANCO
$16.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Casamigos Anejo
$22.00
Cincoro BLANCO
$25.00
Cincoro Anejo
$32.00
Clase Azul Blanco (CLEAR)
$30.00
Clase Azul Reposado (BLU/WHITE)
$42.00
Dobel Diamante (BLACK)
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Don Julio Reposado
$15.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Don Julio 1942 Primavera
$42.00
Illegal Mezcal
$12.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Ojo Del Sol Grapefruit Tequila
$11.00
1942 Bottle
$1,200.00
Ace of Spade Bottle
$1,250.00
Ace of Spades 3L
$4,950.00
Casamigos Blanco BTL
$500.00
Casamigos reposado
$600.00
Ciroc BTL
$475.00
Clase Azul Bottle
$800.00
Don Julio Anejo BTL
$525.00
Don Julio Blanco BTL
$475.00
Don Julio Repo BTL
$500.00
Don Perignon Bottle
$650.00
Dusse BTL
$695.00
Grey Goose Bottle
$525.00
Hennessy VS Bottle
$325.00
Jameson Bottle
$200.00
Moet & Chandon Bottle
$250.00
Moet & Chandon ICE
$450.00
Most Rose Nectar
$400.00
Patron Bottle
$475.00
Remy Martin BTL
$500.00
Remy. X o
$1,000.00
Titos Bottle
$375.00
V. 3 Peat PKG
$1,800.00
V. Back to Back PKG
$1,500.00
V. Champion PKG
$1,850.00
V. Playoff PKG
$1,000.00
V. Preseason PKG
$1,000.00
V. Superbowl PKG
$3,250.00
Vueve Clicquot
$250.00
Dobel Diamente Bottle (Owners)
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado Bottle (Owners)
$58.00
1942 ( Owners)
$159.00
Clase Azul Repo Owners
$169.00
Don Julio Anejo Owner Bottle
$65.00
Hennessy VSOP BOTTLE
$650.00
Hennessy VS
$69.00
HENNESSY VS
$59.00
Veuve Cliquot
$55.00
Claze Azul Silver Owners
$160.00
Dom P Rose ( Owner)
$250.00
Don Julio Repo Owner Bottle
$65.00
$65.00
Black Whiskey
$350.00
10 To 1
$250.00
Dusse Owners
$65.00
Casamigo Blanco ( Owners)
$65.00
Casamigo Anejo ( Owners)
$65.00
Aia (Kitchen)
$5.64
Absolute Citron Martini
$16.00
Absolute Vanilla Martini
$16.00
Ciroc Martini
$19.00
Ciroc Coconut Martini
$19.00
Ciroc Peach Martini
$19.00
Ciroc Pineapple Martini
$19.00
Grey Goose Martini
$22.00
Kettle One Martini
$22.00
New Amsterdam Martini
$16.00
Russian Standard Martini
$16.00
Tito's Martini
$17.00
Bombay Sapphire Martini
$17.00
Hendrick's Martini
$22.00
Puerto de Indians Martini
$15.00
Puerto de Indians (PINK) Martini
$15.00
Tanqueray Martini
$17.00
Whitley Neil Martini
$17.00
Bookers Martini
$17.00
Casamigos Blanco Martini
$19.00
Casamigos Reposado Martini
$21.00
Grand Marnier Martini
$17.00
Patron Martini
$18.00
Don Julio Martini
$19.00
Don Julio Reposado Martini
$19.00
Casamigos Anejo Martini
$21.00
1942 Martini
$54.00
Illegal Mezcal Martini
$16.00
Casamigo Blanco Margarita
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado Margarita
$21.00
Casamigos Anejo Margarita
$25.00
Clase Azul Blanco (PLATA) Margarita
$40.00
Clase Azul Reposado Margarita
$48.00
Dobel Diamante (BLACK) Margarita
$15.00
Don Julio 1942 Margarita
$53.00
Don Julio Blanco Margarita
$16.00
Don Julio Reposado Margarita
$18.00
Don Julio Anejo Margarita
$20.00
Illegal Mezcal Margarita
$15.00
Patron Silver Margarita
$17.00
Ojo Del Sol Grapefruit Tequila Margarita
$14.00
Cincoro Blanco Maragrita
$28.00
Cincoro Anejo Margarita
$35.00
Hennessy Margarita
$18.00
Remy Ma Margarita
$17.00
Dusse Margarita
$19.00
1942 Primavera Margarita
$52.00
Illegal Mezcal Margarita
$15.00
Appleton Estates Signature Mojito
$16.00
Barbancourt 4 YR Mojito
$16.00
Barbancourt 8 YR Mojito
$19.00Out of stock
Barcelo Imperial Mojito
$17.00Out of stock
Captain Morgan Spiced Mojito
$17.00
Diplomatico Reserva Mojito
$18.00
Don Q (White) Mojito
$15.00
Flor De Cana 12 YR Mojito
$18.00
Malibu Mojito
$15.00
Plantation 5 YR Mojito
$13.00
Plantation Pineapple Mojito
$15.00
Zacapa 23 YR Mojito
$20.00
Zacapa XO Mojito
$38.00
Soul Cachaca Mojito
$15.00
Yolo Gold Mojito
$15.00
Brugal Mojito
$15.00
Beer
Wine/Champagne
A To Z Pinot Noir
$12.00
Anastasia Red GLS
$12.00
Bonanza Cabernet
$12.00
Caballero Merlot
$12.00Out of stock
Tribute Cabernet
$11.00Out of stock
Los Vascos Cabernet
$11.00Out of stock
Menage A Trois Merlot
$10.00
Prisoner Pinot Noir
$25.00Out of stock
Region I Cabernet
$10.00
Louigi Bosca Malbec
$12.00
Z - A to Z Pinot Noir BTL
$55.00
Z - Been Noir BTL
$49.00Out of stock
Z - Bonanza Cabernet BTL
$55.00
Josh Cellars Merlot
$39.00Out of stock
Z - Los Vascos Cabernet BTL
$42.00Out of stock
Z - Menage A Trois Merlot
$48.00
Longevity
$11.00Out of stock
Z - Region I Cabernet BTL
$39.00
Z - Louigi BoscaMalbec BTL
$44.00
Z - Sierra Del Mar Pinot Noir
$39.00Out of stock
Z - Tribute Cabernet BTL
$36.00Out of stock
Josh Merlot
$12.00
Z - ANASTASIA RED GEORGIAN BTL
$49.00
AI AI RED WINE BTL
$36.00
AI AI GEORGIAN RED WINE BTL
$36.00
Anastasia Red GLS
$12.00
AIX Rose GLS
$12.00
Bartenura Moscato GLS
$9.00
Beringer Chardonnay GLS
$14.00
Beringer Pino Grigio GLS
$8.00
Eco Domani Pinot Grigio
$10.00Out of stock
Chateau St Michel Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$11.00
Vavasour SB BTL
$36.00
Vavasour SB GLS
$9.00
Whispering Angel Rose GLS
$14.00
Z - AIX Rose BTL
$45.00Out of stock
Z - Bartenura Moscato BTL
$40.00
Z - Beringer Pino Grigio BTL
$42.00
Longevity Chardonnay BTL
$48.00
Z - Whispering Angel Rose BTL
$69.00
Longevity Chardonnay
$11.00Out of stock
Beringer Sauv
$10.00
Chateau St Michel BTL
$32.00
AIX Rose GLS
$12.00Out of stock
AIX Rose BTL
$48.00Out of stock
Tourmaline Rose GLS
$9.00Out of stock
Z - Tourmaline Rose BTL
$38.00
Whispering Angel GLS
$12.00
Z - Whispering Angel BTL
$52.00
Z - Marcel Rose
$10.00
Z Marcel Rose BTTL
$48.00
Moet Nectar Rose Glass
$25.00
Moet Nectar Rose
$35.00
Caposaldo Rose Moscato
$42.00
Mateus Dry Rose
$55.00
Belini glass
$10.00
Bottomless Belinin-Brunch
$40.00
Bottomless Mimosa-Brunch
$40.00
JP Chenet Dry Rose
$11.00Out of stock
JP Chenet Prosecco
$10.00
La Marca Prosecco
$15.00
JP CHENET Mimosa glass
$10.00
Tattinger Champagne Glass
$20.00Out of stock
Z - BTL Ace of Spades
$750.00
Z - BTL Belair Brut Gold
$250.00
Z - BTL Belair Rare Luxe
$150.00
Z - BTL Belair Rare Rose
$275.00
Z - BTL Don Perignon
$600.00
Z - BTL Falanghina Del Sannio
$95.00
Z - BTL JP Chenet Prosecco
$48.00
Z - BTL JP Chenet Rose
$45.00
Z - BTL La Marca
$60.00
Z - BTL Moet & Chandon Bottle
$325.00
Z - BTL Moet Ice Imperial
$475.00
Z - BTL Moet Ice Rose Ice
$400.00
Z - BTL Moet Rose Imperial Nectar
$450.00
Z - BTL Moet Rose Nectar
$425.00
Del Sannio Btl
$60.00
Z - BTL SANTA MARGHERITA
$95.00Out of stock
Z - BTL Taittinger
$225.00
Z - BTL Vueve Cliquot Brut Bottle
$250.00
Z - BTL Vueve Cliquote Rose
$250.00
Vueve Cliquot Glass
$28.00
Belaire Rose GL
$22.00
Lallier
$375.00
Moet Rose Spi!t
$32.00
Cocktails
Not From 63rd
$18.00
Yeah Yeah We Paid
$16.00
Trackstar
$16.00
The Wap
$15.00
The Woo
$18.00
Big Drip
$16.00
Baller Alert
$65.00
Pineapple Express
$15.00
Green Tea Shot
$12.00
1.5oz’s Jameson 0.5oz Peach Schnapps
Long Island
$18.00
Amaretto Sour
$13.00
The Essence
$12.00
Long Island PREMIUM
$25.00
Red Sangria
$13.00
White Sangria
$13.00
French Connection
$18.00
Special Margarita
$10.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
I Know Thats Right
$16.00
Brown Sugar
$17.00
Candy Rain
$16.00
Sweet Lady
$16.00
Just A Friend
$16.00
Bloody Mary
$15.00
FROZE
$15.00Out of stock
Henny Colada Frozen
$16.00
The Pj
$68.00
Soft Drinks
Bottled Water
$6.00
Bottled Soda Water
$7.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry
$5.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Expresso
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Ginger beer
$6.00
Grapefruit
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Non - Alcoholic Cocktail
$8.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple
$5.00
Redbull 8 oz
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$5.00
Sprite
$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$5.00
Soda Water Glass
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00Out of stock
Peach Juice
Watermelon Redbull
$7.00
Yellow Redbull
$7.00
Tonic Water
$4.00
Strawberry Caraffe
$10.00Out of stock
Coffee and tea
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3252 NE 1st Ave unit 107, Miami, FL 33137
Gallery
