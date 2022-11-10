Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Victory Pie Company

305 Reviews

$$

32907 Tamina Rd

Magnolia, TX 77354

Order Again

Popular Items

Key Lime Pie
Burger
Chicken Pot Pie (FROZEN)

Fresh

Apple Crumb Pie

Apple Crumb Pie

$6.75+
Banana Cream Pie

Banana Cream Pie

$6.75+
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.75+
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.75+
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.75+
Magic Cookie

Magic Cookie

$6.75+
Cherry

Cherry

$6.75+
BlackBerry Cobbler

BlackBerry Cobbler

$6.75+
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan

$6.95+Out of stock

Pumpkin

$6.75+

Frozen

3 Cheese Quiche (FROZEN)

3 Cheese Quiche (FROZEN)

$12.95+
Apple Crumb Pie (FROZEN)

Apple Crumb Pie (FROZEN)

$6.75+
Biscuits & Gravy Pot Pie (FROZEN)

Biscuits & Gravy Pot Pie (FROZEN)

$12.95+
Chicken Pot Pie (FROZEN)

Chicken Pot Pie (FROZEN)

$13.95+
Farm House Quiche (FROZEN)

Farm House Quiche (FROZEN)

$39.95+

Veg Out Quiche (FROZEN)

$12.95+
Blackberry Cobbler (FROZEN)

Blackberry Cobbler (FROZEN)

$6.75+
Cherry Pie (FROZEN)

Cherry Pie (FROZEN)

$6.75+

Doggie

Woofles

Woofles

$3.45Out of stock

Pup tart

$3.45Out of stock

Dog Bones

$3.45

FZ- Dog Bones

$3.45Out of stock

FZ - Woofles

$3.45

FZ- Pup Tarts

$3.45

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.95

Hash-Brown Bowl

$12.25

Victory Breakfast

$10.25

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Veggie Quiche

$13.75

Farm House Quiche

$13.75

Kids Breakfast

$7.45

Pancakes (2)

$5.25

Lunch

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Burger

$10.95

KID BURGER

$7.25

BLT Sandwich

$14.95

EOD Burger

$14.25

Patty Melt

$14.25

Angus Patty, Swiss cheese, Caramelized Onions on a on Texas toast

BLT Salad

$13.75

Orchard Harvest Salad

$14.25

Mixed Baby Greens, Feta, Pecans, Apples, Dried Cherries and House Made Poppy Seed Dressing

Stuffed Avocado

$14.75

Chicken Salad

Pint Chic Salad

$12.00

Quart Chic salad

$24.00

Chili

Chili Pint

$9.95

Chili Quart

$19.95

T-SHIRT

BLUE- Shut Your Pie Hole

BLUE- Shut Your Pie Hole

$32.99
BLACK- Shut Your Pie Hole

BLACK- Shut Your Pie Hole

$32.99
GREEN - Est. 2012

GREEN - Est. 2012

$32.99
RAGLAN - Come & Take It

RAGLAN - Come & Take It

$36.99

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad Options

$12.00+

Ranch

Ranch Size Options

$5.75+Out of stock

Coffee

12oz Coffee Bag

$15.00Out of stock

Sweet Sauces

Chocolate Gnache

$3.50+

Salted Carmel

$3.50+

Salsa Verde

Pint

$15.00

Stickers

Pie Hole

$2.50

Rosie

$3.00

Entre

3 Chicken Salad Sandwiches

3 Chicken Salad Sandwiches

$24.99

Three sandwiches Served with croissants (3) and lettuce

6 Chicken Salad Sandwiches

6 Chicken Salad Sandwiches

$49.98

Six sanwhiches Served with Croissants (6) & lettuce

Tomato Basil Soup (Vegan)

$21.95

Butternut Squash Soup (Vegan)

$23.95

Sides

House Salad (Serves 4-6) -Mixed Greens, tomatoes and cucumbers

$14.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit - Serves 4-6

$14.99

No side

Orchard Harvest Salad (serves 4-6) - Mixed Greens, Feta, Pecans, Dried Cherries, Apples,

$21.99

Dessert

Apple Crumb Pie

$36.95

Cherry Pie

$36.95

Blackberry Cobbler

$36.95

Pecan Pie

$36.95

Magic Cookie Pie

$36.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$36.95

American Berry Pie

$36.95

Side Extras

Bacon

$3.50

Ham

$3.50

Sausage patties (2)

$3.50

Single Egg

$2.00

Hash Browns

$2.75

Croissant

$2.25

Toast

$1.95

Pancakes (2)

$5.25

Avocado

$2.50

Fresh fruit

$3.75

Side salad

$3.95

Set Eggs

$4.00

Victory FRIES

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32907 Tamina Rd, Magnolia, TX 77354

Directions

Gallery
Victory Pie Company image
Banner pic
BG pic
Victory Pie Company image

