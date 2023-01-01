Victory Pizza Bar 24450 Main Street #150
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Pizza Bar and Pinball Lounge
Location
24450 Main Street #150, Newhall, CA 91321
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Eat Real on Main - 24450 Main Street #110-120
No Reviews
24450 Main Street Newhall, CA 91321
View restaurant
Spruce and Oak - 24480 Main Street suite 100
No Reviews
24480 Main Street suite 100 Newhall, CA 91321
View restaurant
Drifters Cocktails - 25848 tournament rd
No Reviews
25848 tournament rd SANTA CLARITA, CA 91355
View restaurant