Victory Rivers Burger Bistro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1915 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23702
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Scoreboards Restaurant and Lounge
No Reviews
4806 George Washington Highway Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Pollard's Chicken - Portsmouth
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Special Events
4.3 • 1,686
4806 George Washington Hwy Portsmouth, VA 23702
View restaurant