Victory Rivers Burger Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

1915 Victory Blvd

Portsmouth, VA 23702

Food

GOURMET RICE BOWLS

CHICKEN AND SHRIMP BOWL

$13.50

Grilled Chicken and sauteed shrimp over Jasmine fried rice

GRILLED CHICKEN BOWL

$8.50

Grilled Chicken over Jasmine fried rice

JASMINE FRIED RICE

$5.50

JASMINE FRIED RICE WITH PEPPERS AND ONIONS

$7.50

GOURMET BURGERS

EMPIRE

$11.50

Cheeseburger topped w fresh ribeye steak and grilled onions and peppers

CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato and raw onion

BACON SHRIMP BURGER

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger topped with sauteed shrimp

P-TOWNER

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger topped with fried egg

BURGER MELT

$8.50

Chesseburger topped w fried onions and peppers

SURF AND TURF

$20.00

Cheeseburger topped w Crabcake

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$14.00

Crab no filler

MAJOR WAY

$9.00

CUSTOMER APPRECIATION CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

GOURMET SEAFOOD

CRABCAKE ONLY

$12.00

Crab no filler

GOURMET CHICKEN WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.50

4 pc Whole wings seasoned in our Special Blend Seasoning

EVERYTHING WINGS

$8.75

4 pc Whole wings seasoned in our signature Everything Sauce

STICKY WINGS

$8.75

4 pc Whole wings seasoned in our signature Sticky Sauce

HOT WINGS

$8.75

4 pc Whole wings tossed in our homemade hot sauce

SIDES

SEASONED FRIES

$3.25

CHEESE FRIES

$4.25

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$6.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

SHRIMP (5 PC)

$6.00

CORN FRITTERS (10)

$5.00

ONION RINGS

$5.00

DESSERTS

ASSORTED CAKES

$6.50

AINT YO NANAS BANANA PUDDING

$6.50

1ST SUNDAY

Candy Wings (4)

$18.00

Pepper Steak and Onions

$19.00

Catfish (1)

$20.00

Whiting (2)

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

YumYum Juice

$4.50

80/20

$4.50

Soda

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Sweet Yams

$5.00

Cheesy Mac

$5.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Vanilla Cornbread

$3.00

add Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Assorted Desserts

$6.50

Fried Wings

$18.00

q

$4.00Out of stock

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Stella Artios

$5.00

Medelo

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

YUM YUM JUICE

$3.25

Home Made Fruit Juice

80/20 JUICE

$3.25

80% Lemonade 20% brewed sweet tea

CAN SODA

$1.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

FIJI WATER

$3.75

Sauces

EXTRA SAUCES

STICKY

$1.00

DRIZZLE

$1.00

HOUSE SAUCE

$0.50

DRIP

$0.75

RANCH

$0.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1915 Victory Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23702

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

