Victory Pit Stop
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Victory Pit Stop is bringing a bit of nostalgia to the Treasure Coast of Florida. At this WWII-era themed food truck, we are serving a modern twist on Diner classics. Here you will find our signature meatloaf sandwich, The Knuckleduster; a fully loaded all-beef hot dog, The Chow Hound; not your average BLT, the Flyboy; and no South Florida menu would be complete without a Cuban! Husband and wife chef duo, Jose and Julia, want to share a bit of their passion for food with all of our new neighbors. We are excited about our new adventure in Stuart and hope to see you soon!
Location
850 Southeast Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34994
Gallery
