Victory Pit Stop is bringing a bit of nostalgia to the Treasure Coast of Florida. At this WWII-era themed food truck, we are serving a modern twist on Diner classics. Here you will find our signature meatloaf sandwich, The Knuckleduster; a fully loaded all-beef hot dog, The Chow Hound; not your average BLT, the Flyboy; and no South Florida menu would be complete without a Cuban! Husband and wife chef duo, Jose and Julia, want to share a bit of their passion for food with all of our new neighbors. We are excited about our new adventure in Stuart and hope to see you soon!

