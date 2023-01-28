Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victory Pit Stop

850 Southeast Monterey Road

Stuart, FL 34994

Order Again

Salad

The Battle Watch Salad

$8.00

Choose from our toppings: tomato, onion, provolone, shredded cheese, avocado, shredded carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini, roasted peppers, bacon, fried jalapenos, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, house sauce, on top of a bed of shredded lettuce with your choice of salad dressing and croutons

Sandwiches

The Tiger Melt

$11.00

Beef burger patty, provolone cheese, mayo, on buttered bread with caramelized onions, fried pickled jalapenos. Served with a side of fries.

The Knucklebuster

$11.00Out of stock

Meatloaf, lettuce, salsa roja, tomato, cheddar cheese. And onion, on cuban bread. Served with a side of fries.

The Cuban

$12.00

Roast pork, ham, swiss cheese, yellow mustard, pickles on toasted Cuban bread with garlic butter. Served with a side of fries

The Fly Boy

$10.00

Fried bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, house sauce, on Texas toast. Served with a side of fries.

The AWOL

$10.00

Provolone, Cheddar, Shredded cheese on Texas Toast with garlic butter. Servedwith a side of fries.

The Torpedo

$12.00

Chicken "chick-a-rrones" , lettuce, tomato, and house sauce on toasted cuban bread. (a not-so-po-boy!)

The Dude Up

$10.00Out of stock

A burger built however you'd like.

The Tommy Special

$9.00

All beef hot dog wrapped in bacon topped with cheese, house sauce, and fried pickled jalapenos.

Dog Tags

$10.00

Griddled ham and cheddar cheese on Texas toast served with a side of french fries

Sides

Chips

$2.00

Assorted Chips

Sea Dust Fries

$4.00

French Fries

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing

Onion Rings

$4.00

Served with a side of house sauce

Extra Dressing

$1.00

a packet of dressing of choice

Dessert

Cookies

$3.00

Assorted fresh baked cookies

Brownies

$3.50

Drinks

Son of a Gun

$4.00

Monster Energy Drinks

Pop

$3.00

20 oz. Coke Products

H2O

$2.00

Dasani Bottled Water

Just Getting Started

The Rookie

$7.00

Fries topped with cheese, bacon, and green onions served with a side of house sauce

The Gremlins

$6.00

6 pieces of fried bacon, lightly battered and served with a side of house sauce

misc

$7.00

misc (Copy)

$7.00

The Eager Beaver - single

$3.50

Your choice of chorizo and egg, beef, chicken, or spinach and cheese empanada

The Eager Beaver - 6 pack

$18.00

Choose your flavor empanadas: chorizo and egg, beef, chicken, or spinach and cheese

Merchandise

Sticker

$5.00

Get a one of a kind Victory Pit Stop sticker to show your support for your new favorite food truck!!!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Victory Pit Stop is bringing a bit of nostalgia to the Treasure Coast of Florida. At this WWII-era themed food truck, we are serving a modern twist on Diner classics. Here you will find our signature meatloaf sandwich, The Knuckleduster; a fully loaded all-beef hot dog, The Chow Hound; not your average BLT, the Flyboy; and no South Florida menu would be complete without a Cuban! Husband and wife chef duo, Jose and Julia, want to share a bit of their passion for food with all of our new neighbors. We are excited about our new adventure in Stuart and hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

850 Southeast Monterey Road, Stuart, FL 34994

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

