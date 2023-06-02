Victrola imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Victrola V2 East Pike

654 Reviews

$

310 E Pike St

Seattle, WA 98122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Hot Drinks

96oz To go container

$25.00

Americano

$4.15+

AuLait

$3.50+

Breve

$5.50+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Chai Tea

$4.60+

This spicy chai includes ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. By far our boldest and spiciest chai, the Masala Chai is robust steeped in water or milk. (Sweetened)

Cortado

$4.75

Drip

$3.15+

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.60+

Latte

$5.10+

London Fog

$4.90+

Macchiato

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Mezzo

$4.55+

Mocha

$5.70+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.30+

Steamed Milk

$3.15+

Toddy

$4.25+

Turmeric Chai Latte

$5.00+

Cold Beverages

Bai Coconut infusion

$3.25

Cherry Cold brew cola

$7.00

Coconut Water

$4.25

Espresso Italian soda

$4.00+

Floral Sparkling Tea

$5.00

Izze 12oz Bottle

$3.25

La Croix

$1.25

Naked 10oz Juice

$2.95

Nitro cold brew can

$4.25

Pellegrino

$2.50

Pellegrino Can

$2.00

PNW Tea & Lemonade

$4.00+

Smart Water 700mL

$2.50

Soda

$2.95

Food

Apple Butter

$2.00

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$4.25

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.50

Carnitas Brk Taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Carnita, Fuji Apple Pico, Potato, Cheddar

Chorizo Brk Taco

$7.50

Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chorizo, Rainbow Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese

Sans Bone

$7.00

Focaccia, Egg, Goat Cream Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Organic Spinach

Split Hog

$7.50

Ciabatta Roll, Egg, Bacon, Aged Cheddar

The Reviver

$7.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Egg, Sausage, Pepperjack Gravy

Veggie Taco

$7.00

Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Eggs

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Apricot Brioche

$5.20

Bear Claw

$5.00

Biscotti Almond

$2.60

Biscotti choc dipped

$3.10

Bead Banana Walnut

$2.00

Bread Blueberry

$2.00

Bread Choc Marble

$2.00

Cheese Danish

$5.00

Cheese Danish w/fruit

$5.40

Cinnamon Roll

$5.20

Croissant

$4.25

Croissant-Almond

$5.70

Croissant-Chocolate

$5.25

Croissant Fresh Fruit

$5.70

Croissant Ham & Provolone

$6.50

Croissant Pesto & Tomato

$5.60

Croissant Spinach & Feta

$6.20

Croissant Strawberry

$4.90

Nutella Twist

$5.20

Quiche Lorraine

$8.30

3 cheese and bacon

Quiche Veggie

$8.30

Mushroom, spinach, tomatoes and 3 cheese

Sal Greens, goat cheese,

$12.00

Salad- Nicoise Greens, olives, tuna, tomatoes, egg, anchovies

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Olives, Albacore Tuna, Tomatoes, Egg, Minced Anchovies, with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salad- Chef Salad Mixed green tomatoes, egg, ham & swiss

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Ham, Swiss Cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

Sal Mixed Greens

$10.00

Sandwich Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Sandwich Parma Prosciutto and fig

$12.00

Prosciutto, Fig, and Goat Cheese on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Turkey & Harvarti

$12.00

Turkey. Havarti, and Cranberry, on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Zucchini, Pepper, Spinach & Harvarti

$12.00

Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, and Havarti on Pain Rustique

Sandwich Brie & Sun dried tomatoes

$12.00

Brie & Sun Dried Tomato On Pain Rustique

Sandwich Croque Monsieur

$11.50

Ham and Gruyere on Pain de Mile

Sandwich Ham & Swiss

$12.00

Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Sandwich Tuna Salad

$12.00

House Tuna Mix tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Sandwich Turkey & Swiss

$12.00

Turkey. Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens

Chocolate Chunk

$3.75

milk & semi sweet chocolate with a touch of Maldon Sea Salt

Chocolate monster

$3.75

white & semi sweet chocolate, pecan & caramel contains nuts

Columbia corn

$3.75

Confetti

$3.75

Lemon Blueberry

$3.75

Red Velvet

$3.75

white & semi sweet chocolate, cocoa & marshmallow

Seasonal Cookie

$3.75

Smores

$3.75

chocolate chunk & marshmallow sitting on top of a graham cracker

Snickerdoodle

$3.75

The Bells

$3.75

chocolate chunks, toffee, pecan & potato chips contains nuts

The Pantry

$3.75

white chocolate chunks, pretzle, toffee & espresso

Triple Peanut Butter chip

$3.75

Vegan + GF Chocolate

$3.75

Vegan and Gluten free (made with almond flour)

Retail Coffee

Big Band Blend

$14.95

Burundi Turihamwe Station

$21.00

Colombia Los Guacharos Pink

$21.00

Colombis Sur de Bolivar

$18.00

Deco Decaf

$16.95

Empire Blend

$15.95

Green Beans

Kenya Karimikui

$21.00

Mexico Finca Santa Cruz

$19.00

Steeped 3 Pack

$5.99

Streamline

$15.95

Triborough Blend

$16.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

310 E Pike St, Seattle, WA 98122

Directions

Gallery
Victrola image

Similar restaurants in your area

Homegrown - Capitol Hill
orange star4.0 • 491
1531 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
orange star4.5 • 1,097
1007 Stewart St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
206 Burger Company - First Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,341
1000 MADISON ST SEATTLE, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Marmite
orange star4.5 • 697
1424 11th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Post Pike
orange starNo Reviews
212A Braodway E SEATTLE, WA 98102
View restaurantnext
Skillet Counter @ Regrade
orange starNo Reviews
2050 SIXTH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Zaika - Capitol Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,662
1100 Pike St Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Terra Plata
orange star4.4 • 4,570
1501 Melrose Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.4 • 4,304
320 E Pine St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - Cap Hill
orange star4.5 • 3,385
1640 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Momiji
orange star4.4 • 2,985
1522 12th Ave Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Poquitos Seattle
orange star4.0 • 2,466
1000 E Pike St Seattle, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston