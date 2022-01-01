Vida Cantina 13809 Whittier Boulevard

A map showing the location of Vida Cantina 13809 Whittier BoulevardView gallery

Starters

Spanish Charcuterie

$25.00

Assorted meats and cheeses, Escabeche, Crostini

Shrimp Aguachile

$16.00

Shrimp, Marinated Red onion, Yucca chips, Red Radish, Cilantro (Vegan Option Available)

Tostada

$10.00

Seared Albacore Tuna or Shrimp, Mango Lime Crema, Avocado mousse, Red Radish, Pickled Fresno, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onions

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Fried Plantains, Guajillo Honey Remoulade,

Tamales

$15.00

Grit cake, Pulled Pork, Guajillo salsa, Cotija Cheese (Vegan Option Available)

Esquite Salad

$10.00

Baby kale, Cilantro green goddess, Charred corn, Fennel, Cotija cheese, Marinated Red onions, Toasted Pepitas

Watermelon and Jicama Salad

$14.00

Watermelon, Jicama, Chamoy Vinaigrette, Tahin Spiced peanuts Queso fresco, Cilantro

Yucca Fries

$13.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Chicken

$8.00

Tacos

Pork Belly Taco

$16.00

Pork Belly, Corn tortilla, Guajillo salsa, Pickled Red Onions

Vida Cantina Fish Taco

$15.00

Beer Battered Whitefish, corn tortilla, Spicy Remoulade, Crema, Cotija cheese, pickled onions, cabbage, cilantro (Vegan Option Available)

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Al pastor Marinated Maitake mushrooms, corn tortilla, garlic-lime sauce (Vegan)

Mains

Mole Colaradito

$30.00

Confit Duck leg, mole sauce, spiced lentils, coriander lime marinated onions, cilantro

Moqueca

$24.00

Whitefish, Coconut bell pepper puree, Cilantro lime rice, Charred tomato

Lomo Saltado

$30.00

Marinated Flat Iron Steak, Chimichurri, Crispy potato strings, red radish, Red pickled onions

Cochinito Pibil

$18.00

corn tortillas, pickled onion, cilantro (Vegan Option Available)

Chicken Milanesa

$20.00

Herb crusted chicken breast, charred corn, nopal salsa , aji garlic aioli , pinto beans

Fideo Seco

$18.00

Spaghetti, house made chorizo shrimp , cottija cheese, avocado

Sides

Sd Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Sd Lentils

$5.00

Sd Beans

$5.00

Sd Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

Sd Tortillas

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Oaxacan cheese, raisins, vanilla ice cream

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$9.00

Cajeta, fresh berries, Graham cracker Tuille

Kids

Kids quesadilla

$8.00

Kids fish n chips

$8.00

Brunch

Dulce de leche French toast

$14.00

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

Shrimp and grits

$20.00

Breakfast tostadas

$16.00

Steak and eggs

$30.00

Lunch

Shrimp aguachile

$16.00

Tostada

$12.00

Yucca fries

$13.00

Tamales

$15.00

Esquite salad

$12.00

Watermelon & jicama salad

$13.00

Pork belly tacos W/R&B

$16.00

Shrimp tacos W/R&B

$15.00

Vida Cantina fish tacos W/R&B

$15.00

Fried Avocado Tacos W/R&B

$15.00

Cubano

$15.99

Baja cheese steak

$15.99

Chicken milanesa sandwich

$15.99

Pombazo

$15.99

Ensenada fish sandwich

$15.99

Cocktails

Puesta De Sol

$13.00

Ketel One, Grapefruit Juice, Pomegranate juice, Honey Comb

San Paulo Sour

$13.00

Michter’s Rye, Fresh Lemon Juice, Agave, Aqua Faba (No egg white), Chilean Red Wine

The Sparrow

$13.00

Diplomatico Rum, Orange, Sugar in the Raw, Black Cherry, Mole Bitters

Nector De Los Dioses

$13.00

Cinnamon infused El Christiano Reposado, Horchata Infused Diplomatico Rum

Lights out in Havana

$13.00

Coconut Rum, Fresh Pineapple, Melon liqueur, Butterfly Pea tea

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

$13.00

Bozal Mezcal, Cherry Herring, Honey-Ginger Syrup

Watermelon Sugar High

$13.00

El Christiano Blanco Tequilla, Watermelon, Watermelon liqueur Fresh Lemon, Lime

Smoke on the Water

$13.00

Michter’s Rye, Raspberry Liqueur, Vanilla Agave, Bozal Mezcal

Doc Holiday

$13.00

Jalapeno infused El Christiano Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Lemon and Lime, Exclusive Huckleberry liqueur

Popa Doble

$13.00

White Fish Limited Spiced Rum, Maraschino Liqueur, Fresh Lime Juice, Fresh Grapefruit

Spicy Mango Margarita

$13.00

El Christino Reposado, Cointreau, Fresh Mango, Mango Puree, Jalapeno, Fresh lemon and lime

Coconut Teaser

$13.00

El Christiano Blanco, Cointreau, Coconut milk, Coconut mix, Aquafaba, Fresh Lemon, Lime and burnt Coconut

Cucumber Picante

$13.00

Ketel One Vodka, Cilantro, Cucumber, Cointreau, Serrano pepper, Fresh Lemon and lime

PRIMO Donna

$13.00

Casamigos Mezcal, Fresh Pineapple Juice, Ancho Verde Liqueur, Fresh Lime. Tajin and a s*@t load of Mexican candy

Mavrick

$13.00

Fords Admiral strength Gin, Maraschino cherry Liqueur Crème de violate, Fresh Lemon juice, Aquafaba,

Red Wine

La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$9.00

La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$30.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Old Soul Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Santo Thomas Merlot Glass

$11.00

Santo Thomas Merlot Bottle

$40.00

Clandestino Tinto Red Blend

$14.00

Clandestino Tinto Red Blend

$50.00

Cavas Valmar Cabernet Sauvingnon

$55.00

Cavas Valmar Tempranillo

$55.00

Cavas Valmar Melzcla De Tintos

$45.00

Santo Thomas Tempranillo-Cab

$60.00

Sentimenti (Ecstasy) Red Blend

$68.00

Hacienda Guadelupe (El Caporal)

$60.00

Acrata Tinta De Valle

$60.00

Arenal Ba II (Ensamble)

$80.00

Fincas (Vinicuttores) Cabernet Sauv

$95.00

Post and Beam Cabernet Sauvignon

$100.00

Punto Tres Nebbiolo

$100.00

Clos Benoit L'autre

$105.00

Vino de Piedra Tinto

$120.00

White Wine

Casa Ariza Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Casa Ariza Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Casa Ariza Blanc de Blanc Glass

$10.00

Casa Ariza Blanc de Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Vinos Melchum "GABBY" Rose Glass

$9.00

Vinos Melchum "GABBY" Rose Bottle

$35.00

Clandestino Blanco Glass

$12.00

Clandestino Blanco Bottle

$40.00

Fez Parker Riesling Bottle

$37.00

Fez Parker Riesling Glass

$10.00

Marella Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Marella Rosa

$40.00

Paco and Lola Albarino

$55.00

Talbott Chardonnay

$55.00

Vinas de Garza Chardonnay

$75.00

Bubbles

Mimosa

$9.00

Chamdeville Brut Blanc de Blanc Glass

$8.00

Chamdeville Brut Blanc de Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Belasco Sparkling Rose Glass

$9.00

Belasco Sparkling Rose Bottle

$40.00

Espuma De Piedra Blanc de Noir

$70.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa flight

$20.00

Mezcal flight

$35.00

Tequila flight

$35.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Paloma

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Michelada

$5.00

House vino red

$7.00

House vino white

$7.00

House rose

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Espresso

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Garage Hefe

$7.00

Sculpin IPA

$7.00

Whiskey/ Bourbon

Jack Daniel

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Tequilla

Fortaleza

$15.00+

Don Fulano

$15.00+

Cristiano

$20.00+

Grand Mayan

$20.00+

Don Julio

$10.00+

Happy Hour Cocktails

Well Cocktails

$6.00

Call Cocktails

$8.00

HH Mojito

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Caipirinha

$8.00

HH Mule

$8.00

HH Food

HH Fried Plantains

$5.00

W/ Guajillo Honey Remoulade

HH Seared Albacore Tostada

$6.00

HH Vida Cantina Fish Taco

$6.00

HH Pork Belly Taco

$6.00

HH Cochinito Pibil Taco

$6.00

HH Cantina Tamale

$6.00

HH Watermelon Jicama Salad

$6.00

HH Spanish Charcuterie

$8.00

Chorizo, Queso Fresco, nuts, escabeche, Crostini

TT TACOS

$5.00+

HH Beer

HH Modelo

$5.00

HH Negra Modelo

$5.00

HH Pacifico

$5.00

HH Wine

HH LaPlaya Cab

$7.00

HH Casa Ariza Chard

$7.00

HH Paco & Lola

$7.00

HH Marella ROse

$8.00

HH Cocktails

HH Well Cocktail

$6.00

HH Call Cocktail

$8.00

HH Mojito

$8.00

HH Margarita

$8.00

HH Caipirinha

$8.00

TT Margarita

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13809 Whittier Boulevard, Whittier, CA 90605

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

