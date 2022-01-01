Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vida Cantina Portsmouth

review star

No reviews yet

2456 Lafayette Road

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Taco
Three Taco
Pollo Verde

Apps

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

corn tortilla chips with salsa fresca

Salsa Flight

Salsa Flight

$10.00

salsa fresca, salsa verde, mango habanero

1/2 Guacamole

1/2 Guacamole

$10.00

corn chips and salsa fresca (*gf/v/vn)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

corn chips and salsa fresca (*gf/v/vn)

Goat Cheese Fundido

Goat Cheese Fundido

$13.00

melted cheese dip, flour tortilla chips (Served Cold, Comes With Heating Instructions) (*gf/v)

1/2 Kale Salad

1/2 Kale Salad

$6.00

local OG kale, masa croutons, almonds, cotija cheese, sherry vinaigrette (*gf/v/*vn)

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

local OG kale, masa croutons, almonds, cotija cheese, sherry vinaigrette (*gf/v/*vn)

Salmon Ceviche

Salmon Ceviche

$17.00

rhubarb, jalapeno, crema

Tacos

One Taco

One Taco

$6.00

Two Taco

$12.00

Three Taco

$18.00

Four Tacos

$24.00

Enchiladas

Black Turtle Bean

Black Turtle Bean

$18.00

organic kale salad, choice of red or green chili sauce (v/*gf/*vn)

Carnitas Enchilada

Carnitas Enchilada

$20.00

oaxacan black mole (*gf)

Carne Asada Enchilada

Carne Asada Enchilada

$21.00

guajillo braised beef, red chili sauce (*gf)

Pollo Verde

Pollo Verde

$19.00

tomatillo braised chicken, green chili sauce (*gf)

Adobo Shrimp

Adobo Shrimp

$21.00

traditional ibarra mole (*gf)

Platos

Charred Vegetable Paella

Charred Vegetable Paella

$26.00

shaved broccoli, lime aioli, serrano, bomba rice

Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$31.00Out of stock

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00
Brown Butter Plantains

Brown Butter Plantains

$10.00
Blue Corn Bread

Blue Corn Bread

$11.00
Refried Black Beans

Refried Black Beans

$6.00
Albondigas

Albondigas

$14.00
Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$5.00
Only Beans

Only Beans

$3.00
Only Rice

Only Rice

$3.00
Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$10.00

Baja Slaw

$5.00

Side Tortillas

$2.00
SD Crema

SD Crema

$0.50
SD Chipotle Aioli

SD Chipotle Aioli

$0.50
SD Jalapeno Crema

SD Jalapeno Crema

$0.50

SD Flour Tortillas

$2.00

SD Mango Habanero

$2.00

SD Salsa Verde

$2.00

Sd Guac

$1.75

Ninos

Kids Single Taco Plate

Kids Single Taco Plate

$4.00
Kids Double Taco Plate

Kids Double Taco Plate

$8.00
Kids Single Quesadilla

Kids Single Quesadilla

$4.00
Kids Double Quesadilla Plate

Kids Double Quesadilla Plate

$8.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$8.00

Specials

Chorizo Mushroom Sliders

$16.00

Scallop Tostada

$12.00Out of stock

Duck Confit Tacos

$22.00
Pig Head

Pig Head

$70.00

Adirondack Potatoes And Leek Soup

$12.00

Monkfish Tacos

$13.00

Agave Glazed Carrots

$11.00

Tijuana Salad

$14.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$9.00
Ice Cream & Sorbet

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$2.50
3 Scoops of Ice Cream & Sorbet

3 Scoops of Ice Cream & Sorbet

$6.00

Vanilla Flan

$11.00

Retail

Bipoc Shirt

Green Crew Neck T Shirt S-XL

Green Crew Neck T Shirt S-XL

$16.00
Green V neck T Shirt S-XL

Green V neck T Shirt S-XL

$16.00
Crew Neck Sweatshirt Grey & Black

Crew Neck Sweatshirt Grey & Black

$35.00
Long Sleeve Black & White S-XL

Long Sleeve Black & White S-XL

$18.00
Long Sleeve Gray & Orange S-XL

Long Sleeve Gray & Orange S-XL

$18.00
TYE DYE BLUE S-XL

TYE DYE BLUE S-XL

$16.00
V Neck T-shirt PINK S-XL

V Neck T-shirt PINK S-XL

$16.00
Zip Hoodie Black & White S-XL

Zip Hoodie Black & White S-XL

$40.00
Zip Hoodie Grey & Blue S-XL

Zip Hoodie Grey & Blue S-XL

$40.00
Vida Hat

Vida Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican

Location

2456 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

Gallery
Vida Cantina image
Vida Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Moe's Italian Sandwiches (Portsmouth - Lafayette Road)
orange starNo Reviews
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Taaza Takeout
orange starNo Reviews
2800 LAFAYETTE ROAD UNIT #9 PORTSMOUTH, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Moe's Italian Sandwiches - Portsmouth (Lafayette) DNU - 2975 Lafayette Rd
orange star4.6 • 275
2975 Lafayette Rd Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 315 - Community Campus
orange starNo Reviews
100 Campus Drive Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
The Atlantic Grill Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
5 Pioneer Road Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext
Parkd
orange starNo Reviews
25 Sagamore Road Rye, NH 03870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portsmouth

Street
orange star4.6 • 2,111
801 Islington St, Suite 17 Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Row 34 Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,990
5 PORTWALK PL Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
orange star4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Barrio - Portsmouth
orange star4.5 • 1,785
319 Vaughan Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
orange star4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portsmouth
Kittery
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Kittery Point
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Stratham
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Exeter
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Dover
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Somersworth
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston