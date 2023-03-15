Main picView gallery

Vida Tapas Y Cocteles Vida Mountain View

110 Castro Street

Mountain View, CA 94041

Popular Items

Wild Mushrooms
Tortilla
Croquetas

Tapas

Almonds

$5.00

Olives

$7.00

Pan con Tomate

$9.00

Jamon Iberico

$29.00

Jamon Serrano

$15.00

Tortilla

$10.00

Croquetas

$12.00

Cogollos

$14.00

Pimientos Padrones

$10.00

Gambas

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms

$18.00

Piquillo Peppers

$12.00

Albondigas

$16.00

Pulpo

$18.00

Pinxto Morunos

$16.00

Bravas

$12.00

Vida Salad

$14.00

A La Brasa

Entree

Branzino

$34.00

Lamb Chops

$34.00

Nueva York

$38.00

The CHULETON

$110.00

Sides

Side order

Bread

$2.00

Dessert

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Flan

$10.00

Churros

$12.00

Cake Fee

$2.00

After Dinner

Hartley & Gibson Sherry

$15.00

Sandeman 10yr

$12.00

Sandeman 20yr

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Vida is a Spanish tapas restaurant and cocktail bar located in the heart of Mountain View. Enjoy our delicious tapas, paella, and homemade desserts from the comfort of your own home with our pickup and delivery food ordering service.

110 Castro Street, Mountain View, CA 94041

