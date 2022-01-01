- Home
Vida LI
4964 MERRICK ROAD
MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762
STARTERS
CHIP TRIO
Housemade Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Quacamole, Queso
STREET CORN
Grilled Local Corn, Chili-Lime Aioli, Parmesan Taki Dust, Cilantro
GUACAMOLE CLASSIC
Red Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Warm Corn Tortilla Chips
GUACAMOLE ROASTED POBLANO & CORN
Fire Roasted Poblano Peppers, Grilled Sweet Corn
VIDA PULLED PORK FRIES
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Blue Cheese Queso, Pickled Onions
CHICKEN AVOCADO CRISPY ROLL
Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Cilantro, Grilled Corn, Chipotle Cream, Mango-Chili Dipping Sauce
BEEF EMPANADA
Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce
CHORIZO EMPANADA
Chorizo Sausage, Grilled Corn, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce
SHRIMP EMPANADA
Potato & Spices, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
TACOS
CHICKEN TACO
Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo
SHRIMP BLT TACO
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo
TUNA TACO
Miso Teriyaki Spice, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado Wasabi Crema, Pickled Onions, Toasted Sesame
SALMON TACO
Cajun Spice, Grilled Corn, Purple Cabbage, Cilantro
FILET MIGNON TACO
Roasted Garlic + Charred Onion Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumble
CAULIFLOWER TACO
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Crema
SHORT RIB TACO
Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa
PULLED PORK TACO
Tennessee Spice Rub, Pickled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Avocado-Lime Crema, Cilantro
TT with MODS
SALADS
SALAD GRILLED STEAK
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
SALAD ROASTED SWEET POTATO
Kale Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Crispy Chick Peas, Cilantro Ranch Dressing
SALAD SOUTHWEST COBB
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Citrus Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Caesar Dressing
BURRITOS & BOWLS
BRAISED SHORT RIB
Blue Cheese Queso, Black Beans & Rice, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Potatoes
GRILLED CHICKEN
Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Grilled Corn, Pickled Onions, Cilantro
GRILLED SHRIMP
Black Beans & Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Old Bay Crema
ROASTED VEGETABLES
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Red Onion, Black Beans & Rice, Avocdo- Lime Crema
FAJITAS
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA
Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps
GRILLED STEAK FAJITA
Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA
Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps
ROASTED VEGETABLES FAJITA
Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps
COMBINATION FAJITA
Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps
QUESADILLAS
BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA
Monterey Jack Cheese, Scallions, Red Onion, Cilantro
GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onion Corn Salsa, Avocado-Lime Crema
CLASSIC CHEESE QUESADILLA
Monterey Jack Cheese
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Quacamole, Pickled Jalapenos + Onions, Cilantro
BURGER
VIDA BURGER
Prepared with a 1/2 Pound Brisket Blend Pattie, Served on a Toasted Kings Hawaiian Roll with Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Dill Pickle. Choose From the Ingredients Below to Create a Burger Just the Way You Like.
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Impossible Burger has all the flavor you love and the protein of a beef burger, but it’s made from plants.
FOR THE KIDS
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
KIDS CHICKEN TACOS
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
KIDS STEAK TACOS
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
KIDS MAC & CHEESE
All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges
ADULT TENDERS
KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA
KIDS STEAK QUESADILLA
ON THE SIDE
OTHER
SIDE GRILLED VEGGIES
Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Mushrooms
SIDE SOUR CREAM
GUACAMOLE - SMALL
CHIPS AND SALSA - SMALL
SIDE QUESO - SMALL
SIDE QUESO - LARGE
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE
SIDE BLUE CHEESE QUESO
SIDE PICO DE GALLO
SIDE RANCH DRESSING
CHIPS AND SALSA - LARGE
SIDE SALSA - SMALL
SIDE AVOCADO CREMA
SIDE CHIPOTLE CAESAR
SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
SIDE BALSAMIC VINEGAR
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SD MANDARINE ORANGES
SIDE SPICY MAYO
SIDE REG MAYO
DESSERTS
CHURROS
Filled with Creme Brulee Custard, Dulce Chocolate Dipping Sauce
GELATO PANINI
Gelato pressed between Kings Hawaiian Roll with Toppings.
SCOOP VANILLA GELATO
SCOOP SALTED CARAMEL GELATO
SCOOP REESES GELATO
SCOOP PISTACHIO
Bread Pudding
AFFOGATTO
BOURBON MILKSHAKE
ESPRESSO MARTINI
BROWNIE SUNDAE
CREME BRULEE
SCOOP CHOCOLATE GELATO
$4 TACO
HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH
HS CRISPY CHICK SAND
HS CHEESE QUESADILLAS
HS CHICKEN TENDERS
HS BUFFALO TENDERS
HS CHICK & CHEESE QUESADILLA
TACOS CHICKEN
FRENCH FRIES
SD HONEY MUSTARD
SD RANCH
SD SOUR CREAM
SD BBQ SAUCE
SD BLUE CHEESE
SD MAYO
SD SALSA
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
LEMONADE
ROOT BEER
CLUB SODA
GINGER ALE
WATER
ICED TEA
FF DRINK
TACOS AND TEQUILA
BEER
MICHELOB ULTRA
CORONA LIGHT
BUD LIGHT
MONTAUK WAVE CHASER IPA
GREAT SOUTH BAY JETTY HONEY ALE
PABST BLUE RIBBON
PECONIC BREWERY HAMPTON HAZE
PECONIC BREWERY 631 BELGIAN WHIT
PACIFICO
MODELO ESPECIAL
BP SPECTRAL IPA
BUD HEAVY
DOS EQUIS
MILLER LITE
LONG DRINK - BLACK
LONG DRINK - CRANBERRY
DOGFISH - SEA QUENCH
LOVERBOY LEMON HARD TEA
OYSTER BAY IPA
MONTAUK WATERMELON
PCB SUMMER
PCB LAGER
PCB COLONIAL LAGER
PCB COOPER SUMMER
HOEGAARDEN
STELLA ARTOIS
SUMMER SHANDY
BARRIER MONEY
BARRIER LOMAX
COCKTAILS
DRINKS
SODA
Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Barqs Root Beer
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA FLAVORED
Flavors: Raspberry, Peach, Blackberry, Strawberry
SARATOGA STILL
Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRKLING
COFFEE & TEA
UNSWEETENED ICED TEA
SELTZER
KIDS APPLE JUICE
KIDS ORANGE JUICE
KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK
KIDS SODA
GINGER ALE
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
LEMONADE
ROOT BEER
SHIRLEY TEMPLE SMALL
SHIRLEY TEMPLE LARGE
MARGARITAS
POPTAILS
SIP
SPECIALTY
CATERING PACKAGES
THE DROP IN 8-10
Includes 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).
THE DROP IN 12-15
Includes (3) 10 Packs of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).
THE DROP IN 16-20
Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).
THE BARREL 8-10
Includes (2) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.
THE BARREL 12-15
Includes (3) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.
THE BARREL 16-20
Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.
THE WIPEOUT 8-10
Includes (2) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.
THE WIPEOUT 12-15
Includes (3) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.
THE WIPEOUT 16-20
Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.
10 PACK TACOS
CHICKEN 10 PACK
Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo
FILET MIGNON 10 PACK
Roasted Garlic + Charred Onion Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumble
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER 10 PACK
Purple Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Lime Crema
PULLED PORK 10 PACK
Tennessee Spice Rub, Pickled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Avocado Lime Crema, Cilantro
SHRIMP BLT 10 PACK
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo
TUNA 10 PACK
Miso Teriyaki Spice, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Wasabi Crema, Pickled Onion, Toasted Sesame
SALMON 10 PACK
Cajun Spice, Grilled Corn, Purple Cabbage, Cilantro
SHORT RIB 10 PACK
Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa
$20 ADDITIONAL 10 PACK
A LA CARTE
RICE AND BEANS 1/2 TRAY
STREET CORN - 10 PIECES
Grilled Local Corn, Chili-Lime Aioli, Parmesan Taki Dust, Cilantro
VIDA PULLED PORK FRIES 1/2 TRAY
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Blue Cheese Queso, Pickled Onions
EMPANADAS
Handmade in House. Choose From Chorizo + Corn, Beef/Spinach/Feta or Shrimp + Potato
CHICKEN AVOCADO ROLLS - 10 PIECES
Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Corn, Chipotle Cream, Mango Chili Dipping Sauce
GRILLED STEAK SALAD - 1/2 TRAY
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing
SWEET POTATO KALE SALAD - 1/2 TRAY
Kale Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Crispy Chick Peas, Cilantro Ranch Dressing
SOUTHWEST COBB SALAD - 1/2 TRAY
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Citrus Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Caesar Dressing
SWEET POTATO FRIES - 1/2 TRAY
FRENCH FRIES - 1/2 TRAY
CHURROS - 10 PIECES
Stuffed with Crème Brulee Custard, Dulce Chocolate Dipping Sauce
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 11:00 pm
VIDA brings an east end vibe to the South Shore serving dishes created with freshness and fun in mind. House-made guacamoles, killer margaritas, craft cocktails and fun desserts make VIDA a spot for all to enjoy.
4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762