Popular Items

GRILLED CHICKEN
CHICKEN AVOCADO CRISPY ROLL
BEEF EMPANADA

STARTERS

CHIP TRIO

$13.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Quacamole, Queso

STREET CORN

$7.00

Grilled Local Corn, Chili-Lime Aioli, Parmesan Taki Dust, Cilantro

GUACAMOLE CLASSIC

$13.00

Red Onion, Lime, Cilantro, Warm Corn Tortilla Chips

GUACAMOLE ROASTED POBLANO & CORN

$14.00

Fire Roasted Poblano Peppers, Grilled Sweet Corn

VIDA PULLED PORK FRIES

$12.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Blue Cheese Queso, Pickled Onions

CHICKEN AVOCADO CRISPY ROLL

$12.00

Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onions, Cilantro, Grilled Corn, Chipotle Cream, Mango-Chili Dipping Sauce

BEEF EMPANADA

$11.00

Sauteed Spinach, Feta Cheese, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce

CHORIZO EMPANADA

$11.00

Chorizo Sausage, Grilled Corn, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce

SHRIMP EMPANADA

$11.00

Potato & Spices, Roasted Shallot + Tomato Dipping Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00Out of stock

TACOS

CHICKEN TACO

$12.00

Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo

SHRIMP BLT TACO

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo

TUNA TACO

$16.00

Miso Teriyaki Spice, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado Wasabi Crema, Pickled Onions, Toasted Sesame

SALMON TACO

$14.00

Cajun Spice, Grilled Corn, Purple Cabbage, Cilantro

FILET MIGNON TACO

$16.00

Roasted Garlic + Charred Onion Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumble

CAULIFLOWER TACO

$11.00

Purple Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Crema

SHORT RIB TACO

$16.00

Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa

PULLED PORK TACO

$14.00

Tennessee Spice Rub, Pickled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Avocado-Lime Crema, Cilantro

TT with MODS

---------------

SALADS

SALAD GRILLED STEAK

$18.00

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

SALAD ROASTED SWEET POTATO

$13.00

Kale Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Crispy Chick Peas, Cilantro Ranch Dressing

SALAD SOUTHWEST COBB

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Citrus Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

BURRITOS & BOWLS

BRAISED SHORT RIB

$16.00

Blue Cheese Queso, Black Beans & Rice, Pico de Gallo, Crispy Potatoes

GRILLED CHICKEN

$14.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Black Beans, Guacamole, Grilled Corn, Pickled Onions, Cilantro

GRILLED SHRIMP

$15.00

Black Beans & Rice, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Old Bay Crema

ROASTED VEGETABLES

$14.00

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Red Onion, Black Beans & Rice, Avocdo- Lime Crema

FAJITAS

GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.00

Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps

GRILLED STEAK FAJITA

$19.00

Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps

GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITA

$18.00

Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps

ROASTED VEGETABLES FAJITA

$15.00

Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps

COMBINATION FAJITA

$23.00

Served with Grilled Bell Peppers & Onions, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese and Your Choice of Warm Flour Tortillas or Lettuce Wraps

QUESADILLAS

BBQ PULLED PORK QUESADILLA

$14.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Scallions, Red Onion, Cilantro

GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.00

Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onion Corn Salsa, Avocado-Lime Crema

CLASSIC CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Monterey Jack Cheese

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Quacamole, Pickled Jalapenos + Onions, Cilantro

BURGER

VIDA BURGER

$18.00

Prepared with a 1/2 Pound Brisket Blend Pattie, Served on a Toasted Kings Hawaiian Roll with Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Dill Pickle. Choose From the Ingredients Below to Create a Burger Just the Way You Like.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$18.00

Impossible Burger has all the flavor you love and the protein of a beef burger, but it’s made from plants.

FOR THE KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$9.00

All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges

KIDS STEAK TACOS

$9.00

All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.00

All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

All Served with Choice of Regular or Sweet Potato Fries, Rice & Beans or Manadarin Oranges

ADULT TENDERS

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.00

KIDS STEAK QUESADILLA

$9.00

ON THE SIDE

RICE & BEANS

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

BEANS

$4.00

GINGER LIME RICE

$4.00

COLESLAW

$4.00

RICE ONLY

$4.00

OTHER

SIDE GRILLED VEGGIES

$4.00

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cauliflower, Mushrooms

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

GUACAMOLE - SMALL

$2.00

CHIPS AND SALSA - SMALL

$4.00

SIDE QUESO - SMALL

$2.00

SIDE QUESO - LARGE

$5.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$1.50

SIDE SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE BLUE CHEESE QUESO

$1.00

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

SIDE RANCH DRESSING

$0.75

CHIPS AND SALSA - LARGE

$7.00

SIDE SALSA - SMALL

$1.00

SIDE AVOCADO CREMA

$1.00

SIDE CHIPOTLE CAESAR

$0.75

SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

SIDE BALSAMIC VINEGAR

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

SD MANDARINE ORANGES

$0.75

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$0.75

SIDE REG MAYO

$1.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$8.00

Filled with Creme Brulee Custard, Dulce Chocolate Dipping Sauce

GELATO PANINI

$9.00

Gelato pressed between Kings Hawaiian Roll with Toppings.

SCOOP VANILLA GELATO

$5.00

SCOOP SALTED CARAMEL GELATO

$5.00

SCOOP REESES GELATO

$5.00

SCOOP PISTACHIO

$5.00

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

AFFOGATTO

$9.00

BOURBON MILKSHAKE

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$10.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

SCOOP CHOCOLATE GELATO

$5.00

$4 TACO

$4 CHICKEN TACO

$4.00

$4 SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

$4 CAULIFLOWER TACO

$4.00

$4 SHORT RIB TACO

$4.00

$4 SALMON TACO

$4.00

$4 TUNA TACO

$4.00

$4 PORK TACO

$4.00

$4 FILET TACO

$4.00

HIGH SCHOOL LUNCH

HS CRISPY CHICK SAND

$8.29

HS CHEESE QUESADILLAS

$8.29

HS CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.29

HS BUFFALO TENDERS

$8.29

HS CHICK & CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.13

TACOS CHICKEN

$8.29

FRENCH FRIES

$3.68

SD HONEY MUSTARD

$0.69

SD RANCH

$0.69

SD SOUR CREAM

$0.69

SD BBQ SAUCE

$0.69

SD BLUE CHEESE

$0.69

SD MAYO

$0.69

SD SALSA

$0.69

COKE

DIET COKE

SPRITE

LEMONADE

ROOT BEER

CLUB SODA

GINGER ALE

WATER

ICED TEA

FF DRINK

$2.00

TACO TUESDAY

TT

Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo

TACOS AND TEQUILA

TACOS & TEQUILA

$20.00

BEER

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

CORONA LIGHT

$6.00

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

MONTAUK WAVE CHASER IPA

$7.00

GREAT SOUTH BAY JETTY HONEY ALE

$7.00Out of stock

PABST BLUE RIBBON

$6.00

PECONIC BREWERY HAMPTON HAZE

$8.00

PECONIC BREWERY 631 BELGIAN WHIT

$8.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

BP SPECTRAL IPA

$8.00

BUD HEAVY

$6.00

DOS EQUIS

$6.00

MILLER LITE

$6.00

LONG DRINK - BLACK

$8.00

LONG DRINK - CRANBERRY

$6.00

DOGFISH - SEA QUENCH

$7.00

LOVERBOY LEMON HARD TEA

$7.00

OYSTER BAY IPA

$8.00

MONTAUK WATERMELON

$7.00

PCB SUMMER

$7.00

PCB LAGER

$7.00

PCB COLONIAL LAGER

$8.00

PCB COOPER SUMMER

$8.00

HOEGAARDEN

$7.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

SUMMER SHANDY

$7.00

BARRIER MONEY

$9.00

BARRIER LOMAX

$9.00

COCKTAILS

TITOS & CLUB

$10.00

JACK & COKE

$10.00

CAPTAIN & COKE

$10.00

GIN & TONIC TANQUEREY

$10.00

GREY GOOSE & CLUB

$12.00

KETEL & CLUB

$10.00

MARTINI

$12.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

BELLINI

$9.00

COCO FRUIT PUNCH

$11.00

COCO LOVE

$14.00

JUICEY GIN MOJITO

$10.00

MALIBU BAY BREEZE

$10.00

WHISKEY PEACH LEMONADE

$10.00

DRINKS

SODA

$5.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Lemonade, Sprite, Ginger Ale, Barqs Root Beer

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA FLAVORED

$4.00

Flavors: Raspberry, Peach, Blackberry, Strawberry

SARATOGA STILL

$7.00

Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRKLING

$7.00

COFFEE & TEA

$4.00

UNSWEETENED ICED TEA

$4.00

SELTZER

$4.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$4.50

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

KIDS CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.50

KIDS SODA

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$5.00

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

SPRITE

$5.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE SMALL

$4.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE LARGE

$5.00

DONT MAKE

MARGARITAS

MARG BLOOD ORANGE

$11.00

MARG CLASSIC

$10.00

MARG COCONUT

$11.00

MARG MANGO

$11.00

MARG PEACH

$11.00

MARG PINEAPPLE JALAPENO

$11.00

MARG PITCHER

$42.00

MARG STRAWBERRY

$11.00

MARG WATERMELON

$11.00

MOJITOS

MOJITO CLASSIC

$10.00

MOJITO SWEET TEA

$11.00

MOJITO BASIL CUC

$11.00

MULES

MULE CLASSIC

$10.00

MULE WATERMELON

$11.00

MULE MEXICAN

$11.00

MULE GIN

$11.00

POPTAILS

POPTAIL WATERMELON MARG

$15.00

POPTAIL PINA COLADA

$15.00

POPTAIL STARWBERRY DAIQUIRI

$15.00

POPTAIL TEQUILA SUNRISE

$15.00

POPTAIL APEROL SPRITZ

$15.00

SIP

Baileys

$8.00

CAFE MEXICANO

$8.00

Coffee Reg

$4.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$10.00

Glenlivet Founders Reserve

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Macallan 12yr Double Cask

$36.00

Coffee DeCaf

$4.00

SKINNY

SKINNY MARGARITA

$10.00

SKINNY MOJITO CUC WATER

$12.00

SPECIALTY

Blood Orange Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Fig & Pom Martini

$15.00

Kentucky Pear Mule

$12.00

Margarita Monday

$6.00

ONDA GRAPEFRUIT

$8.00

ONDA PINEAPPLE

$8.00

ONDA WATERMELON

$8.00

Prosecco Margarita

$12.00

Smoked Manhattan

$18.00

Smoked Paloma

$16.00

Southshore Sunset

$11.00

CATERING PACKAGES

THE DROP IN 8-10

$190.00

Includes 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).

THE DROP IN 12-15

$285.00

Includes (3) 10 Packs of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).

THE DROP IN 16-20

$375.00

Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso).

THE BARREL 8-10

$275.00

Includes (2) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.

THE BARREL 12-15

$375.00

Includes (3) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.

THE BARREL 16-20

$500.00

Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad.

THE WIPEOUT 8-10

$275.00

Includes (2) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.

THE WIPEOUT 12-15

$410.00

Includes (3) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.

THE WIPEOUT 16-20

$550.00

Includes (4) 10 Pack of Tacos, Assorted Burritos, Rice & Beans, Nacho Bar Trio (Warm Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Guacamole & Queso), Choice of Salad & Churros.

10 PACK TACOS

CHICKEN 10 PACK

$40.00

Avocado Crema, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo

FILET MIGNON 10 PACK

$52.00

Roasted Garlic + Charred Onion Salsa, Blue Cheese Crumble

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER 10 PACK

$32.00

Purple Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Lime Crema

PULLED PORK 10 PACK

$45.00

Tennessee Spice Rub, Pickled Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Avocado Lime Crema, Cilantro

SHRIMP BLT 10 PACK

$50.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Citrus Tomatoes, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Siracha Mayo

TUNA 10 PACK

$50.00

Miso Teriyaki Spice, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Avocado, Wasabi Crema, Pickled Onion, Toasted Sesame

SALMON 10 PACK

$44.00

Cajun Spice, Grilled Corn, Purple Cabbage, Cilantro

SHORT RIB 10 PACK

$50.00

Charred Onions, Crispy Potatoes, Blue Cheese Queso, Onion-Cilantro Salsa

$20 ADDITIONAL 10 PACK

$20.00

A LA CARTE

RICE AND BEANS 1/2 TRAY

$25.00

STREET CORN - 10 PIECES

$55.00

Grilled Local Corn, Chili-Lime Aioli, Parmesan Taki Dust, Cilantro

VIDA PULLED PORK FRIES 1/2 TRAY

$50.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Scallions, Blue Cheese Queso, Pickled Onions

EMPANADAS

$50.00

Handmade in House. Choose From Chorizo + Corn, Beef/Spinach/Feta or Shrimp + Potato

CHICKEN AVOCADO ROLLS - 10 PIECES

$55.00

Pulled Chicken, Avocado, Monterey Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Cilantro, Grilled Corn, Chipotle Cream, Mango Chili Dipping Sauce

GRILLED STEAK SALAD - 1/2 TRAY

$70.00

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Dressing

SWEET POTATO KALE SALAD - 1/2 TRAY

$55.00

Kale Greens, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Crispy Chick Peas, Cilantro Ranch Dressing

SOUTHWEST COBB SALAD - 1/2 TRAY

$65.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Citrus Cherry Tomatoes, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Chipotle Caesar Dressing

SWEET POTATO FRIES - 1/2 TRAY

$25.00

FRENCH FRIES - 1/2 TRAY

$25.00

CHURROS - 10 PIECES

$35.00

Stuffed with Crème Brulee Custard, Dulce Chocolate Dipping Sauce

DRINKS

COKE 2L

$4.00

DIET COKE 2L

$4.00

SPRITE 2L

$4.00

GINGER ALE 2L

$4.00

ROOT BEER 2L

$4.00

ICED TEA 2L

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

VIDA brings an east end vibe to the South Shore serving dishes created with freshness and fun in mind. House-made guacamoles, killer margaritas, craft cocktails and fun desserts make VIDA a spot for all to enjoy.

Website

Location

4964 MERRICK ROAD, MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY 11762

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

