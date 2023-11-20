Vidalias
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Charming bistro set in the heart of downtown Tahlequah Oklahoma offering sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts.
Location
319 N Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Zarape Mexican Restaurant - 701 E Downing St
No Reviews
701 E Downing St Tahlequah, OK 74464
View restaurant