Chicken
Pizza

Vidaro's

310 Main St

Blakely, PA 18447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bites
Fries
12 Cut Original Red

Bites

Bites

Bites

$10.99

Fresh chicken cut into bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Pint of Bites

$5.99

Half order of fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Volcano Bites

$11.00

Fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce, and topped with pizza cheese. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Cheese & Gravy Bites

$11.25

Fresh cut chicken bites, topped with pizza cheese and beef gravy.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$9.99

Fresh chicken with the bone in, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Bite/Fry Combo

Bite/Fry Combo

$11.00

Half an order of bites and half an order of fries. Your choice of sauce on bites. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Pizza Bites

$11.25

Fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in marinara sauce and topped with pizza cheese.

Apps

Fries

$4.00

Fries with Cheese

$5.50

Fries topped with our fresh pizza cheese.

Fries with Gravy

$5.50

Fries topped with our beef gravy.

Fries with Cheese & Gravy

$6.25

Fries topped with gravy and fresh pizza cheese.

Volcano Fries

$6.25

Fries topped with your choice of sauce and fresh pizza cheese. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

White Garlic Parm Fries

$5.50

Fries topped with our white garlic parmesan sauce.

White Garlic Parm Volcano Fries

$6.25

Fries topped with white garlic parmesan sauce and fresh pizza cheese.

Cajun Fries

Pizza Fries

$6.25

Fried Cauliflower

$7.50

Fresh fried cauliflower, served with your choice of wing sauce or marinara.

Square Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Singular slice of our square pepperoni pizza.

Square Slice

$2.00

Hot Wing Slice

$3.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots

$4.99

Our homemade pizza dough baked and seasoned with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce.

Grilled Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Fresh grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)

Battered Shrimp

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Grilled tortilla filled with cheese. Options: steak, chicken, mushrooms, onions, broccoli.

Round Slice Pepperoni

$3.00Out of stock

Singular slice of our round pepperoni pizza.

Round Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Singular slice of our plain round pizza.

Salads/Soups

House Salad

House Salad

$7.00

Fresh house salad with onion, tomato, carrots, cucumber, croutons, and Greek olives. Can add grilled, breaded chicken, or grilled shrimp. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce with, croutons, and caesar dressing. Options: grilled chicken, shrimp, or breaded chicken.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, pepperoni, hot and sweet peppers, and black olives. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).

Chef Salad

$9.50

Fresh lettuce, turkey, American cheese, ham, and hardboiled egg. Options: grilled chicken, shrimp, or breaded chicken. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.00

Fresh chicken, noodles, carrots, in a chicken broth.

Hoagies

Wing Bite Hoagie

$10.00

Lightly dusted chicken with your choice of sauce. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, fried mushrooms, or blue cheese.

Hot Wing Hoagie

Hot Wing Hoagie

$10.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped in your choice of sauce. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, fried mushrooms, or blue cheese.

Italian Hoagie

$7.00

Hoagie with provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, and oil and vinegar. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

Steak & Cheese Hoagie

$10.00

Fresh steak your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$10.00

Fresh chopped chicken with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Meatball & Cheese Hoagie

$9.00

Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce topped with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$6.00

Your choice for hot or cold ham and cheese hoagie. Your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$10.00

Fresh grilled chicken with your choice of cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie

$11.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, topped with bacon and ranch. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

BLT Hoagie

$8.00

Fresh bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Turkey Club Hoagie

$10.00

Fresh cut turkey, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and bacon.

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$10.00

Fresh hamburger with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Turkey Hoagie

$9.00

Fresh cut turkey with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.

Sausage & Peppers Hoagie

$10.00

Chicken Parm Hoagie

$10.00

Breakfast hoagie

$8.00
Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$7.99Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Hot Wing Wrap

$8.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, topped with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Steak and Cheese Wrap

$8.00

Steak and your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Turkey Club Wrap

$8.00

Fresh cut turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and bacon. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

BLT Wrap

$8.00

Fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato on a wrap. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$8.00

Fresh grilled shrimp with lettuce and Caesar dressing. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Wing Bite Wrap

$8.50

Fresh chicken bites with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Fried Cauliflower Wrap (Hot Wing)

$8.00

Fresh fried cauliflower with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Fried Cauliflower Wrap (Caesar)

$8.00

Fresh fried cauliflower with Caesar dressing and lettuce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon and ranch. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Italian Wrap

$7.00

Fresh salami, capicola, ham, provolone, and oil and vinegar. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$8.00

Fresh shredded chicken with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.00

Fresh burger with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.

Chicken Parm Wrap

$8.50

Turkey Wrap

$8.00

Breakfast Wrap

$8.00

Sides & Condiments

Blue Cheese & Celery

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Celery

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese (16oz)

$4.00

Ranch (16oz)

$4.00

Mild Sauce Side

$1.00

Hot Sauce Side

$1.00

Cajun Side

$1.00

Mild Garlic Parm

$1.00

Hot Garlic Parm Side

$1.00

White Garlic Parm

$1.00

Mild Caesar Side

$1.00

Hot Caesar

$1.00

Honey Mustard Side

$1.00

BBQ Side

$1.00

Nashville Hot Side

$1.00

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Cajun Side

$1.00

Italian Dressing Side

$1.00

Oil & Vinegar

$1.00

Parmesan Peppercorn Side

$1.00

Gravy Side

$1.00

Marinara Side

$1.00

Mild Sauce (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Sauce (16 Oz)

$4.00

BBQ (16oz)

$4.00

Garlic Parm (16oz)

$4.00

Honey Mustard (16oz)

$4.00

Hot Caesar (16oz)

$4.00

Mild Caesar 16oz

Nashville Hot 16oz

Cajun Sauce (16oz)

$4.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Chips

$0.35

Wing Sauce (Gallon)

$20.00

Mayo Side

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

French

$1.00

Turkey Gravy

$1.00

12" Pizza

10 Inch Red

$10.00

Fresh homemade pizza dough with red sauce and our pizza cheese blend. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

10 Inch Open Face White

$12.00

Fresh pizza dough topped with pizza cheese, onions, garlic, rosemary, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

10 Inch NY Style

$11.00

Homemade dough with red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

10 Inch Hot Wing

$10.00

Homemade pizza dough with your choice of wing sauce, shredded chicken, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

10 Inch Pickle Pizza

$12.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

10 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Homemade dough topped with breaded chicken, ranch, bacon, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

Breakfast Pizza

$10.00

18" Pizza

18" Original Red

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" NY Style

18" NY Style

$16.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Open Face White

$18.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with, onion, pizza cheese, rosemary, garlic, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Italian Style

18" Italian Style

$21.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, freshly sliced tomato, garlic, parmesan cheese, onion, and basil. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Hot Wing

$19.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, pizza cheese, and your choice of wing sauce. Optional: blue cheese, pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Pickle Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, pizza cheese, and garlic. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00Out of stock

Homemade pizza dough topped with breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Pizza

6 Cut Red

6 Cut Red

$10.00

Homemade dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Open Face White

$12.00

Homemade dough topped with onion, pizza cheese, garlic, pepper, and rosemary. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut NY Style

$11.00

Homemade dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Hot Wing

$10.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, your choice of wing sauce, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Pickle Pizza

$12.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with breaded chicken, bacon, and ranch. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Vidaro's Double Crust White

$16.00

Homemade dough topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Double Crust White

$14.00

Homemade dough topped with onion, rosemary, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

6 Cut Italian Style

$14.00

Homemade dough topped with pizza sauce, fresh sliced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, and parmesan cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Pizza

12 Cut Original Red

12 Cut Original Red

$15.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut NY Style

$16.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Open Face White

$18.00

Homemade dough topped with garlic, rosemary, pepper, onion, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Italian Style

$21.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, sliced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, parmesan cheese, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Hot Wing

$19.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, your choice of wing sauce, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Pickle Pizza

$17.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, bacon, ranch, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

Platters

Open Face Burger

$9.00

Fresh hoagie bun topped with burger, beef gravy, and your choice of toppings.

Chicken Finger Platter

$9.99

Breaded chicken tenders and fries topped with your choice of wing sauce, honey mustard, or BBQ.

Open Face Turkey

$10.00

Fresh hoagie bun topped with turkey, beef gravy, and your choice of toppings.

Meatball Platter

$8.50

Specials

10” Cauliflower Pizza

$9.99

Cauliflower crust with your choice of red sauce or white pizza. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

Cake Pop

$1.50

6 Cut Pagash

$10.00

Homemade pizza dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12" Pagash

$10.00

Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

18" Pagash

$16.00Out of stock

Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

12 Cut Pagash

$16.00

Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.

Cod Bites

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh fried cod bites served with tartar sauce.

Cod Bite/Fry Combo

$9.95Out of stock

Half an order of cod bites and half an order of fries served with tartar sauce.

Buffalo Wing Dip

$12.00Out of stock

BiteBall Bites

Out of stock

Cakebomb

$1.75Out of stock

Family Bundle

$30.00

Thanksgiving Feast Pizza

$20.00

Beverages

2L Pepsi

$3.00

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.00

2L Dr. Pepper

$3.00Out of stock

2L Sierra Mist

$3.00

2L Brisk

$3.00Out of stock

2L Cherry Pepsi

$3.00Out of stock

2L Mt. Dew

$3.00Out of stock

12oz. Pepsi

$1.50

12oz. Diet Pepsi

$1.50

12oz Dr. Pepper

$1.50

12 Oz. Sprite

$1.50

12oz. Brisk

$1.50

20oz. Orange

$1.50Out of stock

20oz. Ginger Ale

$1.50Out of stock

20 Oz Mountain Dew

$1.50Out of stock

20 Oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Sweet Pure Leaf

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweet Black Pure Leaf

$2.00Out of stock

Lemon Pure Leaf

$2.00Out of stock

Raspberry Pure Leaf

$2.00Out of stock

20 Oz. Sierra Mist

$1.50Out of stock

20oz Root Beer

$1.50Out of stock

Pastas

Rigatoni

$10.00Out of stock

Penne

$10.00Out of stock

Fettucine

$10.00Out of stock

Catering Menu

1/2 Pan of Bites

$75.00

Full Pan of Bites

$100.00

Hoagie Platter

$55.00

Half Pan Chicken Fingers

$40.00

Half Pan French Fries

$28.00

1/2 Pan House Salad

$50.00

Half Pan Meatballs

$68.00

Sausage and Peppers

Pasta

Full Pan Antipasto Salad

$90.00

Wrap Platter

$40.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$44.00

1/2 Pan of Caesar Salad

$55.00

50 Bone In Wings

$60.00

Full Pan House Salad

$75.00

Grab n Go

Grab n Go Mildbites

$5.00

Grab n Go Italian hoagie

$5.00

Hot Wing Slice

$3.00

Grab N Go Soup

$4.00

Square Slice DONT MAKE

$2.00

Singular slice of our plain square pizza.

Chicken Parm

$5.99Out of stock

Pasta Meatballs

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Rice Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Pork Rice Bowl

$5.99Out of stock

Rigatoni Vodka Sauce

$4.99Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$4.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
With more than 33 years of experience, Vidaro's Pizza & Bites is proud to serve customers in Blakely and beyond with delicious pizzas, appetizers, salads, and more. Our food is prepared with love and a lot of fresh ingredients, so you can be sure that everything we serve is tasty! Our flavor-filled dishes are sure to leave you coming back for more.

310 Main St, Blakely, PA 18447

