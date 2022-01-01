Vidaro's
310 Main St
Blakely, PA 18447
Popular Items
Bites
Fresh chicken cut into bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Pint of Bites
Half order of fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Volcano Bites
Fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce, and topped with pizza cheese. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Cheese & Gravy Bites
Fresh cut chicken bites, topped with pizza cheese and beef gravy.
Buffalo Wings
Fresh chicken with the bone in, tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Bite/Fry Combo
Half an order of bites and half an order of fries. Your choice of sauce on bites. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Pizza Bites
Fresh cut chicken bites, tossed in marinara sauce and topped with pizza cheese.
Apps
Fries
Fries with Cheese
Fries topped with our fresh pizza cheese.
Fries with Gravy
Fries topped with our beef gravy.
Fries with Cheese & Gravy
Fries topped with gravy and fresh pizza cheese.
Volcano Fries
Fries topped with your choice of sauce and fresh pizza cheese. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
White Garlic Parm Fries
Fries topped with our white garlic parmesan sauce.
White Garlic Parm Volcano Fries
Fries topped with white garlic parmesan sauce and fresh pizza cheese.
Cajun Fries
Pizza Fries
Fried Cauliflower
Fresh fried cauliflower, served with your choice of wing sauce or marinara.
Square Slice Pepperoni
Singular slice of our square pepperoni pizza.
Square Slice
Hot Wing Slice
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots
Our homemade pizza dough baked and seasoned with garlic and parmesan cheese, served with marinara sauce.
Grilled Buffalo Shrimp
Fresh grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of sauce. (Mild, hot, mild garlic parm, hot garlic parm, BBQ, white garlic parm, mild caesar, hot caesar, cajun, Nashville hot, honey mustard)
Battered Shrimp
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with cheese. Options: steak, chicken, mushrooms, onions, broccoli.
Round Slice Pepperoni
Singular slice of our round pepperoni pizza.
Round Slice
Singular slice of our plain round pizza.
Salads/Soups
House Salad
Fresh house salad with onion, tomato, carrots, cucumber, croutons, and Greek olives. Can add grilled, breaded chicken, or grilled shrimp. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with, croutons, and caesar dressing. Options: grilled chicken, shrimp, or breaded chicken.
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, genoa salami, capicola, provolone, pepperoni, hot and sweet peppers, and black olives. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).
Chef Salad
Fresh lettuce, turkey, American cheese, ham, and hardboiled egg. Options: grilled chicken, shrimp, or breaded chicken. Your choice of dressing (Italian, ranch, caesar, balsamic vinaigrette, oil and vinegar, parmesan peppercorn, or blue cheese).
Chicken Noodle Soup
Fresh chicken, noodles, carrots, in a chicken broth.
Hoagies
Wing Bite Hoagie
Lightly dusted chicken with your choice of sauce. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, fried mushrooms, or blue cheese.
Hot Wing Hoagie
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped in your choice of sauce. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, fried mushrooms, or blue cheese.
Italian Hoagie
Hoagie with provolone cheese, salami, capicola, ham, and oil and vinegar. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Steak & Cheese Hoagie
Fresh steak your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
Fresh chopped chicken with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Meatball & Cheese Hoagie
Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara sauce topped with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Ham & Cheese Hoagie
Your choice for hot or cold ham and cheese hoagie. Your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Grilled Chicken Hoagie
Fresh grilled chicken with your choice of cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Hoagie
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, topped with bacon and ranch. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
BLT Hoagie
Fresh bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Turkey Club Hoagie
Fresh cut turkey, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and bacon.
Cheeseburger Hoagie
Fresh hamburger with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Turkey Hoagie
Fresh cut turkey with your choice of provolone, American, or pizza cheese. Optional: lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, sweet or hot peppers, or fried mushrooms.
Sausage & Peppers Hoagie
Chicken Parm Hoagie
Breakfast hoagie
Fried Chicken Sliders
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Hot Wing Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken, topped with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Steak and Cheese Wrap
Steak and your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Turkey Club Wrap
Fresh cut turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, and bacon. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
BLT Wrap
Fresh bacon, lettuce, tomato on a wrap. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Fresh grilled shrimp with lettuce and Caesar dressing. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Wing Bite Wrap
Fresh chicken bites with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Fried Cauliflower Wrap (Hot Wing)
Fresh fried cauliflower with your choice of sauce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Fried Cauliflower Wrap (Caesar)
Fresh fried cauliflower with Caesar dressing and lettuce. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken topped with bacon and ranch. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Italian Wrap
Fresh salami, capicola, ham, provolone, and oil and vinegar. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap
Fresh shredded chicken with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Cheeseburger Wrap
Fresh burger with your choice of American, provolone, or pizza cheese. Optional: American cheese, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, fried onion, sweet peppers, fried sweet or hot peppers, hot peppers, mushrooms, fried mushrooms, olives, mayo, capicola, pickles, pizza cheese, salami, pepperoni, turkey, ranch, Italian, or mustard.
Chicken Parm Wrap
Turkey Wrap
Breakfast Wrap
Sides & Condiments
Blue Cheese & Celery
Blue Cheese
Celery
Ranch
Blue Cheese (16oz)
Ranch (16oz)
Mild Sauce Side
Hot Sauce Side
Cajun Side
Mild Garlic Parm
Hot Garlic Parm Side
White Garlic Parm
Mild Caesar Side
Hot Caesar
Honey Mustard Side
BBQ Side
Nashville Hot Side
Caesar Dressing Side
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Italian Dressing Side
Oil & Vinegar
Parmesan Peppercorn Side
Gravy Side
Marinara Side
Mild Sauce (16oz)
Hot Sauce (16 Oz)
BBQ (16oz)
Garlic Parm (16oz)
Honey Mustard (16oz)
Hot Caesar (16oz)
Mild Caesar 16oz
Nashville Hot 16oz
Cajun Sauce (16oz)
Sour Cream
Extra Chips
Wing Sauce (Gallon)
Mayo Side
Side Salsa
French
Turkey Gravy
12" Pizza
10 Inch Red
Fresh homemade pizza dough with red sauce and our pizza cheese blend. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
10 Inch Open Face White
Fresh pizza dough topped with pizza cheese, onions, garlic, rosemary, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
10 Inch NY Style
Homemade dough with red sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
10 Inch Hot Wing
Homemade pizza dough with your choice of wing sauce, shredded chicken, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
10 Inch Pickle Pizza
Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
10 Inch Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade dough topped with breaded chicken, ranch, bacon, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
Breakfast Pizza
18" Pizza
18" Original Red
Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" NY Style
Homemade pizza dough topped with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Open Face White
Homemade pizza dough topped with, onion, pizza cheese, rosemary, garlic, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Italian Style
Homemade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, freshly sliced tomato, garlic, parmesan cheese, onion, and basil. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Hot Wing
Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, pizza cheese, and your choice of wing sauce. Optional: blue cheese, pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Pickle Pizza
Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, pizza cheese, and garlic. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade pizza dough topped with breaded chicken, bacon, ranch, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Pizza
6 Cut Red
Homemade dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Open Face White
Homemade dough topped with onion, pizza cheese, garlic, pepper, and rosemary. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut NY Style
Homemade dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Hot Wing
Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, your choice of wing sauce, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Pickle Pizza
Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade pizza dough topped with breaded chicken, bacon, and ranch. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Vidaro's Double Crust White
Homemade dough topped with salami, capicola, pepperoni, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Double Crust White
Homemade dough topped with onion, rosemary, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
6 Cut Italian Style
Homemade dough topped with pizza sauce, fresh sliced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, and parmesan cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Pizza
12 Cut Original Red
Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, pizza cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut NY Style
Homemade pizza dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of toppings. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Open Face White
Homemade dough topped with garlic, rosemary, pepper, onion, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Italian Style
Homemade pizza dough topped with pizza sauce, sliced tomato, garlic, onion, basil, parmesan cheese, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Hot Wing
Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, your choice of wing sauce, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Pickle Pizza
Homemade pizza dough topped with ranch, pickles, garlic, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade pizza dough topped with shredded chicken, bacon, ranch, and pizza cheese. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
Platters
Open Face Burger
Fresh hoagie bun topped with burger, beef gravy, and your choice of toppings.
Chicken Finger Platter
Breaded chicken tenders and fries topped with your choice of wing sauce, honey mustard, or BBQ.
Open Face Turkey
Fresh hoagie bun topped with turkey, beef gravy, and your choice of toppings.
Meatball Platter
Specials
10” Cauliflower Pizza
Cauliflower crust with your choice of red sauce or white pizza. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
Cake Pop
6 Cut Pagash
Homemade pizza dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12" Pagash
Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
18" Pagash
Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
12 Cut Pagash
Homemade dough topped with mashed potatoes, sauteed onions, and pepper. Optional: Pepperoni, onions, Greek olives, sweet sausage, ham, breaded chicken, grilled chicken, meatballs, fresh garlic, tomato, jalapeños, steak, hot peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, long hots, oregano, salami, pepper, rosemary, capicola, broccoli, or shrimp.
Cod Bites
Fresh fried cod bites served with tartar sauce.
Cod Bite/Fry Combo
Half an order of cod bites and half an order of fries served with tartar sauce.
Buffalo Wing Dip
BiteBall Bites
Cakebomb
Family Bundle
Thanksgiving Feast Pizza
Beverages
2L Pepsi
2L Diet Pepsi
2L Dr. Pepper
2L Sierra Mist
2L Brisk
2L Cherry Pepsi
2L Mt. Dew
12oz. Pepsi
12oz. Diet Pepsi
12oz Dr. Pepper
12 Oz. Sprite
12oz. Brisk
20oz. Orange
20oz. Ginger Ale
20 Oz Mountain Dew
20 Oz Cherry Pepsi
Water
Sweet Pure Leaf
Unsweet Black Pure Leaf
Lemon Pure Leaf
Raspberry Pure Leaf
20 Oz. Sierra Mist
20oz Root Beer
Catering Menu
1/2 Pan of Bites
Full Pan of Bites
Hoagie Platter
Half Pan Chicken Fingers
Half Pan French Fries
1/2 Pan House Salad
Half Pan Meatballs
Sausage and Peppers
Pasta
Full Pan Antipasto Salad
Wrap Platter
Mozzarella Sticks
1/2 Pan of Caesar Salad
50 Bone In Wings
Full Pan House Salad
Grab n Go
Grab n Go Mildbites
Grab n Go Italian hoagie
Hot Wing Slice
Grab N Go Soup
Singular slice of our plain square pizza.
Chicken Parm
Pasta Meatballs
Chicken Rice Bowl
Pork Rice Bowl
Rigatoni Vodka Sauce
Fruit Bowl
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
With more than 33 years of experience, Vidaro's Pizza & Bites is proud to serve customers in Blakely and beyond with delicious pizzas, appetizers, salads, and more. Our food is prepared with love and a lot of fresh ingredients, so you can be sure that everything we serve is tasty! Our flavor-filled dishes are sure to leave you coming back for more.
310 Main St, Blakely, PA 18447