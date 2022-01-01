Vie imageView gallery
Vie

4471 Lawn Ave

Western Springs, IL 60558

Sunday Supper

Vie Salad

$50.00

Soup

$50.00

Brisket

Perch

Chicken

Veggie

Dessert

Kids Parfait

$12.00

Kids Tenders

Kids Pizza

Kids Dessert

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Located in downtown Western Springs, Vie offers contemporary American cuisine. Chef Paul Virant opened Vie, his flagship restaurant, in 2004. Vie focuses on year-round seasonal eating with menus featuring house-made pickles and preserves.

4471 Lawn Ave, Western Springs, IL 60558

