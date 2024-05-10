Vien Dong Vietnamese
No reviews yet
3435 E. Trent Ave
Spokane, WA 99202
Food Menu
Starters
- A1 - Honey Cashew Nut Prawns$17.99
Lightly Battered and Fried Prawns with Honey Sauce
- Fried Tofu (v)$8.99
Portioned firm tofu deep fried to perfection. Served with fish sauce.
- 4- BBQ Pork$12.99
Hand sliced pieces served with sweet and hot sauce/hot mustard
- 6 - Fried Wontons$8.99
Seasoned Ground Pork wontons, served with fish sauce.
- 7 - Egg Rolls$4.49
Seasoned Ground Pork with Fish Sauce
- 8 - Spring Rolls$5.99
2 Shrimp, lettuce, rice noodles, BBQ Pork, basil and bean sprouts with Peanut Sauce.
- 9 - Shredded Pork Rolls$5.99
2 spring rolls filled with house made Vietnamese shredded pork. Served with fish sauce.
- 10 - Tofu Spring Rolls (v)$5.99
2 Tofu, lettuce, rice noodles, basil and bean sprouts with Peanut Sauce.
- 11 - Wonton Soup$14.99
Bowl of Steamed Wontons with Mixed Vegetables Served with Chicken Based Broth
Banh Mi
Bun - Vermicelli Noodles
- 36 - Bun Dac Biet$14.99
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll, Grilled Pork, Shrimp.
- 37 - Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio$13.99
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll, Grilled Pork.
- 38 - Bun Thit Nuong$12.99
Fresh Noodle with Grilled Pork.
- 39 - Bun Cha Gio$13.99
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll.
- 40 - Bun Thit Ga Nuong$12.99
Fresh Noodle with Grilled Chicken
- 41 - Bun Tom Xao Xa ot$14.99
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Shrimp and Noodle with Vegetables
- 42 - Bun Thit Bo Xao Xa ot$14.99
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Beef and Noodle with Vegetables
- 43 - Bun Thit Ga Xao Xa ot$13.99
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Chicken and Noodle with Vegetables
- 44 - Bun dau Hu Hao Xa ot (v)$13.99
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Tofu and Noodle with Vegetables
- 45 - Bun Bo Xao Mong Co - Mongolian Beef$14.99
Spicy Mongolian Stir Fried Beef and Noodle with Vegetables.
Pho - Soup
- 19 - Dac Biet - Combo$14.99
Combination: Tendon, Tripe, Brisket, Beef Ball and Rare Beef
- 20 -Tom - Shrimp$14.99
Shrimp in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 21 - Tai - Rare Beef$13.99
Rare Beef in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 22 - Tai Nam - Rare Beef & Brisket$13.99
Rare Beef and Brisket in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 23 - Tai Gan - Rare Beef & Tendon$13.99
Rare Beef and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 24 - Tai Bo Vien - Rare Beef & Beef Ball$13.99
Rare Beef and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 25 - Bo Vien - Beef Ball$13.99
Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 26 - Chin Nam - Brisket$13.99
Brisket in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 27 - Chin Nam Gan - Brisket & Tendon$13.99
Brisket and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 28 - Gan Bo Vien - Tendon & Beef Ball$13.99
Tendon and Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- 29 - Ga - Chicken$13.99
Chicken in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- Pho Kg - Noodles$11.99
Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- Pho Nam Bo Vien - Brisket & Beef Ball$13.99
Brisket and Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- TP - Tofu Fried$13.99
Fried Tofu with Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño
- V4 - Pho Chay - Vegan Pho$15.99
Vegan Broth, Rice Noodles with Mixed Vegetables and Tofu
- VP - Vegetable Pho$14.99
Vegetables in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño