Bars & Lounges
Italian

Vieni Ristobar

604 Reviews

$$

242 S. Main Street Suite 112

Holly Springs, NC 27540

Order Again

Popular Items

NY Style LG
Caesar Salad
"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita LG

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Can of Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Can of Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can Of Aha Seltzer

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.75

Soda Water

$1.50

Mineral Water

Pellegrino 750 ml

$5.50

Fiji

$2.50

Appetizers

Garlic Bread with Mozzarella

$6.00

Meatballs & Ricotta

$13.00

Fried Fresh Mozzarella

$10.00

Sicilian Rice Balls

$12.00

Burrata

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Pasta Fagioli Soup

$8.00

Stracciatella Alla Romana Soup

$8.00

Vieni's Famous Chopped Salad

$13.00

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

House Salad

$5.00+

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

Pizza & Rolls

NY Style MED

$13.00

NY Style LG

$18.00

Grandma Marg MED

$15.00

"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita LG

$19.00

Carne MED

$16.00

Carne Large

$23.00

White MED

$16.00

White Large

$22.00

Vegetarian MED

$15.00

Vegetarian LG

$23.00

Eggplant and Ricotta MED

$18.00

Eggplant and Ricotta LG

$24.00

Sicilian

$17.00

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

Chicken Roll

$13.00

Eggplant Roll

$13.00

Stromboli

$15.00

"Cinelli's Famous" Grandma Margherita GF

$16.00

Carne GF

$16.00

Vegetarian GF

$16.00

Cauliflower 10 Inch

$12.00

White GF

$16.00

NY Style GF

$16.00

Prosciutto & Fig Large

$27.00

Prosciutto & Fig Med

$19.00

Gluten Free Prosciutto & Fig

$21.00

Barbecue Medium

$19.00

Barbecue Large

$24.00

Gluten Free Barbecue

$18.00

Buffalo Large

$24.00

Buffalo Medium

$19.00

Gluten Free Buffalo

$19.00

Sandwiches

MeatParm Sand

$15.00

Egg Parm Sand

$15.00

Chick Parm Sand

$15.00

Chicken Caprese

$15.50

Italian Sand

$15.50

Entrees

Salmon Positano

$25.00

Crab Encrusted Salmon

$29.00

Picatta

$19.00+

Marsala

$19.00+

Francaise

$19.00+

Saltimboca

$23.00+

From the Oven

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$19.00

Veal Parm

$25.00

Pastas

Spaghetti Carbonara

$19.00

Parpardelle Bolognese

$21.00

Rigatoni ala Vodka

$19.00

Tagliatelle W Mushrooms

$19.00

Frutti di Mare

$28.00

Linguini W Clams

$20.00

Sausage & Peppers Pasta

$18.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$18.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$18.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

Spaghetti W/ Meat Sauce

$19.00

Spaghetti Garlic And Oil

$13.00

Lobster Ravioli

$28.00

Shrimp & Linguini

$23.00

Sides

Side of 2 Meatballs

$9.00

Side of 2 Sausage

$9.00

Side Pot & Veg

$8.00

Side of Spinach

$8.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Side of Pasta

$8.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.00

Cannoli

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Kids Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Grill Chicken

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$9.00

Kids Nutella & Banana

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

242 S. Main Street Suite 112, Holly Springs, NC 27540

Directions

