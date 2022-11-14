  • Home
Vienna Coffee Company - Oak Ridge - 1 5700 bethel valley road

No reviews yet

5700 bethel valley road

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Popular Items

Sunrise Muffin
24 oz Cold Brew
12 oz To Go Latte

Brewed Coffee

12 oz Coffee

$2.75

16 oz Coffee

$3.75

Customer Mug Coffee

$1.82

Bottomless Cup

$4.75

Latte

12 oz To Go Latte

$4.75

16 oz To Go Latte

$5.95

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.75

24 oz Iced Latte

$5.95

Signature Drinks

Muddy Pond

Thunderhead

Viennese Waltz

Summit

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

Americano

12 oz Hot To Go Americano

$3.50

16 oz Hot To Go Americano

$3.75

16 oz Iced To Go Americano

$3.50

24 oz Iced To Go Americano

$3.75

Frappe

16 oz Frappe

$5.25

16 oz Creme Frappe

$5.00

24 oz Frappe

$6.95

24 oz Creme Frappe

$6.75

Chai

12 oz To Go Chai

$4.50

16 oz To Go Chai

$4.95

16 oz Iced Chai

$4.50

24 oz Iced Chai

$4.95

Cold Brew

16 oz Cold Brew

$5.25

24 oz Cold Brew

$5.75

London Fog

12 oz To Go London Fog

$4.25

16 oz To Go London Fog

$4.75

16 oz Iced London Fog

$4.25

24 oz Iced London Fog

$4.75

Macchiato

Single Macchiato

$3.75

Double Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.25

Triple Espresso

$5.50

Quad Espresso

$6.75

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

Harney and Sons

12 oz Hot To Go Harney and Sons

$2.50

16 oz Hot To Go Harney and Sons

$3.25

16 oz Iced Harney and Sons

$3.00

24 oz Iced Harney and Sons

$3.00

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$4.95

Mango Smoothie

$4.95

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95

Wild Berry Smoothie

$4.95

Mixed Flavor

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

8 oz Kids Hot Chocolate

$2.75

12 oz To Go Hot Chocolate

$3.75

16 oz To Go Hot Chocolate

$4.25

Steamer

8 oz Kids Steamer

$3.75

12 oz To Go Steamer

$3.75

16 oz To Go Steamer

$4.25

Cider

12 oz To Go Cider

$3.75

16 oz To Go Cider

$4.25

Milks

12 oz Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Italian Soda

16oz Iced Italian Soda

$3.75

24oz Iced Italian Soda

$4.25

Cremosa

16oz Iced Cremosa

$4.25

24oz Iced Cremosa

$4.75

Seltzer Water Can

Seltzer

$1.00

Fall Specials

Pumpkin Pie Latte

Maple Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Balvaka Latte

Cider Spice Delight

Oat Nog / Egg Nog 12oz

$6.00

Oat Nog / Egg Nog 16oz

$7.00

Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$3.59

Sunrise Muffin

$3.59

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.99

Lemon Loaf

$3.99

Banana Bread

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.89

Bagel

Bagel

$3.09
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5700 bethel valley road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Directions

