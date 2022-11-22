Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Viet Nom Nom

495 Reviews

$

618 1/2 Church St

Evanston, IL 60201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banh Mi
Rice Bowl
Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Soup Specials

Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Beef Pho Noodle Soup

$13.50

The Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with your choice of protein, FRESH rice noodles, and a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, Thai basil, scallions, dash of black pepper, and lime wedge. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free

Beef Pho Cup w/Rice Noodles

Beef Pho Cup w/Rice Noodles

$6.00

A side portion of the Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices; served with rice noodles & a fresh medley of bean sprouts, cilantro, and scallions. Dietary: Gluten friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free

Beef Pho - Soup Broth Only

Beef Pho - Soup Broth Only

$13.50

BROTH ONLY. 32 oz of the the Vietnamese classic! Warm, rich, and delicious soup with beef bone broth and aromatic spices. Broth can be packaged for you hot or chilled (so you can re-heat at home). | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Dairy Free, Nut Free

Meal Kits

You Can Now Prepare NOMs in Your Very Own Kitchen! All Meal Kits Require Reheating & Assembly at Home.
Meatballs Meal Kit for 2

Meatballs Meal Kit for 2

$9.00

ALL MEAL KITS MUST BE HEATED AT HOME. | 6 house ground & handmade beef meatballs (NO Fish Sauce) in our scratchmade lemongrass marinade | Served w/housemade Ginger Soy | Dietary: gluten friendly, nut free, dairy free

Meatballs Meal Kit for 4

Meatballs Meal Kit for 4

$18.00

ALL MEAL KITS MUST BE HEATED AT HOME. | 12 house ground & handmade beef meatballs (NO Fish Sauce) in our scratchmade lemongrass marinade | Served w/housemade Ginger Soy | Dietary: gluten friendly, nut free, dairy free

Entrees

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$11.50

It all starts with our bread -- toasty on the outside, light & fluffy on the inside! We use scratchmade rolls baked LOCALLY by our friends from Nhu Lan Bakery (Lincoln Square / Chicago)! We fill ‘em up with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Every sandwich is served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos for savory goodness (no MSG!) and our housemade sriracha mayo for a tangy kick! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$12.50

Warm bed of white rice filled with green papaya salad, Saigon veggie slaw, housemade pickled carrots and daikon, scallions, cilantro and crispy shallots. | Dietary: Gluten friendly

Vermicelli Noodle Salad

Vermicelli Noodle Salad

$12.50

Every salad is loaded with farm fresh spring mix greens & chilled vermicelli noodles and topped with carrot, red bell pepper, bean sprouts, sliced cucumber, fresh cilantro & mint, lime, and crushed peanuts. We make our housemade Vietnamese Vinaigrette with fish sauce and Vegan Vinaigrette with a seaweed-based “fish sauce” (fully vegan). | Dietary: Gluten friendly, dairy free

Side NOMs

Side of Beef Meatballs (NO Fish Sauce)

Side of Beef Meatballs (NO Fish Sauce)

$4.50

Gluten friendly! NO Fish Sauce.

Side of Roasted Ginger Pork (NO Fish Sauce)

Side of Roasted Ginger Pork (NO Fish Sauce)

$4.50

Gluten friendly! NO fish sauce.

Side of Grilled Chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Gluten friendly!

Side of Ginger Shiitake Tofu

$4.00

Brand spanking new! We proudly serve local Gluten friendly!

Side of Rice Noodles

Side of Rice Noodles

$3.00

Gluten friendly and vegan!

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$2.00

Gluten friendly and vegan!

Great Lakes Chips

Great Lakes Chips

$2.00

Skin on, small batch kettle cooked chips from Traverse City, MI.

Green Papaya Salad

Green Papaya Salad

$4.00

Fresh & crunchy meets sweet & tangy. Young, unripened green papaya and carrots topped with chopped peanuts, cilantro, scallions, and crispy shallots. Tossed in our housemade sweet and tangy dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free

Saigon Veggie Slaw

Saigon Veggie Slaw

$4.00

Fresh and savory with a mild kick. Our slaw combines shredded purple cabbage, carrots, cilantro, scallions, crispy shallots, and chopped peanuts. We then toss all the fresh ingredients in our housemade jalapeno garlic dressing. | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free, Can Be Nut Free

Drinks

Black Iced Coffee

Black Iced Coffee

We’ve partnered with Dark Matter Coffee, the finest, LOCAL roaster in in town (Chicago, IL)! Our iced coffee features DMC’s Giant Steps roast. Notes of molasses & baker’s chocolate? Yes, please!

Viet Iced Coffee

Viet Iced Coffee

Vietnam’s ultimate drink done the NOM Way. We pair our iced coffee with our own SCRATCHMADE blend of coconut milk, organic coconut sugar, and organic agave. Served over ice. Dietary: Vegan & dairy free!

Soda

Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
LaCroix

LaCroix

$2.50

Sweets

Our Take on the Classic – Scratchmade & Baked In-House! | Dietary: Vegetarian
Almond Cookies

Almond Cookies

Our Take on the Classic – Scratchmade & Baked In-House! | Dietary: Vegetarian

Iced Coffee Kits

Viet Iced Coffee Kit (4 Servings)

Viet Iced Coffee Kit (4 Servings)

$15.00

Build Your Own Viet Iced Coffee Kit | Makes 4 Medium Servings (Serve Over Ice!) | Iced Coffee from Dark Matter Coffee (Chicago, IL) | Our Housemade Blend of Coconut Milk + Agave + Coconut Sugar | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Dairy Free

Black Iced Coffee Kit (3 Servings)

Black Iced Coffee Kit (3 Servings)

$10.00

Makes 3 Medium Servings (Serve Over Ice!) | Iced Coffee from Dark Matter Coffee (Chicago, IL)

Sauce Jars

Take home your very own mason jars of our housemade sauces! All of our sauces are gluten friendly and super delicious. All sauces are vegan, except for cilantro aioli and sriracha mayo (contain egg).
Cilantro Aioli - 16 oz Jar

Cilantro Aioli - 16 oz Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Scratchmade fresh, creamy, umami goodness | Contains: Egg, Soy | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free

Peanut Sauce - 16 oz Jar

Peanut Sauce - 16 oz Jar

$10.00

Creamy, smooth, nutty. Our rockstar and most popular sauce, featuring organic peanut butter! This is what peanut sauce dreams are made of! | Contains: Soy, Peanut, Sesame, Tree Nuts (Coconut) | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Dairy Free

Spicy Hoisin - 16 oz Jar

Spicy Hoisin - 16 oz Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet, tangy. Viet BBQ sauce! | Contains: Soy, Sesame | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Dairy Free.

Sriracha Mayo - 16 oz Jar

Sriracha Mayo - 16 oz Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Not your average mayo! Ours has a tangy, creamy kick! | Contains: Egg | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegetarian, Dairy Free

Ginger Soy - 16 oz Jar

Ginger Soy - 16 oz Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Not just "soy sauce". Our savory, fragrant recipe features notes of fresh ginger & sesame oil to pair well with any dish! | Contains: Soy, Sesame | Dietary: Gluten Friendly, Vegan, Dairy Free

Extra Sauces

All of our sauces are gluten friendly and super delicious. All sauces are vegan, except for cilantro aioli and sriracha mayo (contain egg).

Cilantro Aioli (On the Side)

$1.00

Ginger Soy (On the Side)

$1.00

Peanut Sauce (On the Side)

$1.00

Spicy Hoisin (On the Side)

$1.00

Sriracha Mayo (On the Side)

$1.00

Vegan Vinaigrette (On the Side)

$1.00

Viet Vinaigrette (On the Side)

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Viet Nom Nom is a Vietnamese-inspired restaurant serving housemade and local flavors!

Website

Location

618 1/2 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

Gallery
Viet Nom Nom image
Viet Nom Nom image
Viet Nom Nom image
Viet Nom Nom image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ba Le Sandwiches - Chicago
orange star4.5 • 1,024
5014 N Broadway St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake St.
orange star4.2 • 1,656
567 West Lake Street Chicago, IL 60661
View restaurantnext
Saigon Sisters - Northwestern Memorial Hospital
orange starNo Reviews
251 E. Huron St. Chicago, IL 60611
View restaurantnext
Sochi Saigonese Kitchen - 1358 W Belmont Ave
orange star4.3 • 106
1358 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Evanston

Farmhouse - Evanston
orange star4.0 • 3,710
703 Church St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Tapas Barcelona - 1615 Chicago Ave
orange star4.2 • 2,351
1615 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Kansaku - Evanston
orange star4.4 • 1,646
1514 Sherman Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Prairie Moon
orange star4.1 • 1,539
1635 Chicago Ave Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Bluestone
orange star4.1 • 796
1932 Central St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Soul & Smoke
orange star4.8 • 385
1601 Payne St Evanston, IL 60201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Evanston
Skokie
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Wilmette
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Morton Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Winnetka
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Niles
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Glencoe
review star
No reviews yet
Glenview
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Park Ridge
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston