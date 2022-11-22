Viet Nom Nom

Banh Mi

$11.50

It all starts with our bread -- toasty on the outside, light & fluffy on the inside! We use scratchmade rolls baked LOCALLY by our friends from Nhu Lan Bakery (Lincoln Square / Chicago)! We fill ‘em up with our housemade pickled carrot & daikon, sliced cucumber, and cilantro. Every sandwich is served with Bragg’s Liquid Aminos for savory goodness (no MSG!) and our housemade sriracha mayo for a tangy kick! | Dietary: Nut free, dairy free, can be gluten friendly