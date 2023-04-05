Viet Thai Cafe
2535 E Market St
East York, PA 17402
Popular Items
Apps
Chicken Wings
Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings with Sriracha Ketchup
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Wok stir fried spicy chicken, mushrooms, scallions, and water chestnuts served with lettuce cups
Kalbi Starters
Korean marinated short ribs with side of kimchi
Roti and Curry Dip
Chicken
Eggroll
Thai Chili Cheese Spring Roll
Veg Eggroll
Summer Roll (Goi Cuon)
Noodles, lettuce, steamed shrimp and pork, and basil
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, crab, and scallions
Summer Roll (Bi Cuon)
Shredded pork skin, Vietnamese ham, noodles, lettuce, mint, and basil
Tofu Summer Roll
Lettuce, noodles, basil
Flash Fried Tofu
Coconut Shrimp
Chilli marmalade
Tempura Tofu
Chive Dumplings
Veg Dumplings
Flash Fried Calamari
With a sweet chili dipping sauce topped with mango salsa and served with sweet chili
Wok Stickers
Thai Satay Appetizer
Your Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp marinated with fresh thai herbs served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce
Grilled Meats
Pork Chop
Pork Chop, Pork Skin, and Egg
Grilled Lemon Chicken
Beef Satay
Thinly sliced beef marinated in lemongrass and soy sauce sautéed with onions served over noodles or rice
Chicken Satay
Grilled chicken strips marinated in lemongrass and tumeric served over Thai fried rice and smothered in peanut sauce and steamed broccoli
Teriyaki
Laotion (Sticky Rice Combo)
Grilled chicken, beef, or pork with spicy papaya salad and fire roasted tomato jam (jeow mak len)
Kalbi
Korean marinated short ribs served with side of kimchi
Beef With Spring Roll
Pho Noodle Soups
Pho Dac Biet Chin #1
Brisket, tendon, tripe, beef meatballs
Pho Dac Biet Tai#2
Rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, beef meatballs
Pho Tai #3
Rare sliced beef
Pho Tai Nam #4
Rare sliced beef, brisket
Pho Chin, Bo Vien #5
Brisket, beef meatballs
Pho Tai, Chin, Bo Vien #6
Brisket, rare sliced beef, and beef meatballs
Pho Ga
Vietnamese chicken noodle
Pho Ga Dac Biet (Pho Ga Special)
Pork, shrimp, and ground pork and chicken
Pho Do Bien Seafood Soup
Assorted shellfish with rice noodles in a chicken broth
Wonton Noodle Soup
Shrimp dumplings with fresh egg noodles, bok choy and roast pork
Bun Bo Hue
Vermicelli noodles with tender slices of beef brisket in a spicy beef broth
Bo Kho
With your choice of hủ tiếu (rice noodles), bánh mì (French bread), or mì (egg noodles
Vegan Pho'
Soups
Shrimp Dumpling Soup
Ground shrimp in a won ton wrap
Coconut Soup
Rice noodles in a spicy coconut broth
Lemongrass Soup
Rice noodles in a spicy and sour lemongrass broth
House Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with chicken, pork, and shrimp in a chicken broth
Tom Yum
Shrimp and mushrooms in a spicy and sour lemongrass broth
Shrimp and Pineapple Soup
Sweet and sour combination of shrimp, pineapples and basil
Butternut Squash Soup
Salads
Som Tum
Spicy green papaya salad with carrots and tomatoes
Laab
Grilled shredded beef or chicken tossed with roasted rice powder, peppers and onions in a chili-lime vinaigrette, served on a bed of shredded lettuce
Viet-Thai House Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with sautéed beef and onions, fried potatoes, eggs, and tomatoes drizzled with our signature dressing
Tofu Salad
Fried tofu mixed with peppers and onions in chili lime vinaigrette served on a bed of shredded Lettuce
Keo House Salad
Romain lettuce, sautéed beef and onions, julienne carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg
Goi Thit Kho bo
Thai Salad
Shredded carrots and papaya tossed with shrimp and chicken drizzled with our Thai basil vinaigrette
VT Features
Caramelized Chicken Ginger
Caramelized Shrimp
Shrimp and egg caramelized in Vietnamese aromatics
Cashew Encrusted Tilapia
Smothered in a spicy coconut mango sauce
Chicken and Eggplant
In a mild garlic sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Thai Style
Chicken, shrimp, and bamboo shoots simmered in a red curry coconut sauce
Chicken Basil
Chicken sautéed with peppers, carrots, and onions in a sweet basil sauce
Chicken Ginger
Chicken and mixed vegetables sautéed in a light ginger sauce
Coconut Rice Noodles with Shrimp and Scallops
Sautéed in a spicy red curry coconut sauce
Grilled Salmon Fillet
Grilled salmon and vegetables in a creamy coconut curry sauce with vermicelli noodles
Grilled Pork with Spring Roll
Sliced pork patties and fried spring roll served over rice vermicelli noodles and shredded lettuce
Half Peking Duck
Served with rice and Chinese broccoli
Kimchi
Sautéed with spicy Korean pickled relish
Mango Chicken
Vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut mango sauce over breaded chicken
Salt Baked Shrimp and Calamari
Shrimp and calamari lightly battered and fried in garlic butter served on a bed of lettuce accompanied by lime pepper sauce
Sea Dragon
Fried flounder topped with a sweet and spicy tomato, ginger, and pineapple sauce
Seafood Paella
Mussels, calamari, shrimp, and scallops simmered in spicy coconut sauce
Shaky Beef
Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms served over a bed of lettuce with a pepper lime sauce
Shrimp Ginger With Black Pepper Sauce
Shrimp sautéed in a ginger black pepper sauce
Spicy Pad Kapow Chicken
Carrots, peppers, and onions sautéed in the spicy pineapple basil sauce
Spicy Pad Kapow Shrimp
Carrots, peppers, and onions sautéed in the spicy pineapple basil sauce
Thai Mussels and Sweet Basil
New Zealand mussels sautéed in a spicy coconut basil sauce
Thai Scallops
Scallops and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth
Whole Peking Duck
Served with rice and Chinese broccoli
Noodles
Birdsnest
Chicken and mixed vegetables stir fried in a mild brown sauce served over crispy egg noodles
Pad La Na
Chicken and beef stir fried with broccoli, onions, and carrots in a sweet garlic brown sauce served over pan-fried noodles
Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts with choice of chicken, shrimp or pork
Pad Kee Mau
Peppers, onions, and carrots stir fried with egg in a spicy basil sauce with tofu, chicken or beef
Red Curry Noodles Chicken & Basil
With chicken and basil
Singapore Noodles
Vermicelli noodles lightly curried and tossed with julienne vegetables with tofu, chicken or beef
Pad Se-ew
Wide rice noodles and vegetables stir fried in a mild garlic soy sauce with tofu, chicken or beef
Korean Sesame Noodles
Sweet potato noodles stir fried with vegetables with tofu, chicken or beef
Silver Noodles
With vegetables, tofu, chicken or beef
Chow Fun
Stir-fried with vegetables in garlic ginger brown sauce over pan-fried noodles with beef, chicken, shrimp or tofu
Tofu Birdsnest
Shrimp Birdsnest
Curry
Chicken Curry Stew
Dark meat chicken and root vegetables simmered in a yellow curry coconut sauce
Chicken Massaman
Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce
Curry and Coconut Milk
Simmered with vegetables in coconut broth with tofu, chicken, or beef
Keng Pet
Chicken, bamboo shoots, eggplant, peppers, and carrots simmered in a spicy lime leaf green curry coconut broth
Lemongrass Curry Noodles
With Vermicelli noodles and beef, chicken or tofu
Shrimp Massaman
Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce
Shrimp Onion Satay
Shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions and carrots in a lemongrass curry sauce, served over over rice or noodles and top with crushed nuts, cilantro, and scallions
Tofu Massaman
Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce
Vegetables Sauteed Curry
In a yellow curry sauce with tofu, chicken, or beef
Vegetable Massaman
Beef Massaman
Vegetable and Tofu Dishes
Eggplant & Tofu in Black Bean
Eggplant, peppers, onions, and tofu sautéed in a black bean sauce
Vegetable Pad Thai
Rice noodles stir fried with egg and vegetables topped with a sweet chili sauce and crushed nuts
Bean Curd in Coconut Broth
Tofu and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth
Tofu & Broc in Chilli
Tofu and broccoli sautéed in a spicy chili sauce
Lemongrass Mixed Veg
Vegetables sautéed in lemongrass and yellow curry sauce
General Tso's Tofu
Fried tofu sautéed with broccoli in a sweet and spicy sauce
Garlic Veg
Seasoned vegetables sautéed in a mild garlic sauce
Spicy Sweet and Sour Tofu
Tofu and vegetables sautéed in a spicy, sweet, and sour sauce
Kung Pao Tofu
Tofu, vegetables, and nuts sautéed in spicy hoisin sauce
Tofu in Black Pepper
Tofu and vegetables sautéed in a ginger hot black pepper sauce
Salt Baked Tofu
Lightly battered tofu fried in garlic butter. Served over lettuce with a pepper lime sauce
Pad Bai Kapao Veg
Sautéed vegetables and tofu in a spicy chili basil paste
Thai Curry FR w/ Tofu
Tofu and fried rice with your choice of yellow, red, or green curry
Keng Keo Wan Tofu
Tofu and vegetables simmered in a spicy green curry coconut sauce
Silver Noodles and Tofu
Tofu stir fried with vegetables and bean thread noodles
Fried Rice
Malaysian Fried Rice
Spicy rice stir fried with cashew nuts, pineapple and raisins with chicken, beef or tofu
Thai Crab Fried Rice
Thai Curry Fried Rice
Your choice of yellow, red, or green curry fried rice with chicken, beef or pork
Vietnamese FR w/ Sausage
Chinese Fried Rice
Your choice of pork, chicken, or shrimp
Seafood Fried Rice
Chinese Style Dishes
Sides/Extras
1oz. Thai chilis
Add pineapple
Add Veggies
Brown Rice
Chow fun noodles
Coconut milk (2 oz.)
Duck sauce packets (2)
Eel Sauce (2 oz.)
Extra Sauce
Mac and cheese
Pint of kim chi
Pint peanut sauce
Plum peanut sauce (2 oz.)
Quart of kim chi
Quart peanut sauce
Rice stick noodles (pho)
Rice vermicelli noodles (bun)
Roti
Side french fries
Side of Fried Rice
Side of kim chi
Side Of Sriracha
Side Peanut Sauce
Side Salad
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Steamed Silver Noodles
Side Steamed Vegetables
Side Sweet chili sauce
Soy sauce packets (2)
Spicy Mayo (2 oz.)
Sticky Rice
White Rice
Wide rice stick noodles (big pho)
2 Oz.side Of Wasabi
Side Of Soy Ginger Sauce
Side Of Hoisin Sauce
Side Of Steamed Lomien Noodles
Side Chili Paste
2 Oz Hot Oil
Side Of Birds Nest Noodles
Spicy Tray
Utensils
Starters
Edamame
Boiled soybean
Gyoza
Steamed or fried dumplings
Kani Salad
Crab stick, cucumber, fish roe
Miso Soup
Miso broth, tofu, seaweed and scallions
Sashimi Seaweed Salad
Seafood Shumai
Steamed open dumplings served with a spicy soy dipping sauce
Seaweed Salad
Shrimp Tempura (4 pieces) spicy mayo
With spicy mayo
Maki
Asparagus Roll
Boston Roll
Tuna, shrimp, avocado
California Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado
Cucumber Roll
Green River
Eel, avocado, cucumber, seaweed flakes, eel sauce
Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail, scallion
Jennifer Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Kani Roll
Crab stick, cream cheese
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, fish roe
Salmon Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Spicy California roll
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spider Roll
Softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce
Tuna Roll
Vegetable Maki Roll
Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, radish
Salmon Avocado Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Avocado Roll
Spicy Ebi Shrimp Roll
Cucumber Avocado Roll
Shrimp\Ebi Avocado Roll
Nigiri
Nigiri Ebi (Shrimp)
Nigiri Hamachi (Yellow tail)
Nigiri Ikura (salmon roe)
Nigiri Inari (sweet tofu)
Nigiri Kanikama (crab stick)
Nigiri Maguro (Tuna)
Nigiri Masago (smelt roe)
Nigiri Sake (salmon)
Nigiri Shiro Maguro (white tuna)
Nigiri Smoked Salmon
Nigiri Unagi (eel)
Sashimi
Sashimi Ebi (shrimp)
Sashimi Hamachi (yellow tail)
Sashimi Ikura (salmon roe)
Sashimi Inari (sweet tofu)
Sashimi Kanikama (crab stick)
Sashimi Maguro (tuna)
Sashimi Masago (smelt roe)
Sashimi Sake (salmon)
Sashimi Shiro Maguro (white tuna)
Sashimi Smoked Salmon
Sashimi Unagi (eel)
Special Rolls
Viet Thai Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with lobster and drizzled with a spicy red curry aioli, eel sauce, fish roe
TNT Maki
Salmon, tuna, white tuna, avocado, flash fried and topped with spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce
Dancing Dragon
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel, spicy mayo, fish roe
Pink Lady
California roll, topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, fish roe
Keo Roll
Tempura scallops, cucumber and masago topped with avocado, ebi, and flying fish roe
Fire Roll
Crab stick and avocado fried, topped with spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo
Tsunami Roll
Avocado, asparagus, lobster, spicy mayo, deep-fried and topped with wasabi mayo, fish roe
Sumo Roll
Spicy salmon and asparagus, topped with tuna, white tuna and fish roe with tempura flake
Rainbow Sushi Combo
Rainbow roll, two pieces tuna nigiri, two pieces salmon nigiri
Sashimi Combo
Nine Pieces; 3 Salmon, 3 Tuna, 3 White Tuna
Roll Combo
Three rolls; california, shrimp tempura, tuna
Nigiri Combo
Nine Pieces; 2 Shrimp, 2 Tuna, 2 White Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellowtail and 1 California Roll
Chesapeake Crunch Roll
Scream Roll
Hawaiian Classic Bowl
Spicy Hawaiian Bowl
Phuket Fantasea Bowl
Alaska Bowl
Emerald Bowl
Black Pearl Roll
Geisha Roll
Golden Sphere
Drinks
Bottled Water
Coconut Drink
Coconut Juice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Hot Green Tea
Hot Jasmine Tea
Hot Oolong Tea
Japanese Soda
Limeade
Lychee Drink
Mango Juice
Slow Drip Iced Coffee
Soda
Soy Bean Milk
Thai Iced Coffee
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Tea w/ Milk
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Water
Kids Caprison
Dessert
Viet Thai Smoothie
Coconut Custard
Fried Banana in Ginger
Served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
Mochi
Strawberry, Green Tea, Mango
Sticky Rice with Mango
Smothered in coconut sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds
Ice Cream
Vanilla, Green Tea, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Ripple, Mango or Coconut
Banana and Sticky Rice
Steamed in a banana leaf
Sweet Roti and Ice Cream
Fried Cheesecake
Served with vanilla ice cream and ginger strawberries
Fresh Coconut
VT Deep Fried Ice Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
2535 E Market St, East York, PA 17402