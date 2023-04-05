Viet Thai Cafe imageView gallery

Viet Thai Cafe

No reviews yet

2535 E Market St

East York, PA 17402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Chinese Fried Rice
Crab Rangoon

Apps

Chicken Wings

$7.00

Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings with Sriracha Ketchup

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$7.00

Wok stir fried spicy chicken, mushrooms, scallions, and water chestnuts served with lettuce cups

Kalbi Starters

$10.50

Korean marinated short ribs with side of kimchi

Roti and Curry Dip

$6.50

Chicken

Eggroll

$1.75

Thai Chili Cheese Spring Roll

$6.50

Veg Eggroll

$1.50

Summer Roll (Goi Cuon)

$2.25

Noodles, lettuce, steamed shrimp and pork, and basil

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Cream cheese, crab, and scallions

Summer Roll (Bi Cuon)

$2.50

Shredded pork skin, Vietnamese ham, noodles, lettuce, mint, and basil

Tofu Summer Roll

$2.25

Lettuce, noodles, basil

Flash Fried Tofu

$6.00

Coconut Shrimp

$7.50

Chilli marmalade

Tempura Tofu

$6.75

Chive Dumplings

$8.50

Veg Dumplings

$8.50

Flash Fried Calamari

$10.25

With a sweet chili dipping sauce topped with mango salsa and served with sweet chili

Wok Stickers

$7.00+

Thai Satay Appetizer

$6.50

Your Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Shrimp marinated with fresh thai herbs served with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce

Grilled Meats

Pork Chop

$10.25

Pork Chop, Pork Skin, and Egg

$11.75

Grilled Lemon Chicken

$10.50

Beef Satay

$11.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated in lemongrass and soy sauce sautéed with onions served over noodles or rice

Chicken Satay

$10.50

Grilled chicken strips marinated in lemongrass and tumeric served over Thai fried rice and smothered in peanut sauce and steamed broccoli

Teriyaki

$11.95+

Laotion (Sticky Rice Combo)

$15.50+

Grilled chicken, beef, or pork with spicy papaya salad and fire roasted tomato jam (jeow mak len)

Kalbi

$15.50

Korean marinated short ribs served with side of kimchi

Beef With Spring Roll

$13.25

Pho Noodle Soups

Pho Dac Biet Chin #1

$11.25

Brisket, tendon, tripe, beef meatballs

Pho Dac Biet Tai#2

$11.25

Rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, beef meatballs

Pho Tai #3

$10.95

Rare sliced beef

Pho Tai Nam #4

$10.95

Rare sliced beef, brisket

Pho Chin, Bo Vien #5

$10.95

Brisket, beef meatballs

Pho Tai, Chin, Bo Vien #6

$10.95

Brisket, rare sliced beef, and beef meatballs

Pho Ga

$9.25

Vietnamese chicken noodle

Pho Ga Dac Biet (Pho Ga Special)

$10.25

Pork, shrimp, and ground pork and chicken

Pho Do Bien Seafood Soup

$16.95

Assorted shellfish with rice noodles in a chicken broth

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.25

Shrimp dumplings with fresh egg noodles, bok choy and roast pork

Bun Bo Hue

$11.25

Vermicelli noodles with tender slices of beef brisket in a spicy beef broth

Bo Kho

$11.50

With your choice of hủ tiếu (rice noodles), bánh mì (French bread), or mì (egg noodles

Vegan Pho'

$12.00

Soups

Shrimp Dumpling Soup

$4.50+

Ground shrimp in a won ton wrap

Coconut Soup

$4.50+

Rice noodles in a spicy coconut broth

Lemongrass Soup

$4.50+

Rice noodles in a spicy and sour lemongrass broth

House Noodle Soup

$5.45+

Rice noodles with chicken, pork, and shrimp in a chicken broth

Tom Yum

$11.50

Shrimp and mushrooms in a spicy and sour lemongrass broth

Shrimp and Pineapple Soup

$11.50

Sweet and sour combination of shrimp, pineapples and basil

Butternut Squash Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Salads

Som Tum

$9.50

Spicy green papaya salad with carrots and tomatoes

Laab

$11.00

Grilled shredded beef or chicken tossed with roasted rice powder, peppers and onions in a chili-lime vinaigrette, served on a bed of shredded lettuce

Viet-Thai House Salad

$14.50

Romaine lettuce topped with sautéed beef and onions, fried potatoes, eggs, and tomatoes drizzled with our signature dressing

Tofu Salad

$10.50

Fried tofu mixed with peppers and onions in chili lime vinaigrette served on a bed of shredded Lettuce

Keo House Salad

$12.50

Romain lettuce, sautéed beef and onions, julienne carrots, cucumbers, hard boiled egg

Goi Thit Kho bo

$13.00

Thai Salad

$11.00

Shredded carrots and papaya tossed with shrimp and chicken drizzled with our Thai basil vinaigrette

VT Features

Caramelized Chicken Ginger

$12.95

Caramelized Shrimp

$17.95

Shrimp and egg caramelized in Vietnamese aromatics

Cashew Encrusted Tilapia

$14.95

Smothered in a spicy coconut mango sauce

Chicken and Eggplant

$11.95

In a mild garlic sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Thai Style

$11.95

Chicken, shrimp, and bamboo shoots simmered in a red curry coconut sauce

Chicken Basil

$9.95

Chicken sautéed with peppers, carrots, and onions in a sweet basil sauce

Chicken Ginger

$10.95

Chicken and mixed vegetables sautéed in a light ginger sauce

Coconut Rice Noodles with Shrimp and Scallops

$20.95

Sautéed in a spicy red curry coconut sauce

Grilled Salmon Fillet

$18.95

Grilled salmon and vegetables in a creamy coconut curry sauce with vermicelli noodles

Grilled Pork with Spring Roll

$10.50

Sliced pork patties and fried spring roll served over rice vermicelli noodles and shredded lettuce

Half Peking Duck

$26.00

Served with rice and Chinese broccoli

Kimchi

$12.00

Sautéed with spicy Korean pickled relish

Mango Chicken

$15.50

Vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut mango sauce over breaded chicken

Salt Baked Shrimp and Calamari

$19.95

Shrimp and calamari lightly battered and fried in garlic butter served on a bed of lettuce accompanied by lime pepper sauce

Sea Dragon

$16.00

Fried flounder topped with a sweet and spicy tomato, ginger, and pineapple sauce

Seafood Paella

$18.95

Mussels, calamari, shrimp, and scallops simmered in spicy coconut sauce

Shaky Beef

$17.50

Ribeye steak, sautéed peppers, onions, and mushrooms served over a bed of lettuce with a pepper lime sauce

Shrimp Ginger With Black Pepper Sauce

$15.95

Shrimp sautéed in a ginger black pepper sauce

Spicy Pad Kapow Chicken

$14.95

Carrots, peppers, and onions sautéed in the spicy pineapple basil sauce

Spicy Pad Kapow Shrimp

$16.95

Carrots, peppers, and onions sautéed in the spicy pineapple basil sauce

Thai Mussels and Sweet Basil

$15.50

New Zealand mussels sautéed in a spicy coconut basil sauce

Thai Scallops

$20.95

Scallops and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth

Whole Peking Duck

$47.00

Served with rice and Chinese broccoli

Noodles

Birdsnest

$11.95

Chicken and mixed vegetables stir fried in a mild brown sauce served over crispy egg noodles

Pad La Na

$11.95

Chicken and beef stir fried with broccoli, onions, and carrots in a sweet garlic brown sauce served over pan-fried noodles

Pad Thai

$10.95

Rice noodles stir fried with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts with choice of chicken, shrimp or pork

Pad Kee Mau

$11.95

Peppers, onions, and carrots stir fried with egg in a spicy basil sauce with tofu, chicken or beef

Red Curry Noodles Chicken & Basil

$11.95

With chicken and basil

Singapore Noodles

$11.95

Vermicelli noodles lightly curried and tossed with julienne vegetables with tofu, chicken or beef

Pad Se-ew

$11.95

Wide rice noodles and vegetables stir fried in a mild garlic soy sauce with tofu, chicken or beef

Korean Sesame Noodles

$11.95

Sweet potato noodles stir fried with vegetables with tofu, chicken or beef

Silver Noodles

$11.95

With vegetables, tofu, chicken or beef

Chow Fun

$12.95

Stir-fried with vegetables in garlic ginger brown sauce over pan-fried noodles with beef, chicken, shrimp or tofu

Tofu Birdsnest

$11.95

Shrimp Birdsnest

$15.95

Curry

Chicken Curry Stew

$11.95

Dark meat chicken and root vegetables simmered in a yellow curry coconut sauce

Chicken Massaman

$13.95

Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce

Curry and Coconut Milk

$11.95

Simmered with vegetables in coconut broth with tofu, chicken, or beef

Keng Pet

$11.95

Chicken, bamboo shoots, eggplant, peppers, and carrots simmered in a spicy lime leaf green curry coconut broth

Lemongrass Curry Noodles

$10.50

With Vermicelli noodles and beef, chicken or tofu

Shrimp Massaman

$15.95

Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce

Shrimp Onion Satay

$13.95

Shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions and carrots in a lemongrass curry sauce, served over over rice or noodles and top with crushed nuts, cilantro, and scallions

Tofu Massaman

$11.95

Mixed vegetables, pineapples, and potatoes, simmered in a spicy curry coconut peanut sauce

Vegetables Sauteed Curry

$10.95

In a yellow curry sauce with tofu, chicken, or beef

Vegetable Massaman

$11.95

Beef Massaman

$14.95

Vegetable and Tofu Dishes

Eggplant & Tofu in Black Bean

$9.95

Eggplant, peppers, onions, and tofu sautéed in a black bean sauce

Vegetable Pad Thai

$10.95

Rice noodles stir fried with egg and vegetables topped with a sweet chili sauce and crushed nuts

Bean Curd in Coconut Broth

$9.95

Tofu and vegetables simmered in a spicy coconut broth

Tofu & Broc in Chilli

$9.95

Tofu and broccoli sautéed in a spicy chili sauce

Lemongrass Mixed Veg

$9.95

Vegetables sautéed in lemongrass and yellow curry sauce

General Tso's Tofu

$9.25

Fried tofu sautéed with broccoli in a sweet and spicy sauce

Garlic Veg

$9.50

Seasoned vegetables sautéed in a mild garlic sauce

Spicy Sweet and Sour Tofu

$9.95

Tofu and vegetables sautéed in a spicy, sweet, and sour sauce

Kung Pao Tofu

$9.95

Tofu, vegetables, and nuts sautéed in spicy hoisin sauce

Tofu in Black Pepper

$9.95

Tofu and vegetables sautéed in a ginger hot black pepper sauce

Salt Baked Tofu

$12.95

Lightly battered tofu fried in garlic butter. Served over lettuce with a pepper lime sauce

Pad Bai Kapao Veg

$11.50

Sautéed vegetables and tofu in a spicy chili basil paste

Thai Curry FR w/ Tofu

$9.95

Tofu and fried rice with your choice of yellow, red, or green curry

Keng Keo Wan Tofu

$10.95

Tofu and vegetables simmered in a spicy green curry coconut sauce

Silver Noodles and Tofu

$10.95

Tofu stir fried with vegetables and bean thread noodles

Fried Rice

Malaysian Fried Rice

$12.95

Spicy rice stir fried with cashew nuts, pineapple and raisins with chicken, beef or tofu

Thai Crab Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai Curry Fried Rice

$10.95

Your choice of yellow, red, or green curry fried rice with chicken, beef or pork

Vietnamese FR w/ Sausage

$11.50

Chinese Fried Rice

$5.50+

Your choice of pork, chicken, or shrimp

Seafood Fried Rice

$17.95

Chinese Style Dishes

Chicken with Broc

$9.95

Beef with Broc

$10.95

Shrimp with Broc

$11.95

Chicken w/ Mixed Veg

$9.95

Beef w/ Mixed Veg

$10.95

Shrimp w/ Mixed Veg

$11.95

Chicken & Veg in Garlic

$9.95

Pepper Steak

$9.95

General Tso's Chicken

$9.95

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$11.50

Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$10.95

Lo Mein

$9.95

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.75

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.75

Kids Chicken Broc

$7.75

Kids Veg in Garlic

$7.75

Sides/Extras

1oz. Thai chilis

$1.00

Add pineapple

$1.50

Add Veggies

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Chow fun noodles

$3.50

Coconut milk (2 oz.)

$1.75

Duck sauce packets (2)

Eel Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.95

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Mac and cheese

$3.50

Pint of kim chi

$6.00

Pint peanut sauce

$7.50

Plum peanut sauce (2 oz.)

$1.00

Quart of kim chi

$12.00

Quart peanut sauce

$15.00

Rice stick noodles (pho)

$2.50

Rice vermicelli noodles (bun)

$2.50

Roti

$2.50

Side french fries

$3.00

Side of Fried Rice

$3.00

Side of kim chi

$3.50

Side Of Sriracha

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.25

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Side Steamed Silver Noodles

$3.50

Side Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Side Sweet chili sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce packets (2)

Spicy Mayo (2 oz.)

$1.25

Sticky Rice

$2.50

White Rice

$1.50

Wide rice stick noodles (big pho)

$2.00

2 Oz.side Of Wasabi

$0.25

Side Of Soy Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Side Of Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Steamed Lomien Noodles

$4.00

Side Chili Paste

$1.00

2 Oz Hot Oil

$1.00

Side Of Birds Nest Noodles

$3.00

Spicy Tray

$3.00

Utensils

Special

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$16.00

Viet Thai Shirt

$12.00

Starters

Edamame

$4.75

Boiled soybean

Gyoza

$6.00+

Steamed or fried dumplings

Kani Salad

$6.25

Crab stick, cucumber, fish roe

Miso Soup

$4.25

Miso broth, tofu, seaweed and scallions

Sashimi Seaweed Salad

$12.25

Seafood Shumai

$5.25

Steamed open dumplings served with a spicy soy dipping sauce

Seaweed Salad

$4.75

Shrimp Tempura (4 pieces) spicy mayo

$7.00

With spicy mayo

Maki

All rolls are available with Brown Rice (+1). Soy Paper (+1) • Cucumber Wrap (+1)

Asparagus Roll

$5.25

Boston Roll

$8.00

Tuna, shrimp, avocado

California Roll

$5.25

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.25

Green River

$7.75

Eel, avocado, cucumber, seaweed flakes, eel sauce

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail, scallion

Jennifer Roll

$7.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Kani Roll

$5.25

Crab stick, cream cheese

Philly Roll

$6.75

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Rainbow Roll

$11.25

California roll topped with salmon, tuna, white tuna, spicy mayo, fish roe

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.25

Fried shrimp, lettuce, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Spicy California roll

$5.75

Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.25

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.25

Spider Roll

$8.25

Softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Maki Roll

$5.25

Lettuce, cucumber, avocado, radish

Salmon Avocado Roll

$6.95

Tuna Avocado Roll

$6.95

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Spicy Ebi Shrimp Roll

$7.25

Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.25

Shrimp\Ebi Avocado Roll

$6.95

Nigiri

Two pieces per order

Nigiri Ebi (Shrimp)

$5.25

Nigiri Hamachi (Yellow tail)

$5.75

Nigiri Ikura (salmon roe)

$6.75

Nigiri Inari (sweet tofu)

$4.25

Nigiri Kanikama (crab stick)

$4.25

Nigiri Maguro (Tuna)

$5.75

Nigiri Masago (smelt roe)

$5.50

Nigiri Sake (salmon)

$5.75

Nigiri Shiro Maguro (white tuna)

$6.25

Nigiri Smoked Salmon

$6.25

Nigiri Unagi (eel)

$6.25

Sashimi

Three pieces per order

Sashimi Ebi (shrimp)

$7.25

Sashimi Hamachi (yellow tail)

$7.75

Sashimi Ikura (salmon roe)

$8.75

Sashimi Inari (sweet tofu)

$6.25

Sashimi Kanikama (crab stick)

$6.25

Sashimi Maguro (tuna)

$7.75

Sashimi Masago (smelt roe)

$7.50

Sashimi Sake (salmon)

$7.75

Sashimi Shiro Maguro (white tuna)

$8.25

Sashimi Smoked Salmon

$8.25

Sashimi Unagi (eel)

$8.25

Special Rolls

Viet Thai Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, topped with lobster and drizzled with a spicy red curry aioli, eel sauce, fish roe

TNT Maki

$13.95

Salmon, tuna, white tuna, avocado, flash fried and topped with spicy mayo, fish roe, eel sauce

Dancing Dragon

$13.95

Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with eel, spicy mayo, fish roe

Pink Lady

$12.50

California roll, topped with tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, fish roe

Keo Roll

$14.00

Tempura scallops, cucumber and masago topped with avocado, ebi, and flying fish roe

Fire Roll

$14.95

Crab stick and avocado fried, topped with spicy tuna, fish roe, spicy mayo

Tsunami Roll

$14.50

Avocado, asparagus, lobster, spicy mayo, deep-fried and topped with wasabi mayo, fish roe

Sumo Roll

$14.00

Spicy salmon and asparagus, topped with tuna, white tuna and fish roe with tempura flake

Rainbow Sushi Combo

$18.50

Rainbow roll, two pieces tuna nigiri, two pieces salmon nigiri

Sashimi Combo

$17.75

Nine Pieces; 3 Salmon, 3 Tuna, 3 White Tuna

Roll Combo

$16.50

Three rolls; california, shrimp tempura, tuna

Nigiri Combo

$24.50

Nine Pieces; 2 Shrimp, 2 Tuna, 2 White Tuna, 2 Salmon, 1 Yellowtail and 1 California Roll

Chesapeake Crunch Roll

$19.95

Scream Roll

$15.95

Hawaiian Classic Bowl

$16.00

Spicy Hawaiian Bowl

$16.00

Phuket Fantasea Bowl

$16.00

Alaska Bowl

$16.00

Emerald Bowl

$16.00

Black Pearl Roll

$19.95

Geisha Roll

$19.00

Golden Sphere

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coconut Drink

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Hot Oolong Tea

$2.00

Japanese Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Limeade

$2.75

Lychee Drink

$5.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Slow Drip Iced Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Soy Bean Milk

$3.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$2.75

Thai Iced Tea w/ Milk

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Water

Kids Caprison

$1.95

Dessert

Viet Thai Smoothie

$6.25

Coconut Custard

$3.50

Fried Banana in Ginger

$6.50

Served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce

Mochi

$5.50

Strawberry, Green Tea, Mango

Sticky Rice with Mango

$5.50

Smothered in coconut sauce and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

Ice Cream

$3.75

Vanilla, Green Tea, Chocolate, Peanut Butter Ripple, Mango or Coconut

Banana and Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed in a banana leaf

Sweet Roti and Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried Cheesecake

$6.50

Served with vanilla ice cream and ginger strawberries

Fresh Coconut

$7.50Out of stock

VT Deep Fried Ice Cream

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2535 E Market St, East York, PA 17402

Directions

Gallery
Viet Thai Cafe image

