Vietnamese

Vietnam Cafe University City

73 Reviews

$$

816 S 47TH ST

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19143

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
Beef Noodle Soup

SALAD

Papaya Salad

$7.95

Tofu Papaya Salad

$8.95

GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce

Chicken Papaya Salad

$8.95

GOI DU DU GA - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$10.95

GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing

Beef Jerky Papaya Salad

$12.95

GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing

SOUPS

Beef Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Lemongrass Soup

$11.75

BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Stewed Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Chicken Lemongrass Soup

$11.75

MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95

MI VIT CHIEN - Marinated duck leg with five spice, egg noodles, tender greens, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Pho Chicken

$11.75

PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion

Pho Tofu

$11.75

PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion

Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.95

HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.50

PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.75

MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Veggie Noodle Soup

$11.95

HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion,bean sprouts, jalapenos

Sweet & Sour Fish Soup

$16.95

CANH CHUA CA - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup

$16.95

CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic

APPETIZERS

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)

$8.95

CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)

$8.95

CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce

Fried Shrimp

$12.50

TOM LAN BOT - sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

$8.95

DAU HU CHIEN - chili vegetarian soy sauce

Grilled Meatballs

$13.95

NEM NUONG - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanut, rice paper, hoisin peanut sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$13.95

TOM NUONG XA - Lettuce, Scallion oil, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Grilled Squid

$10.95

MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$14.95

BO NUONG LA - vermicell noodles, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, Scallio oil, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Meatballs Rolls(2)

$8.50

NEM NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Pork Rolls(2)

$7.95

THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Shrimp Rolls(2)

$7.95

GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Tofu Rolls(2)

$7.50

GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Beef Carpaccio

$14.95

BO TAI CHANH - Raw flank steak, lime juice, rau ram, crushed peanuts, chili vinegar dressing

No Utensils

**To-Go**

CHEF'S SPECIAL

B.B.Q. Platter

$28.95

APPETIZERS SAMPLERS - Crispy spring rolls, stuffed grape leaves, chicken, meatballs, rice paper, crushed peanuts (no substitutions)

Tomato Tofu

$15.95
Crispy Duck

$17.95
Salmon

$18.95

CA HOI NUONG - Bok choy, mint leaves, ginger-soy sauce

Whole Branzino

$29.95

CA NUONG - Fresh basil, Soy, lemon juice and olive oil

Ha Noi Fried Rice

$15.95

VERMICELLI BOWL

Chicken Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN GA NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN CHA GIO - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce

House Special Vermicelli

$16.95

BUN DAC BIET - Crispy spring roll, meatballs, chicken, pork, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce (no substitutions)

Lemongrass Steak Vermicelli

$15.95

BUN BO XAO XA - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Meatballs Vermicelli

$14.95

BUN NEM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN THIT NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.95

BUN TOM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Squid Vermicelli

$14.95

BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Tofu Vermicelli

$12.50

BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce

RICE PLATTER

Chicken Broken Rice

$13.95

COM GA NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Lemongrass Steak Broken Rice

$15.95

COM BO XAO XA - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Broken Rice

$13.95

COM THIT NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Chops Broken Rice

$14.95

COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Shrimp Broken Rice

$16.95

COM TOM NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

CHOW FUN NOODLE

Chicken Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Flat noodles, bean sprouts mixed vegetables

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.95

HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

Tofu Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO TOFU THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

Vegetable Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

CRISPY NOODLE

Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken

$14.95

MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Shrimp

$16.95

MI XAO DON TOM THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Tofu

$14.95

MI XAO DON TOFU THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Vegetable

$14.95

MI XAO DON CAI T C - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

PAD THAI

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

PAD THAI TOM - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI DAU HU - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Veggie Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI CAI - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

SAIGON NOODLE

Saigon Noodle Chicken

$14.95

MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Saigon Noodle Shrimp

$16.95

MI QUE HUONG TOM - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Saigon Noodle Tender Greens

$14.95

Saigon Noodle Tofu

$14.95

MI QUE HUONG TOFU - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

COM CHIEN CAI - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Tofu Fried Rice

$10.95

COM CHIEN DAU HU - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

ENTREES

Chicken Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

GA TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Chicken Curry

$15.95

GA CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, coconut curry sauce

Caramelized Shrimp

$17.95

TOM RIM - Garlic, onions, scallion, black pepper

Lime Chicken

$16.95

GA CHANH - Steamed broccoli, lime sauce, scallion

Lemongrass Chicken

$15.95

GA XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Lemongrass Shrimp

$17.95

TOM XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Lemongrass Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Mongolian Beef

$19.95
Mongolian Chicken

$16.95

GA MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Mongolian Shrimp

$18.95

TOM MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Mongolian Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Shrimp Black Bean Sauce

$17.95

TOM TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Shrimp Curry

$17.95

TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)

Shaking Beef

$19.95

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU RANG MUOI - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$16.95

GA RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Squid

$16.95

MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.95

TOM RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.95

GA SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$18.95

TOM SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Tofu Curry

$15.95

DAU HU CA RI - Bell peppers, onion, coconut curry sauce

Tofu Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

DAU HU TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Beef Basil

$19.95

BO TOI QUE - Steamed tender greens, basil garlic, fried onions

Chicken Basil

$16.95

GA NUONG TOI QUE - Bok choy, basil garlic sauce, fried shallot

Shrimp Basil

$18.95

TOM TOI QUE - Steamed broccoli, fresh basil garlic sauce

Pork Chops

$15.95

SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce

Chicken Claypot

$15.95

GA KHO TO - Ginger, onions, black pepper

Fish Claypot

$15.95

CA KHO TO - Fried garlic, scallion oil, black pepper

Pork Claypot

$15.95

HEO KHO TO - Coconut water, Scallion, black pepper

Seafood Claypot

$18.95

KIM CHI DO BIEN - Ginger-garlic broth, cilantro-scallion

Shrimp Broccoli

$16.95

Tofu Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

DAU HU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Lightly fried tofu sautéed with mixed vegetables in light brown sauce

SIDES

Bok Choy with Garlic

$10.95

BOK CHOY - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Broccoli with Garlic

$10.95

BONG CAI - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Mixed Vegetables with Brown Sauce

$10.95

CAI THAP CAM - Light brow sauce, garlic

Tender Greens with Garlic

$10.95

CAI NGOT - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Jasmine White Rice

$1.50

COM TRANG - Steamed rice

Broken Rice

$1.50

COM TAM - Steamed broken rice

Vermicelli Noodle

$1.50

BUN - Vermicelli noodles

SAUCES

Chili Vinegar Sauce (s)

$0.75

Chili Garlic Sauce (s)

$0.75

Chili Oil (s)

$1.00

Hoisin Peanut Sauce (s)

$0.75

Vegetarian Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce (s)

$1.00

Soy Sauce (s)

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce (s)

$0.75

Hoisin Sauce (s)

$0.75

BEVERAGES

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Hot Coffee

$4.95

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Viet Limeade

$4.50

Coconut Drink

$4.50

Acqua Panna

$5.95

San Pellegrino

$5.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pineapple/Cranberry

$4.00

CAKE

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Lemon Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Vietnam Café, we are delighted to serve you a truly authentic Vietnamese dining experience.

Website

Location

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19143

Directions

Gallery
Vietnam Cafe University City image
Vietnam Cafe University City image
Vietnam Cafe University City image

