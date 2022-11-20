- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Chinatown
- /
- Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
2,032 Reviews
$$
221 N 11TH ST
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SALAD
Papaya Salad
GOI DU DU - Rau ram, peanuts, chili vinegar dressing
Tofu Papaya Salad
GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce
Chicken Papaya Salad
GOI DU DU GA - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Shrimp Papaya Salad
GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing
Beef Jerky Papaya Salad
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
SOUPS
Beef Noodle Soup
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Lemongrass Soup
BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Chicken Lemongrass Soup
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Duck Noodle Soup
MI VIT CHIEN - Marinated duck leg with five spice, egg noodles, tender greens, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Pho Chicken
PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
Pho Tofu
PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion
Seafood Noodle Soup
HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños
Shrimp Noodle Soup
PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Wonton Noodle Soup
MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Veggie Noodle Soup
HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Mixed vegetables, rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Sweet & Sour Fish Soup
CANH CHUA CA - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic
Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup
CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic
APPETIZERS
Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)
CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
Fried Shrimp
TOM LAN BOT - sweet & sour sauce
Fried Tofu
DAU HU CHIEN - chili vegetarian soy sauce
Grilled Meatballs
NEM NUONG - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanut, rice paper, hoisin peanut sauce
Grilled Shrimp
TOM NUONG XA - Lettuce, Scallion oil, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Grilled Squid
MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Stuffed Grape Leaves
BO NUONG LA - vermicell noodles, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, Scallio oil, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Meatballs Rolls(2)
NEM NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Pork Rolls(2)
THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Shrimp Rolls(2)
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Tofu Rolls(2)
GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Beef Carpaccio
BO TAI CHANH - Raw flank steak, lime juice, rau ram, crushed peanuts, chili vinegar dressing
Vietnamese Ravioli
BANH CUON - Delicate paper-thin rice crepe filled with chicken, onion & mushrooms
No Utensils
*** TOGO ***
CHEF'S SPECIAL
B.B.Q. Platter
APPETIZERS SAMPLERS - Crispy spring rolls, stuffed grape leaves, chicken, meatballs, rice paper, crushed peanuts (no substitutions)
Viet Ravioli(4)
Crispy Duck
Ha Noi Fried Rice
Com Chien Ha Noi - Beef, shrimp, chicken, jasmine rice, egg, scallion, lemongrass spices, fried egg (no substitutions)
VERMICELLI BOWL
Chicken Vermicelli
BUN GA NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Pork Spring Rolls Vermicelli
BUN CHA GIO - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli
BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
House Special Vermicelli
BUN DAC BIET - Crispy spring roll, meatballs, chicken, pork, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce (no substitutions)
Lemongrass Steak Vermicelli
BUN BO XAO XA - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Meatballs Vermicelli
BUN NEM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Pork Vermicelli
BUN THIT NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Shrimp Vermicelli
BUN TOM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Squid Vermicelli
BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce
Tofu Vermicelli
BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce
RICE PLATTER
Chicken Broken Rice
COM GA NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
Lemongrass Steak Broken Rice
COM BO XAO XA - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
Pork Broken Rice
COM THIT NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
Pork Chops Broken Rice
COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
Shrimp Broken Rice
COM TOM NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce
CHOW FUN NOODLES
Chicken Chow Fun
HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Flat noodles, bean sprouts mixed vegetables
Shrimp Chow Fun
HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables
Tofu Chow Fun
HU TIEU XAO TOFU THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables
Vegetable Chow Fun
HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables
CRISPY NOODLE
Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken
MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
Crispy Egg Noodle Shrimp
MI XAO DON TOM THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
Crispy Egg Noodle Tofu
MI XAO DON TOFU THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
Crispy Egg Noodle Vegetable
MI XAO DON CAI T C - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables
PAD THAI
Chicken Pad Thai
PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
Shrimp Pad Thai
PAD THAI TOM - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
Tofu Pad Thai
PAD THAI DAU HU - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
Veggie Pad Thai
PAD THAI CAI - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)
SAIGON NOODLE
Saigon Noodle Chicken
MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Saigon Noodle Shrimp
MI QUE HUONG TOM - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
Saigon Noodle Tender Greens
Saigon Noodle Tofu
MI QUE HUONG TOFU - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce
FRIED RICE
Chicken Fried Rice
COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
Shrimp Fried Rice
COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
Tofu Fried Rice
COM CHIEN DAU HU - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
Veggie Fried Rice
COM CHIEN CAI - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)
ENTREES
Chicken Black Bean Sauce
GA TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce
Chicken Curry
GA CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, coconut curry sauce
Caramelized Shrimp
TOM RIM - Garlic, onions, scallion, black pepper
Lime Chicken
GA CHANH - Steamed broccoli, lime sauce, scallion
Lemongrass Chicken
GA XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce
Lemongrass Shrimp
TOM XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce
Lemongrass Tofu
DAU HU XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce
Mongolian Beef
BO MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)
Mongolian Chicken
GA MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)
Mongolian Shrimp
TOM MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)
Mongolian Tofu
DAU HU MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)
Shrimp Black Bean Sauce
TOM TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce
Shrimp Curry
TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)
Shaking Beef
BO LUC LAC - Watercress, red onion, tomatoes, soy vinegrette
Salt & Pepper Tofu
DAU HU RANG MUOI - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Salt & Pepper Chicken
GA RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Salt & Pepper Squid
MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
TOM RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos
Sweet & Sour Tofu
DAU HU SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet & Sour Chicken
GA SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce
Sweet & Sour Shrimp
TOM SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce
Tofu Curry
DAU HU CA RI - Bell peppers, onion, coconut curry sauce
Tofu Black Bean Sauce
DAU HU TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce
Beef Basil
BO TOI QUE - Steamed tender greens, basil garlic, fried onions
Chicken Basil
GA NUONG TOI QUE - Bok choy, basil garlic sauce, fried shallot
Shrimp Basil
TOM TOI QUE - Steamed broccoli, fresh basil garlic sauce
Pork Chops
SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce
Chicken Claypot
GA KHO TO - Ginger, onions, black pepper
Fish Claypot
CA KHO TO - Fried garlic, scallion oil, black pepper
Pork Claypot
HEO KHO TO - Coconut water, Scallion, black pepper
Seafood Claypot
KIM CHI DO BIEN - Ginger-garlic broth, cilantro-scallion
Tofu Mixed Vegetables
DAU HU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Lightly fried tofu sautéed with mixed vegetables in light brown sauce
SIDES
Bok Choy with Garlic
BOK CHOY - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic
Broccoli with Garlic
BONG CAI - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic
Tender Greens with Garlic
CAI NGOT - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic
Jasmine White Rice
COM TRANG - Steamed rice
Broken Rice
COM TAM - Steamed broken rice
Vermicelli Noodle
BUN - Vermicelli noodles
SAUCES
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Here at Vietnam Restaurant, we are delighted to serve you a truly authentic Vietnamese dining experience.
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia, PA 19107