Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

2,032 Reviews

$$

221 N 11TH ST

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)
House Special Vermicelli
Shrimp Rolls(2)

SALAD

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$7.95

GOI DU DU - Rau ram, peanuts, chili vinegar dressing

Tofu Papaya Salad

$8.95

GOI DU DU TOFU - Rau ram, peanut, vegetarian soy sauce

Chicken Papaya Salad

$8.95

GOI DU DU GA - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing

Shrimp Papaya Salad

Shrimp Papaya Salad

$10.95

GOI DU DU TOM - Rau ram, peanut, chili vinegar dressing

Beef Jerky Papaya Salad

$12.95

GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing

SOUPS

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

Beef Brisket Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Lemongrass Soup

Beef Lemongrass Soup

$11.75

BUN BO HUE - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice vermicelli, spice lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Beef Stewed Noodle Soup

$11.75

PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Chicken Lemongrass Soup

Chicken Lemongrass Soup

$11.75

MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$13.95

MI VIT CHIEN - Marinated duck leg with five spice, egg noodles, tender greens, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Pho Chicken

Pho Chicken

$11.75

PHO GA - Chicken, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, lime, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion

Pho Tofu

$11.75

PHO TOFU - Steamed tofu, rice noodles, beef broth, bean sprouts, basil, hot peppers, cilantro-scallion

Seafood Noodle Soup

$15.75

HU TIEU DO BIEN - Shrimp, squid, fish cake, mixed vegetables,, rice noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapeños

Shrimp Noodle Soup

Shrimp Noodle Soup

$14.50

PHO TOM - Shrimp, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Wonton Noodle Soup

Wonton Noodle Soup

$11.75

MI HOANH THANH - Shrimp and pork wonton, egg noodles, chicken broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Veggie Noodle Soup

$11.95

HU TIEU CAI THAP CAM - Mixed vegetables, rice noodles, veggie broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, bean sprouts, jalapenos

Sweet & Sour Fish Soup

$16.95

CANH CHUA CA - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic

Sweet & Sour Shrimp Soup

$16.95

CANH CHUA TOM - Tomatoes, pineapple, tamarind broth, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, crispy garlic

APPETIZERS

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)

$8.95

CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)

$8.95

CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$12.50

TOM LAN BOT - sweet & sour sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.95

DAU HU CHIEN - chili vegetarian soy sauce

Grilled Meatballs

Grilled Meatballs

$13.95

NEM NUONG - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanut, rice paper, hoisin peanut sauce

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$13.95

TOM NUONG XA - Lettuce, Scallion oil, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Grilled Squid

Grilled Squid

$10.95

MUC NUONG XA - Lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, daikon, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Stuffed Grape Leaves

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$14.95

BO NUONG LA - vermicell noodles, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, Scallio oil, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Meatballs Rolls(2)

$8.50

NEM NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Pork Rolls(2)

Pork Rolls(2)

$7.95

THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Shrimp Rolls(2)

Shrimp Rolls(2)

$7.95

GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Tofu Rolls(2)

Tofu Rolls(2)

$7.50

GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)

Beef Carpaccio

$14.95

BO TAI CHANH - Raw flank steak, lime juice, rau ram, crushed peanuts, chili vinegar dressing

Vietnamese Ravioli

Vietnamese Ravioli

$8.95Out of stock

BANH CUON - Delicate paper-thin rice crepe filled with chicken, onion & mushrooms

CHEF'S SPECIAL

B.B.Q. Platter

B.B.Q. Platter

$28.95

APPETIZERS SAMPLERS - Crispy spring rolls, stuffed grape leaves, chicken, meatballs, rice paper, crushed peanuts (no substitutions)

Viet Ravioli(4)

$8.95

Crispy Duck

$17.95

Ha Noi Fried Rice

$15.95

Com Chien Ha Noi - Beef, shrimp, chicken, jasmine rice, egg, scallion, lemongrass spices, fried egg (no substitutions)

VERMICELLI BOWL

Chicken Vermicelli

Chicken Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN GA NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls Vermicelli

Crispy Pork Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN CHA GIO - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli

Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN CHA GIO CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce

House Special Vermicelli

House Special Vermicelli

$16.95

BUN DAC BIET - Crispy spring roll, meatballs, chicken, pork, vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce (no substitutions)

Lemongrass Steak Vermicelli

$15.95

BUN BO XAO XA - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Meatballs Vermicelli

$14.95

BUN NEM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Vermicelli

Pork Vermicelli

$13.95

BUN THIT NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Shrimp Vermicelli

Shrimp Vermicelli

$16.95

BUN TOM NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Squid Vermicelli

$14.95

BUN MUC NUONG - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, chili vinegar sauce

Tofu Vermicelli

$12.50

BUN DAU HU CHIEN - Vermicelli noodles, bean sprouts, lettuce, cucumber, daikon, peanuts, vegetarian soy sauce

RICE PLATTER

Chicken Broken Rice

$13.95

COM GA NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Lemongrass Steak Broken Rice

Lemongrass Steak Broken Rice

$15.95

COM BO XAO XA - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Broken Rice

$13.95

COM THIT NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Pork Chops Broken Rice

Pork Chops Broken Rice

$14.95

COM SUON NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

Shrimp Broken Rice

$16.95

COM TOM NUONG - Scallion oil, daikon, chili vinegar sauce

CHOW FUN NOODLES

Chicken Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO GA THAP CAM - Flat noodles, bean sprouts mixed vegetables

Shrimp Chow Fun

$16.95

HU TIEU XAO TOM THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

Tofu Chow Fun

Tofu Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO TOFU THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

Vegetable Chow Fun

$14.95

HU TIEU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Flat rice noodles, bean sprouts, mixed vegetables

CRISPY NOODLE

Crispy Egg Noodle Chicken

$14.95

MI XAO DON GA THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Shrimp

$16.95

MI XAO DON TOM THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Tofu

$14.95

MI XAO DON TOFU THAP CAM - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

Crispy Egg Noodle Vegetable

$14.95

MI XAO DON CAI T C - Crispy egg noodles, garlic, mixed vegetables

PAD THAI

Chicken Pad Thai

Chicken Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI GA - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Shrimp Pad Thai

$16.95

PAD THAI TOM - Rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Tofu Pad Thai

Tofu Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI DAU HU - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

Veggie Pad Thai

Veggie Pad Thai

$14.95

PAD THAI CAI - Rice noodles, egg, bean sprout, peanuts, fried shallot (MUST be prepared with egg)

SAIGON NOODLE

Saigon Noodle Chicken

Saigon Noodle Chicken

$14.95

MI QUE HUONG GA - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Saigon Noodle Shrimp

$16.95

MI QUE HUONG TOM - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

Saigon Noodle Tender Greens

$14.95

Saigon Noodle Tofu

$14.95

MI QUE HUONG TOFU - Flat egg noodles, bean sprouts, cucumber, tender greens, peanut, chili vinegar sauce

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

COM CHIEN GA - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

COM CHIEN TOM - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Tofu Fried Rice

$10.95

COM CHIEN DAU HU - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

COM CHIEN CAI - Egg, jasmine rice, scallion (MUST be prepared with egg)

ENTREES

Chicken Black Bean Sauce

Chicken Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

GA TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.95

GA CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, coconut curry sauce

Caramelized Shrimp

Caramelized Shrimp

$17.95

TOM RIM - Garlic, onions, scallion, black pepper

Lime Chicken

Lime Chicken

$16.95

GA CHANH - Steamed broccoli, lime sauce, scallion

Lemongrass Chicken

Lemongrass Chicken

$15.95

GA XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Lemongrass Shrimp

Lemongrass Shrimp

$17.95

TOM XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Lemongrass Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU XA OT - Bell peppers, onions, lemongrass sauce

Mongolian Beef

$19.95

BO MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Mongolian Chicken

Mongolian Chicken

$16.95

GA MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Mongolian Shrimp

$18.95

TOM MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Mongolian Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU MONG CO - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, scallion(spicy)

Shrimp Black Bean Sauce

Shrimp Black Bean Sauce

$17.95

TOM TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$17.95

TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)

Shaking Beef

Shaking Beef

$19.95

BO LUC LAC - Watercress, red onion, tomatoes, soy vinegrette

Salt & Pepper Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU RANG MUOI - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Chicken

Salt & Pepper Chicken

$16.95

GA RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Squid

$16.95

MUC RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.95

TOM RANG MUOI TIEU - Bell peppers, onions, garlic, jalapenos

Sweet & Sour Tofu

$15.95

DAU HU SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.95

GA SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$18.95

TOM SOT CHUA NGOT - Pineapple, bell peppers, onions, Sweet & Sour Sauce

Tofu Curry

$15.95

DAU HU CA RI - Bell peppers, onion, coconut curry sauce

Tofu Black Bean Sauce

$15.95

DAU HU TAU XI - Bell peppers, onions, ginger, black bean sauce

Beef Basil

$19.95

BO TOI QUE - Steamed tender greens, basil garlic, fried onions

Chicken Basil

Chicken Basil

$16.95

GA NUONG TOI QUE - Bok choy, basil garlic sauce, fried shallot

Shrimp Basil

$18.95

TOM TOI QUE - Steamed broccoli, fresh basil garlic sauce

Pork Chops

Pork Chops

$15.95

SUON NUONG - Tender greens, scallion oil, chili vinegar sauce

Chicken Claypot

Chicken Claypot

$15.95

GA KHO TO - Ginger, onions, black pepper

Fish Claypot

Fish Claypot

$15.95

CA KHO TO - Fried garlic, scallion oil, black pepper

Pork Claypot

Pork Claypot

$15.95

HEO KHO TO - Coconut water, Scallion, black pepper

Seafood Claypot

Seafood Claypot

$18.95

KIM CHI DO BIEN - Ginger-garlic broth, cilantro-scallion

Tofu Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

DAU HU XAO CAI THAP CAM - Lightly fried tofu sautéed with mixed vegetables in light brown sauce

SIDES

Bok Choy with Garlic

Bok Choy with Garlic

$10.95

BOK CHOY - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Broccoli with Garlic

$10.95

BONG CAI - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Tender Greens with Garlic

Tender Greens with Garlic

$10.95

CAI NGOT - Oyster sauce, fresh garlic

Jasmine White Rice

$1.50

COM TRANG - Steamed rice

Broken Rice

$1.50

COM TAM - Steamed broken rice

Vermicelli Noodle

$1.50

BUN - Vermicelli noodles

SAUCES

Chili Vinegar Sauce (s)

$0.75

Chili Garlic Sauce (s)

$0.75

Chili Oil (s)

$1.00

Hoisin Peanut Sauce (s)

$0.75

Vegetarian Soy Sauce

$0.75

Sweet & Sour Sauce (s)

$1.00

Soy Sauce (s)

$0.75

Sriracha Sauce (s)

$0.75

Hoisin Sauce (s)

$0.75

BEVERAGES

Sprite

$2.50

Acqua Panna

$5.95

Club Soda

$2.50

Coconut Drink

$4.50

Coke

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Coffee

$4.95

Iced Coffee

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.50Out of stock

Pineapple/Cranberry

$4.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$5.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

Viet Limeade

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Here at Vietnam Restaurant, we are delighted to serve you a truly authentic Vietnamese dining experience.

