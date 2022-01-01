Restaurant header imageView gallery

ViewHouse Littleton

623 Reviews

$$

2680 West Main Street

Littleton, CO 80120

Order Again

Popular Items

Thai Peanut Chicken
French Fries
Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

Hummus & Veggie Platter

Hummus & Veggie Platter

$12.00

house-made everything seasoned hummus, toasted pita, seasonal vegetables

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$13.00

harissa chile-spiced fried florets, buffalo ranch dipping sauce

Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

beef franks wrapped in puff pastry, honey mustard, chile queso dipping sauces

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

Jumbo Buffalo Wings

$15.50

buffalo romesco, carrots, celery, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: ranch, bleu cheese, cherry bbq, honey mustard

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

mixed greens, sweet chili soy, ranch

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mozzerella Sticks

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mozzerella Sticks

$13.00

parmesan, lemon zest panko crumbs, san marzano tomato marinara dipping sauce

Local Organic Chicken Tenders

Local Organic Chicken Tenders

$13.00

hand-breaded chicken, choice of two house-made dipping sauces: cherry bbq, ranch, honey mustard, buffalo romesco

Smoky Sliders

Smoky Sliders

$13.00

a.d. laws bourbon slow-roasted brisket, kosher dill pickle, onion straw, house-made cherry bbq, pretzel bun

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$11.00

tortilla chips, chile queso, pinto beans, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream

Tacos

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

Pineapple Mahi Mahi

$15.00

seared cajun mahi mahi, pineapple salsa, harissa aioli, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, cotija

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp

$15.00

house-made avocado tomatillo salsa, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, radish, lime juice, cotija

Korean Pork

Korean Pork

$15.00

slow-roasted pork, broccoli slaw, red onion jam, cilantro, sweet chili soy

Fiesta Chicken

Fiesta Chicken

$15.00

Choice of organic chicken or grass fed steak, melted cheese, sour cream, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, black bean corn salsa, avocado relish, cotija

Pizza

The Works

The Works

$15.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, mushrooms, parmesan

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$14.50

pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, roasted peppers, artichoke hearts, chile flakes, parmesan

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.50

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, parmesan

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil

Salads

Nuts & Berries

Nuts & Berries

$14.00

arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,

Southwest Blackened Chicken

Southwest Blackened Chicken

$16.00

one town farm mixed greens, local organic grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar, black bean-corn salsa, tortilla strips, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Sweet Citrus Kale

Sweet Citrus Kale

$13.00

julienned kale, diced apples, parmesan, candied cashews, lemon honey coriander vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$14.00

one town farm mixed greens, vine ripe tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, balsamic glaze, creamy basil pesto dressing

Bowls

Thai Peanut Chicken

Thai Peanut Chicken

$18.00

local organic grilled chicken, shishito peppers, broccoli, carrots, scallions, jalapeños, sprouts, mint, peanuts, sambal peanut sauce, jasmine rice

Superfood Ancient Grains

Superfood Ancient Grains

$17.00

local organic grilled chicken, butternut squash, mushrooms, green beans, avocado, golden beets, sautéed kale, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, ancient grains

Avocado Shrimp

Avocado Shrimp

$17.00

sautéed shrimp, avocado, broccoli, scallions, carrots, cucumbers, vegan harissa aioli, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, jasmine rice

Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice

Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice

$20.00

sriracha glazed salmon, pineapples, steamed broccoli, vegetable fried rice

Herb Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Vegan , cauliflower, ancient grains, roasted squash, broccoli, sauce

Entrees

VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips

$17.00

alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup

Blue Crab Enchiladas

Blue Crab Enchiladas

$25.00

blue crab, blackened shrimp, avocado, red onions, green apples, carrots, cilantro, tortilla strips, goody's pork green chili, sour cream, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

Grilled Citrus Salmon

Grilled Citrus Salmon

$27.00

sautéed broccoli, onions, mushrooms, carrots, lemon zest jasmine rice

Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tender

Bacon-Wrapped Beef Tender

$27.00

grass-fed beef, garlic mashed potatoes, charred roma tomato, roasted vegetables, fried shoestring carrots, brandy peppercorn demi-glacé

Steak & Frites

Steak & Frites

$24.00

grass-fed 8 oz guajillo chile marinated hanger steak, herb seasoned fries, guajillo chile ranch

Shrimp & Salmon Pasta

$24.00

cavatappi, mushrooms, asparagus, peas, spinach, light parmesan cream sauce, focaccia

Handhelds

Jalapeño Explosion Burger

Jalapeño Explosion Burger

$14.00

cheddar, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, harissa aioli, brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Queso Burger

BBQ Bacon Queso Burger

$14.00

queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun

Vegan Beyond Burger

Vegan Beyond Burger

$15.50

beyond burger, avocado, tomato, onions, vegan harissa aioli, lettuce, harvest moon vegan bun

California Burger

California Burger

$14.00

pepper jack, avocado relish, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, harissa aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onions, brioche bun

Ballpark Burger

Ballpark Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

slow-roasted organic grass-fed brisket, house-made cherry bbq, coleslaw, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

slow-roasted pork, black forest ham, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, honey mustard horseradish, fried pickles, onion straw, toasted sourdough

Family Packs for 4

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$55.00

chicken strips, mac & cheese, 3 sauces, house salad, cookies

Shrimp & Salmon Pasta

Shrimp & Salmon Pasta

$55.00

Shrimp & salmon pasta, focaccia bread, house salad, cookies

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl

$55.00

organic chicken, shishito peppers, broccoli, carrots, jalapeños, sprouts, scallions + mint, jasmine rice, house salad, cookies

Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice

Sriracha Salmon Fried Rice

$55.00

sriracha glazed salmon, pineapple & broccoli, vegetable fried rice, house salad, cookies

Tacos

Tacos

$55.00

steak or chicken tacos, beans, rice, tortillas chips & salsa, cabbage slaw, cheese, black bean-corn salsa, cookies

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$55.00

Hummus & veggies, sweet citrus kale, cookies

Sides

French Onion Soup Cup

French Onion Soup Cup

$6.00
French Onion Soup Bowl

French Onion Soup Bowl

$8.00
Corn Chowder Cup

Corn Chowder Cup

$5.00
Corn Chowder Soup Bowl

Corn Chowder Soup Bowl

$7.00
Pork Green Chili Cup

Pork Green Chili Cup

$5.00
Pork Green Chili Bowl

Pork Green Chili Bowl

$8.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00
House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

Skillet Cookie

$8.50

warm chocolate chip cookie, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce

Nutella Dessert Pizza

Nutella Dessert Pizza

$8.00

freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar

Adult Beverages

Mimosa Kit

Mimosa Kit

$65.00
Bloody Mary Kit

Bloody Mary Kit

$65.00
Bloody Mary "The Works"

Bloody Mary "The Works"

$10.00

Choose Your Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

herbed oil, local organic shredded chicken, scallions, applewood-smoked bacon, three cheese blend, ranch

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markSports
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2680 West Main Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Directions

