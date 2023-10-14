FOOD MENU

PREVIEWS

Catfish Beignets

$12.00

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

CORNED BEEF EGG ROLLS

$10.00Out of stock

Deep Fried Lobster Bites

$24.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Philly Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$12.00Out of stock

Potato Boats

$10.00

Queso Dip

$10.00

Richmond Pizza Shop

Out of stock

STEAK BITES

$18.00

Views Platter

$25.00

PITA

Steak Burger

$17.00

Impossible Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Chicken Wrapper

$16.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon Caesar Wrapper

$18.00

Quesadilla

Fried Catfish Sandwich

$16.00

VIEWS FAVORITES

ALFREDO

$10.00Out of stock

CATFISH DINNER

$20.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$15.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

LAND & SEA

$60.00

NY STRIP DINNER

$35.00

SALMON PLEASURE

$26.00

WHOLE WINGS

Signature Lamb Chops

Out of stock

SEAFOOD PASTA

$33.00Out of stock

OX TAILS

$25.00

SIDE VIEWS

2 for $14 Sides

$14.00

Broccoli N Cheese

$9.00

Fries

$8.00

Garlic parm Fries

$9.00

Green Beans

$8.00

GREENS

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Loaded Mash

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

White Rice

$8.00

SIDE SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

YAMS

$8.00

VIEWS SALADS

Big View Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Views Greek Salad

$12.00Out of stock

LAMB CHOP ZIP SAUCE

ZIP SAUCE

$2.00

8oz Zip Sauce

$10.00

EXTRAS

Sauces

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.50

GARLIC BUTTER

$1.00Out of stock

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Ketchup

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

$1.00

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$1.00

Syrup

$1.00

Zip Sauce

$2.00

Sweet Chili

$0.50