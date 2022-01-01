- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- Financial District
- /
- Italian
- /
- Viga Catering
Viga Catering
No reviews yet
$
133 Pearl St
Boston, MA 02110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Viga Omelettes
Egg Plates
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sides
Beverages
Poland Spring
Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino
Vitamin Water
Iced Tea
Nantucket Nectar
Snapple
Soda Can
Soda Bottle
Orangina
Chocolate Milk
Hot Coffee (Sm)
Hot Coffee (Lg)
Cold Brew (Sm)
Cold Brew (Lg)
Milk Bottle
Beverages
Calzones
Cold Sandwiches
Pavarotti Sandwich
Prosciutto, salami, imported ham, provolone, roasted red peppers, romaine, tomatoes, and oil and vinegar.
Viva Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, imported ham, provolone, bacon, romaine, tomatoes and avocado spread.
Milano
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes and dill sauce.
Peasant Chicken
Chicken salad (all white meat), romaine, tomatoes and herb mayonnaise.
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, provolone and roasted red peppers.
Terra Luna
Tuna salad, avocado spread, romaine, tomatoes and mayo.
Sam Buco
Imported ham, american cheese, romaine, tomatoes and honey mustard.
Torino
Grilled chicken breast, marinated portobello mushrooms, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayonnaise.
Tuscany
Roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, romaine, tomatoes and mayo.
Prato
Goat cheese, roasted red, grilled eggplant and pesto sauce.
Prato Chicken
Goat cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken and pesto sauce.
Vegetariano
Grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, sprouts and fresh organic baby spinach with roasted garlic mayo.
Basilicata
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Basilicata Chicken
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Basilicata Prosciutto
Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.
Cold Wraps
Campos Vegetarian
Romaine, tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Campos with Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sun-dried cranberries, tomatoes, romaine and balsamic dressing in a honey wheat tortilla.
Sesto
Grilled chicken, romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, and avocado spread, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Sorrento
Turkey Club
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayo in a honey wheat tortilla.
Caesar Wrap
Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing in a honey wheat tortilla.
Caesar with Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Palmero
Grilled chicken breast, grilled eggplant, romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mayo, served in a spinach tortilla
Naples
Chicken salad (all white meat), romaine, tomatoes, and red grapes, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Poggio
Roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mayo, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Greek
Crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and greek dressing served in a wheat tortilla.
Greek with Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and greek dessing served in a wheat tortilla.
Linate
Portobello mushrooms, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and mayo, served in a spinach tortilla.
Olmo
Grilled eggplant, pesto sauce, crisp romaine, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella, served in a tomato tortilla.
Extras
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.
Grilled Chicken
Provolone, green beans, tomato relish, and avocado spread.
Meatball
Meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone.
Grilled Steak
Provolone, green beans, tomato relish, and avocado spread.
Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Steak Bomb
Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.
Giglia
Lightly breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes and romaine.
Arrabiata
Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, tomato relish, spicy buffalo sauce and romaine.
Montalcino
Grilled steak and chicken combo, tomato relish, provolone cheese, and homemade chipotle sauce.
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan.
Hot Wraps
Bari Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers & carrots slaw, rice, and peanuts with peanut sauce, served in a spinach tortilla.
Steak Fra Diavolo
Grilled steak, roasted red peppers, tomato relish, provolone, hot sauce and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, celery, and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Steak Belino
Grilled steak, roasted peppers, onions, marinara sauce, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Treviso
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, provolone, rice and tomatoes
BBQ Steak
Grilled steak, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Capalle
Grilled steak, avocado spread, tomato relish, provolone and rice, served in a sundried tomato tortilla.
Verona
Grilled chicken breast, avocado spread, tomato relish, provolone and rice.
Bello
Marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Bello Chicken
Grilled chicken, marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Bello Steak
Grilled steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.
Pastas
Marinara Pasta
Choice or imported penne or linguine in marinara sauce.
Meatball Pasta
Italian Sausage Pasta
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta
Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of pasta.
Baked Ziti
Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.
Lasagna
Meatball Side
Italian Sausage Side
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Small: 5 Toppings 1 Protein Large: 7 Toppings 2 Proteins
Caesar Salad (Small)
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan croutons, and caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad (Large)
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.
Garden Salad (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.
Garden Salad (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.
Greek Salad (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and grrek dressing.
Greek Salad (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing.
Caesar Chicken (Small)
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast.
Caesar Chicken (Large)
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast.
Garden Chicken (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots with grilled chicken.
Garden Chicken (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots with grilled chicken.
Greek Chicken (Small)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing with grilled chicken breast.
Greek Chicken (Large)
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing with grilled chicken breast.
Caprese (Small)
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Caprese (Large)
Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, turkey, ham, provolone, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.
Antipasto
Mixed greens, prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, provolone, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives, and tomatoes.
Sides
Viga Value Combos
Sandwich Meal
Choose any half cold sandwich (no wraps), add a cookie or a bag of chips, choose any canned soda or bottled water and a viga-made bread roll.
Pasta Meal
Choose any small pasta add a side salad (Caesar or Garden), choose any canned soda or bottled water and a Viga bread roll.
Pizza Meal
Choose any Slice of Pizza, add a side salad (Caesar or Garden), choose any canned soda our a bottled water and a Viga bread roll.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
133 Pearl St, Boston, MA 02110