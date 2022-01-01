Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches
Caterers

Viga Catering

review star

No reviews yet

$

133 Pearl St

Boston, MA 02110

Order Again

Popular Items

Pavarotti Sandwich
Caesar with Chicken
Caesar Chicken (Small)

Viga Omelettes

Greek Omelette

$7.29

Meat-Lovers Omelette

$8.99

Western Omelette

$7.99

Avocado, Tomatoes & Cheese Omelette

$7.29

Simple Cheese Omelette

$6.29

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Portabello Mushroom Omelette

$6.99

Build Your Own Omelette

$7.99

Egg Plates

2-Egg Plate

$6.99

3-Egg Plate

$7.49

4-Egg Plate

$7.99

2-Egg No Meat Plate

$5.49

3 Egg No Meat Plate

$5.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$3.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Turkey Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$4.59

Egg White & Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Cheese

$2.29

Sides

Eggs (2)

$1.99

Bacon (3)

$1.99

Sausage (2)

$1.99

Ham

$1.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$1.99

Bagel

$1.59

Croissant

$1.59

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Muffin

$1.79

Banana

$0.99

Avocado

$1.99

Beverages

Poland Spring

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$1.99

San Pellegrino

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Nantucket Nectar

$2.99

Snapple

$2.99

Soda Can

$1.89

Soda Bottle

$2.49

Orangina

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.69Out of stock

Hot Coffee (Sm)

$1.99Out of stock

Hot Coffee (Lg)

$2.29

Cold Brew (Sm)

$2.49Out of stock

Cold Brew (Lg)

$2.99

Milk Bottle

$1.70

Calzones

Viga's freshly baked dough is filled with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses and assorted fillings.

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Chicken & Broccoli Calzone

$7.79

Spinach & Pepperoni

$7.99

Grilled Vegetables

$7.99

Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Sausage & Caramelized Onions

$7.99

Extra Sauce

$0.95

Cold Sandwiches

Served on either of our white or whole wheat focaccia, braided rolls and baguette.

Pavarotti Sandwich

$9.99

Prosciutto, salami, imported ham, provolone, roasted red peppers, romaine, tomatoes, and oil and vinegar.

Viva Chicken Club

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, imported ham, provolone, bacon, romaine, tomatoes and avocado spread.

Milano

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomatoes and dill sauce.

Peasant Chicken

$8.99

Chicken salad (all white meat), romaine, tomatoes and herb mayonnaise.

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, provolone and roasted red peppers.

Terra Luna

$9.49

Tuna salad, avocado spread, romaine, tomatoes and mayo.

Sam Buco

$8.99

Imported ham, american cheese, romaine, tomatoes and honey mustard.

Torino

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, marinated portobello mushrooms, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayonnaise.

Tuscany

$8.99

Roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, romaine, tomatoes and mayo.

Prato

$9.19

Goat cheese, roasted red, grilled eggplant and pesto sauce.

Prato Chicken

$10.99

Goat cheese, roasted red peppers, grilled chicken and pesto sauce.

Vegetariano

$8.99

Grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, marinated artichoke hearts, sprouts and fresh organic baby spinach with roasted garlic mayo.

Basilicata

$8.99

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Basilicata Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Basilicata Prosciutto

$10.99

Prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and pesto sauce.

Cold Wraps

All wraps available with brown or white rice.

Campos Vegetarian

$9.49

Romaine, tomatoes, sun-dried cranberries, goat cheese, and balsamic dressing served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Campos with Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, goat cheese, sun-dried cranberries, tomatoes, romaine and balsamic dressing in a honey wheat tortilla.

Sesto

$10.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, sun-dried tomatoes, and avocado spread, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Sorrento

$9.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone, tomatoes, romaine and mayo in a honey wheat tortilla.

Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Crisp romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing in a honey wheat tortilla.

Caesar with Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Palmero

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, grilled eggplant, romaine, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mayo, served in a spinach tortilla

Naples

$9.99

Chicken salad (all white meat), romaine, tomatoes, and red grapes, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Poggio

$9.99

Roasted turkey, romaine lettuce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and mayo, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Greek

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, and greek dressing served in a wheat tortilla.

Greek with Chicken

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine lettuce, red onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, and greek dessing served in a wheat tortilla.

Linate

$9.99

Portobello mushrooms, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and mayo, served in a spinach tortilla.

Olmo

$9.19

Grilled eggplant, pesto sauce, crisp romaine, roasted red peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella, served in a tomato tortilla.

Extra Chicken

$1.99

Extra Steak

$2.99

Extra Sauce

$0.95

Extra Dressing

$0.79

Rice (Small)

$2.99

Rice (Large)

$3.99

Viga Bread Roll

$0.69

Hot Sandwiches

Served on either of our white or whole wheat focaccia, braided rolls and baguette.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$10.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone and marinara sauce.

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Provolone, green beans, tomato relish, and avocado spread.

Meatball

$9.19

Meatballs, marinara sauce and provolone.

Grilled Steak

$11.99

Provolone, green beans, tomato relish, and avocado spread.

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$9.19

Steak Bomb

$11.99

Steak, mushrooms, green peppers, and onions.

Giglia

$10.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes and romaine.

Arrabiata

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, bleu cheese dressing, tomato relish, spicy buffalo sauce and romaine.

Montalcino

$11.99

Grilled steak and chicken combo, tomato relish, provolone cheese, and homemade chipotle sauce.

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.99

Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan.

Hot Wraps

All wraps available with brown or white rice.

Bari Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, cucumbers & carrots slaw, rice, and peanuts with peanut sauce, served in a spinach tortilla.

Steak Fra Diavolo

$11.99

Grilled steak, roasted red peppers, tomato relish, provolone, hot sauce and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Lightly breaded chicken breast, hot sauce, blue cheese dressing, celery, and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Steak Belino

$11.99

Grilled steak, roasted peppers, onions, marinara sauce, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Treviso

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, provolone, rice and tomatoes

BBQ Steak

$11.99

Grilled steak, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Capalle

$11.99

Grilled steak, avocado spread, tomato relish, provolone and rice, served in a sundried tomato tortilla.

Verona

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, avocado spread, tomato relish, provolone and rice.

Bello

$9.19

Marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Bello Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken, marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Bello Steak

$11.99

Grilled steak, marinated portobello mushrooms, fresh tomatoes, provolone and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

BBQ Chicken

$9.49

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and rice, served in a honey wheat tortilla.

Pastas

Served with our white or whole wheat bread rolls and all necessary condiments.

Marinara Pasta

$6.49+

Choice or imported penne or linguine in marinara sauce.

Meatball Pasta

$6.99+

Italian Sausage Pasta

$6.99+

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$7.99+

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce, served with your choice of pasta.

Eggplant Parmesan

$7.99

Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Eggplant Parmesan Pasta

$8.89

Baked layers of eggplant, mozzarella, marinara sauce and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of pasta.

Baked Ziti

$6.49+

Imported rigatoni tossed with marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella and spices.

Lasagna

$7.99

Meatball Side

$1.99

Italian Sausage Side

$1.99

Pizza Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.19

Pepperoni

$3.49

Special of the Day

$3.79

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

$11.99

Small: 5 Toppings 1 Protein Large: 7 Toppings 2 Proteins

Caesar Salad (Small)

$7.49

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan croutons, and caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad (Large)

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing.

Garden Salad (Small)

$7.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.

Garden Salad (Large)

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots.

Greek Salad (Small)

$7.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and grrek dressing.

Greek Salad (Large)

$9.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing.

Caesar Chicken (Small)

$8.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast.

Caesar Chicken (Large)

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing with grilled chicken breast.

Garden Chicken (Small)

$7.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots with grilled chicken.

Garden Chicken (Large)

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, black olives, cucumbers, and carrots with grilled chicken.

Greek Chicken (Small)

$8.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing with grilled chicken breast.

Greek Chicken (Large)

$10.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini, and greek dressing with grilled chicken breast.

Caprese (Small)

$6.49

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Caprese (Large)

$9.99

Mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, turkey, ham, provolone, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, and carrots.

Antipasto

$9.99

Mixed greens, prosciutto, salami, mozzarella, provolone, grilled eggplant, roasted red peppers, artichokes, black olives, and tomatoes.

Sides

Cookie

$1.59

Big Cookie

$1.69

Brownie

$1.99

Chips

$1.59

Fruit Snack

$0.75

Fresh Sliced Fruit Cup

$1.49

Side Salad

$1.49

Viga Value Combos

Sandwich Meal

$10.99

Choose any half cold sandwich (no wraps), add a cookie or a bag of chips, choose any canned soda or bottled water and a viga-made bread roll.

Pasta Meal

$10.99

Choose any small pasta add a side salad (Caesar or Garden), choose any canned soda or bottled water and a Viga bread roll.

Pizza Meal

$10.99

Choose any Slice of Pizza, add a side salad (Caesar or Garden), choose any canned soda our a bottled water and a Viga bread roll.

Whole Pizzas

Small 12''

$10.89

Large 18"

$19.99

Cheese Small 12''

$10.99

Cheese Large 18''

$20.99

Pepperoni Large 18''

$21.99

Special small

$11.99

Special large

$22.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 Pearl St, Boston, MA 02110

Directions

