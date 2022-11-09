Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Sandwiches

Vignola Gourmet

301 Reviews

$

11612 Boiling Brook Pl

Rockville, MD 20852

Popular Items

Margherita
Chicken Parmigiana
Chicken Piccata

ENTREES-AVAILABLE FRIDAYS FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 5-6 PM(serves 4-5 people) Select 2 Sides. Order by 2pm. Pick up between 5-6pm

Chicken Parmigiana

$55.00

Crispy breaded cutlets, topped with our pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$55.00

House Made: Spaghetti, Pomodoro Sauce, Beef Meatballs. Parmigiana Cheese

Herb Roast Chicken

$55.00

*GF* Bone In, Garlic and Herb Rub.

Sausage and Peppers

$55.00

*GF* House Made: Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Pomodoro Sauce.

Chicken Marsala

$55.00

Chicken Breast, Marsala Wine Sauce, Mushrooms.

Cheese Manicotti

$55.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Filled Pasta Tubes, Pomodoro Sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00

Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses

Beef Lasagne

$55.00

Layers of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Ground Beef and Pomodoro Sauce

Penne Bolognese

$55.00

Penne Pasta, House Made Beef Bolognese Sauce. Parmigiana Cheese

Baked Ziti

$55.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce

Sausage Baked Ziti

$55.00

House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce

Chicken Piccata

$55.00

Chicken Breast, White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce

Eggplant Rollini

$55.00Out of stock

*GF* Roasted Slices of Eggplant, Rolled with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana, Baked in Pomodoro Sauce

Beef Braciole

$65.00Out of stock

*GF* Flank Steak Rolled with Garlic, Spinach and Parmigiana Braised in Tomato Sauce

Porchetta

$55.00

*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.

Penne Alfredo with Chicken

$55.00

Home made Alfredo Sauce, Chicken Breast

Ricottta Lasagne

$55.00

House Made Pasta Sheets layered with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiana, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce

PIZZA

Margherita

$18.00

Classic, Tomato and Cheese. Click to Add Toppings

White

$18.00

Roasted Garlic, Fontina, Mozzarella, Parmigiana.. Click to Add Toppings

Beef

Stew Meat

check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
From our Family to Yours!

Location

11612 Boiling Brook Pl, Rockville, MD 20852

Directions

Vignola Gourmet image
Vignola Gourmet image

