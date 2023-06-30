Restaurant header imageView gallery

VIGO COFFEE

review star

No reviews yet

2800 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Café y Té

Espresso

FLAT WHITE

$3.90

MACCHIATO

$3.50

CORTADO

$3.70

ESPRESSO

$3.30

CAPPUCCINO

$3.90+

AMERICANO

$3.50+

LATTE

$3.90+

Chai

CHAI LATTE

$4.50+

Matcha

MATCHA AMERICANO

$5.30+

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50+

MATCHA CORTADO

$5.30

Te Caliente

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$3.50

PEACH GREEN

$3.50

JASMINE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS

$3.50

CHAMOMILE

$3.50

PEPPERMINT

$3.50

Filter

COLD BREW

$4.30+

Licuados

Fruits

Chamoyada

$7.30+

Berry Banana

$7.30+

Salados

Toast/Bagel

ESTILO VIGO

$13.90
SALMON AVOCADO

SALMON AVOCADO

$13.90
IBÉRICO HAM

IBÉRICO HAM

$11.90

VEGETARIANO

$11.90

Especiales

Chilaquiles

CHIPOTLE

$9.70

SALSA VERDE

$9.70

Quesadillas

QUESABIRRIA

$12.30

Pastries

Coffee Cake

$4.25

Cream Danish

$4.00

Apple Danish

$4.00

chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Blue Berry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal cookie

$2.50

White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.50

Croissant

$3.29

Bottled

Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.69

Kirkland sparkling zero sugar

$3.25

Water

$3.25

Jarritos Pianaple

$3.25

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

Jarritos Guava

$3.25

Mexican Fanta

$3.25

Sidral Mundet

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Mexican Sprite

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.69

Iced tea lemonade

$3.25

Sugar free tea

$3.25

coconut water

$3.25

Merchandise

Small Vigo termic cup

Vigo termic cup Green

$12.00

Vigo termic cup Red

$12.00

Medium Vigo termic bottle

Vigo termic Bottle Green

$14.00

Vigo termic Bottle with coffee cup

Vigo termic Bottle with coffee cup green

$16.00

CAP

VIGO cap Black

$9.00

Vigo Cap White

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Discover the essence of coffee at VIGO. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors of our expertly brewed coffee, accompanied by delectable pastries, creamy milkshakes, and refreshing smoothies. Experience a caffeine journey that will awaken your senses and leave you craving for more. VIGO - where every sip and bite takes you on a journey of flavor and satisfaction

Website

Location

2800 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Batter & Berries - Lincoln Park
orange starNo Reviews
2748 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Tatas Tacos Lakeview - 2826 N. LINCOLN AVE.
orange star4.2 • 48
2826 N. LINCOLN AVE. Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
orange starNo Reviews
2801 North Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60657
View restaurantnext
Broken Barrel Bar
orange star4.3 • 522
2548 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Tapster - Lincoln Park - 1059 W Wrightwood Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1059 W Wrightwood Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Juno
orange starNo Reviews
2638 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Bavette's Bar & Boeuf
orange star5.0 • 9,548
218 W KINZIE ST Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Gilt Bar
orange star4.6 • 9,309
230 W Kinzie Street Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston