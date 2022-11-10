Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Vikki’s Fells Point Deli

$

1640 Aliceanna St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Drinks

12oz Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

med Milk

$2.50

large Milk

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.25

Med Fountain Soda

$2.25

Lg Fountain Soda

$2.50

Med Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.25

Lg Fresh Brewed Tea

$2.50

Med Half & Half

$2.25

Lg Half & Half

$2.50

Med Lemonade

$3.25

Lg Lemonade

$3.75

Juices

$2.65

Hot Tea

$1.99

Employee and merchant soda

$1.41

20 oz Coffee

$2.25

market emp coffee

$1.25

Bag charges

Large bags

$0.06
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:05 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:05 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1640 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

