Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Villa Capri- PA

360 Reviews

$$

51 W Court St

Doylestown, PA 18901

Popular Items

Large Pizza
French Fries
Cheesesteak

Kids Meals

Kids - Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids - Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids - Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids - Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.25

Kids - Personal Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Specials (Apps, Entrees - Avail. Only Between 5-9:30 PM)

First-Pitch Fries (Old-Bay Seasoned Fries, Cheese Wiz)

$6.00

Villa Homestyle Chicken-Noodle Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Castellanos Chili Dog (Quarter-Pound Chili Dog, Shredded Cheese)

$8.00

Smoked Wings (Choice of Sauce: Mild, Hot, Garlic Parm, Thai Chili, Hot N’ Honey, Smoked Habanero, BBQ)

$12.00

Cheesesteak Eggroll Nachos (Fried Onions, Fried Wontons)

$12.00

The Schwar-Bomb (Grilled Italian Sausage, Onions & Peppers, Touch of Tomato Sauce, Provolone)

$13.00

The Harper (South Philly-StyleRoasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Sharp Provolone)

$14.00

Portie-Pie (Large) (Toppings Additional)

$16.00

Large Plain Pizza & 6Pk Peroni (Toppings Additional)

$18.00Out of stock

Wheels Up (Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Provolone, LTO, Oil &Vinegar, Hot Cherry-Pepper Hoagie Spread)

$13.00Out of stock

Large Half-Price Pizza (Toppings Additional)

$8.00Out of stock

Large Plain Pizza & 6Pk Yuengling Lager (Toppings Additional)

$20.00Out of stock

Apps

Wings

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Fried Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Calamari Fritta

$13.00

Capri Bruschetta

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries (Kids)

$8.00

Curly Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$4.75

Steamers

$14.00

Salads and Soups

Caesar Salad

$6.00+
Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Best Pesto

$12.00

Solebury Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.00

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$14.00

Steak Sandwich (No Cheese)

$11.50

Capri Proscuitto Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

$13.00

Don Dino Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Veal Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Italian Hoagie

$10.00

Turkey Hoagie

$10.00

Sides

Long Hots

$4.00

Side Pasta

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

House Favorites

Calamari Fritta

$13.00

The Big Meatball

$9.00

Strombolis & Calzones

Calzone

$14.00+

Stromboli

$14.00+

Pizzas

Personal

$12.00

Large Pizza

$17.00

Gluten-Free Pizza

$18.00

Sicilian

$20.00

Slice

$2.65

Gourmet Pizza

Brooklyn Pizza

$12.00+

Eggplant Delight Pizza

$12.00+

Game Changer Pizza

$12.00+

Margharita Pizza

$12.00+

Nonno Matteo Pizza

$12.00+

Portie-Pie

$12.00+

Taco Pizza

$12.00+

White Bruschetta Pizza

$12.00+

Meat Lovers

$12.00+

Chicken BBQ Pizza

$12.00+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00+

Chicken Parm

$12.00+

Gluten-Free Eggplant Delight

$18.00

Gluten-Free Game Changer

$18.00

Gluten-Free Margharita

$18.00

Gluten-Free Nonno

$18.00

Veggie

$12.00+

Seafood Pizza

$16.00+

HALF Gourmet

$19.00+

Entrees

Chicken Wild Mushroom Marsala

$19.00

Citrus Salmon

$20.00

Penne Arrabiatta

$16.00

Villa Mare

$20.00

Chicken Parm Entree

$19.00

Eggplant Parm Entree

$18.00

Shrimp Parm Entree

$20.00

Veal Parm Entree

$21.00

Eggplant Ricotta Parm

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Joseph

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Limone

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00Out of stock

Traditional Entrees

Homemade Lasagna

$17.00

Linguini and Clams

$18.00

Potato Gnocchi

$17.00

Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Baked Ziti

$17.00

Cheese Tortellini

$16.00Out of stock

Manicotti

$16.00Out of stock

Penne Carbonara

$17.00

Create your own Pasta

Create Your Own Pasta

$14.00

Slices

Plain Slice

$2.65

Brooklyn slice

$2.65

Nonno Slice

$2.65

Taco Slice

$3.25

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Tomato Delight Slice

$3.25

BBQ Chicken Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Eggplant Delight Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Steak Delight Slice

$3.25

Sicilian Slice

$2.65

Veggie Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan Slice

$3.25Out of stock

Meat Lovers Silician

$3.50Out of stock

Pepperoni Roll

$5.00

Sausage Roll

$5.00

Spinach Roll

$5.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.75

Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

4/6/12 Pack To-Go (Delivery)

4Pk DownEast Cider

$11.00

4Pk Industrial Arts Wrench IPA

$18.00

4Pk Singlecut Weird & Gilly IPA

$18.00

4Pk WorkHorse West Coast IPA

$15.00

4Pk Pizza Boy Murren River IPA

$15.00

4Pk Lord Hobo Juice Lord IPA

$14.00

4Pk Old Nation M-43 IPA

$18.00

4Pk Carton Boat Beer Session Pale Ale

$17.00

4Pk New Trail Ember NE IPA

$17.00

4Pk DownEast Cider Donut Cider

$12.00

4Pk Great Lakes Nosferatu Red IPA

$17.00

4Pk La Cabra Hipster Catnip IPA

$19.00

4Pk Other Half Citra Daydream

$24.00

4Pk Urban Artifact Fire Iron

$15.00

4Pk Armada Mermaid Cove IPA

$17.00

4Pk Sloop Interstellar Burst IPA

$18.00

4 Pk Urban Artifact The Gadget Sour

$14.00

4Pk Other Half Forever Ever Session IPA

$21.00

4Pk Zero Gravity Madonna 2XIPA

$16.00

4Pk Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn 2XIPA

$18.00

4Pk Workhorse New England IPA

$15.00

4Pk Free Will C.O.B. Brown Ale

$16.00

4Pk La Cabra Scranton Fancy Lager

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk Levante Tickle Parts IPA

$19.00Out of stock

4Pk Half Acre Pony Pilsner

$14.00Out of stock

4Pk Tannery Run What Ya Need Kolsch

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk Thin Man Then We War Lager

$12.00Out of stock

4Pk Levante Cloudy and Cumbersome IPA

$17.00Out of stock

4Pk Cushwa Cush IPA

$18.00Out of stock

4Pk Other Half Green City NE IPA

$24.00Out of stock

4Pk Troegs' Trail Day Pilsner

$12.00Out of stock

4Pk Lawson's Super Session #3 Session IPA

$13.00Out of stock

4Pk Thomas Hooker #NoFilter IPA

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk Urban Village Jedi Mind Tricks IPA

Out of stock

4Pk Sloop Citra Galaxy Bomb IPA

$17.00Out of stock

4Pk Free Will Hazy Moments IPA

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk New Trail Broken Heels IPA

$16.00Out of stock

4Pk Landshark Island Lager

$9.00Out of stock

4Pk NightShift Santilli IPA

$15.00Out of stock

4PK Urban Village Super Villain IPA

$17.00Out of stock

4Pk Frost Beer Works IPA

$18.00Out of stock

4Pk DownEast Pear Cider

$12.00Out of stock

4Pk Foreign Objects Wet Gravity IPA

$17.00Out of stock

4Pk Old Mast Gunner's Daughter Stout

$16.00Out of stock

4Pk Funk Silent Disco IPA

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk Thin Man Trial by Wombat IPA

$15.00Out of stock

4Pk Barrier Deadly Combination (Nelson & Galaxy)

$18.00Out of stock

4Pk Tonewood Woodland Lager

$12.00Out of stock

4Pk Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm St. Pumpkin Ale

$14.00Out of stock

4Pk Boddingtons Pub Ale

$11.00Out of stock

4Pk Two Roads Too Juicy IPA

$18.00Out of stock

4Pk Toppling Goliath Intergalactic Warrior IPA

$19.00Out of stock

4Pk Vault Of Hops and Clouds Hazy IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Miller Lite

$9.00

6Pk Bud Lite

$9.00

6Pk Coors Lite

$9.00

6Pk Blue Moon

$12.00

6Pk Corona

$11.00

6Pk Yuengling Lager

$9.00

6Pk Heineken

$12.00

6Pk Victory Sour Monkey

$14.00

6Pk Victory Golden Monkey

$14.00

6Pk Peroni

$12.00

6Pk Michelob Ultra

$9.00

6Pk Troeg's Perpetual IPA

$12.00

6Pk Cape May IPA

$18.00

6Pk Victory CloudWalker IPA

$14.00

6Pk Rogue Dead Guy Bock

$15.00

6Pk Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale

$15.00

6Pk Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$17.00

6Pk New Belgium Fat Tire Lager

$13.00

6Pk Stella Artois

$13.00

6Pk Dogfish 60 Minute IPA

$12.00

6Pk Heineken 0.0 N/A

$10.00

6Pk Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk Kona Big Wave

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Green Flash West Coast IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Bud

$9.00Out of stock

6Pk Sierra Nevada Dankful IPA

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Guiness

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Victory Summer Love Golden Ale

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk Platform Juiced Blueberry Shandy

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk 21st Amendment Hell or High Watermelon Wheat

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Two Roads Cloud Sourced Hazy IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Sam Adams Summer Ale

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Sloop Juice Bomb NE IPA

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk Einstok White

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk Dechuttes Fresh Squeezed IPA

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Yards Philthy Peach IPA

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Bells Two-Hearted IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Bud Zero N/A

$9.00Out of stock

6Pk Smithwick's Red Ale

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Lagunitas Lil Sumptin IPA

$12.00Out of stock

6Pk Neshaminy Creek J.A.W.N. Pale Ale

$14.00Out of stock

6Pk Modern Times Dungeon Map IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk New Trail Lazy River Pilsner

$13.00Out of stock

6Pk Elysian Space Dust IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$15.00Out of stock

6Pk Victory Brotherly Love IPA

$14.00Out of stock

12Pk Miller Lite

$14.00

12Pk Bud

$13.00

12Pk Bud Light

$13.00

12Pk White Claw Hard Seltzer (Variety)

$23.00

12Pk Mighty Swell Hard Seltzer (Variety)

$23.00Out of stock

Beverages

Regular Pepsi

$3.25+

Diet Pepsi

$3.25+

Ginger Ale

$3.25+

Sierra mist

$3.25+

Mountain Dew

$3.25+

Rootbeer

$3.25+

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.25+

Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Water

$1.25

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00Out of stock

Double Espresso

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Kids - Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids - Cheese Ravioli

$7.00

Kids - Spaghetti

$7.00

Kids - Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.25

Misc

Cup of Ice

Cup Sauce

$1.00

Cups

Forks

Knives

Napkins

Plates

Spoons

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51 W Court St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Directions

