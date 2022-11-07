A map showing the location of Villa Corona 989 E pulaski HwyView gallery

Villa Corona 989 E pulaski Hwy

No reviews yet

989 E pulaski Hwy

Elkton, MD 21921

Carne Asada Villa Corona
Pasta de Escalopas y Camarones
Salsas

Botaneros / Appetizers

12 Ostiones

$22.00

Preparados con salsa y limon. Prepared with salt and lemon.

6 Ostiones

$11.00

Preparados con sal y limon. Prepared with salt and lime

Aguachile

$16.89

Shrimp, purple onion, and cucumber served with tostadas - SPICY

Camarones a la Cucaracha

$28.99+

Shrimp in red sauce with cucumbers

Camarones Estilo Puerto de San Pedro

$28.99+

Port of San Pedro style shrimp with sautéed onions, tomato and green pepper

Camarones Momias

$18.00+

Bacon-wrapped shrimp, deep fried

Ceviche Peruano

$22.00

Chopped fish cooked in lime juice with tomato, onion, pepper and cilantro

Charola Mixta

$35.99+

Mussels, shrimp, scallops and prawn served with cucumber

chicharrones de camaron

$15.00+

Coctel de camaron

$16.99+

Your choice of shrimp or shrimp and octopus cocktail. Prepared with cucumber, red onions, lime juice, cilantro, and shrimp

Langostinos

$34.99+

Unshelled prawns in red sauce with onion and tomato

Mejillones

$28.99+

Mussels and sautéed onions in red sauce

Ostiones Preparados

$31.99+

Preparados con tomate y cebolla morada. Prepared with tomatoes and purple onion. and your choice of shrimp or fish ceviche.

Platillo de Pulpo

$26.00

Cooked octopus served with rice, fries and salad

Torre Marisquera

$28.99

Seafood ceviche, shrimp, octopus, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes and avocado - SPICY

Tosdada (1)

$5.00+

Tostada de camaron (3)

$15.00

Tostadas with shrimp, onion, tomato, pepper and cilantro

Tostadas de Ceviche y Camaron (3)

$15.00

Tostadas de Pescado (3)

$15.00

Tostadas with fish, onion, tomato, pepper and cilantro

Tostadas Marines (3)

$15.00

Toasted corn tortilla with mayo, fish, onion, tomato, pepper, cilantro, lettuce, cotija cheese and valentina sauce.

Tostadas Mixto (3)

$15.00

Tostada with fish, shrimp, octopus, onion, tomato, pepper, and cilantro

CHICHARON DE CAMARON

$15.00

Platillo / Entrees

Pasta Alfredo

$18.99

Shrimp or chicken pasta alfredo

Pasta Alfredo Camaron y pollo

$23.00

Pasta Alfredo mejillones

$18.99

Pasta Alfredo with mussels

Pasta Alfredo Mejillones y Camaron

$25.00

Pasta Alfredo with mussels and shrimp

Pasta de Escalopas y Camarones

$22.00

Shrimp and scallop pasta

Pechuga a la Plancha

$15.99

Servido con arroz y ensalada. Seasoned grilled chicken served with rice and salad.

Pechuga Empanizada

$16.99

Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas. Breaded Chicken breast served with rice, fries and salad..

Bistec a la Mexicana

$18.99

Servido con ensalada, arroz y frijoles. Steak dish prepared with sauteed tomato, onion, and Jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Bistec Encebollado

$18.99

Servido con ensalada, arroz y frijoles. Steak dish prepared with caramelized onion. Served with rice, beans and salad.

Carne Asada Villa Corona

$23.99

CARNE ASADA VILLA CORONA Carne arrachera, coy costillas de res, chorizo, arroz, frijoles, guacamole tortillas de maiz. Skirt steak served with ribs, chorizo, grilled queso, cactus, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas...

Platillo de Langostinos

$22.00

Prawn served with rice, fries and salad

Platillo de camaron a la cucaracha

$18.99

Shrimp in red sauce with onion, served with rice, fries, and salad

Platillo camarones Puerto de San pedro

$18.99

Port of San Pedro style shelled shrimp served with rice and salad

Platillo camarones momias (6)

$24.00

Bacon wrapped shrimp, deep fried - served with rice, fries and salad

Camarones empanizados

$24.99

Breaded, deep fried shrimp, served with rice fries and salad

Camarones a la diabla

$18.99

Shelled shrimp in very SPICY diabla sauce, served with rice, fries, and salad

Camarones al mojo de ajo

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in garlic utter, served with rice, fries, and salad

Camarones de Chipotle

$18.99

Shrimp cooked in a mild chipotle sauce, served with rice, fries and salad

Caldo de Camaron

$16.99

Shrimp soup served with potato and carrots

Caldo 7 Mares

$22.99+

7 seas soup containing shrimp, mussels, scallops, and crab leg with potato and carrtos

Molcajete

$29.99

Shrimp, pork chop, grilled chicken, steak, bacon wrapped jalapeño, cactus and avocado

Molcajete Marines

$29.99

Shrimp, octopus, mussels , crab legs, and scallops with carrots and potato

Bolsa marisquera

$25.99

Bag of seafood containing shrimp, mussels, sausage, crab legs, corn and potatoes

Bolsa marisquera de Langostinas

$31.00

Bag of seafood containing prawns, shrimp, mussels, sausage, crab legs, corn and potatoes

Salmón

$24.99

Grilled salmon served with fries, rice, garlic bread and salad

Platilla de filete a la mantequia

$18.99

Fish fillet sautéed in butter. Served with rice, salad, and fries

Tacos

$4.00+

Choice of seasoned pork, steak, steakchorizo mix, chorizo, shrimp or fish. On corn tortillas, cilantro and onion.

Quesadilla

QUESABIRRIAS

$14.99+

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.00

PLATILLO DE FAJITA DE POLLO

$13.99

PLATILLO DE FAJITAS DE RES

$14.50

PLATILLO DE TAJITAS DE CAMARON

$15.00

QUESADILLA CON PAPAS FRITAS

$13.99

QUESADILLA SOLA PURA QUESADILLA

$11.00

CAMARONES A LA PLANCHAS

$17.99

Almuerzo/Lunch

Shrimp Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.99

Fiesta Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Penne a la Vodka

$15.99

(1) Taco Americano

$4.00

Chimichanga

$12.99

Enchiladas

$12.99+

Burrito Chihuahua

$11.99

CHIKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$12.99

ENCHILADAS DEL RANCHO

$10.99

Menu para Ninos / Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken fingers served with french fries

Filete de Pescado Para niño

$10.99

Fish fillet served with french fries or rice and beans

Pizza

$10.00

Small Pizza

Quesadilla

$6.99

Quesadilla served with french fries

Postres / Desserts

Arroz con Leche

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

FLAN DE VAINILLA

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Pastel de Chocolate

$6.99

Platanos Fritos con Lechera

$4.50

OREO CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

FLAN DE BANANA

$5.99

FLAN DE COCO

$5.99

Side Orders

Aguacate Entero

$4.00

Whole avocado

Arroz

$4.50

Rice

Extra Tostadas

$2.99

Order of 3 tostadas

Frijoles

$4.50

Refried pinto beans

Guacamole

$4.50

Guacamole

Orden de Chips

$3.50

Basket of chips

Pan de Ajo

$1.99

Garlic Bread

Papas Fritas

$2.99

French fries

8 mejillones

$12.00

Empanadas (3)

$12.00

Tortillas (5)

$1.99

Baleadas

$8.00

Salsas

$7.50

Cebolla cosido

$2.00

Bebidas sin Alcohol

Juice

$1.99

Coca Cola Glass

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.99

Agua mineral/Seltzer

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Jarritos

$2.50

Sidral (Apple Soda)

$2.50

Vaso Clamato (Tomato Cocktail)

$5.00

Redbull

$2.89

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Pina Colada Virgin

$6.00

Margarita Virgin

$6.00

Michelada Agua Mineral

$6.00

Botellas

Henessy VS

$200.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$160.00

Remy Martin 1738

$180.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$420.00

Seagram’s 7 Canadian

$100.00

El Jimador Silver

$100.00

Pepe Lopez

$110.00

Corazon Blanco

$150.00

1800

$150.00+

Herradura

$180.00+

Tequila 1800

$180.00+

Patron

$130.00+

Don Julio

$140.00+

Komos

$220.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$380.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$80.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$110.00

DON JULIO1942

$17.00+

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$140.00

Don JULIO 70

$195.00

Cerveza

Bottle

$5.00+

Draft

$6.00+

Cubeta

$23.00+

Seltzer

$3.00

Cocteles

Mimosa

$8.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Sexo en la Playa

$12.00

La Paloma

$8.00

SANGRIA RED

$8.00

Trash Can

$10.00

SANGRIA WHITE

$8.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Jumbo

$14.00+

Mango Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Villa Corona Margarita Especial

$14.00

Villa Corona Mezcal

$12.00

Smoked Mezcal

$12.00

Mezcal Mule

$10.00

Ginger Mezcal

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Mojito Especial Grape

$12.00

Blue Sky

$10.00

Red Sky

$10.00

Chelada

$8.00

Michelada

Michelada (draft)

Cognac

Henessy VS

$12.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$12.00

vsop

$10.00

Cordiales

Bailey’s

$15.00

Rumchata

$15.00

Kahlúa

$9.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Disoronno

$10.00

Godiva chocolate

$10.00

Especiales

White Sangria

$8.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$10.00

Mezcal de Sandia

$12.00

Margarita de Sandia

$10.00

chot de patron an˜ejo

$10.00

Haloween

La Brujita

$12.00

Mezcal

Monte Alban

$6.00

Del Maguey Vida

$8.00

Casamigos

$8.00

vago elote

$10.00

Rum

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limón

$8.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Especial

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

Herradura Añejo

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Añejo

$12.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Añejo

$13.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Corralejo Blanco

$10.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Corralejo Añejo

$12.00

Corazon Blanco

$8.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

Pepe López

$7.00

Clase Azul

$20.00

Komos

$14.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

DON JULIO 1942

$250.00

1800 CRISTALINO

$12.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$140.00

DON JUIO 1942

$18.00

Vodka

Ketol One

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolute

$8.00

Absolute Citron

$8.00

Ciroc

$8.00

smirnoff regular

$9.00

smirnoff cherry

$8.00

smirnoff strawberry

$8.00

titos

$9.00

ciroc apple

$8.00

ciroc coconut

$8.00

ciroc grape

$8.00

ciroc peach

$8.00

Woodbridge

Red

$6.00+

White

$6.00+

BRANDY

TORRES 10

$10.00

Salmón