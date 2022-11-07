Villa Corona 989 E pulaski Hwy
989 E pulaski Hwy
Elkton, MD 21921
Botaneros / Appetizers
12 Ostiones
Preparados con salsa y limon. Prepared with salt and lemon.
6 Ostiones
Preparados con sal y limon. Prepared with salt and lime
Aguachile
Shrimp, purple onion, and cucumber served with tostadas - SPICY
Camarones a la Cucaracha
Shrimp in red sauce with cucumbers
Camarones Estilo Puerto de San Pedro
Port of San Pedro style shrimp with sautéed onions, tomato and green pepper
Camarones Momias
Bacon-wrapped shrimp, deep fried
Ceviche Peruano
Chopped fish cooked in lime juice with tomato, onion, pepper and cilantro
Charola Mixta
Mussels, shrimp, scallops and prawn served with cucumber
chicharrones de camaron
Coctel de camaron
Your choice of shrimp or shrimp and octopus cocktail. Prepared with cucumber, red onions, lime juice, cilantro, and shrimp
Langostinos
Unshelled prawns in red sauce with onion and tomato
Mejillones
Mussels and sautéed onions in red sauce
Ostiones Preparados
Preparados con tomate y cebolla morada. Prepared with tomatoes and purple onion. and your choice of shrimp or fish ceviche.
Platillo de Pulpo
Cooked octopus served with rice, fries and salad
Torre Marisquera
Seafood ceviche, shrimp, octopus, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes and avocado - SPICY
Tosdada (1)
Tostada de camaron (3)
Tostadas with shrimp, onion, tomato, pepper and cilantro
Tostadas de Ceviche y Camaron (3)
Tostadas de Pescado (3)
Tostadas with fish, onion, tomato, pepper and cilantro
Tostadas Marines (3)
Toasted corn tortilla with mayo, fish, onion, tomato, pepper, cilantro, lettuce, cotija cheese and valentina sauce.
Tostadas Mixto (3)
Tostada with fish, shrimp, octopus, onion, tomato, pepper, and cilantro
CHICHARON DE CAMARON
Platillo / Entrees
Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp or chicken pasta alfredo
Pasta Alfredo Camaron y pollo
Pasta Alfredo mejillones
Pasta Alfredo with mussels
Pasta Alfredo Mejillones y Camaron
Pasta Alfredo with mussels and shrimp
Pasta de Escalopas y Camarones
Shrimp and scallop pasta
Pechuga a la Plancha
Servido con arroz y ensalada. Seasoned grilled chicken served with rice and salad.
Pechuga Empanizada
Servido con arroz, ensalada y papas. Breaded Chicken breast served with rice, fries and salad..
Bistec a la Mexicana
Servido con ensalada, arroz y frijoles. Steak dish prepared with sauteed tomato, onion, and Jalapeño pepper. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Bistec Encebollado
Servido con ensalada, arroz y frijoles. Steak dish prepared with caramelized onion. Served with rice, beans and salad.
Carne Asada Villa Corona
CARNE ASADA VILLA CORONA Carne arrachera, coy costillas de res, chorizo, arroz, frijoles, guacamole tortillas de maiz. Skirt steak served with ribs, chorizo, grilled queso, cactus, guacamole, rice, beans and tortillas...
Platillo de Langostinos
Prawn served with rice, fries and salad
Platillo de camaron a la cucaracha
Shrimp in red sauce with onion, served with rice, fries, and salad
Platillo camarones Puerto de San pedro
Port of San Pedro style shelled shrimp served with rice and salad
Platillo camarones momias (6)
Bacon wrapped shrimp, deep fried - served with rice, fries and salad
Camarones empanizados
Breaded, deep fried shrimp, served with rice fries and salad
Camarones a la diabla
Shelled shrimp in very SPICY diabla sauce, served with rice, fries, and salad
Camarones al mojo de ajo
Shrimp cooked in garlic utter, served with rice, fries, and salad
Camarones de Chipotle
Shrimp cooked in a mild chipotle sauce, served with rice, fries and salad
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp soup served with potato and carrots
Caldo 7 Mares
7 seas soup containing shrimp, mussels, scallops, and crab leg with potato and carrtos
Molcajete
Shrimp, pork chop, grilled chicken, steak, bacon wrapped jalapeño, cactus and avocado
Molcajete Marines
Shrimp, octopus, mussels , crab legs, and scallops with carrots and potato
Bolsa marisquera
Bag of seafood containing shrimp, mussels, sausage, crab legs, corn and potatoes
Bolsa marisquera de Langostinas
Bag of seafood containing prawns, shrimp, mussels, sausage, crab legs, corn and potatoes
Salmón
Grilled salmon served with fries, rice, garlic bread and salad
Platilla de filete a la mantequia
Fish fillet sautéed in butter. Served with rice, salad, and fries
Tacos
Choice of seasoned pork, steak, steakchorizo mix, chorizo, shrimp or fish. On corn tortillas, cilantro and onion.
Quesadilla
QUESABIRRIAS
MOJARRA FRITA
PLATILLO DE FAJITA DE POLLO
PLATILLO DE FAJITAS DE RES
PLATILLO DE TAJITAS DE CAMARON
QUESADILLA CON PAPAS FRITAS
QUESADILLA SOLA PURA QUESADILLA
CAMARONES A LA PLANCHAS
Almuerzo/Lunch
Menu para Ninos / Kids Menu
Postres / Desserts
Side Orders
Aguacate Entero
Whole avocado
Arroz
Rice
Extra Tostadas
Order of 3 tostadas
Frijoles
Refried pinto beans
Guacamole
Guacamole
Orden de Chips
Basket of chips
Pan de Ajo
Garlic Bread
Papas Fritas
French fries
8 mejillones
Empanadas (3)
Tortillas (5)
Baleadas
Salsas
Cebolla cosido
Bebidas sin Alcohol
Botellas
Henessy VS
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin 1738
Johnny Walker Blue
Seagram’s 7 Canadian
El Jimador Silver
Pepe Lopez
Corazon Blanco
1800
Herradura
Tequila 1800
Patron
Don Julio
Komos
Clase Azul Reposado
Monte Alban Mezcal
Del Maguey Mezcal
DON JULIO1942
Maestro Dobel Diamante
Don JULIO 70
Cocteles
Mimosa
Piña Colada
Sexo en la Playa
La Paloma
SANGRIA RED
Trash Can
SANGRIA WHITE
Margarita
Margarita Jumbo
Mango Jalapeno Margarita
Villa Corona Margarita Especial
Villa Corona Mezcal
Smoked Mezcal
Mezcal Mule
Ginger Mezcal
Mojito
Mojito Especial Grape
Blue Sky
Red Sky
Chelada
Michelada
Michelada (draft)
Cordiales
Especiales
Haloween
Tequila
Jose Cuervo Especial
Jose Cuervo Reposado
Herradura Silver
Herradura Añejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Añejo
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corazon Blanco
El Jimador Silver
Pepe López
Clase Azul
Komos
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Reposado
DON JULIO 1942
1800 CRISTALINO
Maestro Dobel Diamante
DON JUIO 1942
Vodka
Woodbridge
BRANDY
