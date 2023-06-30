Villa Monte- Richmond Dine In

Villa Monte- Richmond imageView gallery

2811 Richmond Ave

Staten Island, NY 10314

FOOD

Appetizers

Baked Clams Oregonato

$8.75

Broccoli rabe Sauteed with garlic & oil

$14.75

Broccoli rabe with Sausage

$17.75

Broccoli Sauteed with garlic & oil

$10.75

Broccoli with Cheese

$11.75

Buffalo Wings

$10.75

Caprese

$9.75

Chicken fingers

$9.25

Chicken Fingers w/ Fries

$11.75

Clams On A 1/2 Shell

$8.75

Escarole and Beans

$10.75

French fries

$6.25

Fresh Mozzarella with fresh Tomatoes Plate

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$13.75

Garlic Bread

$2.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.75

Garlic fries

$7.25

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.75

Hot antipasto

$19.25

Meatballs side order with sauce

$7.25

Meatballs with Cheese

$8.25

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.25

Onion rings

$8.75

Sausage side order with sauce

$7.25

Sausage with Cheese

$8.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.25

Shrimp Oregonato Platter

$16.25

Spinach Sauteed with garlic & oil

$10.75

Spinach with Cheese

$11.75

Tomato Bread

$7.75

Villa Monte Platter

$21.75

Baked Pasta

Baked Cavatelli

$12.75

Baked Ziti

$12.75

Lasagna

$12.75

Manicotti

$12.75

Ravioli Parmigiana

$12.75

Stuffed Shells

$12.75

Calzones & Rice Balls

Calzone

$8.50

Calzone with Ham

$9.75

Calzone with Meatball

$9.75

Calzone with Pepperoni

$9.75

Calzone with Sausage

$9.75

Calzone With Spinach

$9.75

Fried Calzone

$8.50

Large Calzone

$20.00

Large Calzone With Meat

$24.00

Rice Ball

$3.75

Rice Ball Parmigiana

$5.00

Rice Ball Special

$6.75

Rice Ball Vodka Fr Mozz

$6.75

Dessert

Biscotti

$3.75

Cake Roll

$3.75

Cheese Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Lava

$8.25

Chocolate Mousse

$7.50

Chocolate Souffle

$8.25

Ice Cream - Spumoni

$6.75

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$5.75

Italian Ice - Small

$3.00

Italian Ice - Medium

$4.25

Lemon Sorbet

$5.50

Mini Cannoli

$3.50

Mini Sfogliatella

$7.00

Orange Sorbet

$5.50

Tartufo

$6.75

Tiramisu

$6.50

Tortoni

$3.25

Zeppoli 12

$8.00

Dinner

Chicken alla Bella Napoli

$16.75+

Chicken alla fresco

$16.75+

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana

$16.75+

Chicken francaise

$16.75+

Chicken Marsala

$16.75+

Chicken Monte

$16.75+

Chicken Piccata

$16.75+

Chicken Pizzalolo

$16.75+

Chicken rollatini

$16.75+

Chicken Sole Mio

$16.75+

Chicken Sorrentino

$16.75+

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.25+

Eggplant Rollatini

$15.25+

Sausage and Peppers

$15.75+

Shrimp Francaise

$18.25+

Shrimp Oregonato

$18.25+

Shrimp Parmigiana

$18.25+

Shrimp Portofino

$18.25+

Shrimp Scampi

$18.25+

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana

$18.25+

From The Sea

Mussels fra Diavolo

$15.75

Mussels Marinara

$15.75

Mussels Positano

$15.75

Zuppa Di Clams marinara

$15.75

Zuppa Di Pesce with Mussels

$23.75

Mussels white garlic & oil

$15.75

Zuppa D clams white garlic & oil

$15.75

Heros

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$13.50

Chick Parm Hero

$12.75

Chicken Parm Hero w/vodka sauce

$14.25

Chick Cutlet w/ lett and tom Hero

$12.75

Chicken Francese fresh Mozz Hero sd sauce

$16.50

Chicken Francese Hero

$15.00

Chicken Marsala Hero

$15.00

Chicken Pesto Hero

$14.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$13.00

fried Shrimp on Garlic Bread 5 Pieces

$15.25

Grilled Chicken Caesar Hero

$12.75

Grilled Chicken Hero

$12.75

Gri Chick Hero w/ roast Pep & fresh Mozz

$14.75

Grilled Chicken w/Mush & Onions Hero

$14.75

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli rabe Hero

$16.50

Meatball Hero

$12.25

Ny Strip Steak Hero

$23.00

Ny Strip Steak Hero w/mush onion fresh moz

$23.00

Ny Strip Steak Hero w/mush and onions

$23.00

Pepper and Egg Hero

$12.75

Potato and Egg Hero

$12.75

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$13.00

Sausage Hero

$12.25

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$16.25

Tuna Hero

$12.25

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero

$15.00

Veal Cutlet with lettuce and Tomatoes Hero

$15.00

Veal Cutlet Hero sauce

$14.00

Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Sauce

$12.00

sausage broccoli rabe hero

$15.75

Philly cheesesteak hero with cheese onion peppers

$15.00

Pasta Specials

Fettucini Alfredo

$14.75

Gnocchi alla Villa Monte

$13.75

Pasta alla Vodka Sauce

$13.75

Pasta Mare E Mondi

$24.75

Pasta Portofino

$14.75

Pasta Primavera

$14.75

Pasta with Eggplant

$14.75

Pasta with Pesto Sauce

$14.75

Tortellini Alfredo

$15.75

Pasta Carbonara

$14.75

Pasta Matregiana

$14.75

Pastas

Cavatelli or Gnocchi w/Tomato Sauce

$12.75

Pasta Alfredo

$14.75

Pasta alla fresco

$14.75

Pasta w/ Broccoli Rabe

$16.75

Pasta w/ Butter

$10.75

Pasta w/ Sausage

$14.75

Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$13.75

Pasta w/ White Clam Sauce

$15.75

Pasta w/Broccoli, Garlic and Oil

$14.75

Pasta w/Calamari Marinara sauce

$16.75

Pasta w/Fried Calamari Marinara sauce

$16.75

Pasta w/Garlic and Oil

$10.75

Pasta w/Marinara Sauce

$10.75

Pasta w/Meat Sauce

$13.75

Pasta w/Meatballs

$14.75

Pasta w/Red clam sauce

$15.75

Pasta w/Scungilli

$23.25

Pasta w/Tomato Sauce

$10.75

Pasta w/Zucchini, Garlic and Oil

$14.75

Plain Pasta

$8.00

Pizza

Pie

$19.25

Specialty Sicilian

Sicilian Pie

$24.75

Regular Slice

$3.25

Sicilian Slice

$3.25

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Chicken and Broccoli Slice

$4.75

Fresca Sicilian Slice

$4.75

Fresh Mozz / Marinara Sicilian Slice

$4.50

Fresh Mozz and Eggplant Sicilian Slice

$4.75

Grandma Pesto Slice

$4.50

Grandma Slice

$4.50

Pan Br Rabe Slice

$4.50

Pan Br Rabe w/ Ricotta Slice

$4.75

Pan Chicken Slice

$4.75

Pan Slice

$4.50

Pan Spianch

$4.50

Pan Spinach w/ Ricotta Slice

$4.75

Pan Vodka

$4.50

Salad Slice

$5.00

Sicilian VIlla Slice

$4.50

White Slice

$4.50

Stuffed Roman Slice

$4.75

Stuffed Veggie Slice

$4.75

Cauliflower 10" Fresh Mozz/Vodka Pie

$14.75

Cauliflower 10" Fresh Mozzarella Pie

$14.25

Cauliflower 10" Pie

$13.00

Fresh Mozz/Vodka Personal Pie

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella Personal Pie

$9.75

Gluten Free 10" Fresh Mozz/Vodka Pie

$15.75

Gluten Free 10" Fresh Mozzarella Pie

$15.25

Gluten Free 10" Pie

$13.25

Personal thin crust Pie

$8.00

Whole Wheat Fresh Mozz/Vodka Personal thin Pie

$12.00

Whole Wheat Fresh Mozzarella Personal thin Pie

$11.25

Whole Wheat Regular Personal thin Pie

$8.25

personal regular crust

$10.50

Personal regular crust fresh mozz

$12.75

Personal regular crust Vodka sauce

$13.75

Personal regular crust pesto

$13.75

Stuffed Roman Pie

$22.00+

Stuffed Vegetable Pie

$22.00+

Stuffed Roman Pie (Copy)

$22.00+

Chicken Pan Pie

$23.50

Pan Broccoli Rabe

$21.50

Pan Fresca

$23.50

Pan Pesto

$22.50

Pan Pie w/Broccoli

$20.00

Pan Pie w/Fresh mozzarella

$18.75

Pan Villa

$22.00

Pan Vodka

$22.50

White Pie

$23.50

Salad Pie

$23.50

Salad Pie w/ Grill Chicken

$26.00

Fresh Mozz Pie

$23.00

Vodka Sauce Pie

$24.00

Chicken Francese Pie

$26.50

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$26.50

Hawaiian Pie

$27.00

Chicken Marsala

$26.50

Pie Special regular

$31.00

Sicilian Special Pie

$36.00

Pie 1/2 special Pie

$26.00

Sicilian 1/2 special Pie

$32.00

Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$13.75

Ravioli

$11.75

Spinach Ravioli

$12.75

Stuffed Cheesed Rigatoni

$13.75

Rolls

Beef pattie

$4.25

Beef pattie w/cheese

$5.25

Beef pattie w/cheese & pepperoni

$6.25

Broccoli roll

$7.25

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$8.50

Chicken roll

$8.00

Chicken Roll w/ Vodka Sauce

$8.50

Eggplant Roll

$7.50

Garlic Knots

$1.50

Meatball roll

$800.00

Pepperoni roll

$7.50

Pepperoni Wheel

$3.75

Sausage roll

$7.50

Spinach roll

$7.50

Spinach Wheel

$3.75

Stromboli roll

$9.00

Salad

Arugula Salad

$9.75

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$12.75

Calamari Salad

$13.75

Cold Antipasto

$12.75

Cold Antipasto LARGE

$17.75

Grilled Calamari Salad

$12.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.75

House Salad

$6.50

Insalate Di Mare mixed seafood salad

$17.75

Insalate Di Mare with Shrimp

$21.00

Soup

Chicken Soup

$9.50

lentil Soup

$9.75

Minestrone

$9.75

Pasta E fagioli

$9.75

Pasta E fagioli with Escarole

$10.75

Pastina Soup

$9.75

Tortellini Soup

$10.75

Escarole And Beans Soup

$10.75

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Parm Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Wrap w/vodka sauce

$10.75

Chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Francese fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Francese Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Marsala Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Wrap 5 Pieces

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Grilled Chicken w/Mushrooms & Onions Wrap

$9.50

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli rabe Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ roasted Peppers & fresh Mozz

$9.50

Meatball Wrap

$9.00

Ny Strip Steak Wrap

$14.00

Ny Strip Steak Wrap w/mushroom onion fresh moz

$15.00

Ny Strip Steak Wrap w/mushrooms and onions

$15.00

Pepper and Egg Wrap

$9.00

Potato and Egg Wrap

$9.00

Sausage and Peppers Wrap

$10.00

Sausage Wrap

$9.00

Shrimp Parmigiana Wrap

$13.25

Tuna Wrap

$10.00

Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Wrap

$11.00

Veal Cutlet with lettuce and Tomatoes Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Philly cheesesteak Wrap

$12.00

Half Orders

Half Order Pasta w/ Butter

$5.00

Half Order Pasta w/ Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Half Order Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce

$6.50

Half Order Pasta w/ Alfredo Sauce

$6.50

Half order Pasta no sauce

$5.00

VILLA MONTE SPECIALS

Salads

Alexandra Salad

$12.75

Almond Salad

$12.75

Arancia Salad

$13.75

Arie Salad

$14.75

Bean Salad

$12.75

Beet Salad

$12.75

Cranberry Salad

$13.75

Cucumber Salad

$12.75

Elizabeth Salad

$15.75

Emilio Salad

$12.75

Fennel Salad

$10.75

Greek Salad

$12.75

Grilled Calamari Salad

$14.75

Incaldo Salad

$14.75

Insalate Fagoli

$12.75

Insalate Limone

$11.75

Insalate Mista

$13.75

Insalate Rustica

$12.75

Isabella Salad

$12.25

Jenny Salad

$14.75

Julia Salad

$14.75

Lardo Salad

$13.75

Mele Salad

$12.75

Napolitano Salad

$12.75

Onion Salad

$13.75

Parsley Salad

$10.75

Pina Salad

$11.75

Planko Salad

$12.75

Presso Salad

$12.75

Ricotta Salad

$12.75

Salmon Salad

$17.75

Spinach Salad

$12.75

Steak Salad

$22.75

Strawberry Salad

$14.75

Toscana Salad

$13.75

Tuna Salad

$12.75

Villa Monte Salad

$11.75

Walnut Salad

$13.75

Wedge Salad

$13.75

Appetizers

Beans w. Garlic and Bread Crumbs

$9.75

Buffalo Wings

$10.75

Burrata with Tomato in Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

$13.75

Calamari Chili

$14.75

Calamari Forte

$14.75

Calamari Fra Diavlo

$14.75

Calamari Marinara

$14.75

Calamari Oregonato

$14.75

Calamari Romano

$14.75

Carrozella w/ vodka sauce and mushroom

$11.75

Chicken Fingers

$10.75

Chicken Strips w/ hot sauce

$10.75

Curly Fries

$8.75

Eggplant in Carrozza

$14.75

Eggplant Ricotta

$14.75

Escarole and Beans

$10.75

Fried Ravioli

$9.75

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$9.75

Garlic Fries

$6.75

Grilled Vegetables in Balsamic

$12.75

Meatballs with Riccota

$8.50

Mozzarella in Carrozza

$9.75

Mushroom Plate

$11.75

Portobello Mushrooms

$13.75

Portobello Mushrooms Alla Marsala

$14.75

Potato Croquettes

$9.75

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.75

Heros

Breaded Eggplant Parm Hero w/ Fresh Mozz Marinara Sauce

$12.75

Buffalo Chicken HERO

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken HERO w. fresh Mozz

$14.00

Chicken Francese HERO on Garlic Bread w/ fresh mozz and cherry peppers

$15.75

Chicken Parm HERO w/ Vodka Sauce

$13.50

Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Prosciutto, Olive Oil HERO

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad Hero

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Lardo

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Parm HERO w/ Vodka Sauce

$14.50

Pasta

Abruzese

$21.75

All Furno

$14.75

Alla Gamberi

$23.75

Alla Zigera

$15.75

Amalfi

$14.75

Antonio

$15.75

Bennett

$14.75

Briana

$18.75

Burrato

$15.75

Cherry Tomato

$12.75

Cicciano

$15.75

Costiera

$15.75

Daniela

$15.75

Delizio

$14.75

DiMare

$16.75

E Carne

$22.75

Filetto Pomodoro

$12.75

Filetto Pomodoro w/ Prosciutto & Peas

$16.75

Filsina

$14.75

Firenze

$16.75

Flor di Campo

$24.75

Giardiniere

$15.75

Molita

$12.75

Olivia

$21.75

Pescatore

$23.75

Pollo

$14.75

Polpetta

$16.75

Pomeradino

$12.75

Portobello

$14.75

Positano

$14.75

Robusto

$15.75

Romano

$14.75

Sheri

$15.75

Stagione

$13.75

Verde

$15.75

Vincenzo

$15.75

Dinners

Chicken Adriana

$21.75

Chicken Alla Pina

$21.75

Chicken Balsamico

$21.75

Chicken Bennett

$21.75

Chicken Bocato

$21.75

Chicken Broccoli

$21.75

Chicken Capri

$22.75

Chicken Carciofe

$21.75

Chicken Contadino

$21.75

Chicken Di Parma

$21.75

Chicken Lazio

$21.75

Chicken Modena

$21.75

Chicken Nando

$21.75

Chicken Pignoli

$22.25

Chicken Porta

$21.75

Chicken Potato

$21.75

Chicken Primavera

$21.75

Chicken Rabe

$22.75

Chicken Rosado

$22.75

Chicken Scarpariello

$22.75

Chicken Valentina

$22.75

Filet of Sole a Cozze

$24.75

Filet of Sole Lemone

$24.75

Filet of Sole Marechiara

$24.75

Filet of Sole Pomodoro

$24.75

Filet of Sole Puttanesca

$24.75

Melenzano

$18.75

NY Strip Funghi

$33.75

NY Strip Steak - Grilled

$32.75

NY Strip Steak Pizzaiolo

$33.75

NY Strip Villa

$33.75

NY Strip w/ Cherry Tomato

$33.75

Pork Chop alla Jose

$24.75

Salmon Marina

$23.75

Salmon Oregonato

$23.75

Shrimp and Broccoli

$23.75

Shrimp Arugula

$23.75

Shrimp Cognac

$23.75

Shrimp Torrosella

$23.75

Veal Lemone

$24.75

Pork Chop Alberto

$24.75

Filet of sole oregonato

$24.75

Ravioli & Stuffed Rigatoni

Lobster Ravioli Alfredo

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli Fornato

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli Marinara

$16.00

Lobster Ravioli Meat Sauce

$17.25

Lobster Ravioli Vodka

$16.00

Ravioli Alfredo

$13.75

Ravioli Fornato

$13.75

Ravioli in meat sauce

$13.75

Ravioli Marinara

$11.75

Ravioli Vodka

$13.75

Ravioli with Tomatoes

$13.25

Spinach Ravioli Alfredo

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli Fornato

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli Marinara

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli Meat Sauce

$15.00

Spinach Ravioli Vodka

$15.00

Spinach Rigatoni Meat Sauce

$15.75

Stuffed Rigatoni Alfredo

$15.75

Stuffed Rigatoni Fornato

$15.75

Stuffed Rigatoni Marinara

$14.75

Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka

$15.75

DRINKS

Wine

1/2 Carafe cabernet

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Chardonnay

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Chianti

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Merlot

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Pinot grigio

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Pinot Noir

$14.25

1/2 Carafe Premium

$14.25

1/2 Carafe White Zinfandel

$14.25

bottle coppola cabernet

$28.00

Bottle House Cabernet

$21.00

Bottle House Chianti

$23.00

Bottle house Merlot

$21.00

Bottle House Pinot Noir

$2,100.00

Bottle House White Zinfandel

$21.00

bottle liberty school cabernet

$28.00

Bottle of House Chardonnay Wine

$21.00

Bottle of House Pinot Grigio Wine

$19.00

glass Cabernet

$7.50

glass Chardonnay

$7.50

glass Chianti

$7.75

House Red wine 1/2 carafe

$13.25

House White Wine - 1/2 Carafe

$13.25

glass House White Wine

$7.25

glass Merlot

$7.75

glass Pinot Grigio

$7.75

Pinot Noir

$7.75

Sangria

$7.75

small bottle prosecco

$8.00

White Zin

$7.75

glass house red wine

$7.25

Soda ETC

2 Liter Soda Bottle

$5.75

20oz cherry coke

$3.50

20oz coke

$3.50

20oz Diet Coke

$3.50

20oz diet dr pepper

$3.50

20oz dr pepper

$3.50