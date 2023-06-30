- Home
- /
- Staten Island
- /
- Villa Monte- Richmond - Dine In
Villa Monte- Richmond Dine In
No reviews yet
2811 Richmond Ave
Staten Island, NY 10314
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
Appetizers
Baked Clams Oregonato
$8.75
Broccoli rabe Sauteed with garlic & oil
$14.75
Broccoli rabe with Sausage
$17.75
Broccoli Sauteed with garlic & oil
$10.75
Broccoli with Cheese
$11.75
Buffalo Wings
$10.75
Caprese
$9.75
Chicken fingers
$9.25
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
$11.75
Clams On A 1/2 Shell
$8.75
Escarole and Beans
$10.75
French fries
$6.25
Fresh Mozzarella with fresh Tomatoes Plate
$9.50
Fried Calamari
$13.75
Garlic Bread
$2.75
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$3.75
Garlic fries
$7.25
Grilled Chicken Plate
$11.75
Hot antipasto
$19.25
Meatballs side order with sauce
$7.25
Meatballs with Cheese
$8.25
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.25
Onion rings
$8.75
Sausage side order with sauce
$7.25
Sausage with Cheese
$8.25
Shrimp Cocktail
$13.25
Shrimp Oregonato Platter
$16.25
Spinach Sauteed with garlic & oil
$10.75
Spinach with Cheese
$11.75
Tomato Bread
$7.75
Villa Monte Platter
$21.75
Baked Pasta
Calzones & Rice Balls
Dessert
Biscotti
$3.75
Cake Roll
$3.75
Cheese Cake
$6.50
Chocolate Lava
$8.25
Chocolate Mousse
$7.50
Chocolate Souffle
$8.25
Ice Cream - Spumoni
$6.75
Ice Cream - Vanilla
$5.75
Italian Ice - Small
$3.00
Italian Ice - Medium
$4.25
Lemon Sorbet
$5.50
Mini Cannoli
$3.50
Mini Sfogliatella
$7.00
Orange Sorbet
$5.50
Tartufo
$6.75
Tiramisu
$6.50
Tortoni
$3.25
Zeppoli 12
$8.00
Dinner
Chicken alla Bella Napoli
$16.75+
Chicken alla fresco
$16.75+
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana
$16.75+
Chicken francaise
$16.75+
Chicken Marsala
$16.75+
Chicken Monte
$16.75+
Chicken Piccata
$16.75+
Chicken Pizzalolo
$16.75+
Chicken rollatini
$16.75+
Chicken Sole Mio
$16.75+
Chicken Sorrentino
$16.75+
Eggplant Parmigiana
$14.25+
Eggplant Rollatini
$15.25+
Sausage and Peppers
$15.75+
Shrimp Francaise
$18.25+
Shrimp Oregonato
$18.25+
Shrimp Parmigiana
$18.25+
Shrimp Portofino
$18.25+
Shrimp Scampi
$18.25+
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana
$18.25+
From The Sea
Heros
Buffalo Chicken Hero
$13.50
Chick Parm Hero
$12.75
Chicken Parm Hero w/vodka sauce
$14.25
Chick Cutlet w/ lett and tom Hero
$12.75
Chicken Francese fresh Mozz Hero sd sauce
$16.50
Chicken Francese Hero
$15.00
Chicken Marsala Hero
$15.00
Chicken Pesto Hero
$14.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
$13.00
fried Shrimp on Garlic Bread 5 Pieces
$15.25
Grilled Chicken Caesar Hero
$12.75
Grilled Chicken Hero
$12.75
Gri Chick Hero w/ roast Pep & fresh Mozz
$14.75
Grilled Chicken w/Mush & Onions Hero
$14.75
Grilled Chicken with Broccoli rabe Hero
$16.50
Meatball Hero
$12.25
Ny Strip Steak Hero
$23.00
Ny Strip Steak Hero w/mush onion fresh moz
$23.00
Ny Strip Steak Hero w/mush and onions
$23.00
Pepper and Egg Hero
$12.75
Potato and Egg Hero
$12.75
Sausage and Peppers Hero
$13.00
Sausage Hero
$12.25
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
$16.25
Tuna Hero
$12.25
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Hero
$15.00
Veal Cutlet with lettuce and Tomatoes Hero
$15.00
Veal Cutlet Hero sauce
$14.00
Chicken Cutlet Hero w/ Sauce
$12.00
sausage broccoli rabe hero
$15.75
Philly cheesesteak hero with cheese onion peppers
$15.00
Pasta Specials
Pastas
Cavatelli or Gnocchi w/Tomato Sauce
$12.75
Pasta Alfredo
$14.75
Pasta alla fresco
$14.75
Pasta w/ Broccoli Rabe
$16.75
Pasta w/ Butter
$10.75
Pasta w/ Sausage
$14.75
Pasta w/ Vodka Sauce
$13.75
Pasta w/ White Clam Sauce
$15.75
Pasta w/Broccoli, Garlic and Oil
$14.75
Pasta w/Calamari Marinara sauce
$16.75
Pasta w/Fried Calamari Marinara sauce
$16.75
Pasta w/Garlic and Oil
$10.75
Pasta w/Marinara Sauce
$10.75
Pasta w/Meat Sauce
$13.75
Pasta w/Meatballs
$14.75
Pasta w/Red clam sauce
$15.75
Pasta w/Scungilli
$23.25
Pasta w/Tomato Sauce
$10.75
Pasta w/Zucchini, Garlic and Oil
$14.75
Plain Pasta
$8.00
Pizza
Pie
$19.25
Specialty Sicilian
Sicilian Pie
$24.75
Regular Slice
$3.25
Sicilian Slice
$3.25
Buffalo Chicken Slice
$4.75
Chicken and Broccoli Slice
$4.75
Fresca Sicilian Slice
$4.75
Fresh Mozz / Marinara Sicilian Slice
$4.50
Fresh Mozz and Eggplant Sicilian Slice
$4.75
Grandma Pesto Slice
$4.50
Grandma Slice
$4.50
Pan Br Rabe Slice
$4.50
Pan Br Rabe w/ Ricotta Slice
$4.75
Pan Chicken Slice
$4.75
Pan Slice
$4.50
Pan Spianch
$4.50
Pan Spinach w/ Ricotta Slice
$4.75
Pan Vodka
$4.50
Salad Slice
$5.00
Sicilian VIlla Slice
$4.50
White Slice
$4.50
Stuffed Roman Slice
$4.75
Stuffed Veggie Slice
$4.75
Cauliflower 10" Fresh Mozz/Vodka Pie
$14.75
Cauliflower 10" Fresh Mozzarella Pie
$14.25
Cauliflower 10" Pie
$13.00
Fresh Mozz/Vodka Personal Pie
$10.50
Fresh Mozzarella Personal Pie
$9.75
Gluten Free 10" Fresh Mozz/Vodka Pie
$15.75
Gluten Free 10" Fresh Mozzarella Pie
$15.25
Gluten Free 10" Pie
$13.25
Personal thin crust Pie
$8.00
Whole Wheat Fresh Mozz/Vodka Personal thin Pie
$12.00
Whole Wheat Fresh Mozzarella Personal thin Pie
$11.25
Whole Wheat Regular Personal thin Pie
$8.25
personal regular crust
$10.50
Personal regular crust fresh mozz
$12.75
Personal regular crust Vodka sauce
$13.75
Personal regular crust pesto
$13.75
Stuffed Roman Pie
$22.00+
Stuffed Vegetable Pie
$22.00+
Stuffed Roman Pie (Copy)
$22.00+
Chicken Pan Pie
$23.50
Pan Broccoli Rabe
$21.50
Pan Fresca
$23.50
Pan Pesto
$22.50
Pan Pie w/Broccoli
$20.00
Pan Pie w/Fresh mozzarella
$18.75
Pan Villa
$22.00
Pan Vodka
$22.50
White Pie
$23.50
Salad Pie
$23.50
Salad Pie w/ Grill Chicken
$26.00
Fresh Mozz Pie
$23.00
Vodka Sauce Pie
$24.00
Chicken Francese Pie
$26.50
Buffalo Chicken Pie
$26.50
Hawaiian Pie
$27.00
Chicken Marsala
$26.50
Pie Special regular
$31.00
Sicilian Special Pie
$36.00
Pie 1/2 special Pie
$26.00
Sicilian 1/2 special Pie
$32.00
Rolls
Beef pattie
$4.25
Beef pattie w/cheese
$5.25
Beef pattie w/cheese & pepperoni
$6.25
Broccoli roll
$7.25
Buffalo Chicken Roll
$8.50
Chicken roll
$8.00
Chicken Roll w/ Vodka Sauce
$8.50
Eggplant Roll
$7.50
Garlic Knots
$1.50
Meatball roll
$800.00
Pepperoni roll
$7.50
Pepperoni Wheel
$3.75
Sausage roll
$7.50
Spinach roll
$7.50
Spinach Wheel
$3.75
Stromboli roll
$9.00
Salad
Soup
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$10.00
Chicken Parm Wrap
$10.00
Chicken Cutlet Parmigiana Wrap w/vodka sauce
$10.75
Chicken Cutlet with lettuce and tomato Wrap
$9.00
Chicken Francese fresh Mozzarella Wrap
$11.00
Chicken Francese Wrap
$10.00
Chicken Marsala Wrap
$11.00
Chicken Pesto Wrap
$10.00
Eggplant Parmigiana Wrap
$9.00
Fried Shrimp Wrap 5 Pieces
$12.00
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad Wrap
$10.00
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.00
Grilled Chicken w/Mushrooms & Onions Wrap
$9.50
Grilled Chicken with Broccoli rabe Wrap
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Wrap
$8.75
Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ roasted Peppers & fresh Mozz
$9.50
Meatball Wrap
$9.00
Ny Strip Steak Wrap
$14.00
Ny Strip Steak Wrap w/mushroom onion fresh moz
$15.00
Ny Strip Steak Wrap w/mushrooms and onions
$15.00
Pepper and Egg Wrap
$9.00
Potato and Egg Wrap
$9.00
Sausage and Peppers Wrap
$10.00
Sausage Wrap
$9.00
Shrimp Parmigiana Wrap
$13.25
Tuna Wrap
$10.00
Veal Cutlet Parmigiana Wrap
$11.00
Veal Cutlet with lettuce and Tomatoes Wrap
$12.00
Grilled Veggie Wrap
$10.00
Philly cheesesteak Wrap
$12.00
Half Orders
VILLA MONTE SPECIALS
Salads
Alexandra Salad
$12.75
Almond Salad
$12.75
Arancia Salad
$13.75
Arie Salad
$14.75
Bean Salad
$12.75
Beet Salad
$12.75
Cranberry Salad
$13.75
Cucumber Salad
$12.75
Elizabeth Salad
$15.75
Emilio Salad
$12.75
Fennel Salad
$10.75
Greek Salad
$12.75
Grilled Calamari Salad
$14.75
Incaldo Salad
$14.75
Insalate Fagoli
$12.75
Insalate Limone
$11.75
Insalate Mista
$13.75
Insalate Rustica
$12.75
Isabella Salad
$12.25
Jenny Salad
$14.75
Julia Salad
$14.75
Lardo Salad
$13.75
Mele Salad
$12.75
Napolitano Salad
$12.75
Onion Salad
$13.75
Parsley Salad
$10.75
Pina Salad
$11.75
Planko Salad
$12.75
Presso Salad
$12.75
Ricotta Salad
$12.75
Salmon Salad
$17.75
Spinach Salad
$12.75
Steak Salad
$22.75
Strawberry Salad
$14.75
Toscana Salad
$13.75
Tuna Salad
$12.75
Villa Monte Salad
$11.75
Walnut Salad
$13.75
Wedge Salad
$13.75
Appetizers
Beans w. Garlic and Bread Crumbs
$9.75
Buffalo Wings
$10.75
Burrata with Tomato in Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction
$13.75
Calamari Chili
$14.75
Calamari Forte
$14.75
Calamari Fra Diavlo
$14.75
Calamari Marinara
$14.75
Calamari Oregonato
$14.75
Calamari Romano
$14.75
Carrozella w/ vodka sauce and mushroom
$11.75
Chicken Fingers
$10.75
Chicken Strips w/ hot sauce
$10.75
Curly Fries
$8.75
Eggplant in Carrozza
$14.75
Eggplant Ricotta
$14.75
Escarole and Beans
$10.75
Fried Ravioli
$9.75
Fried Zucchini Sticks
$9.75
Garlic Fries
$6.75
Grilled Vegetables in Balsamic
$12.75
Meatballs with Riccota
$8.50
Mozzarella in Carrozza
$9.75
Mushroom Plate
$11.75
Portobello Mushrooms
$13.75
Portobello Mushrooms Alla Marsala
$14.75
Potato Croquettes
$9.75
Stuffed Mushrooms
$9.75
Heros
Breaded Eggplant Parm Hero w/ Fresh Mozz Marinara Sauce
$12.75
Buffalo Chicken HERO
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken HERO w. fresh Mozz
$14.00
Chicken Francese HERO on Garlic Bread w/ fresh mozz and cherry peppers
$15.75
Chicken Parm HERO w/ Vodka Sauce
$13.50
Fresh Mozz, Tomato, Prosciutto, Olive Oil HERO
$13.50
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad Hero
$13.00
Grilled Chicken Lardo
$14.50
Grilled Chicken Parm HERO w/ Vodka Sauce
$14.50
Pasta
Abruzese
$21.75
All Furno
$14.75
Alla Gamberi
$23.75
Alla Zigera
$15.75
Amalfi
$14.75
Antonio
$15.75
Bennett
$14.75
Briana
$18.75
Burrato
$15.75
Cherry Tomato
$12.75
Cicciano
$15.75
Costiera
$15.75
Daniela
$15.75
Delizio
$14.75
DiMare
$16.75
E Carne
$22.75
Filetto Pomodoro
$12.75
Filetto Pomodoro w/ Prosciutto & Peas
$16.75
Filsina
$14.75
Firenze
$16.75
Flor di Campo
$24.75
Giardiniere
$15.75
Molita
$12.75
Olivia
$21.75
Pescatore
$23.75
Pollo
$14.75
Polpetta
$16.75
Pomeradino
$12.75
Portobello
$14.75
Positano
$14.75
Robusto
$15.75
Romano
$14.75
Sheri
$15.75
Stagione
$13.75
Verde
$15.75
Vincenzo
$15.75
Dinners
Chicken Adriana
$21.75
Chicken Alla Pina
$21.75
Chicken Balsamico
$21.75
Chicken Bennett
$21.75
Chicken Bocato
$21.75
Chicken Broccoli
$21.75
Chicken Capri
$22.75
Chicken Carciofe
$21.75
Chicken Contadino
$21.75
Chicken Di Parma
$21.75
Chicken Lazio
$21.75
Chicken Modena
$21.75
Chicken Nando
$21.75
Chicken Pignoli
$22.25
Chicken Porta
$21.75
Chicken Potato
$21.75
Chicken Primavera
$21.75
Chicken Rabe
$22.75
Chicken Rosado
$22.75
Chicken Scarpariello
$22.75
Chicken Valentina
$22.75
Filet of Sole a Cozze
$24.75
Filet of Sole Lemone
$24.75
Filet of Sole Marechiara
$24.75
Filet of Sole Pomodoro
$24.75
Filet of Sole Puttanesca
$24.75
Melenzano
$18.75
NY Strip Funghi
$33.75
NY Strip Steak - Grilled
$32.75
NY Strip Steak Pizzaiolo
$33.75
NY Strip Villa
$33.75
NY Strip w/ Cherry Tomato
$33.75
Pork Chop alla Jose
$24.75
Salmon Marina
$23.75
Salmon Oregonato
$23.75
Shrimp and Broccoli
$23.75
Shrimp Arugula
$23.75
Shrimp Cognac
$23.75
Shrimp Torrosella
$23.75
Veal Lemone
$24.75
Pork Chop Alberto
$24.75
Filet of sole oregonato
$24.75
Ravioli & Stuffed Rigatoni
Lobster Ravioli Alfredo
$16.00
Lobster Ravioli Fornato
$16.00
Lobster Ravioli Marinara
$16.00
Lobster Ravioli Meat Sauce
$17.25
Lobster Ravioli Vodka
$16.00
Ravioli Alfredo
$13.75
Ravioli Fornato
$13.75
Ravioli in meat sauce
$13.75
Ravioli Marinara
$11.75
Ravioli Vodka
$13.75
Ravioli with Tomatoes
$13.25
Spinach Ravioli Alfredo
$15.00
Spinach Ravioli Fornato
$15.00
Spinach Ravioli Marinara
$15.00
Spinach Ravioli Meat Sauce
$15.00
Spinach Ravioli Vodka
$15.00
Spinach Rigatoni Meat Sauce
$15.75
Stuffed Rigatoni Alfredo
$15.75
Stuffed Rigatoni Fornato
$15.75
Stuffed Rigatoni Marinara
$14.75
Stuffed Rigatoni Vodka
$15.75
DRINKS
Wine
1/2 Carafe cabernet
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Chardonnay
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Chianti
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Merlot
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Pinot grigio
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Pinot Noir
$14.25
1/2 Carafe Premium
$14.25
1/2 Carafe White Zinfandel
$14.25
bottle coppola cabernet
$28.00
Bottle House Cabernet
$21.00
Bottle House Chianti
$23.00
Bottle house Merlot
$21.00
Bottle House Pinot Noir
$2,100.00
Bottle House White Zinfandel
$21.00
bottle liberty school cabernet
$28.00
Bottle of House Chardonnay Wine
$21.00
Bottle of House Pinot Grigio Wine
$19.00
glass Cabernet
$7.50
glass Chardonnay
$7.50
glass Chianti
$7.75
House Red wine 1/2 carafe
$13.25
House White Wine - 1/2 Carafe
$13.25
glass House White Wine
$7.25
glass Merlot
$7.75
glass Pinot Grigio
$7.75
Pinot Noir
$7.75
Sangria
$7.75
small bottle prosecco
$8.00
White Zin
$7.75
glass house red wine
$7.25