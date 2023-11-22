Villa Nova Pizza
874 North State Street
Lockport, IL 60441
Food Menu
Pizza
- 12" Cheese$15.49
Customize your pizza here!
- 12" The John$19.99
Sauce base, topped with The John Meat (our Italian Sausage cooked in hot giardiniera oil), topped with red pepper flakes and a drizzle of hot giariniera oil. A spicy lover's dream!
- 12" Nova Special$18.49
sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- 12" Meat Lovers$26.50
sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef
- 12" Bianca$16.49
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 12" Veggie$19.49
mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, tomato
- 12" BBQ Chicken$21.99
chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, cheese
- 12" Margherita$16.49
olive oil base, tomato, basil, garlic
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$21.99
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 12" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$18.49
Italian beef, giardiniera
- 12" Meatball$20.49
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardiniera, garlic
- 14" Cheese$17.00
- 14" The John$22.00
sauce base, topped with The John Meat (our Italian Sausage cooked in hot giardiniera oil), topped with red pepper flakes and a drizzle of hot giardiniera oil. A spicy lover's dream!
- 14" Nova Special$22.50
- 14" Meat Lovers$32.49
- 14" Bianca$17.99
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 14" Veggie$23.50
- 14" BBQ Chicken$23.50
- 14" Margherita$17.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$25.00
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 14" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$22.50
Thin sliced Italian Beef and hot giardeneira.
- 14" Meatball$24.50
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardineira, garlic
- 16" Cheese$20.00
- 16" The John$25.50
Spicy Lovers Favorite! Our pizza sausage cooked crumbled in hot giardiniera oil, then topped with red pepper flakes and a hot oil drizzle!
- 16" Nova Special$26.50
- 16" Meat Lovers$40.50
- 16" Bianca$21.00
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 16" Veggie$27.50
- 16" BBQ Chicken$27.50
- 16" Margherita$20.00
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$29.99
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 16" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$26.50
- 16' Meatball$28.50
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardineira, fresh garlic
Slices
Appetizers
- Appetizer Platter$17.49
Choose any three : chicken tenders, jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, Mozzarella Sticks or Mac Bites
- Bosco Sticks$7.99
Breadsticks stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese smothered with butter & garlic
- Chicken Tenders$5.99
Four chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce
- French Fries$2.69
Crinkle Cut Fries
- Garlic Bread$2.69
Optional: Add cheese
- Gravy Bread$2.99
Our French bread dipped in our beef au jus!
- Jalapeno Bites$7.69
Stuffed with Cheddar cheese.
- Mac Bites$7.69
Breaded, fried bites of mac n cheese.
- Meatballs (3)$10.79
Three of our homemade meatballs topped with Mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara.
- Mushrooms - Breaded$5.69
- Tomato Cheese Bread$4.99
Fresh sliced tomatoes on garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese
- Wings - 8pc$12.99
Our 8pc fried chicken wings. Choice of one sauce and one dipping sauce.
Soups
Salads
- Chicken Chopped$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olive, Green, Pepper, Pepperoni & Gorgonzola Cheese; House Dressing is recommended
- Chef$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olive, Green, Pepper, Pepperoni & Cheese
- Caesar$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
- Side House$4.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato
Sandwich
- Italian Beef w/ Fries$10.49
Served with French fries.
- Italian Sausage w/ Fries$10.49
- Combo Beef & Saus w/ Fries$11.99
- Chicken Parmesan w/ Fries$10.49
Chicken breast breaded and fried, on French bread, topped with choice of marinara or meat sauce; smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
- Meatball w/ Fries$10.49
Pasta
- Baked Mostaccioli$11.59
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Cheese Ravioli$9.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Mostaccioli$9.49
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Spaghetti$9.49
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
Kids
Desserts
- Pizookie$7.99
Baked deep-dish chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup on top
- Tiramisu$7.29
- Cheesecake$6.29
- Italian Ice$4.49
- Ice Cream Sundae$4.49
3 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Choice of Caramel, Strawberry, Chocolate Syrup Topping
Specials
Football Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Villa Nova Pizza Lockport uses the original Stickney location recipe and ingredients creating Chicagoland's favorite tavern-style thin crust pizza! We offer a variety of appetizers, soups, salads, entrees and desserts. Stop by our dining room and enjoy our pizzeria or have it delivered to your location! We also have catering and banquet options.
874 North State Street, Lockport, IL 60441