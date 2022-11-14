- Home
- /
- Tucson
- /
- Latin American
- /
- Villa Peru
Villa Peru
No reviews yet
1745 E River Rd Ste 165
Tucson, AZ 85718
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Cocktails
Pisco Sour Date Night Special
Pisco Sour
Rocoto Sour
Maracuya Sour
Algarrobina
Chilcano
Caipirinha
Villa Pero Sangria
Last Day of Pisco
Peruvian Mule
Piscojito
Piscorita
Pina Picante
Maracuya Bellini
El Misti
Strawberry Pisco Mash
El Anticuado
Wine
GLS - Taittinger Brut Champagne, France
GLS - 2014 Conundrum, Sparkling Wine
GLS - 2016 Nobilissima Prosecco, Italy
GLS - Luc Belaire, Sparkling Rose, France
GLS - 2017 Dona Paula Rose of Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2017 Fleurs de Prairie, Cotes de Provence France
Btl - Champagne, Taittinger Brut, France
Btl - Prosecco, Nobilissima 2016, Italy
Btl - Rose, Luc Belaire, France
Btl - Sparkling, Conundrum 2014, California
Btl - Blanc de Blanc, Le Grand Courtage, France
Btl - Rose, Fleurs de Prairie 2017, Cotes de Provence, France
Btl - Rose of Malbec, Dona Paula 2017, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2017 Bodega Colome Torrontes, Salta, ArgentiNA
GLS - 2018 Lapostolle Sauvignon Blanc, Chile
GLS - 2017 Hess Shirtail Creek Chardonnay, Monterey California
GLS - 2017 Franciscan Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California
GLS - 2016 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viognier, Napa Valley, California
GLS - 2018 Garzon Albariño, Uruguay
GLS - 2017 Trio Blend Wilcox, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Flying Leap Trio 2017, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Cune “Monopole” 2016, Rioja, Spain
BTL - Torrontes, Bodega Colome 2017, Salta, Argentina
BTL - Sauvignon Blanc, Lapostolle 2018, Rapel Valley, Chile
BTL - Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott 2017, California
BTL - Chardonnay, Franciscan 2017, Sonoma County, California
BTL - Chardonnay, Hess Shirtail Creek 2017, Monterey, California
BTL - Chardonnay, Farm 2017, Napa Valley, California
BTL - Chardonnay, The Snitch 2016, Napa Valley, California
BTL - Albarino, Garzon 2018, Uruguay
BTL - Albarino, Granbazan Verde 2018, Rias Baixas, Spain
BTL - Chenin Blanc Viognier, Pine Ridge 2016, Napa Valley, California
GLS - 2015 Primarius Pinot Noir, Oregon
GLS - 2016 Meiomi Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, California
GLS - 2014 Antigal UNO Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2017 Diseño Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2016 Loscano “Grand Reserve” Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2017 Downrange Red Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2015 The Velvet Devil Merlot, Washington State
GLS - 2017 Casa del Bosque “Gran Reserva” Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo, Chile
GLS - 2012 Antigal UNO Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina
GLS - 2016 Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
GLS - 2015 Mrs.Q Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawara, Australia
GLS - 2014 Viña Eguia Reserve Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain
GLS - 2014 Ontanon Crianza, Rioja Baja, Spain
GLS - 2015 Mourvèdre Fling Leap Wilcox, Arizona
GLS - 2015 Close de los Siete Blend Mendoza, Argentina
GLS - 2017 Casa del Bosque “Reserva” Carmenere, Rapel Valley, Chile
GLS - 2016 Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Aged, Zinfandel, California
GLS - 2017 Coto de Hayas Tempranillo-Cabernet, Spain.
GLS - 2016 Garnacha Centenaria, Coto de Hayas, Spain.
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre 2013, Rapel Valley, Chile
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Antigal UNO 2012, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Casa del Bosque “Gran Reserva”2017, Maipo Valley, Chile
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Mrs. Q 2015, Coonawara, Australia
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ranch 2016, Napa Valley
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Austin Hope 2016, Paso Robles, California
BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, 7 Elways 2016, Napa Valley, California
BTL - Merlot, The Velvet Devil 2015, Washington State
BTL - Zinfandel, Saldo 2016, California
BTL - Zinfandel, Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Aged 2016, California
BTL - Blend, Mourvedre Flying Leap 2015, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Antigal Aduentus Mediterraneo 2013, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Blend, Scavenger Flying Leap 2015, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Graciano Flying Leap 2016, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Clos de los Siete 2015, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Blend, Big Red 2015, Arizona
BTL - Blend, Cepas Elegidas “Corte” 2010, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Antigal UNO 2014, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Loscano “Grand Rese 2016, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Diseño 2017, Mendoza Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Antigual One La Dolores Vineyard 2009, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Catena Alta 2015 Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Malbec, Downrange Red 2017 Flying Leap, Mendoza, Argentina
BTL - Pinot Noir, Primarius 2015, Oregon
BTL - Pinot Noir, Meiomi 2016, Sonoma County, California
BTL - Tempranillo, Viña Eguia Reserve 2014, Rioja, Spain
BTL - Tempranillo-Cabernet Coto de Hayas 2017, Spain
BTL - Crianza, Ontanon 2015, Rioja Baja, Spain
BTL - Garnacha Centenaria, Coto de Hayas 2016, Spain
BTL - Carmenere, Casas del Bosque “Reserva” 2017, Rapel Valley, Chile
BTL - Sangiovese, Reserva 2016, Arizona
BTL - Cabernet Franc, Flying Leap 2015, Willcox, Arizona
10 Years Old Tawney Port, Taylor Fladgate
Grenache Noir, Solo 2014 Dessert wine, Cochise County, Arizona
Petit Verdot, 2014 Dessert wine, Cochise County, Arizona
Beer
Sentinel Peak Brewing “Salida del Sol” Amber
Dragoon Brewing IPA
1912 Brewing “Weapons Check” Irish Red
Barrio “Tucson Blonde” ALE
Lagunita IPA, California
Full Sail AMBER, Oregon.
Bereziartua Natural Apple Cider Basque Country, Spain
Cristal (American style Light LAGER), Peru
Cuzqueña (American Style LAGER), Peru
Traditional Peruvian Brunch For 2 or 4
Pan Con Chicharron for 2
Peruvian Style Roasted pork confit, fried sweet potatoes, salsa criollo, Tamales pork and chicken. Served with a basket of toasted fresh rolls.
Pan Con Chicharron for 4 people
Peruvian Style Roasted pork confit, fried sweet potatoes, salsa criollo, Tamales pork and chicken. Served with a basket of toasted fresh rolls.
LOMITO AL JUGO CON HUEVO MONTADO FOR 2
Stir fried Angus Beef Tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, Aji Amarillo. Top with fried eggs. Served with a basked of toasted fresh rolls.
LOMITO AL JUGO CON HUEVO MONTADO FOR 4
Stir fried Angus Beef Tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, Aji Amarillo. Top with fried eggs. Served with a basked of toasted fresh rolls.
Sandwiches & Burgers
De Asado
Oven Roast Peruvian Style Prime beef slows marinated, aji panca, red wine and dried mushroom. Served in a crunchy fresh roll
De Lomito Al Jugo
Stir fried tenderloin, sautéed onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, fried egg, toasted tuscan crunch bread
De Chicharron
Pork belly confit, crispy sweet potatoes, criolla sauce, Peruvian aji amarillo aioli, toasted tuscan bread
De Pollo A La Brasa
The most famous Peruvian Style roasted chicken, Aji Amarillo aioli, butter lettuce, tomatoes, toasted crunch tuscan bread.
Amburguesa Anticuchera
7 oz of beef patty, Anticuchera sauce, Gruyere cheese, fried egg, Peruvian aji amarillo aioli, Toasted Brioche bun
Amburguesa Villa Peru
7 oz beef patty, caramelize onions and mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, fried egg, Peruvian rocoto aioli, toasted brioche bun
Antojitos Traditional Peruvian Brunch Individual Items
Empanadas Carne
Savory Peruvian pastries with traditional and contemporary fillings; served with salsa criolla and lime wedges. -Carne- Beef, raisins, hard-boiled egg, botija olives -Aji de Gallina-Peruvian classic shredded chicken, with creamy aji amarillo sauce *do not order if you have a nut allergy
Peruvian Tamales Pork
A tamale includes corn dough that is wrapped in a banana leaf, rich and hearty fillings. Served with salsa criolla. - Pork- marinate in aji panca, aji amarillo, Botija Olive -Chicken- Marinated in Aji Panca, Ali Amarillo, Botija olive and hard broiled egg
Empanadas Pollo
Savory Peruvian pastries with traditional and contemporary fillings; served with salsa criolla and lime wedges. -Carne- Beef, raisins, hard-boiled egg, botija olives -Aji de Gallina-Peruvian classic shredded chicken, with creamy aji amarillo sauce *do not order if you have a nut allergy
Peruvian Tamales Pollo
A tamale includes corn dough that is wrapped in a banana leaf, rich and hearty fillings. Served with salsa criolla. - Pork- marinate in aji panca, aji amarillo, Botija Olive -Chicken- Marinated in Aji Panca, Ali Amarillo, Botija olive and hard broiled egg
Crispy Chicken Tenders & Picarones
Peruvian style donuts, crispy chicken tenders, papaya, house-made fig syrup. Similar to a Peruvian version of Chicken & Waffles
Anticuchos Filet Mignon
Grilled Filet Mignon, traditionally marinated in a mild Aji Panca-Anticuchera sauce, confit potatoes, Peruvian corn "Choclo". Served with Villa Peru house green sauce
Causa de Pollo
Aji Amarillo & lime-scented whipped Peruvian yellow potatoes. Stuffed with chicken salad, quail egg, Botija black olive. Aji amarillo sauce
Causa de Camarones con Palta
Causa stuffed with tasty shrimp, avocado, quail egg, Botija black olive. Aji amarillo sauce
Causa Acevichada
Causa topped with fresh Mahi-Mahi ceviche, leche de tigre rocoto sauce, avocado, fresh red onions
Salads
Ensalada de Calamares
Crispy calamari, Romain lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Botija black olive, Paria fresh cheese, cilantro. Served with lime olive oil vinaigrette dressing
Salpicon de Pollo
Shredded chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, celery, carrots, green peas, cubed broiled potatoes. Served with olive oil-lime vinaigrette dressing
Ensalada de Quinoa
Organic quinoa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Botija black olive, cilantro. Served with lime-olive oil vinaigrette dressing
Palta A La Reina
Avocado stuffed with garden vegetables, carrots, green peas, celery & Peruvian corn "Choclo". Boiled egg, Botija olive & cilantro
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson, AZ 85718