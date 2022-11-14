Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood

Villa Peru

review star

No reviews yet

1745 E River Rd Ste 165

Tucson, AZ 85718

Order Again

Cocktails

5 Pisco Sours Couple Special packed in a La Carevedo Quebranta bottle for travel

Pisco Sour Date Night Special

$28.00

Pisco Sour

$9.50

Rocoto Sour

$10.50

Maracuya Sour

$10.00

Algarrobina

$9.50

Chilcano

$9.00

Caipirinha

$9.50

Villa Pero Sangria

$9.00

Last Day of Pisco

$9.50

Peruvian Mule

$9.00

Piscojito

$9.00

Piscorita

$9.00

Pina Picante

$9.50

Maracuya Bellini

$9.50

El Misti

$9.50

Strawberry Pisco Mash

$9.50

El Anticuado

$9.50

Wine

GLS - Taittinger Brut Champagne, France

$40.00

GLS - 2014 Conundrum, Sparkling Wine

$11.00

GLS - 2016 Nobilissima Prosecco, Italy

$10.00

GLS - Luc Belaire, Sparkling Rose, France

$11.00

GLS - 2017 Dona Paula Rose of Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$8.50

GLS - 2017 Fleurs de Prairie, Cotes de Provence France

$11.00

Btl - Champagne, Taittinger Brut, France

$82.00

Btl - Prosecco, Nobilissima 2016, Italy

$34.00

Btl - Rose, Luc Belaire, France

$42.00

Btl - Sparkling, Conundrum 2014, California

$42.00

Btl - Blanc de Blanc, Le Grand Courtage, France

$46.00

Btl - Rose, Fleurs de Prairie 2017, Cotes de Provence, France

$42.00

Btl - Rose of Malbec, Dona Paula 2017, Mendoza, Argentina

$42.00

GLS - 2017 Bodega Colome Torrontes, Salta, ArgentiNA

$9.00

GLS - 2018 Lapostolle Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$10.00

GLS - 2017 Hess Shirtail Creek Chardonnay, Monterey California

$8.50

GLS - 2017 Franciscan Chardonnay, Sonoma County, California

$12.00

GLS - 2016 Pine Ridge Chenin Blanc Viognier, Napa Valley, California

$11.50

GLS - 2018 Garzon Albariño, Uruguay

$10.00

GLS - 2017 Trio Blend Wilcox, Arizona

$12.50

BTL - Blend, Flying Leap Trio 2017, Arizona

$48.00

BTL - Blend, Cune “Monopole” 2016, Rioja, Spain

$34.00

BTL - Torrontes, Bodega Colome 2017, Salta, Argentina

$34.00

BTL - Sauvignon Blanc, Lapostolle 2018, Rapel Valley, Chile

$36.00

BTL - Sauvignon Blanc, Joel Gott 2017, California

$34.00

BTL - Chardonnay, Franciscan 2017, Sonoma County, California

$46.00

BTL - Chardonnay, Hess Shirtail Creek 2017, Monterey, California

$32.00

BTL - Chardonnay, Farm 2017, Napa Valley, California

$54.00

BTL - Chardonnay, The Snitch 2016, Napa Valley, California

$82.00

BTL - Albarino, Garzon 2018, Uruguay

$38.00

BTL - Albarino, Granbazan Verde 2018, Rias Baixas, Spain

$50.00

BTL - Chenin Blanc Viognier, Pine Ridge 2016, Napa Valley, California

$42.00

GLS - 2015 Primarius Pinot Noir, Oregon

$10.00

GLS - 2016 Meiomi Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, California

$12.50

GLS - 2014 Antigal UNO Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$12.00

GLS - 2017 Diseño Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$10.00

GLS - 2016 Loscano “Grand Reserve” Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

GLS - 2017 Downrange Red Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina

$11.00

GLS - 2015 The Velvet Devil Merlot, Washington State

$11.00

GLS - 2017 Casa del Bosque “Gran Reserva” Cabernet Sauvignon, Maipo, Chile

$12.00

GLS - 2012 Antigal UNO Cabernet Sauvignon, Argentina

$13.50

GLS - 2016 Rutherford Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$12.50

GLS - 2015 Mrs.Q Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawara, Australia

$11.00

GLS - 2014 Viña Eguia Reserve Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain

$11.50

GLS - 2014 Ontanon Crianza, Rioja Baja, Spain

$11.00

GLS - 2015 Mourvèdre Fling Leap Wilcox, Arizona

$11.00

GLS - 2015 Close de los Siete Blend Mendoza, Argentina

$12.00

GLS - 2017 Casa del Bosque “Reserva” Carmenere, Rapel Valley, Chile

$9.50

GLS - 2016 Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Aged, Zinfandel, California

$12.00

GLS - 2017 Coto de Hayas Tempranillo-Cabernet, Spain.

$10.00

GLS - 2016 Garnacha Centenaria, Coto de Hayas, Spain.

$12.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Lapostolle Cuvee Alexandre 2013, Rapel Valley, Chile

$62.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Antigal UNO 2012, Mendoza, Argentina

$44.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Casa del Bosque “Gran Reserva”2017, Maipo Valley, Chile

$44.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon Mrs. Q 2015, Coonawara, Australia

$42.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Ranch 2016, Napa Valley

$46.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, Austin Hope 2016, Paso Robles, California

$76.00

BTL - Cabernet Sauvignon, 7 Elways 2016, Napa Valley, California

$120.00

BTL - Merlot, The Velvet Devil 2015, Washington State

$40.00

BTL - Zinfandel, Saldo 2016, California

$76.00

BTL - Zinfandel, Four Virtues Bourbon Barrel Aged 2016, California

$44.00

BTL - Blend, Mourvedre Flying Leap 2015, Arizona

$42.00

BTL - Blend, Antigal Aduentus Mediterraneo 2013, Mendoza, Argentina

$120.00

BTL - Blend, Scavenger Flying Leap 2015, Arizona

$59.00

BTL - Blend, Graciano Flying Leap 2016, Arizona

$59.00

BTL - Blend, Clos de los Siete 2015, Mendoza, Argentina

$46.00

BTL - Blend, Big Red 2015, Arizona

$59.00

BTL - Blend, Cepas Elegidas “Corte” 2010, Mendoza, Argentina

$126.00

BTL - Malbec, Antigal UNO 2014, Mendoza, Argentina

$44.00

BTL - Malbec, Loscano “Grand Rese 2016, Mendoza, Argentina

$46.00

BTL - Malbec, Diseño 2017, Mendoza Argentina

$38.00

BTL - Malbec, Antigual One La Dolores Vineyard 2009, Mendoza, Argentina

$150.00

BTL - Malbec, Catena Alta 2015 Mendoza, Argentina

$130.00

BTL - Malbec, Downrange Red 2017 Flying Leap, Mendoza, Argentina

$40.00

BTL - Pinot Noir, Primarius 2015, Oregon

$38.00

BTL - Pinot Noir, Meiomi 2016, Sonoma County, California

$46.00

BTL - Tempranillo, Viña Eguia Reserve 2014, Rioja, Spain

$42.00

BTL - Tempranillo-Cabernet Coto de Hayas 2017, Spain

$38.00

BTL - Crianza, Ontanon 2015, Rioja Baja, Spain

$42.00

BTL - Garnacha Centenaria, Coto de Hayas 2016, Spain

$44.00

BTL - Carmenere, Casas del Bosque “Reserva” 2017, Rapel Valley, Chile

$34.00

BTL - Sangiovese, Reserva 2016, Arizona

$48.00

BTL - Cabernet Franc, Flying Leap 2015, Willcox, Arizona

$59.00

10 Years Old Tawney Port, Taylor Fladgate

$10.00

Grenache Noir, Solo 2014 Dessert wine, Cochise County, Arizona

$10.00

Petit Verdot, 2014 Dessert wine, Cochise County, Arizona

$12.00

Beer

Sentinel Peak Brewing “Salida del Sol” Amber

$5.50

Dragoon Brewing IPA

$6.00

1912 Brewing “Weapons Check” Irish Red

$6.00

Barrio “Tucson Blonde” ALE

$6.00

Lagunita IPA, California

$5.50

Full Sail AMBER, Oregon.

$5.50

Bereziartua Natural Apple Cider Basque Country, Spain

$5.50

Cristal (American style Light LAGER), Peru

$6.00

Cuzqueña (American Style LAGER), Peru

$6.00

Traditional Peruvian Brunch For 2 or 4

Pan Con Chicharron for 2

$38.00

Peruvian Style Roasted pork confit, fried sweet potatoes, salsa criollo, Tamales pork and chicken. Served with a basket of toasted fresh rolls.

Pan Con Chicharron for 4 people

$76.00

Peruvian Style Roasted pork confit, fried sweet potatoes, salsa criollo, Tamales pork and chicken. Served with a basket of toasted fresh rolls.

LOMITO AL JUGO CON HUEVO MONTADO FOR 2

$29.00

Stir fried Angus Beef Tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, Aji Amarillo. Top with fried eggs. Served with a basked of toasted fresh rolls.

LOMITO AL JUGO CON HUEVO MONTADO FOR 4

$58.00

Stir fried Angus Beef Tenderloin, red onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, Aji Amarillo. Top with fried eggs. Served with a basked of toasted fresh rolls.

Sandwiches & Burgers

De Asado

$11.00

Oven Roast Peruvian Style Prime beef slows marinated, aji panca, red wine and dried mushroom. Served in a crunchy fresh roll

De Lomito Al Jugo

$11.00

Stir fried tenderloin, sautéed onions, tomatoes, gluten free soy sauce, fried egg, toasted tuscan crunch bread

De Chicharron

$11.00

Pork belly confit, crispy sweet potatoes, criolla sauce, Peruvian aji amarillo aioli, toasted tuscan bread

De Pollo A La Brasa

$11.00

The most famous Peruvian Style roasted chicken, Aji Amarillo aioli, butter lettuce, tomatoes, toasted crunch tuscan bread.

Amburguesa Anticuchera

$11.00

7 oz of beef patty, Anticuchera sauce, Gruyere cheese, fried egg, Peruvian aji amarillo aioli, Toasted Brioche bun

Amburguesa Villa Peru

$11.00

7 oz beef patty, caramelize onions and mushrooms, Gruyere cheese, fried egg, Peruvian rocoto aioli, toasted brioche bun

Antojitos Traditional Peruvian Brunch Individual Items

Empanadas Carne

$8.00

Savory Peruvian pastries with traditional and contemporary fillings; served with salsa criolla and lime wedges. -Carne- Beef, raisins, hard-boiled egg, botija olives -Aji de Gallina-Peruvian classic shredded chicken, with creamy aji amarillo sauce *do not order if you have a nut allergy

Peruvian Tamales Pork

$9.00

A tamale includes corn dough that is wrapped in a banana leaf, rich and hearty fillings. Served with salsa criolla. - Pork- marinate in aji panca, aji amarillo, Botija Olive -Chicken- Marinated in Aji Panca, Ali Amarillo, Botija olive and hard broiled egg

Empanadas Pollo

$8.00

Savory Peruvian pastries with traditional and contemporary fillings; served with salsa criolla and lime wedges. -Carne- Beef, raisins, hard-boiled egg, botija olives -Aji de Gallina-Peruvian classic shredded chicken, with creamy aji amarillo sauce *do not order if you have a nut allergy

Peruvian Tamales Pollo

$9.00

A tamale includes corn dough that is wrapped in a banana leaf, rich and hearty fillings. Served with salsa criolla. - Pork- marinate in aji panca, aji amarillo, Botija Olive -Chicken- Marinated in Aji Panca, Ali Amarillo, Botija olive and hard broiled egg

Crispy Chicken Tenders & Picarones

$13.00

Peruvian style donuts, crispy chicken tenders, papaya, house-made fig syrup. Similar to a Peruvian version of Chicken & Waffles

Anticuchos Filet Mignon

$22.00

Grilled Filet Mignon, traditionally marinated in a mild Aji Panca-Anticuchera sauce, confit potatoes, Peruvian corn "Choclo". Served with Villa Peru house green sauce

Causa de Pollo

$12.00

Aji Amarillo & lime-scented whipped Peruvian yellow potatoes. Stuffed with chicken salad, quail egg, Botija black olive. Aji amarillo sauce

Causa de Camarones con Palta

$14.00

Causa stuffed with tasty shrimp, avocado, quail egg, Botija black olive. Aji amarillo sauce

Causa Acevichada

$16.00

Causa topped with fresh Mahi-Mahi ceviche, leche de tigre rocoto sauce, avocado, fresh red onions

Salads

Ensalada de Calamares

$15.00

Crispy calamari, Romain lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Botija black olive, Paria fresh cheese, cilantro. Served with lime olive oil vinaigrette dressing

Salpicon de Pollo

$14.00

Shredded chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, celery, carrots, green peas, cubed broiled potatoes. Served with olive oil-lime vinaigrette dressing

Ensalada de Quinoa

$14.00

Organic quinoa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, Botija black olive, cilantro. Served with lime-olive oil vinaigrette dressing

Palta A La Reina

$12.00

Avocado stuffed with garden vegetables, carrots, green peas, celery & Peruvian corn "Choclo". Boiled egg, Botija olive & cilantro

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

1745 E River Rd Ste 165, Tucson, AZ 85718

