Villa Peru

Empanadas Carne

$8.00

Savory Peruvian pastries with traditional and contemporary fillings; served with salsa criolla and lime wedges. -Carne- Beef, raisins, hard-boiled egg, botija olives -Aji de Gallina-Peruvian classic shredded chicken, with creamy aji amarillo sauce *do not order if you have a nut allergy