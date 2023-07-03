Main picView gallery

Villa Antigua Cocina

review star

No reviews yet

9505 Mines Rd Suite 103

Laredo, TX 78045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch

Lunch Plates

Lunch Special

$9.99

3 Empanadas

$12.99

Empanadas served with rice and beans

Albondigas en Chipotle

$10.99

Three meatballs on Mexican tomato sauce served with rice and beans

Asado De Puerco

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

Brisket a la Barbacue

$9.99

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Stuffed battered poblano pepper with your choice of picadillo, cheese or mix served with rice, beans, and fresh salad

Chiles Enogada

$16.99

Cortadillo De Res

$11.99

Served with rice and beans

Desabreda Plato

$10.99

Estofado de Res

$8.99

Fettucine Alfredo

$10.99

Fettucine camaron

$14.99

Flautas

$10.99

Taquitos fried or soft with option of chicken or ternera beef with beans, guacamole, and fresh salad

Gorditas Plate

$12.99

Three gorditas with options of picadillo, ternera beef, chicharron in green salsa or cheese, and beans topped with shredded lettuce and tomato

Hamburguesa

$10.99

Beef, cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, and avocado, and served with fries

Higado Encebollado

$10.99

Lonches De Ternera

$11.99

Two breaded or ternera beef sandwiches with French fries and whole jalapenos on the side

Medallones de Pollo

$14.99

Milanesa De Res

$12.99

Breaded or plain beef served with rice, beans, French fries, and fresh salad

Mole a La Antigua

$11.99

Chicken leg quarter or shredded chicken in our homemade mole sauce topped with sesame seeds, served with rice, and beans

Pachucos

$10.99

Pechuga a Empanizada

$11.99

Pechuga a La Plancha

$11.99

Breaded or plain chicken breast served with rice and steam vegetables

Pechuga Cordon Bleu

Pechuga Cordon Bleu

$12.99

A homemade chicken breast stuffed with cheese and ham over a creamy chipotle sauce, served with buttery mashed potato and green spaghetti

Pechuga en Crema

$11.99

Roast Beef en Gravy

$9.99

Orden Tacos De Brisket

$11.99

Orden Tacos De Fajita

$14.99

Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with fajita accompanied by charro beans, sautee onions, and guacamole

Orden Tacos De Picadillo

$10.99

Choice of soft or crispy tacos, served with fideo or rice, beans and fresh salad

Orden Tacos De Ternera

$11.99

Three tacos on flour or corn tortillas with shredded ternera beef accompanied by lettuce, tomato, and avocado

Tampiqueña

$18.99

Fajita, served with rice, refried beans, guacamole, one ground beef taco, one Mexican enchilada, and tortillas

Torta de Ternera

$10.99

Tostadas Villariana

$11.99

Tostada with shredded chicken breast, guacamole, fresh cream, and whole jalapeno pepper on the side

To Goooo

Plato D Picadillo

$10.99

Pollo Poblano Plato

$10.99

Orden Tacos Chicken Fajita

$10.99

Pechuga En Crema

$11.99

Almuerzos

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious semi-spicy chorizo sauce, topped with shredded chicken

Chilaquiles Toluqueños Con Pollo

$11.99

A mix of tortilla chips blend in a delicious homemade semi-spicy red or green sauce, topped with shredded chicken, onions, and queso fresco with refried beans

Chilaquiles Villa Antigua

$13.99

Barbacoa

Chilaquiles El General

$11.99

Mole y pollo

Pancakes

Individual Pancake

$3.99

Two Pancakes

$7.99

Pankeis Con Huevo Y Tocino

$10.99

Biscuits

3 Biscuit Con Jelly

$2.99

Biscuit Con Bacon, Huevo Y Queso

$4.99

Omelette

Jamón Y Queso Omelette

$10.99

Tocino Y Queso Omelette

$10.99

Espinacas Y Champiñones Omelette

$10.99

Nopales Y Champiñones Omelette

$11.99

Pan

Tortilla Maiz

Tortilla Harina

Oatmeal

Chico Oatmeal, Canela Pasas Y Pan Tostado

$6.99

Grande Oatmeal, Canela Pasas Y Pan Tostado

$9.99

Yogurt Y Frutas

Frutas Con Yogurt Y Granola

$7.99

Fruta Chica

$4.99

Full Menu

Tacos

Asado Taco

$3.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.99

Chicharrón Taco

$3.99

Ternera Taco

$3.99

Picadillo Taco

$3.99

Deshebrada Taco

$3.99

Fajita De Pollo Taco

$3.99

Fajita De Res Taco

$3.99

Frijol Con Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Frijol Con Queso Taco

$2.99

Frijol Taco

$2.79

Huevo Con Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Huevo Con Jamón Taco

$2.99

Huevo Con Papa Taco

$2.99

Huevo Con Tocino Taco

$2.99

Huevo Frijol Taco

$2.99

Huevo Mex Taco

$2.99

Huevo Revuelto Taco

$2.99

Machacado a la Mexicana Taco

$3.99

Machacado al Natural Taco

$3.99

Papa a La Mexicana Taco

$2.99

Papa Chorizo Taco

$2.99

Wines En Salsa

$2.99

Huevo Wines

$2.99

Wines Mx

$2.99

Taco Chilaquil Rojo

$3.99

Taco Chilaquil Verde

$3.99

Queso En Salsa

$3.99

Taco Papa Ranchera

$2.99

Taco Papa Huevo Chorizo

$2.99

Quesadilla

$2.99

Migas Huevo Taco

$2.99

Taco D Mole

$3.99

Taco huevo nopal

$3.99

Papa Huevo A La Mx

$2.99

Cortadillo D Res Taco

$3.99

Almuerzos

Barbacoa Natural Plato

$10.99

Barbacoa Mexicana Plato

$10.99

Chicharrón Plato

$10.99

Huevo a La Mexicana Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Chorizo Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Jamon Plato

$8.99

Huevo Con Tocino Plato

$8.99

Huevos Divorciados

$8.99

Machacado a La Mexicana Plato

$11.99

Machacado Natural Plato

$11.99

Molletes Orden

$6.99

Papa a La Mexicana Plato

$8.99

Papa Huevo Plato

$8.99

Picadillo Plato

$9.99

Wines En Salsa Plato

$8.99

Especiale Almuerzo

$7.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Huevos Estrellados

$8.99

Migas Huevo Plato

$8.99

1 Libra Barbacoa

$19.99

Media Libra Barbacoa

$10.99

Wines A La Mx Plato

$8.99

Plato Papa Chorizo

$8.99

Huevo Nopal A La Mx Plato

$10.99

Huevo Nopal Normal Plato

$10.99

Huevo Nopal Claras Plato

$10.99

Huevos Estrellados Plato

$8.99

Machacado Ranchero

$11.99

Queso En Salsa

$10.99

Antojitos

Botana Antigua

$17.99

A sampler platter with mini quesadillas, chicken, and shredded beef flautitas topped with mole sauce, pork crackling, a bit of queso fresco, guacamole dip, and molcajete sauce

Nachos Mi Coronel

$14.99

Tortillas chips topped with beans, beef fajita, mozzarella cheese, guacamole, and jalapenos

Sopes Carrilleros

$11.99

Three sopecitos with shredded chicken, beef, and nopalitos salad topped with lettuce, queso fresco, and fresh cream

Choriqueso

$10.99

Cheese flambe and Mexican chorizo with homemade corn or flour tortillas

2 Tostadas Volcan

$12.99

A tortilla toasted in the grill topped with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, chopped onions, and cilantro, drizzle with homemade salsa de arbol and a side of charro beans

Guacamole

$8.99

Fresh avocados mixed with cilantro, tomato, onions, and a side of smoked corn tortillas

Parrilladas

Parrillada Individual

$18.99

Parrillada Para 2 Personas

$35.99

Seafood

Filete a La Mexicana

$13.99

Fish filet breaded, plain or a la mexicana served with rice and steam vegetables

Filete a la Plancha

$13.99

Fish filet served with rice and steam vegetables

Ceviche Pescado

$11.99

Your choice of shrimp or fish mixed, served with 2 tostadas or saltine crackers

Chico Cocktail De Camarón

$12.99

Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Grande Cocktail De Camarón

$15.99

Large size cup with shrimp mix in a tomato sauce, onion, cilantro, and avocado, served with saltine crackers

Filete al Mojo

$13.99

Filete Veracruz

$13.99

Filete Empanizado

$13.99

Filete Relleno Cameron

$15.99

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Ceviche D Camaron

$12.99

Ceviche Mixto

$13.99

Steaks

12 Oz Sirloin

$18.99

Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables

12 Oz T-Bone

$17.99

Grilled to your temperature with bacon, mashed potato, and grilled vegetables

12 Oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Grilled to your temperature with green spaghetti and grilled vegetables

12 Oz Sirloin Ranchero

$19.99

12 Oz T Bone Ranchero

$19.99

12 Oz Rib Eye

$19.99

Ribeye Ranchero

$19.99

Sides

Arroz

$2.99

Ensalada

$3.99

Frijoles Charros

$2.99

Frijoles Ref

$2.49

Guacamole*

$3.99

Papas Fritas

$2.99

Pure De Papa

$2.99

Queso

$2.99

Queso Crema

$1.99

Spaghetti Verd

$3.99

Vegetales Al Vapor

$2.99

3 Tortillas Maiz

$2.49

Tortilla Harina (3)

$2.49

Tortilla Extra

$0.89

Pan Tostado

$1.99

Cambio

$1.00

Bacon

$1.99

Huevo Estrellado (1)

$1.99

Lonche Ternera Individual

$4.99

Gordita Individual

$4.29

Pechuga Cordon Sola

$9.99

Pico D Gallo 2 Oz

$1.00

Enchilada Extra

$2.99

Ensaladas

Mixed Green Sweet Salad

$12.98

Spring mix lettuce tossed with strawberries, queso fresco, and candied spicy pecans with a raspberry vinaigrette

Organic Baby Salad

$9.99

Baby organic spinach tossed with queso panela, apples, and spice pecans tossed in homemade balsamic sweet vinaigrette

Cesar Rustic Salad

$8.99

Cesar Salad

$8.99

Ensalada D Atun

$10.99

Caldos Y Sopas

Sopa De Mariscos

$7.99+

A seafood mix soup served with crunchy tostadas

Sopa Maclovia

$6.99+

A mix soup of fideo, beans, and beef stew

Sopa De Fideo

$5.99+

Caldo De Res

$6.99+

Caldo De Pollo

$6.99+

Caldo Tlalpeño

$6.99+

A chicken soup served with sides of chipotle, pepper, cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, and lemon

Menu De La Villa

$7.99+

Pozole

$6.99+

A mix of pork and chicken served with lettuce, radish, and tostadas

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Callejeras Rojas

$11.99

Enchiladas stuffed with queso fresco, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas Verdes

$11.99

Chicken enchiladas, green peppers dripping with melted cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice, and beans

Enmoladas

$11.99

Enmoladas with chicken breast, topped with homemade mole sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, avocado, rice and beans

Entomatadas

$11.99

Enfrijoladas

$9.99

Enchilada Extra

$3.99

Fajita Plates

Beef Fajita

$17.99

Grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice and guacamole

Chicken Fajita

$13.99

Chicken grilled to perfection on a bed of sauteed onions, bell peppers, and jalapeño toreado with sided of charro beans, rice, and guacamole

Kids Meals

Hamburguer C/Papas

$8.99

Flautas De Pollo O Ternera

$7.99

Fideo C/Pollo

$6.99

Spaghetti

$6.99

Chicken Strips C/Papas Fritas

$8.99

Chicken Strips C/Spaghetti

$8.99

Postres

Pastel De Chocolate

$5.99

Flan

$4.99

Crepas De Cajeta

$8.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Pan Dulce

$1.85

Capirotada Chica

$7.99

Capirotada Mediana

$9.99

Capirotada Grande

$12.99

Dulces

Empanadas de Nuez

$5.99

Empanadas de Dulce

$3.99

Mazapan

$0.75

Mazapan (G)

$1.00

Barra de Leche

$2.25

Bolita de Leche

$2.25

Cacahuate Japones

$1.25

Cacahuate Salado

$0.99

Coco Banderita

$1.50

Chickles 3 Pastillas

$1.00

Choco Kit kat

$1.50

Choco Resses

$1.50

Mamut

$0.99

Paleta Payaso

$1.99

Oblea Grande

$1.99

Gansito

$1.50

Fritos Mx Small

$2.00

Rielito

$1.25

Gloria

$1.50

Chocoroles

$2.50

Ojarascas Polvorones

$4.99

Duvalin

$0.75

Serpentinas

$0.75

Bubulubu

$0.75

Chicles

$1.99

Paleta Vagabundo

$1.00

Muecas

$1.50

Skwinkles

$1.50

Pulparindo

$0.75

Chocolate

$1.50

Salsa Botanera

$0.25

Bebidas

Limonada

$3.99

Jamaica

$3.99

Piña

$3.99

Melon

$3.99

Pepino

$3.99

Refill Agua Fresca

$1.00

Refresco De La Fuente

$3.49

Refill

Té Frio

$3.49

Half And Half

$3.49

Café Canela

$3.49

Café Regular

$3.49

Coca De Sabor Mexicana

$3.99

Coca Mexicana

$3.99

Vaso De Agua

Coca De Lata

$1.99

Sprite Lata

$1.99

Dieta Lata

$1.99

Té Lata

$1.99

Botella De Agua

$1.79

Licuados

$3.99

Refill

Jugo de Manzana

$2.99

Leche

$2.99

Te Manzanilla

$3.99

Te Verde

$3.99

Coca Plastico

$2.99

Agua Mineral

$2.99

Clamato

$2.50

Monster

$2.99

Chocolate Milk No Refill

$3.29

Hot Mexican Chocolate No Refill

$3.29

Jugo Verde

$4.99

No refill. Naranja, apio, perejil y nopal

Jugo De Naranja Natural

$4.59

No refill

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9505 Mines Rd Suite 103, Laredo, TX 78045

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caritas Tapatio
orange starNo Reviews
414 Shiloh Dr #7, Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Tacolare 2
orange starNo Reviews
1212 International Suite #4 Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - McPherson
orange star4.3 • 615
8610 McPherson Road Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Mulas
orange starNo Reviews
10211 Golondrina Dr Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Taco Palenque - TP Junior
orange star4.4 • 72
5726 San Bernardo Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Cosmos Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7518 McPherson Rd. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - McPherson
orange star4.3 • 615
8610 McPherson Road Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laredo
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (473 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston