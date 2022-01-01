Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villa Europa 3044 Deans Bridge Road

review star

No reviews yet

3044 Deans Bridge Road

Augusta, GA 30906

Order Again

NON-ALCOHOLIC

WATER

AFFOGATO

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$1.50

APPLE SPRITZER

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

BODY ARMOR STRAWBERRY BANANA

$2.00

BODY ARMOR WATERMELON STRAWBERRY

$2.00

BOTTLE COCA-COLA

$1.50

MR PIBB (CAN)

$1.50

ROOT BEER (CAN)

$1.50

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$1.50

CRANBERRY SPRITZER

$3.00

DIET COKE

$2.75

TEA (GALLON)

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

ICED TEA SWEET

$3.00

ICED TEA UNSWEETENED

$3.00

MILK

$1.50

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$3.00

MONSTER

$3.75

ORANGINA

$2.95

PANA SPRING WATER (1L)

$5.00

PERRIER SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$3.00

ROUGE ORANGINA

$3.25

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINNO CLEMENTINE

$3.00

SPEZI

$2.50

1/2 COKE 1/2 ORANGINA

SPRITE

$3.00

Spezi

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.50

GERMAN SALAD

$6.00+

Greek Salad

$5.00

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.00

Antipasta

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Grilled Reuben

$12.00

Schnitzel SANDWICH

$12.00

French Melt

$15.00

Entrees

Schnitzel

$17.00

Jaegerschnitzel

$18.00

Cordon Bleu

$19.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$19.50

Sauerbraten

$17.00

Beef Rouladen

$17.00

Rahmschnitzel

$24.50

Gypsyschnitzel

$19.00

Bratwurst Plate

$16.00

Bavarian Platter

$19.50

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce

$13.50

Baked Spaghetti

$14.50

Baked Lasagna

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$24.00

Chicken Scallopini Picata

$18.00

VEAL Scallopini Picata

$24.00

Pizza

$9.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Pats Veggie Pasta

$16.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$13.00

Prime Rib 12oz.

$27.00

Ribeye 12oz.

$26.00

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Salmon Filet w/ Shrimp Veloute

$21.00

Rahmchicken

$17.00

DINNER SPECIALS

LAMB CHOPS

$16.00

BARRAMUNDI

$23.00

SCHNITZEL KARLSRUHE

$18.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Bratwurst

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

KIDS SCHNITZEL

$6.00

Kids Plain Spaghetti

$4.00

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

SIDES

SO Red Potatoes

$3.50

SO Home Fries

$3.50

SO Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

SO German Potato Salad

$4.00

SO Spatzle w/ Gravy

$4.50

SO French Fries

$4.00

SO Sauerkraut

$4.00

SO Red Cabbage

$3.50

SO Baked Potato

$3.00

Single White Bratwurst

$4.50

Single Red Bratwurst

$4.50

SO Potato Dumplings w/ Gravy

$4.50

SO Stuffed Potato

$4.00

SO Jager Sauce

$4.00

SO Rouladen Sauce

$3.50

SO Rahm Sauce

$3.50

SO Gypsy Sauce

$4.00

SO Shrimp Veloute Sauce

$4.00

SO Marinara Sauce

$2.50

SO Meat Sauce

$3.50

SO Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Broetchen

$0.75

Loaf of Bread

$1.50

SO Spatzle Plain

$3.50

Baked Vidalia Onion

$2.50

SO GARLIC BREAD (4)

$2.00

SO Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

SO Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

SO Spaghetti

$4.00+

SO Saurbrat Gravy

$3.50

SO Fettuccine

$0.00+

CAKES

BLACK FOREST

$6.00+

PRINCE REGENT

$6.00+

GERMAN CHOCOLATE

$6.00+

ITALIAN CREAM

$6.00+

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

LEMON MASCARPONE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$6.00

Specials

Berry Cloud

$10.00Out of stock

PEACH MELBA

$6.00Out of stock

peaches and cream

$5.00Out of stock

Apfel Strudel

$6.00

ICE CREAM

3 SCOOPS VANILLA

$3.50

FOOD

POUND GERMAN POTATO SALAD

$6.50

Bratwurst white by the lb

$6.50

Smoked Bratwurst by the lb

$7.00

BULK DRESSING

$4.00+

Villa Europa T Shirts (new)

SMALL TSHIRT

$20.00

MEDIUM TSHIRT

$20.00

LARGE TSHIRT

$20.00

EXTRA LARGE TSHIRT

$22.00

3XL TSHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

PARTY DEPOSIT

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

German, Italian & American casual fine dining.

Location

3044 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

