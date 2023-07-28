Food

Hand Rolled, Boiled & Baked Bagels

Hand Rolled Bagel

$2.25

Half Dozen

$12.00

Baker's Dozen

$20.00

13 Bagels of your choice

2oz Side shmear and spread

Plain Shmear Side 2oz

$1.50

Hatch Green Chili shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Scallion shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Veggie shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Maple Walnuts shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Honey Rosemary shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Raspberry shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Vegan Veggie Shmear Side 2oz

$2.00Out of stock

Hummus side 2oz

$3.00

Butter 2oz

$1.50

Apricot Jam 2oz

$2.00

Razz Jam 2oz

$2.00

Avocado 2oz

$2.00

Shmears by the 1/2 Pound

Plain Shmear 1/2lbs

$6.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Hatch Green Chili Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Scallion Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Maple Walnut Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Honey Rosemary Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Raspberry Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Vegan Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00Out of stock

Spreads by the 1/2 Pound

European Butter

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Raspberry Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Apricot Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Peanut Butter

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Smashed Avocado

$15.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Nutella

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Hummus

$7.00

Baked Goods

Rugelach

Out of stock

cookie made with cream cheese dough, rolled around a filling of walnuts, cinnamon sugar, and either jam or chocolate

Challah Loaf

$11.00Out of stock

Our version of this classic loaf is made with high quality ingredients only : European butter, organic eggs, Colorado honey, King Arthur flour

Bagel chips

$9.00

16 ounce bag

Rugelach half dozen

$13.00Out of stock

cookie made with cream cheese dough, rolled around a filling of walnuts, cinnamon sugar, and either jam or chocolate

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Local's Favorites

Game Creek Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, sweet potato, chia, hemp, greens, avocado, fried egg

CO Upgrade

$14.00

Rocky Mountain Smoked Trout, whipped plain shmear, red onion, cucumbers, lemon, garlic oil, open faced

NYC Upgrade

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, scallion shmear, capers, red onion, tomato, open faced

Hot & Fresh

Egg & Cheese

$7.25

cage-free scrambled eggs, choice of chipotle Gouda, Swiss or Cheddar

Egg, cheese & Meat

$10.25

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef

L.E.O.

$13.00

Cold-smoked salmon and scallion shmear scramble on a bagel of your choice

VB Slam

$11.00

A breakfast plate : your choice of eggs, meat, Bagel and shmear

Challah French Toast

$12.75

Custard soaked house-made challah bread, maple syrup and sweet shmear

The Cappy

$11.25

Fried Bologna, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, house aioli

Avocado Bagel

$9.00

Lunch

Pizza Bagel

$9.00

Mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomatoes, open faced

Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, house aioli, arugula, tomato, onion, bacon, house chips

Village Beets

$12.00Out of stock

Beet, feta spread, arugula, sun flower seed, honey,

Hummus stack

$12.00

Open face bagels with black beans hummus, arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and garlic oil

Muffuletta

$14.00

VB Salad

$10.00

Rotating greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette

Chips

$3.00

small bag of house made potato chips

Pepperoni Roll Slice (available from 11.30am)

$8.00

think pepperoni pizza rolled up, egg washed and sprinkled with everything seeds topped with marinara

Sides

Marinara side

$0.50

side bacon

$4.00

side egg

$3.00

side ham

$4.00

side sausage

$4.00Out of stock

.

side pastrami

$4.00

side turkey

$4.00

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side trout

$5.00

VB Platters

96 oz coffee handler

$20.00

The Basic Platter

$40.00

Build your own baker's dozen, 2 half pound tubs of whipped shmear. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Continental Platter (24 hours notice please)

$70.00

****Please allow 24 hours notice**** build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream cheese, quarter pound European style unsalted butter, quarter pound each of apricot and raspberry jams, 2 pints of fresh fruit salad. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Smoked Salmon Platter

$175.00

Build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream, half pound house whipped scallion shmear, 13 servings of cold smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onion and capers. Includes utensils, napkins and plates.Serves 13.

The Veggie Platter

$75.00

Build your own baker's dozen, veggie shmear, garlic hummus, sliced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, arugula. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Deli Platter

$155.00

Build your own baker's dozen, house sliced Boar's Head ham, turkey, pastrami, swiss, cheddar, and chipotle Gouda cheeses, seasonal greens, sliced tomatoes, red onion, aioli, mustard, house chips. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Hot & Fresh Breakfast Platter

$148.00

13 bagels sandwiches, cut in half, served on platter choice of Swiss, cheddar, or chipotle Gouda, 3 egg and cheese, 4 bacon, egg and cheese, 3 ham, egg and cheese, 3 sausage, egg and cheese. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

add an utensil platters

$3.00

Bring home fish for everyone

Smoked Trout 1/2 lb

$18.00

by the half pound

Cold Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb

$10.00

1/4 lbs

Cold Smoked Salmon 1/2 lb

$20.00

1/2 lbs

Cold Smoked Salmon Whole Side

$98.00

VB Bagged lunch

Ham & Cheddar lunch bag

$11.50

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange

Turkey & Swiss lunch bag

$11.50

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange

Turkey Club lunch bag

$13.50

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange

Reuben lunch bag

$13.50

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange

Drinks

Coffee & Tea

Thruline Coffee SM

$2.50

Kirkland, WA

Thruline Coffee LG

$3.50

Kirkland, WA

"Pi Chai" Latte SM

$5.00

"Pi Chai" Latte LG

$6.00

Double expresso

$3.50

Latte SM

$5.00

Latte LG

$6.00

Cappuccino SM

$4.75

Cappuccino LG

$5.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

"Pi Matcha" Latte SM

$5.00

"Pi Matcha" Latte LG

$6.00

Mocha SM

$6.00

Mocha LG

$7.00

Americano

$3.50

Hot Cocoa SM

$4.75

Hot Cocoa LG

$5.75

Beverages

Big B's Organic Apple Juice

$5.00

Big B's Organic Lemonade

$5.00

Half ice tea , half lemonade

Coca Cola

$4.00

Bottle

Everybody Water

$2.00

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice 12 oz

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Kombucha - GT's

$6.00

Poppi

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Yoo-hoo

$3.00

Retail

retail

honey bear

$9.00

sendy sauce

$8.00

Goodies

Buffs

$12.00

T shirt

$20.00

Mug

$12.00

Hoodie

$44.00

Klean Kanteen travel mug

$25.00

Hat

$30.00

Beanie Black/Grey

$28.00

Beanie - Grey/Brown

$28.00