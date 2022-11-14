Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Bagel 34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

review star

No reviews yet

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7

Edwards, CO 81632

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand Rolled Bagel
Egg, cheese & Meat
Egg & Cheese

Hand Rolled, Boiled & Baked Bagels

Hand Rolled Bagel

$2.25

Half Dozen

$12.00

Baker's Dozen

$20.00

13 Bagels of your choice

2oz Side shmear

Plain Shmear Side 2oz

$1.50

Hatch Green Chili shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Scallion shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Veggie shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Maple Walnuts shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Honey Rosemary shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Raspberry shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Tofu Veggie Shmear Side 2oz

$2.00

Hummus side 2oz

$3.00

Butter 2oz

$1.50

Apricot Jam 2oz

$2.00

Razz Jam 2oz

$2.00

Shmears by the 1/2 Pound

Plain Shmear 1/2lbs

$6.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Hatch Green Chili Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Scallion Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Maple Walnut Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Honey Rosemary Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Raspberry Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Tofu Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs

$7.00

Apricot Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Raspberry Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

European Butter

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Baked Goods

Rugelach

$2.50

cookie made with cream cheese dough, rolled around a filling of walnuts, cinnamon sugar, and either jam or chocolate

Challah Loaf

$11.00

Our version of this classic loaf is made with high quality ingredients only : European butter, organic eggs, Colorado honey, King Arthur flour

Bagel chips

$9.00

16 ounce bag

Rugelach half dozen

$13.00

cookie made with cream cheese dough, rolled around a filling of walnuts, cinnamon sugar, and either jam or chocolate

Local's Favorites

Game Creek Bowl

$13.00

Quinoa, sweet potato, chia, hemp, greens, avocado, fried egg

CO Upgrade

$14.00

Rocky Mountain Smoked Trout, whipped plain shmear, red onion, cucumbers, lemon, garlic oil, open faced

NYC Upgrade

NYC Upgrade

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, scallion shmear, capers, red onion, tomato, open faced

Hot & Fresh

Egg & Cheese

$7.25

cage-free scrambled eggs, choice of chipotle Gouda, Swiss or Cheddar

Egg, cheese & Meat

$10.25

Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef

L.E.O.

$13.00

Cold-smoked salmon and scallion shmear scramble on a bagel of your choice

VB Slam

$11.00

A breakfast plate : your choice of eggs, meat, Bagel and shmear

Challah French Toast

$12.75

Custard soaked house-made challah bread, maple syrup and sweet shmear

The Cappy

$11.25

Fried Bologna, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, house aioli

Nutella challah French toast

$15.50Out of stock

Lunch

Pizza Bagel

$9.00

Mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomatoes, open faced

Reuben

$13.00

Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, house aioli, arugula, tomato, onion, bacon, house chips

Village Beets

$12.00Out of stock

Beet, feta spread, arugula, sun flower seed, honey,

VB Salad

$10.00

Rotating greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette

Hummus stack

$12.00

Open face bagels with black beans hummus, arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and garlic oil

Muffuletta

$14.00

Focaccia with green olives puree, thin sliced of Ham, pepperoni and bologna, with mozzarella, arugula and red wine vinaigrette with chips

Chips

$3.00

small bag of house made potato chips

VB Pies ( Sicilian Pizza)

Cheese Slice (available from 11.30am)

$6.00

Pepperoni Slice (available from 11.30am)

$7.00

Pepperoni Roll Slice (available from 11.30am)

$8.00

think pepperoni pizza rolled up, egg washed and sprinkled with everything seeds topped with marinara

Artichoke Arugula Slice (available from 11.30am)

$8.00

Artichoke, feta, mozzarella, garlic oil, arugula (white pizza)

Supreme Slice (available from 11.30am)

$8.00

Sausage, green pepper, red onion, marinara

Pepperoni Roll Whole (5 hours notice)

$32.00

whole peppi roll 6 serving

Cheese Pie (5 hours notice)

$24.00

Pepperoni Pie (5 hours notice)

$28.00

Artichoke Arugula Pie (5 hours notice )

$32.00

Supreme Pie (5 hours notice)

$32.00

Spreads by the 1/2 Pound

European Butter

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Raspberry Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Apricot Jam

$9.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Peanut Butter

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Smashed Avocado

$15.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Nutella

$7.00

1/2 lbs serving size

Hummus

$7.00

Sides

Marinara side

$0.50

side bacon

$4.00

side egg

$3.00

side ham

$4.00

side sausage

$4.00

side pastrami

$4.00

side turkey

$4.00

Side Salmon

$5.00

Side trout

$5.00

VB Platters

96 oz coffee handler

$15.00

The Basic Platter

$35.00

Build your own baker's dozen, 2 half pound tubs of whipped shmear. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Continental Platter (24 hours notice please)

$70.00

****Please allow 24 hours notice**** build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream cheese, quarter pound European style unsalted butter, quarter pound each of apricot and raspberry jams, 2 pints of fresh fruit salad. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Smoked Salmon Platter

$160.00

Build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream, half pound house whipped scallion shmear, 13 servings of cold smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onion and capers. Includes utensils, napkins and plates.Serves 13.

The Veggie Platter

$75.00

Build your own baker's dozen, veggie shmear, garlic hummus, sliced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, arugula. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Deli Platter

$130.00

Build your own baker's dozen, house sliced Boar's Head ham, turkey, pastrami, swiss, cheddar, and chipotle Gouda cheeses, seasonal greens, sliced tomatoes, red onion, aioli, mustard, house chips. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

The Hot & Fresh Breakfast Platter

$120.00

13 bagels sandwiches, cut in half, served on platter choice of Swiss, cheddar, or chipotle Gouda, 3 egg and cheese, 4 bacon, egg and cheese, 3 ham, egg and cheese, 3 sausage, egg and cheese. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.

Add on utensil platters

$3.00

Bring home fish for everyone

Smoked Trout 1/2 lb

$18.00

by the half pound

Cold Smoked Salmon 1/4 lb

$10.00

1/4 lbs

Cold Smoked Salmon 1/2 lb

$20.00

1/2 lbs

Cold Smoked Salmon Whole Side

$98.00

VB Bagged lunch

Ham & Cheddar on a Bagel or Challah bread

$11.00

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange, and a cookie.

Turkey & Swiss on a Bagel or Challah bread

$11.00

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange, and a cookie.

Turkey Club on a Bagel or Challah bread

$13.00

all Bagged lunch come with house made potato chip, orange, and a cookie.

Reuben on a Bagel or Challah bread

$13.00

all Bagged lunch come with hous+++e made potato chip, orange, and a cookie.

Coffee & Tea

Lavazza Coffee SM

$2.50

Lavazza Coffee LG

$3.50

"Pi Chai" Latte SM

$5.00

"Pi Chai" Latte LG

$6.00

Double expresso

$3.50

Latte SM

$5.00

Latte LG

$6.00

Cappuccino SM

$4.75

Cappuccino LG

$5.75

Hot Tea

$3.50

"Pi Matcha" Latte SM

$5.00

"Pi Matcha" Latte LG

$6.00

Mocha SM

$6.00

Mocha LG

$7.00

Americano

$3.50

Hot Cocoa SM

$4.75

Hot Cocoa LG

$5.75

Beverages

Big B's Organic Apple Juice

$5.00

Big B's Organic Half n Half

$5.00

Half ice tea , half lemonade

Coca Cola

$4.00

Bottle

Everybody Water

$2.00

Fresh squeezed Orange Juice 12 oz

$7.00

Nathalie's grapefruit juice 12 oz.

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Sanpellegrino Lemon

$3.50

Sparkling Yerba Mate

$5.00

Topo chico

$3.00

Kombucha - GT's

$6.00

Poppi

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Cocacola 500ml

$5.00

Booze

$8.00

Vail Brewing Co: Blonde Ale

$5.00

VB Pete's Stash

$5.00

Buena Vista Irish coffee

$10.00

Fresh squeezed Mimosa

$10.00

tequila & juice

$8.00

Vodka & juice

$8.00

Shot tequila

$6.00

shot vodka

$6.00

Bottle of Bubbly

$40.00

Includes a carafe of fresh orange or grapefruit juice

retail

honey bear

$9.00

sendy sauce

$8.00

Spirit Chocolate

$6.00

Goodies

Buffs

$12.00

T shirt

$20.00

Mug

$12.00

Hoodie

$44.00

Klean Kanteen travel mug

$25.00

Hat - Red Patch

$35.00

Hat - Pink Patch

$35.00

Hat - Grey Patch

$35.00

Beanie Black/Grey

$28.00

Beanie - Grey/Brown

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

The 20% service fee is gratuity and goes directly to our staff. If you do not wish to pay this or wish to modify it, order over the phone or in person. Thank you and we appreciate your business

Website

Location

34500 US HWY 6 Unit B7, Edwards, CO 81632

Directions

