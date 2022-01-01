Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels

Village Bagel Company

323 Reviews

$

1438 Easton Road

Warrington, PA 18976

Bagels

Dozen

$16.50

Get 2 FREE!

Half Dozen

$8.25

Get 1 FREE!

Single Bagel (NO SPREAD)

$1.69

This does not include any spreads or toppings

Dog Bagel

$0.89

Spreads by the Tub

Plain Cream Cheese

$2.69+

Plain Lite Cream Cheese

$2.89+

Chive Cream Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Garden Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Garden Veggie Lite Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Lox Cream Cheese

$4.39+

Maple Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Spinach Artichoke Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Seasonal Cream Cheese

$3.49+

Butter

$1.69+

Peanut Butter

$2.69+

Salads by the Tub

Cashew Chicken Salad 8 oz.

$5.75

Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound

Tuna Salad 8 oz.

$5.50

Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound

Egg Salad 8 oz.

$4.99

Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound

Whitefish Salad 8 oz.

$7.95

Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound

Lox 4 oz.

$6.95

Bagel With Spread

Bagel with Spread

Breakfast

Sunrise (Egg & Cheese)

$5.50

Egg & Cheddar cheese on a toasted Plain bagel.

Sunrise with Meat

$6.75

Egg, Meat & Cheddar cheese on a toasted Plain bagel. All breakfast sandwiches are served with a blueberry mini-muffin.

Double Meat & Cheese (NO EGG)

$5.65

Your choice of breakfast meat & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel

Egg & Meat (NO CHEESE)

$5.65

Egg & your choice of breakfast meat on a Plain toasted bagel

Morning Glory

$7.50

Egg, Pork Roll, Hash Brown & Cheddar Cheese on a toasted Everything Bagel

The Westerner

$6.25

Egg & Cheddar Cheese with a mix of onion, ham & bell peppers on a toasted Harvest Wheat bagel

Bagel Melt

$5.50

Melted Cheddar Cheese, red onion, tomato & chive cream cheese on a toasted Cheddar bagel

Egg White Avocado Wrap

$7.50

Egg white, avocado, tomato, bacon & chive cream cheese on a wheat wrap

Avocado Toast

$7.95

Two slices of wheat toast topped with tomatoes, avocado & everything mix

Fruit & Yogurt

$4.95

Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries & a side of granola

Egg on a Bagel

$4.95

Double Meat on a Bagel

$5.65

Egg & Cheese (NO BAGEL)

$3.75

Egg, Meat & Cheese (NO BAGEL)

$4.95

Breakfast Sides

Signature Sandwiches

The Dutch

$7.25

Sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, tomato and Gouda cheese sprinkled with salt and pepper on a toasted and buttered ciabatta roll.

Village Veggie Wrap

$8.95

Our veggie cream cheese, avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, raspberry vinaigrette and Gouda cheese on a wheat wrap.

Turkey Bacon Sandwich

$9.25

Sliced turkey breast with honey mustard, bacon, Gouda cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onion on our whole wheat bread.

Lox Sandwich

$10.95

Smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers, served open-faced on a toasted onion bagel.

California BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with mayonnaise on our toasted whole wheat bread.

BLT

$7.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayonnaise on our toasted whole wheat bread.

Classic Turkey

$8.95

Sliced turkey breast with chive cream cheese, carrots, cucumbers, leaf lettuce and tomato on a harvest wheat bagel.

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$9.75

Sliced turkey breast with ranch dressing, bacon, avocado, red onion and leaf lettuce on a wheat wrap.

House Sandwiches

Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.25

Homemade breast of chicken salad with cashews, diced celery and chopped green onion, served with lettuce and tomato on our focaccia bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.95

Homemade tuna salad with relish, onion and celery, served with lettuce and tomato on our hearty rye bread.

Egg Salad

$7.95

Homemade egg salad with mayonnaise, a hint of yellow mustard and onion. Served with leaf lettuce on our toasted whole wheat bread.

Whitefish Salad

$9.50

Smoked whitefish salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted onion bagel.

Built to Order

$8.50

Your choice of meat, cheese, veggies & condiments on the bread or bagel of your liking.

Hot Specialties

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast with traditional basil pesto, roasted red pepper, red onion, leaf lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette and melted fresh Mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread.

Turkey Reuben

$8.95

Hot sliced turkey breast with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our hearty rye bread.

Chicken Club

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast with ranch dressing, bacon, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce and melted Monterey Jack cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Hot oven-roasted ham with honey mustard, tomato, red onion and melted Swiss cheese on our baguette.

Hot Roast Beef

$9.75

Hot oven-roasted beef with horseradish mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and melted Cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll.

Village Grill

$9.25

Hot oven-roasted turkey and ham with honey mustard, caramelized onions, dill pickle and melted Swiss and Cheddar cheese grilled on our hearty rye bread.

Tuna Melt

$10.45

Our homemade tuna salad with relish, onion & celery served open-faced with tomato & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted Swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Made with American cheese on our Whole Wheat bread.

Paninis

Four Cheese

$8.75

Melted Cheddar, Swiss, American and Gouda cheese, sliced tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.

Spinach & Artichoke

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast, spinach and artichoke spread, bacon and sliced tomatoes. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.

Red Pepper & Roast Beef

$9.75

Oven-roasted beef, red pepper aioli, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and melted Gouda cheese. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.

Tomato & Mozzarella

$8.75

Sliced tomatoes, melted fresh Mozzarella cheese, fresh baby spinach and traditional basil pesto. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.

Lunch Combo

Lunch Combo

$9.75

Your choice of any half sandwich & a cup of soup or side salad.

Soup

Soup of the Day

Salads

Cashew Chicken Salad

$10.25

Our homemade cashew chicken salad served on a bed of romaine and garnished with tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Our homemade tuna salad served on a bed of romaine and garnished with tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.25

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, red onion, shredded Asiago cheese and our homemade Asiago croutons. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Caesar Salad (No Chicken)

$8.50

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.95

Dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese served on a bed of fresh baby spinach. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Chicken Cobb Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, bacon and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$11.25

Grilled chicken breast, artichokes, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers and fresh Mozzarella cheese on a bed of romaine. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Side Salad

$5.25

Romaine lettuce with carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.

Cold Beverages

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.89

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Punch in the Face Nitro Cold Brew Can

$3.75

Organic cold brew by Backyard Beans

Bottled Water

$1.50

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50

Fresh squeezed in-house!

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.89

Freshly Brewed Honey Peach Iced Tea

$3.25

San Pellegrino Bottle

$2.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

Tea

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate syrup & steamed milk

Cafe Latte

Espresso & steamed milk

Cafe Mocha

Espresso, steamed milk & chocolate syrup

Cappuccino

Espresso with foamed milk

Chai Latte

Spiced Chai Tea with steamed milk

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Fruit Smoothies

Banana Berry

$4.75

Banana & strawberry

Orange You Happy

$4.75

Orange, strawberry, mango, yogurt.

Tropical Treat

$4.75

Pineapple, strawberry, banana, coconut.

Two to Mango

$4.75

Mango, orange, banana, yogurt.

Chips

Small Bagel Chips

$1.95

Large Bagel Chips

$4.75

Lay's Potato Chips

$1.50

Pastries & Dessert

Dog Bagel

$0.89

Scone

$2.75

Crumb Cake

$2.75

Energy Bar

$2.75

Brownie

$3.25

Cookie

$0.75

5 Mini Muffins

$2.75

Bagel Trays (Online)

Small Bagel Tray

$29.99

Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 1 dozen (14) bagels, 1 plain and 1 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 8-12. PLEASE SELECT YOUR SECOND CREAM CHEESE FLAVOR.

Medium Bagel Tray

$46.99

Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 1.5 dozen (21) bagels, 1 plain and 2 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 14-18. PLEASE SELECT 2 CREAM CHEESE FLAVORS.

Large Bagel Tray

$56.99

Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 2 dozen (28) bagels, 2 plain and 2 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 20-24. PLEASE SELECT 2 CREAM CHEESE FLAVORS.

Breakfast Buffet

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. 15 PERSON MINIMUM.

Breakfast Buffet

$4.95

24 hours advance notice required. 15 person minimum.

Lunch

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

Sandwiches for the Group

$8.50

Priced per person. 10 person minimum. An assortment of our most popular sandwiches on our homemade artisan breads and bagels accompanied by bagel chips and pickles.

The Village Lunch

$11.95

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Priced per person. 10 person minimum. An assortment of our most popular sandwiches on our homemade artisan breads and bagels accompanied by bagel chips, pickles, tossed salad, brownies and cookies.

Baskets

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

Small Basket (6-10)

$43.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.

Medium Basket (10-15)

$59.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.

Large Basket (15-20)

$66.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.

Dessert Tray

Small Dessert Tray (10-12)

$22.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies

Medium Dessert Tray (14-18)

$28.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies

Large Dessert Tray (20-25)

$35.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies

Fruit & Yogurt

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

Small Fruit & Yogurt (8-10)

$25.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries and served with a side of granola.

Large Fruit & Yogurt (12-16)

$40.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries and served with a side of granola.

Lox Tray

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. 8 PERSON MINIMUM.

Lox Tray

$8.95

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Priced per person. 8 person minimum. Smoked salmon beautifully garnished with tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers and capers. Pair with a bagel and cream cheese platter

Box of Coffee

30 MINUTES ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. 96 oz. of our freshly brewed coffee with sweeteners, creamers, stirrers & cups. Serves 8-10.

Box of Coffee

$19.99

Paper Products

Paper Products

$0.25

Priced per person. Includes plates, napkins & utensils.

Muffin Trays

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

Mini MuffinTray

$28.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

One Dozen Muffins

$34.99

24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Privately owned bagel shop offering homemade bagels, spreads & breads, locally roasted organic coffee & much more!

Location

1438 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976

Directions

