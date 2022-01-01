- Home
Village Bagel Company
323 Reviews
$
1438 Easton Road
Warrington, PA 18976
Spreads by the Tub
Plain Cream Cheese
Plain Lite Cream Cheese
Chive Cream Cream Cheese
Garden Veggie Cream Cheese
Garden Veggie Lite Cream Cheese
Lox Cream Cheese
Maple Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese
Spinach Artichoke Cream Cheese
Strawberry Cream Cheese
Seasonal Cream Cheese
Butter
Peanut Butter
Salads by the Tub
Cashew Chicken Salad 8 oz.
Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound
Tuna Salad 8 oz.
Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound
Egg Salad 8 oz.
Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound
Whitefish Salad 8 oz.
Please provide 24 hours notice for more than a pound
Lox 4 oz.
Breakfast
Sunrise (Egg & Cheese)
Egg & Cheddar cheese on a toasted Plain bagel.
Sunrise with Meat
Egg, Meat & Cheddar cheese on a toasted Plain bagel. All breakfast sandwiches are served with a blueberry mini-muffin.
Double Meat & Cheese (NO EGG)
Your choice of breakfast meat & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel
Egg & Meat (NO CHEESE)
Egg & your choice of breakfast meat on a Plain toasted bagel
Morning Glory
Egg, Pork Roll, Hash Brown & Cheddar Cheese on a toasted Everything Bagel
The Westerner
Egg & Cheddar Cheese with a mix of onion, ham & bell peppers on a toasted Harvest Wheat bagel
Bagel Melt
Melted Cheddar Cheese, red onion, tomato & chive cream cheese on a toasted Cheddar bagel
Egg White Avocado Wrap
Egg white, avocado, tomato, bacon & chive cream cheese on a wheat wrap
Avocado Toast
Two slices of wheat toast topped with tomatoes, avocado & everything mix
Fruit & Yogurt
Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries & a side of granola
Egg on a Bagel
Double Meat on a Bagel
Egg & Cheese (NO BAGEL)
Egg, Meat & Cheese (NO BAGEL)
Breakfast Sides
Signature Sandwiches
The Dutch
Sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, tomato and Gouda cheese sprinkled with salt and pepper on a toasted and buttered ciabatta roll.
Village Veggie Wrap
Our veggie cream cheese, avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, carrots, raspberry vinaigrette and Gouda cheese on a wheat wrap.
Turkey Bacon Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast with honey mustard, bacon, Gouda cheese, leaf lettuce, tomato and red onion on our whole wheat bread.
Lox Sandwich
Smoked salmon with whipped cream cheese, tomato, red onion and capers, served open-faced on a toasted onion bagel.
California BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado with mayonnaise on our toasted whole wheat bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato with mayonnaise on our toasted whole wheat bread.
Classic Turkey
Sliced turkey breast with chive cream cheese, carrots, cucumbers, leaf lettuce and tomato on a harvest wheat bagel.
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey breast with ranch dressing, bacon, avocado, red onion and leaf lettuce on a wheat wrap.
House Sandwiches
Cashew Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade breast of chicken salad with cashews, diced celery and chopped green onion, served with lettuce and tomato on our focaccia bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade tuna salad with relish, onion and celery, served with lettuce and tomato on our hearty rye bread.
Egg Salad
Homemade egg salad with mayonnaise, a hint of yellow mustard and onion. Served with leaf lettuce on our toasted whole wheat bread.
Whitefish Salad
Smoked whitefish salad served with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted onion bagel.
Built to Order
Your choice of meat, cheese, veggies & condiments on the bread or bagel of your liking.
Hot Specialties
Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with traditional basil pesto, roasted red pepper, red onion, leaf lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette and melted fresh Mozzarella cheese on our focaccia bread.
Turkey Reuben
Hot sliced turkey breast with Thousand Island dressing, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese grilled on our hearty rye bread.
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast with ranch dressing, bacon, tomato, red onion, leaf lettuce and melted Monterey Jack cheese on a ciabatta roll.
Ham & Cheese
Hot oven-roasted ham with honey mustard, tomato, red onion and melted Swiss cheese on our baguette.
Hot Roast Beef
Hot oven-roasted beef with horseradish mayo, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and melted Cheddar cheese on a ciabatta roll.
Village Grill
Hot oven-roasted turkey and ham with honey mustard, caramelized onions, dill pickle and melted Swiss and Cheddar cheese grilled on our hearty rye bread.
Tuna Melt
Our homemade tuna salad with relish, onion & celery served open-faced with tomato & melted Swiss cheese on a toasted Swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese
Made with American cheese on our Whole Wheat bread.
Paninis
Four Cheese
Melted Cheddar, Swiss, American and Gouda cheese, sliced tomatoes and caramelized onions. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.
Spinach & Artichoke
Grilled chicken breast, spinach and artichoke spread, bacon and sliced tomatoes. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.
Red Pepper & Roast Beef
Oven-roasted beef, red pepper aioli, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and melted Gouda cheese. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.
Tomato & Mozzarella
Sliced tomatoes, melted fresh Mozzarella cheese, fresh baby spinach and traditional basil pesto. Served on our focaccia bread and perfectly pressed on our panini grill.
Salads
Cashew Chicken Salad
Our homemade cashew chicken salad served on a bed of romaine and garnished with tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Tuna Salad
Our homemade tuna salad served on a bed of romaine and garnished with tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumbers and hard-boiled eggs. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, red onion, shredded Asiago cheese and our homemade Asiago croutons. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Caesar Salad (No Chicken)
Cranberry Walnut Salad
Dried cranberries, toasted walnuts and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese served on a bed of fresh baby spinach. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Chicken Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, bacon and crumbled Gorgonzola cheese on a bed of Romaine lettuce.
Mediterranean Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, artichokes, roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumbers and fresh Mozzarella cheese on a bed of romaine. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce with carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with our baguette & a side of your favorite dressing.
Cold Beverages
Chocolate Milk Bottle
Fountain Drink
Iced Coffee
Punch in the Face Nitro Cold Brew Can
Organic cold brew by Backyard Beans
Bottled Water
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Fresh squeezed in-house!
Tropicana Orange Juice
Tropicana Apple Juice
Tropicana Cranberry Juice
Freshly Brewed Unsweetened Iced Tea
Freshly Brewed Honey Peach Iced Tea
San Pellegrino Bottle
Bagel Trays (Online)
Small Bagel Tray
Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 1 dozen (14) bagels, 1 plain and 1 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 8-12. PLEASE SELECT YOUR SECOND CREAM CHEESE FLAVOR.
Medium Bagel Tray
Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 1.5 dozen (21) bagels, 1 plain and 2 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 14-18. PLEASE SELECT 2 CREAM CHEESE FLAVORS.
Large Bagel Tray
Our freshly baked bagels are sliced and served on a platter with our homemade whipped cream cheese. Includes 2 dozen (28) bagels, 2 plain and 2 flavored cream cheese tubs. Serves 20-24. PLEASE SELECT 2 CREAM CHEESE FLAVORS.
Breakfast Buffet
Lunch
Sandwiches for the Group
Priced per person. 10 person minimum. An assortment of our most popular sandwiches on our homemade artisan breads and bagels accompanied by bagel chips and pickles.
The Village Lunch
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Priced per person. 10 person minimum. An assortment of our most popular sandwiches on our homemade artisan breads and bagels accompanied by bagel chips, pickles, tossed salad, brownies and cookies.
Baskets
Small Basket (6-10)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.
Medium Basket (10-15)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.
Large Basket (15-20)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our baskets include bagels, cream cheese, muffins, cookies and mini muffins. A great gift for any occasion.
Dessert Tray
Small Dessert Tray (10-12)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies
Medium Dessert Tray (14-18)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies
Large Dessert Tray (20-25)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Our fudge iced brownies & chocolate chip cookies
Fruit & Yogurt
Small Fruit & Yogurt (8-10)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries and served with a side of granola.
Large Fruit & Yogurt (12-16)
24 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED. Low-fat vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries and served with a side of granola.
Lox Tray
Box of Coffee
Muffin Trays
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Privately owned bagel shop offering homemade bagels, spreads & breads, locally roasted organic coffee & much more!
