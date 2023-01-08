- Home
- Village Brauhaus
Village Brauhaus
710 King St
Alexandria, VA 22314
APPETIZERS
Giant Bavarian Pretzel
Imported from Germany, served with house made warm Bavarian Cheese, paired sweet & spicy mustards
Frikadellen
Pan seared German meatballs with mushroom gravy served over spätzle
Potato Pancakes
Grated & Fried Golden Brown, Nutmeg Apple Sauce & Sour Cream
Kasespätzle
Baked German noodles with bacon, onions, Swiss & Parmesan, topped with caramelized onions
Haus Sliders
Finely ground sausage loaf with herbed aioli and caramelized onions
Charcuterie Board
Selection of European inspired meats and cheeses with accoutrements
WINGS
YOUR SELECTION OF SPICY AND GREEN PERUVIAN SAUCE
Bang Bang Shrimp
Tacos
SOUP & SALADS
FLAMMKUCHEN
BEST OF THE WURST
WURST CHOICE TWO
Choose any two wursts | Served with warm German potato salad & sauerkraut
Hot Wurst Platter
Sample board featuring our Bratwurst, Debreziner, Bierbratwurst, Bauernwurst Served on a bed of House Made Sauerkraut
Brauhaus Wurst Platter
Bratwurst, Bier Bratwurst, Currywurst, Weisswurst, Knackwurst, Debreziner, served on a bed of red cabbage and sauerkraut
Vegan Wurst Platter
Beyond Meat Vegan Bratwursts - served over fire roasted red pepper and garlic hummus with roasted fresh vegetables drizzled with balsamic truffle glaze
Wurst on a Roll
Choice of wurst served on a soft bun with bacon and mustard, melted provolone, side of curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
Berliner Currywurst
With curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan Fries
Single Wurst
Grill Package #1
Grill Package #2
ENTREES
Sauerbraten*
10 day aged pickled beef, red cabbage & 2 potato dumplings with a ginger snap glaze
Wienerschnitzel
Veal cutlet fried golden with fresh lemon, our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries & lingonberries
Jagerschnitzel
Thinly pounded pork tenderloin, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
Chicken Schnitzel
Pounded chicken, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries
Beer Battered FISH
Stout Battered FISH OF THE DAY served with our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries, tartar sauce and fresh lemon
Entree Kasespätzle
Entrée Sized .. Baked German noodles with bacon, onions, Swiss & Parmesan, topped with caramelized onions
Seasonal Roasted Vegetables
A medley of market fresh vegetables, black truffle reduction on top of a fire roasted tomato aioli
Brauhaus Beer Reuben
Smoked beef brisket steamed in beer beef jus, our braised sauerkraut with roasted tomato thousand island dressing on marble rye. Served with our roasted garlic Parmesan Fries and house made pickles
Berliner Currywurst
With curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan Fries
Paprika Chicken
Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle
Chicken Tender Basket
SIDES
Red Cabbage
Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage
House Braised Sauerkraut
with toasted spices & applewood smoked bacon (contains dairy)
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries
Our signature fries, roasted garlic oil, Parmesan cheese
Warm German Potato Salad
Mustard & vinegar emulsion, red onion & mustard seeds topped with crispy bacon
Gurkensalat
Cool and Creamy cucumber salad. Thinly sliced cucumbers with sour cream, paprika, dill and red onion
Dumplings
Homemade potato dumplings
1lb Sauerkraut
1lb Red Cabbage
1lb Potato Salad
1lb Spatzle
Spatzle
KIDS MENU
KIDS SIDES
Choice of Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries, Spätzle or House Salad with Ranch Dressing
Frankfurter
Traditional German Hot Dog, Soft White Bun
Beer Battered Fish
Fresh fish of the day in a Stout Beer Batter
Chicken Fingers
Fresh Cod in a Stout Beer Batter
Paprika Chicken
Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle
DESSERT
Apfelstrudel
Homemade strudel stuffed with cinnamon & sugar apples, mixed with STROH 160 soaked raisins
Apple Popover
decadent caramel & apple warmed puffy pastry dessert and vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Cheesecake
Black Forest inspired cherry and chocolate cheesecake
Churros
Cold Brew Espresso Martini
Cold Brew Jägermeister | Salted Caramel Vodka | Kahlúa | Coffee
NY Cheesecake
Rüdesheimer Coffee
Asbach Brandy heated to melt the sugar, coffee then topped with whipped cream and raspberry chocolate shavings. This wonderful, sweet coffee is an iconic beverage invented in 1957 in Rüdesheim, Germany.
Spiked Coffee
Spiked with Irish Cream & Whiskey topped with Whipped Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Warm Apple Crumb Cake
Pound Cake Topped with an Apple Crumb Topping and Caramel
SANDWICHES
VB Brat Burger
sage and garlic pork brat patty with roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, toasted pretzel bun
Pork Schnitzel BLT
with hickory smoked bacon, roasted tomato, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette tossed romaine, lemon aioli on a lightly toasted pretzel bun
Roast Beef Sammy
Thinly sliced Angus roast beef warmed in au jus, melted provolone and house made horsey sauce on a toasted pretzel bun
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
house made coleslaw, lemon aioli on a lightly toasted pretzel bun
VB Hamburger
VB Spicy Chicken Sandwich
1/2L Draft
.2L Samichlaus
16oz Eggenberg Pilsner
16oz Eggenberg Radler
16oz Fruh Kolsch
16oz Hacker Pschoor Dunkel
16oz Hofbrau Original Lager
16oz Kostritzer Schwarbier
16oz Paulaner Hefeweizen
16oz Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen
16oz Paulaner Salvatore
16oz Schofferhofer Radler
16oz Spaten Oktoberfest
16oz Weihenstephan Kristalweisse
16oz Weihenstephan Vitus
Haus Flight $10
Seasonal Flight $12
1L Draft
32oz Eggenberg Pilsner
32oz Eggenberg Radler
32oz Fruh Kolsch
32oz Hacker Pschoor Dunkel
32oz Hofbrau Original Lager
32oz Kostritzer Schwarbier
32oz Paulaner Hefeweizen
32oz Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen
32oz Paulaner Salvatore
32oz Schofferhofer Radler
32oz Spaten Oktoberfest
32oz Weihenstephan Kristalweisse
32oz Weihenstephan Vitus
Bottled
Ace Perry Cider
Blake's Triple Jam Cider
Erdinger N/A
High Noon Black Cherry Vodka Seltzer
High Noon Grapefruit Vodka Soda
High Noon Mango
High Noon Peach Vodka Soda
High Noon Pineapple Vodka Soda
High Noon Watermelon Vodka Soda
Jacks Peach Cider
Ottakringer Citrus Radler
Paulaner N/A Radler
Stiegl Grapefruit
Stiegl Himbeere (Raspberry)
Stiegl Zitrone (Lemon)
2L Beer
2L Eggenberg Pilsner
2L Eggenberg Radler
2L Fruh Kolsch
2L Hacker Pschoor Dunkel
2L Hofbrau Original Lager
2L Kostritzer Schwarbier
2L Paulaner Hefeweizen
2L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen
2L Paulaner Salvatore
2L Schofferhofer Radler
2L Spaten Oktoberfest
2L Weihenstephan Vitus
Carousel
HB Original
HB Dunkel
Eggenberg Pilsner
Eggenberg Radler
Schofferhoffer Radler
Kostritzer
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Paulaner Marzen
Weihenstephan Vitus
Weihenstephan Kristalweiss
Spaten Oktoberfest
Fruh Kolsch
Paulaner Salvatore
Growler
HB Original
HB Dunkel
Eggenberg Pilsner
Eggenberg Radler
Schofferhoffer Radler
Paulaner Marzen
Paulaner Hefeweizen
Weihenstephan Vitus
Weihenstephan Kristalweiss
Spaten Oktoberfest
Kostritzer
Fruh Kolsch
Paulaner Salvatore
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey/Bourbon
HOUSE WHISKEY
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Makers mark
Well Whiskey
Johny Walker Red
Johny Walker Black
Johny Walker Blue
DBL hOUSE WHISKEY
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Bullit
DBL Bullit Rye
DBL Makers mark
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Johny Walker Rec
DBL Johny Walker Black
DBL Johny Walker Blue
Liqueurs/Cordials
Absinth
Amaretto
Aperol
Aristocrat Tiple Sec
Baileys
Bols Blue caracao
Bols Sour Apple
Campari
Colvados
Crown Royal
Deep Eddy
Dewar's
Fireball
Frangelico
Grand marnier
Henessy VS
Luxardo
Peach Schnapps
Sambuca
Skrewball
St. Elder
Stoli
Stoli Cocktail
Tribuno Dry Vermouth
Tribuno Sweet Vermouth
Beer Cocktails
Haus Cocktails
Bearly Old Fahioned
Barenjager Honey Bourbon | Angostura Bitters | Orange Bitters | Cherry
German Zombie
Stroh Jagertee | Light and Dark Rum | Black Cherry Puree | Pineapple Juice | Stroh 160 Float
Green Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jagerbomb
Jagerita
Jägermeister | Fresh Lemon and Lime Juice | Simple Syrup
Jagermule
Jägermeister | Fresh Lime Juice | Ginger Beer
Kelly's Cosmo
Lemon Drop
Moscow Mule
Orange and Stormy
Our version of a dark and stormy.. Austrian Stroh 160 Proof Rum | Ginger Beer | Fresh Lime
Raspberry Blume
Skyy Raspberry | Stoli Vanil | Elderflower | Fresh Lemon Juice
Rosina 75
Cucumber Infused Gin | Fresh Lemon Juice | Ste. Michelle Brut
Seasonal Cocktail
Ask your server about todays offering
Spiked Hot Cider
Tom's Labor - Black
Tom's Labor - Red
When Ginger Met Grapefruit
Domaine de Canton | Aperol | Schofferhofer Grapefruit Bier
German & Australian Spirits
Asbach Uralt Brandy
Berenjager
Berentzen Pear or Apple
Gluhwein
Goldschlager
Jagermeister & Jägermeister Cold Brew
Kammer Obstler Apple Pear Brandy
Rudesheimer Coffee
Rumple Minze
Schladerer Himbeergeist (raspberry)
Schladerer Kirschwasser (Cherry)
Schladerer Williams Birne (pear)
Stroh Jagertee & Stroh 160
Underberg
White Bottles
BTL Alta Vista Brut Rosé
BTL Blanc de Bleu
BTL Bolla Pinot Grigio
BTL Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut
BTL Longevity Chardonnay
BTL Michael David Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pacific Rim Dry Riesling
BTL Pacific Rim Medium Dry Riesling
BTL Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling
BTL Pfaffl Grüner Veltliner
Red Bottles
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Modern and Traditional German and Austrian CuisineVillage Brauhaus opened in 2018 and is located in the heart of Alexandria, Virginia. Since then, the skilled and experienced chefs and staff have proven to please with quality interpretations of classic dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food and drink.
710 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314