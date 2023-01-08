Main picView gallery

Village Brauhaus

710 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

APPETIZERS

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Imported from Germany, served with house made warm Bavarian Cheese, paired sweet & spicy mustards

Frikadellen

$9.00

Pan seared German meatballs with mushroom gravy served over spätzle

Potato Pancakes

$7.00

Grated & Fried Golden Brown, Nutmeg Apple Sauce & Sour Cream

Kasespätzle

$9.00

Baked German noodles with bacon, onions, Swiss & Parmesan, topped with caramelized onions

Haus Sliders

$14.00Out of stock

Finely ground sausage loaf with herbed aioli and caramelized onions

Charcuterie Board

$20.00Out of stock

Selection of European inspired meats and cheeses with accoutrements

WINGS

$12.00

YOUR SELECTION OF SPICY AND GREEN PERUVIAN SAUCE

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Tacos

$13.00

SOUP & SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & Parmesan

Goulash Soup

$10.00

Braised paprika beef in spiced tomato stew, topped with sour cream served with pretzel croutons

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber & house made pumpkin seed vinaigrette

FLAMMKUCHEN

Bacon & Onion

$14.00

Creamy herb cheese spread, caramelized onions, double smoked bacon, grated Parmesan, rosemary oil and shallot balsamic reduction

Mushrooms & Onion

$14.00

Roasted wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, creamy herb cheese spread, truffle oil and fresh Parmesan

BEST OF THE WURST

WURST CHOICE TWO

$20.00

Choose any two wursts | Served with warm German potato salad & sauerkraut

Hot Wurst Platter

$30.00

Sample board featuring our Bratwurst, Debreziner, Bierbratwurst, Bauernwurst Served on a bed of House Made Sauerkraut

Brauhaus Wurst Platter

$40.00

Bratwurst, Bier Bratwurst, Currywurst, Weisswurst, Knackwurst, Debreziner, served on a bed of red cabbage and sauerkraut

Vegan Wurst Platter

$26.00

Beyond Meat Vegan Bratwursts - served over fire roasted red pepper and garlic hummus with roasted fresh vegetables drizzled with balsamic truffle glaze

Wurst on a Roll

$16.00

Choice of wurst served on a soft bun with bacon and mustard, melted provolone, side of curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Berliner Currywurst

$19.00Out of stock

With curry ketchup & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan Fries

Single Wurst

$7.00

Grill Package #1

$25.00

Grill Package #2

$45.00

ENTREES

Sauerbraten*

$26.00

10 day aged pickled beef, red cabbage & 2 potato dumplings with a ginger snap glaze

Wienerschnitzel

$26.00

Veal cutlet fried golden with fresh lemon, our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries & lingonberries

Jagerschnitzel

$24.00

Thinly pounded pork tenderloin, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Chicken Schnitzel

$21.00

Pounded chicken, breaded & fried golden, mushroom gravy, red cabbage & our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries

Beer Battered FISH

$18.00

Stout Battered FISH OF THE DAY served with our signature roasted garlic Parmesan fries, tartar sauce and fresh lemon

Entree Kasespätzle

$18.00

Entrée Sized .. Baked German noodles with bacon, onions, Swiss & Parmesan, topped with caramelized onions

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables

$16.00

A medley of market fresh vegetables, black truffle reduction on top of a fire roasted tomato aioli

Brauhaus Beer Reuben

$17.00

Smoked beef brisket steamed in beer beef jus, our braised sauerkraut with roasted tomato thousand island dressing on marble rye. Served with our roasted garlic Parmesan Fries and house made pickles

Paprika Chicken

$20.00

Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

SIDES

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Traditional sweet and sour red cabbage

House Braised Sauerkraut

$5.00

with toasted spices & applewood smoked bacon (contains dairy)

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Our signature fries, roasted garlic oil, Parmesan cheese

Warm German Potato Salad

$5.00

Mustard & vinegar emulsion, red onion & mustard seeds topped with crispy bacon

Gurkensalat

$5.00

Cool and Creamy cucumber salad. Thinly sliced cucumbers with sour cream, paprika, dill and red onion

Dumplings

$5.00

Homemade potato dumplings

1lb Sauerkraut

$7.95

1lb Red Cabbage

$7.50

1lb Potato Salad

$8.50

1lb Spatzle

$8.50

Spatzle

$5.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SIDES

$2.50

Choice of Roasted Garlic Parmesan Fries, Spätzle or House Salad with Ranch Dressing

Frankfurter

$8.00

Traditional German Hot Dog, Soft White Bun

Beer Battered Fish

$10.00

Fresh fish of the day in a Stout Beer Batter

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Fresh Cod in a Stout Beer Batter

Paprika Chicken

$10.00

Paprika braised chicken breast with a pan cream sauce served over buttery spätzle

DESSERT

Apfelstrudel

$6.00

Homemade strudel stuffed with cinnamon & sugar apples, mixed with STROH 160 soaked raisins

Apple Popover

$9.00Out of stock

decadent caramel & apple warmed puffy pastry dessert and vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.50

Black Forest inspired cherry and chocolate cheesecake

Churros

$8.00Out of stock

Cold Brew Espresso Martini

$13.00

Cold Brew Jägermeister | Salted Caramel Vodka | Kahlúa | Coffee

NY Cheesecake

$7.50

Rüdesheimer Coffee

$12.00Out of stock

Asbach Brandy heated to melt the sugar, coffee then topped with whipped cream and raspberry chocolate shavings. This wonderful, sweet coffee is an iconic beverage invented in 1957 in Rüdesheim, Germany.

Spiked Coffee

$9.00

Spiked with Irish Cream & Whiskey topped with Whipped Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Warm Apple Crumb Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Pound Cake Topped with an Apple Crumb Topping and Caramel

SANDWICHES

VB Brat Burger

$16.00

sage and garlic pork brat patty with roasted tomato aioli, lettuce, toasted pretzel bun

Pork Schnitzel BLT

$16.00

with hickory smoked bacon, roasted tomato, pumpkin seed oil vinaigrette tossed romaine, lemon aioli on a lightly toasted pretzel bun

Roast Beef Sammy

$15.00

Thinly sliced Angus roast beef warmed in au jus, melted provolone and house made horsey sauce on a toasted pretzel bun

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

house made coleslaw, lemon aioli on a lightly toasted pretzel bun

VB Hamburger

$13.00

VB Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

Fried pickles

$6.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Bites

$6.00

Fried cheese Curds

$6.00Out of stock

1/2L Draft

.2L Samichlaus

$11.00

16oz Eggenberg Pilsner

$9.00

16oz Eggenberg Radler

$9.00Out of stock

16oz Fruh Kolsch

$9.00

16oz Hacker Pschoor Dunkel

$9.00

16oz Hofbrau Original Lager

$9.00

16oz Kostritzer Schwarbier

$9.00

16oz Paulaner Hefeweizen

$9.00

16oz Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$9.00

16oz Paulaner Salvatore

$10.00

16oz Schofferhofer Radler

$9.00

16oz Spaten Oktoberfest

$9.00

16oz Weihenstephan Kristalweisse

$9.00

16oz Weihenstephan Vitus

$11.00

Haus Flight $10

$10.00

Seasonal Flight $12

$12.00

1L Draft

32oz Eggenberg Pilsner

$18.00

32oz Eggenberg Radler

$18.00Out of stock

32oz Fruh Kolsch

$18.00

32oz Hacker Pschoor Dunkel

$18.00

32oz Hofbrau Original Lager

$18.00

32oz Kostritzer Schwarbier

$18.00

32oz Paulaner Hefeweizen

$18.00

32oz Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$18.00

32oz Paulaner Salvatore

$20.00

32oz Schofferhofer Radler

$18.00

32oz Spaten Oktoberfest

$18.00

32oz Weihenstephan Kristalweisse

$18.00

32oz Weihenstephan Vitus

$22.00

Bottled

Ace Perry Cider

$7.00

Blake's Triple Jam Cider

$7.00

Erdinger N/A

$6.00

High Noon Black Cherry Vodka Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit Vodka Soda

$7.00

High Noon Mango

$7.00

High Noon Peach Vodka Soda

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple Vodka Soda

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon Vodka Soda

$7.00

Jacks Peach Cider

$7.00

Ottakringer Citrus Radler

$7.00

Paulaner N/A Radler

$6.00

Stiegl Grapefruit

$8.00

Stiegl Himbeere (Raspberry)

$8.00

Stiegl Zitrone (Lemon)

$8.00

2L Beer

2L Eggenberg Pilsner

$36.00

2L Eggenberg Radler

$36.00Out of stock

2L Fruh Kolsch

$36.00

2L Hacker Pschoor Dunkel

$36.00

2L Hofbrau Original Lager

$36.00

2L Kostritzer Schwarbier

$36.00

2L Paulaner Hefeweizen

$36.00

2L Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen

$36.00

2L Paulaner Salvatore

$40.00

2L Schofferhofer Radler

$36.00

2L Spaten Oktoberfest

$36.00

2L Weihenstephan Vitus

$36.00

Glassware

.5L Glass Stein

$15.00

1L Glass Stein

$20.00

New Growler

$15.00

HB Original

$36.00

HB Dunkel

$36.00

Eggenberg Pilsner

$36.00

Eggenberg Radler

$36.00Out of stock

Schofferhoffer Radler

$36.00

Kostritzer

$36.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$36.00

Paulaner Marzen

$36.00

Weihenstephan Vitus

$40.00

Weihenstephan Kristalweiss

$36.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$36.00

Fruh Kolsch

$36.00

Paulaner Salvatore

$40.00

Growler

HB Original

$36.00

HB Dunkel

$36.00

Eggenberg Pilsner

$36.00

Eggenberg Radler

$36.00Out of stock

Schofferhoffer Radler

$36.00

Paulaner Marzen

$36.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$36.00

Weihenstephan Vitus

$40.00

Weihenstephan Kristalweiss

$36.00

Spaten Oktoberfest

$36.00

Kostritzer

$36.00

Fruh Kolsch

$36.00

Paulaner Salvatore

$40.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

HOUSE VODKA

$8.00

Smirnoff Caramel

$10.00

Smirnoff Grapefruit

$10.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL HOUSE VODKA

$16.00

DBL Smirnoff Grapefruit

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff Rasberry

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

Gin

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanquarray

$10.00

Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Well Gin

$16.00

DBL Tanquarray

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$9.00

Myers Dark Rum

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$18.00

DBL Myers Dark Rum

$20.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$16.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver

$18.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$26.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

HOUSE WHISKEY

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Makers mark

$10.00

Well Whiskey

Johny Walker Red

$10.00

Johny Walker Black

$13.00

Johny Walker Blue

$30.00

DBL hOUSE WHISKEY

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Bullit

$20.00

DBL Bullit Rye

$18.00

DBL Makers mark

$20.00

DBL Johny Walker Rec

$20.00

DBL Johny Walker Black

$25.00

DBL Johny Walker Blue

$60.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Absinth

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Bols Blue caracao

$9.00

Bols Sour Apple

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Colvados

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Dewar's

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand marnier

$13.00

Henessy VS

$12.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Skrewball

$8.00

St. Elder

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Cocktail

$8.00

Tribuno Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Tribuno Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Beer Cocktails

Banana Weisse

$9.00

Hefe-Weizen | Banana Puree

Berliner Weisse

$9.00

Hefe-Weizen | Raspberry Syrup

Grapefruit Double

$10.00

Grapefruit Radler | Deep Eddy Grapefruit

Peach "Beer"-ini

$9.00

Hefe-Weizen | Peach Nectar

Pink Alsterwasser

$8.00

Pilsner | Pink Lemonade

Diesl

$8.00

Pilsner | Coca-Cola

Haus Cocktails

Bearly Old Fahioned

$13.00

Barenjager Honey Bourbon | Angostura Bitters | Orange Bitters | Cherry

German Zombie

$13.00

Stroh Jagertee | Light and Dark Rum | Black Cherry Puree | Pineapple Juice | Stroh 160 Float

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Jagerbomb

$11.00

Jagerita

$13.00

Jägermeister | Fresh Lemon and Lime Juice | Simple Syrup

Jagermule

$13.00

Jägermeister | Fresh Lime Juice | Ginger Beer

Kelly's Cosmo

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Orange and Stormy

$13.00

Our version of a dark and stormy.. Austrian Stroh 160 Proof Rum | Ginger Beer | Fresh Lime

Raspberry Blume

$13.00

Skyy Raspberry | Stoli Vanil | Elderflower | Fresh Lemon Juice

Rosina 75

$11.00

Cucumber Infused Gin | Fresh Lemon Juice | Ste. Michelle Brut

Seasonal Cocktail

$13.00

Ask your server about todays offering

Spiked Hot Cider

$8.00

Tom's Labor - Black

$16.00

Tom's Labor - Red

$13.00

When Ginger Met Grapefruit

$13.00

Domaine de Canton | Aperol | Schofferhofer Grapefruit Bier

German & Australian Spirits

Asbach Uralt Brandy

$12.00

Berenjager

$10.00

Berentzen Pear or Apple

$10.00

Gluhwein

$8.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Jagermeister & Jägermeister Cold Brew

$11.00

Kammer Obstler Apple Pear Brandy

$10.00

Rudesheimer Coffee

$12.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Schladerer Himbeergeist (raspberry)

$10.00

Schladerer Kirschwasser (Cherry)

$10.00

Schladerer Williams Birne (pear)

$10.00

Stroh Jagertee & Stroh 160

$10.00

Underberg

$5.00

White Bottles

BTL Alta Vista Brut Rosé

$30.00

BTL Blanc de Bleu

$36.00

BTL Bolla Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut

$30.00

BTL Longevity Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Michael David Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Pacific Rim Dry Riesling

$32.00

BTL Pacific Rim Medium Dry Riesling

$32.00

BTL Pacific Rim Sweet Riesling

$32.00

BTL Pfaffl Grüner Veltliner

$36.00

Red Glass

C&B Pinot Noir

$8.00

Carmel Road Cab Sauv

$8.00

Weingut R&A Pfaffl Zweigelt vom Haus

$10.00

Red Bottles

BTL C&B Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Carmel Road Cab Sauv

$30.00

BTL Weingut R&A Pfaffl Zweigelt vom Haus

$38.00

N/A Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.00

Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water

$7.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

Kid's Hot Cider

$4.00

MILK

$2.50

OJ

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.00

Sprecher Craft Soda

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

BRUNCH

Schnitz & Waffles

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken schnitzel with a bacon & cheese herbed waffle, raspberry syrup and Mike's Hot Honey

Brats & Eggs

$19.00

Two bratwurst, hickory smoked bacon, scrambled eggs

Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Modern and Traditional German and Austrian Cuisine. Village Brauhaus opened in 2018 and is located in the heart of Alexandria, Virginia. Since then, the skilled and experienced chefs and staff have proven to please with quality interpretations of classic dishes and daring new ventures into the uncharted territories of food and drink.

710 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

