Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Brewing 34 West Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

34 West Main Street

Somerville, NJ 08876

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Starters

Mac & Cheese Skillet

$12.00

garlic breadcrumbs

Oven Roasted Wings (8)

$15.00

bourbon bbq/buffalo/garlic parmesan/sweet chili/naked

Tuna Poke Wonton Tacos

$16.00

yellowfin tuna, avocado, wasabi cucumber aioli

Village Nachos

$14.00

tortilla chips, blonde ale cheese, cheddar, jalapeno, sour cream, pico de gallo

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

parmesan, house kettle chips

General Tso's Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

crispy cauliflower, general tso's glaze, sesame seeds, julienned carrot

Village Quesadilla

$14.00

guacamole, cheddar, side of black bean salad and pico de gallo

Mozzarella Sticks (3)

$11.00

handcut and breaded mozzarella, house marinara

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

blonde ale cheese sauce, honey mustard

Bucket of Wings

$30.00

18 Wings

Salads

Chicken Cobb Salad

$24.00

seasonal greens, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, egg, bacon, avocado, buttermilk ranch

Strawberry Fields

$16.00

strawberries, feta, baby spinach, white balsamic

Classic Caesar

$15.00

romaine, pretzel croutons, parmesan

Village Simple

$12.00

spring greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, house vinaigrette

Entrees

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

linguini, roasted garlic, parsley, white wine butter sauce

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

8oz. certified black angus flat iron, chimichurri, truffle parmesan fries

Pan Roasted Salmon

$30.00

ginger pineapple chutney, golden raisins, brown rice, scallions

Baby Back Ribs

$19.00Out of stock

bourbon bbq, cornbread, coleslaw

Fish and Chips

$24.00

ale battered cod, french fries, coleslaw, fresh lemon, tartar sauce

Handhelds

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$19.00Out of stock

house smoked pork shoulder, bourbon bbq, coleslaw

Smoked Corned Beef Reuben

$19.00

barrel aged sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island, rye

Baja Fish Tacos (2)

$18.00

ale battered cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, smoked chili aioli, lime

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

garlic aioli, coleslaw, half sour pickle

Bacon Blue Burger

$21.00

8oz. tri-blend, bacon, red onion jam, blue cheese, crispy onions

The Village Burger

$19.00

8oz tri-blend, garlic aioli, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, half sour pickle

Village Cheesesteak

$19.00

peppers and onions, blonde ale cheese sauce

Black Bean Burger

$19.00

avocado, chipotle aioli, pickled red oinion

Plain Burger

$18.00

Burger Slider Special

$19.00

Burger and Beer Special

$20.00

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Simple Salad

$6.00

Cornbread

$5.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$8.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Sweets and Desserts

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

strawberry coulis, graham cracker crust

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$10.00

chocolate hazelnut core, vanilla ice cream, chocolate fudge

Root Beer Float

$8.00

vanilla ice cream, root beer soda, nutmeg

Kids

Kids Milkshake

$6.00

Choice of Vanilla or Chocolate, Fresh Whipped Cream

Burger Buddies

$8.00

Two Mini Beef Burgers with American Cheese with Kettle Chips

Kids Chicken Quesadillas

$8.00

Flour Tortillas with Chicken and Cheddar Cheese served with sour cream and salsa

Pasta Bowl

$8.00

Pasta with choice of red sauce or butten with parmesan

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fried Chicken Strips over French Fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

If awesome beer, delicious food and a cool downtown vibe is your thing, we’re your place! Village Brewing Company, located in the heart of bustling downtown Somerville NJ, is a comfortable upscale brewpub that offers our own in-house freshly brewed craft beer. We offer a unique blend of craft beers, specialty cocktails, a farm-to-table menu and plenty of conversation. You can have a taste of some of our in-house brews or pick something from our sumptuous menu (We would do both!!). If for some reason you’re at a loss, hit us up for a beer sampler… there’s no shame in that at all. Oh, and BTW we’re all about LOCAL… serving amazing locally sourced classic American cuisine, local brewed beers, our local crew, and you!

Location

34 West Main Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Alfonsos Family Trattoria & Gourmet Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
99-101 Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
De Martino Restaurant Inc.
orange star4.6 • 554
9 Davenport St Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Social Restaurant - Social
orange starNo Reviews
156 North Gaston Avenue Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Dartcor - Bridgewater Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1023 US Highway Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View restaurantnext
Trade Wins
orange starNo Reviews
14 Vogt Drive. PO Box 6350 Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Raritan
orange starNo Reviews
777 U.S. 202 North Raritan, NJ 08869
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Somerville

De Martino Restaurant Inc.
orange star4.6 • 554
9 Davenport St Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
New Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston