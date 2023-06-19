Village Brewing 34 West Main Street

Restaurant info

If awesome beer, delicious food and a cool downtown vibe is your thing, we’re your place! Village Brewing Company, located in the heart of bustling downtown Somerville NJ, is a comfortable upscale brewpub that offers our own in-house freshly brewed craft beer. We offer a unique blend of craft beers, specialty cocktails, a farm-to-table menu and plenty of conversation. You can have a taste of some of our in-house brews or pick something from our sumptuous menu (We would do both!!). If for some reason you’re at a loss, hit us up for a beer sampler… there’s no shame in that at all. Oh, and BTW we’re all about LOCAL… serving amazing locally sourced classic American cuisine, local brewed beers, our local crew, and you!