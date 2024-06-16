- Home
Village Cafe
6127 Ronald Reagan Dr
Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
Main
Omelets
- Build Your Own Omelet
Choose your Cheese - American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Pepper Jack Cheese$9.00
- Village Omelet
Fresh Spinach, Mushroom & Tomato & Mozzarella Cheese$11.00
- Country Omelet
Omelet stuffed with Biscuits, Gravy & American Cheese. Then topped with more gravy.$12.50
- Denver Omelet
Diced Ham, Onion, Green Pepper & American Cheese$11.50
- Garden Omelet
Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Mushroom & American Cheese$11.50
- Meaty Omelet
Diced Bacon & Ham, Sausage, & American Cheese$12.50
- Mediterranean Omelet
Diced Gyro Meat, Onion, Tomato, Fresh Spinach & Feta Cheese$12.50
Breakfast Classics
- Two Egg Breakfast
Hash Browns or American Fries Plus Toast or Mini Pancake$7.00
- (Half) Village Biscuits and Gravy
One Buttermilk Biscuit with old Fashion Sausage Gravy$6.00
- (Full Order) Village Biscuits and Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuits with Old Fashion Sausage Gravy$7.50
- Haystack
Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy Over a Bed of Golden Hash Browns Topped with 2 Eggs$9.00
- Haystack Jr$7.00
Skillets
- BYO Skillet$9.00
- Country Fried Skillet
Country Fried Steak, Grilled Diced Onion & Green Peppers Covered With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese$12.75
- Garden Skillet
Grilled Diced Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Fresh Mushrooms & Cheddar Cheese$12.75
- Porky Pig Skillet
Diced Ham, Sausage & Bacon Covered With Sausage Gravy & Cheddar Cheese$12.75
- Mediterranean Skillet
Grilled Gyro Meat, Fresh Spinach, Diced Onion & Tomato With Feta Cheese$12.75
Bennies
Breakfast Sandwiches & Tacos
- Breakfast Village Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Bacon, & American Cheese on Toasted Sourdough, Served with Hash Browns or American Fries$9.50
- Breakfast Tacos
Spicy Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Jalapenos, Pepper Jack all topped with Potato Bits & Taco Aioli$11.00
- Breakfast Bagel
Thin Whole Wheat Bagel, Egg White, Turkey Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion & Swiss with Creamy Pesto Sauce, Served with Fruit$11.00
- Breakfast Monte Cristo
Fried Egg, Ham & Swiss Cheese Sandwiched Between French Toast. Hash Browns or American Fries$12.00
- Breakfast Croissant
Scrambled Egg, Sausage Patty & American Cheese on a Buttery Croissant with Hash Browns or American Fries$11.50
Griddle Works
- Pancakes (Single)
Thick Fluffy Sweet Cream Pancakes Grilled until Golden Brown$5.00
- Pancakes (Double)
Thick Fluffy Sweet Cream Pancakes Grilled until Golden Brown$7.50
- 1 Brioche French Toast (Single)
Dipped in Egg & Grilled. Dusted with Powdered Sugar.$6.00
- 2 Brioche French Toast (Double)
Dipped in Egg & Grilled. Dusted with Powdered Sugar.$8.50
- Belgian Waffle
Grilled Thick with a Light Crispy Finish$8.50
- Deluxe French Toast (Single)
Thick Grilled Brioche Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting & Strawberry Glaze. Finished with Strawberries & Whipped Cream. Dusted with Powdered Sugar$7.00
- Deluxe French Toast (Double)
Thick Grilled Brioche Topped with Cream Cheese Frosting & Strawberry Glaze. Finished with Strawberries & Whipped Cream. Dusted with Powdered Sugar$9.00
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Slicecd, Dipped & Grilled. Topped With Our Chream Cheese Frosting. Dusted with Powdered Sugar.$9.50
Samplers
- Pancake Sampler
Served with Two Fluffy Sweet Cream Pancakes$11.00
- French Sampler
Serves with Two Slices of Brioche Bread Dipped, Grilled & Topped with Powdered Sugar$12.00
- Belgian Sampler
Served with a Sweet Cakey Mix Grilled Until Golden Brown Waffle$12.00
- Country Sampler
Golden Buttermilk Biscuits with Creamy Old Fashion Sausage Gravy$11.00
- Deluxe French Toast Sampler$13.50
- Cinnamon french toast sampler$13.00
Breakfast Sides
- 1 Egg$2.50
- 2 Egg$3.50
- Toast$2.50
- Biscuit$2.50
- English Muffin$2.50
- Hash Browns$3.50
- American Fries$3.50
- Sausage Gravy$2.50
- Bacon$3.50
- Sausage Links$3.50
- Sausage Patties$3.50
- Mini Pancakes$3.50
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Seasonal Fruit$4.50
- Oatmeal (Bowl)$4.50
- Grits (Bowl)$4.00
- Ham Steak Slices (2)$5.50
- Oatmeal Medley
Cup of Fruit, English Muffin & Raisins, Pecans & Cranberries$9.00
- choc chip minis$5.50
- blueberry minis$5.50
- pecan minis$5.50
- turkey bacon$3.00
- Country Fried Steak$4.50
Kids Breakfast
Drinks
Sandwich Board
- Grilled Cheese
Swiss & American Cheese on Grilled Sourdough$9.00
- BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & tomato, Mayo on Choice of Toasted White or Wheat Bread$10.00
- Chicken Salad
Mix of White Meat Chicken on Choice of Toasted White or Wheat Bread$10.00
- Deluxe Chicken Salad
Mix of White Meat Chicken , Walnuts, Cranberries. Served on a Butter Croissant$12.50
- French Dip
Grilled Steak & Swiss on French Roll with Side of Au Jus$12.00
- Pork tenderloin Sandwich
Breaded Pork Patty with Red Onion, Pickles, & Special Sauce$11.50
Melts
- Fisco Melt
Beef Patty, American and Swiss on Grilled Sourdough$13.50
- Rueben Melt
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut & Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye$13.50
- Patty Melt
Beef Patty, Grilled Onions & Swiss on Grilled Marble Rye$13.50
- Chicken Ranch Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Our Homemade Ranch Dressing on Grilled Texas Toast$13.50
- Turkey Melt
Turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Spring Mix, Tomato & Chipolte Ranch on Sourdough$13.50
Burgers
- Classic Burger
Served with Pickles, Lettuce, Onion & Sliced Tomato$10.00
- Cheeseburger
Choose from American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella or Pepper Jack Cheese$12.00
- Burger Royale
Fried Over-Medium Egg, Bacon & American Cheese$13.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon & American Cheese$13.00
- Cowboy Burger
BBq Sauce & Cheddar, Topped with Onion Rings$13.00
- Cajun Burger
Cajun Seasoning, Pepper Jack, Hot Wing Sauce & Jalapenos$13.00
Salads
- Grilled Chicken Salad (Small)
Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cheddar Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$7.50
- Grilled Chicken Salad (Large)
Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cheddar Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$11.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad (Small)
Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cheddar Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$7.50
- Crispy Chicken Salad (Large)
Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cheddar Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$11.50
- Cobb salad (Small)
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomato, Diced Egg & Crumbled Bleu Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$8.50
- Cobb salad (Large)
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomato, Diced Egg & Crumbled Bleu Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Lettuce$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Small)
Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Blue Cheese Crumbles$8.50
- Buffalo Chicken Salad (Large)
Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Blue Cheese Crumbles$12.50
- California Salad (Small)
Mixed Greens, Fresh Strawberry Slices, Walnuts & Gorgonzola Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette$6.00
- California Salad (Large)
Mixed Greens, Fresh Strawberry Slices, Walnuts & Gorgonzola Cheese with Raspberry Vinaigrette$10.00
Clubs & Wraps
- BLT Club
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$12.50
- BLT Wrap
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$12.50
- Village Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$12.50
- Village Wrap
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch$12.50
- Fried Chicken Wrap
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese & Ranch$12.50
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Chicken Strips, Lettuce, Tomato, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Ranch$12.50
- Mediterranean Wrap
Gyro, Spinach, Onion, Tomato, Feta & Tzatziki Sauce$12.50
Lunch Sides
Choose Two
Kids Lunch
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:30 pm
Georgia has been in the Lake Saint Louis Area since 2004 and is married to a local Prince. With her love for the community and serving others, she welcomed the opportunity to have a family style restaurant where she can serve others with her Incredible home style food and bright smile. Come introduce yourself to her and the friendly staff and join the local community for great food and fun.
