Village Casino 1 Lakeside Drive
1 Lakeside Drive
Bemus Point, NY 14712
Food
Starters
- Bruschetta$13.49
A baquette toasted and topped with bruschetta and parmesan cheese
- Cauliflower Wings$12.99
Crispy buffalo style "wings" Served with blue Cheese
- Cheese Curds$13.99
Cheese curds breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara sauce
- Chicken Wing Dip$13.49
Tender chicken blended with a spicy buffalo cheese dip
- Jumbo Pretzel$14.99
A jumbo soft pretzel served with beer cheese
- Pickle Chips$13.49
Dill pickles sliced, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch
- Pizza Logs$12.99
Mozzarella, pepperoni and seasonings wrapped in a wonton and deep fried. Served with marinar
- Pulled Pork Nachos$19.49
Our house smoked pork placed over tortilla chips and topped with barbecue sauce, beer cheese, and jalapenos
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.49
Prepared with Spinach and artichokesin a blend of tasty cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
- Zucchinni Fries$10.49
Deep fried zucchinni fries served with ranch dressing
Salads
- Apple Pecan Salad
Mixed greens topped with apples, candied pecans, bacon, craisinsand crumbled blue cheese. Topped with apple cider vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad
- Chicken Soulvaki Salad
Grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
- Southwest Salad
Grilled chicken diced tomatoes, corn, black beans, and cucumbers on a bed of iceburg lettuce. Topped with crispy fried onions and Barbecue ranch dressing
- Strawberry Salad
Mixed greens and iceburg lettuce with grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, toasted almonds, feta cheese and red onions
Handhelds
- Beef on weck$17.49
Roasted USDA beef sliced thin and piled high on a kummelwick roll. Served with au jus and horseradish
- Buffalo Quesadilla$17.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce
- Buffalo Wing Wrap$16.49
A flour tortilla filled with chicken fingers, medium wing sauce, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce and ranch dressing
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.49
A Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken
- Chicken Spinach Panini$16.49
Grilled chicken, spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan and mozzarella cheese grilled golden brown
- Chipotle Turkey Panini$16.49
Turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and chipotle mayonnaise. Grilled golden brown
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Crispy chicken, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche roll. Or make it buffalo style
- Fish Sandwich$17.49
Beer battered haddock topped with lettuce, tomato and served on hoagie roll with tartar sauce
- French Dip$17.99
Slow cooked roast beef topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
- Greek Chicken wrap$15.49
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, black olives, lettuce, tomato, and greek dressing in a flour tortilla
- Pretzel Melt$16.49
Turkey, bacon, and provolone cheese topped with honey mustard, lettuce, and tomato on a pretzel roll
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.49
Our house smoked pork topped with barbecue sauce.
- Reuben$16.49
Lean corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese grilled hot with thousand island dressing on marble rye. Or substitute turkey.
- Turkey Bacon Avocado$17.99
Thinly sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayonnaise on a grilled foccacia roll
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$16.49
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Vegetable Quesadilla$15.99
A crispy tortilla topped with green peppers, mushrooms,onions, and tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Burgers
- California Burger$17.99
Deep fried avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sweet chili aioli
- Cheeseburger$15.99
A burger topped with american cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Chicken Club$17.99
Grilled chicken and bacon topped with a honey bourbon barbecue sauce and cheddar cheese. Served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
- Pretzel Pub Burger$18.99
A burger topped with bacon, barbecue sauce, cheddar cheese, and mayo. Served on a toasted pretzel bun with a side of beer cheese
- Steakhouse Burger$17.99
A burger topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, and provolone cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Wings
Entree
- Alehouse Mac- n-Cheese$20.99
Pasta with our signature beer cheese , and topped with our pulled pork, BBQ, and onion straws
- Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$21.49
Three flour tortillas filled with shrimp, bang bang sauce, corn and black bean salsa, and shredded cabbage. Topped with mexi ranch dressing and served with tortilla chips and guacamole
- Broiled Haddock
Haddock Broiled with your choice of lemon pepper or cajun seasoning. Served with coleslaw, french fries, and tartar sauce
- Caprese Chicken$19.99
Grilled chicken topped with bruschetta and mozzarella cheese. Drizzled with a balsalmic glaze
- Grilled Salmon$24.99
Grilled with seasonings or boubon glazed served with two side
- Haddock Fishfry
Beer battered fish served with coleslaw, french fries, and tarter sauce
- Shrimp Basket$16.49
Breaded shrimp fried golden brown. Served with french fries and cocktail sauce
Dessert
Gluten Free
- GF Apple Pecan Salad$12.00+
- GF BLT$15.99
- GF Broiled Haddock$20.00
- GF Cheeseburger$15.99
- GF Chicken Caprese$19.99
- GF Chicken club$17.99
- GF Chicken Spinach Panini$16.49
- GF Chicken Tenders$15.99
- GF Chicken Wing Dip$13.49
- GF French Dip$17.99
- GF Large Wings$27.99
- GF Medium Wings$20.99
- GF Party Wings$31.99
- GF Salmon$24.99
- GF Sides
- GF Small Wings$14.99
- GF Spinach Artichoke Dip$13.49
- GF Steakhouse$17.99
- GF Strawberry Salad$13.49+
Kids Menu
Extra
Sides
Drink
N/A Beverages
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Titos$7.00
- Deep Eddys$7.00
- Raspberry$6.00
- Strawberry$6.00
- Vanilla$6.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Orange$6.00
- Citrus$6.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Blueberry$6.00
- Whipped$6.00
- Grape$6.00
- Cherry$6.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Tanqueray 10$9.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Malibu Coconut$7.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Bacardi Dragonberry$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Malibu Watermelon$7.00
- Meyers$7.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Jose Cuervo$7.00
- hornitos$7.00
- Teremana$7.00
- Patron Silver$9.00
- Tres Agave$7.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jack fire$7.00
- Black Velvet$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Canadian Club$9.00
- Crown$9.00
- Crown Apple$9.00
- Crown Peach$9.00
- Well Scotch$5.00
- Glen Livet$9.00
- Dewars$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Bulliet$9.00
- Jim Beam Apple$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Red Stag$7.00
- Makers Mark$9.00
- Amaretto$6.00
- Banana Schnapps$6.00
- Blueberry Schnapps$6.00
- Blue Curaco$6.00