Dessert & Ice Cream
Village Creamery
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ice Cream Shop and more! Come enjoy our hot waffle ice cream sandwich, delicious milk shakes, and signature sundaes.
Location
1 Towne Centre Blvd Suite 3650, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Gallery
