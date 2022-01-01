Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Village Creamery

review star

No reviews yet

1 Towne Centre Blvd Suite 3650

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Popular Items

Delicious Milk Shakes

Everything Ice Cream

~Cup or Waffle Bowl~

~Cup or Waffle Bowl~

You are the master of your ice cream universe! Pick your size, sauces, toppings, and add extras like David's Brownie, Banana, and David's Jumbo Cookies.

~Cake Cone or Waffle Cone~

~Cake Cone or Waffle Cone~

Just a good old fashioned ice cream cone. Pick a Cake Cone or one of our Waffle Cones which are made fresh in the store.

Delicious Milk Shakes

Delicious Milk Shakes

Delicious milk shakes made with Hershey's Ice Cream and milk or mix-in toppings for a thicker and even more delicious shake.

Signature Sundaes

Signature Sundaes

Pick from one of our signature sundaes including Banana Split, Peanut Butter Overload, Brownie Delight, or Jumbo Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie Sundae.

Hot Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sundae

Hot Belgian Waffle Ice Cream Sundae

$8.89

Freshly made hot Belgian waffle served with 2 scoops of ice cream on top, a sauce of your choice, powered sugar, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry!

Hot Waffle Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Hot Waffle Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Hot Belgian waffle served as a sandwich with 2 scoops of ice cream with option to add toppings.

Brownies, Cookies & Fruit

Banana

Banana

$1.00
Chocolate Chip Brownie

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$2.50
David's Decadent Jumbo Reese's PB Cup Cookie

David's Decadent Jumbo Reese's PB Cup Cookie

$2.50
David's Triple Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookie

David's Triple Chunk Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50
Just Waffles

Just Waffles

Water and Soft Drinks

Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$2.00
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50
Cherry Coca Cola

Cherry Coca Cola

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.50
Diet Mountain Dew

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.50
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Pure Leaf - Extra Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf - Extra Sweet Tea

$2.50
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$2.50
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea

Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Pepsi Zero Sugar

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$2.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf - Peach

Pure Leaf - Peach

$2.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf - Raspberry

Pure Leaf - Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50Out of stock

Cake Candles

Mini Numeral Birthday Candle

Mini Numeral Birthday Candle

$1.00

Numbers start from 0 end with 9. *While Supplies Last* 7/31/2022

Cake Candles - Stripe (24 count)

Cake Candles - Stripe (24 count)

$2.00

24 Count *While Supplies Last* 7/31/2022

Cake Candles - Spiral (24 count)

Cake Candles - Spiral (24 count)

$2.00

24 Count *While Supplies Last* 7/31/2022

Black Cake Candles

Black Cake Candles

$2.00

*While Supplies Last* 7/31/2022

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ice Cream Shop and more! Come enjoy our hot waffle ice cream sandwich, delicious milk shakes, and signature sundaes.

Website

Location

1 Towne Centre Blvd Suite 3650, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

