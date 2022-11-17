Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Deli

review star

No reviews yet

1904 Jenkintown Road

Jenkintown, PA 19046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Hoagie
French Fries
Turkey Club Sandwich (lettuce, tomato, bacon)

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

Porkroll Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

JoJo Special

$8.70

Steak, Egg and Cheese on Long Roll

French Toast

$4.55

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel and Butter

$3.00

Hash Browns Pattie

$1.75

Ham Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Side Orders

French Fries

$4.50

Curly Fries

$4.95

Onion Rings

$4.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.25

3 Piece Chicken Platter

$7.99

served with Fries and side sauce

5 Piece Chicken Fingers

$7.99

5 Piece Chicken Platter

$10.95

20 Piece Chicken Platter

$27.50Out of stock

Cold Sandwiches

Mixed Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Bologna and Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.25

Original BLT Sandwich

$7.00

Includes bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Club Sandwich (lettuce, tomato, bacon)

$8.75

Triple Decker Sandwich with Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato

Corned Beef Special

$8.75

Turkey Special

$8.25

Roast Beef Special

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Liverwurst Sandwich

$6.50

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$3.65

Grilled Cheese and Ham

$5.50

Hot Roast Beef - Regular

$7.95

Hot Roast Beef - Large

$8.50

Hot Meatball Parm - Regular

$7.25

Hot Meatball Parm - Large

$8.25

Italian Sausage - Regular

$7.25Out of stock

Italian Sausage - Large

$8.25

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$7.55

Italian Deluxe Hoagie

$8.85

Our Italian plus Prosciutto

Village Hoagie

$7.55

Cooked and Genoa Salami, Provolone

Utopia Hoagie

$9.75

Capiccola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Prosciutto

American Hoagie

$7.95

Bologna, Ham, Cooked Salami, American Cheese

Turkey Hoagie

$7.50

Roast Beef Hoagie

$8.45

Ham Hoagie

$7.50

Turkey Club Hoagie

$8.99

Corned Beef Hoagie

$8.95

Vegetarian Hoagie

$7.65

Tuna Salad Hoagie

$7.95

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$8.95

Egg Salad Hoagie

$7.50

Mixed Cheese Hoagie

$7.50

Chicken Sandwiches

Served on Kaiser Roll

Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Chicken Parm

$8.25

Chicken Club

$9.25

Adds Bacon

Burgers

Burger

$6.75

Cheeseburger

$7.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.25

Pizza Burger

$7.95

Steaks

Cheese Steak

$7.60

Pizza Steak

$7.95

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.50

Includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.95

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.95

Includes lettuce tomato and onion

Mushroom Cheese steak

$8.50

Pepperoni Cheese Steak

$8.95

Salads

Small Side Salad

$5.50

Chicken Salad

$9.25

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and pickles

Tuna Salad

$8.75

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and pickles

Egg Salad

$7.25

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and pickles

Chef Salad

$8.75

Served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes and pickles

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.95

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.95

Turkey Club Wrap

$9.25

Turkey Wrap

$7.50

Miscellaneous Items

Cheesesteak Kit

$6.25

Comes with 1/2 pound of frozen chip steak, 3 slices of cheese of your choice, and a Long Roll

Chicken Finger Tray

$27.50

Whole Pickle

$1.75

Herrs Potato Chips Med

$2.29

Herrs Potato Chips Large

$4.59

Lunch Meat

Imported Ham

$4.00

Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Diet Coke

$2.50Out of stock

20oz Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

16oz Snapple Ice Tea

$1.90Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1904 Jenkintown Road, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Directions

Gallery
Village Deli Online Ordering image
Village Deli Online Ordering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernie's Glenside
orange star4.5 • 253
391 HIGHLAND AVE GLENSIDE, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Franklin's Glenside Pub & Grill - 106 South Easton Road
orange starNo Reviews
106 South Easton Road Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Easton Rd Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Pinto / Nacho Spot
orange star5.0 • 25
24 E Glenside Ave Glenside, PA 19038
View restaurantnext
Pizza Wheel
orange starNo Reviews
314 York Road Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
726 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jenkintown

PLNT Burger - PLNT Burger - Jenkintown
orange star4.6 • 161
1575 The Fairway Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jenkintown
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston