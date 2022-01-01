Village Drive-In imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Village Drive-In Bunker Hill

370 Reviews

$

212 S Washington

Bunker Hill, IL 62014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Sg. Cheeseburger
Lg Fries
Chicken Basket

Burgers

Meat Heap

$7.10

Mini Meat Heap

$5.50

Double Barrel

$7.30

Mini Barrel

$5.70

Sg. Hamburger

$4.25

Sg. Cheeseburger

$4.75

Sg. Tomato Burger

$4.50

Sg. Tomato CB

$4.95

Sg. Bacon Burger

$5.00

Sg. Bacon CB

$5.45

Sg.Tom Bacon Burger

$5.30

Sg. Tom Bacon CB

$5.85

Db. Hamburger

$5.99

Db. Cheeseburger

$6.29

Db. Tomato Hamburger

$5.90

Db. Tom Cheeseburger

$6.40

Db. Bacon Burger

$6.45

Db. Bacon CB

$6.75

Db. Tom Bacon Burger

$6.40

Db. Tom Bacon CB

$7.15

Tr. Hamburger

$7.40

Tr. Cheeseburger

$7.69

Tr. Tom Burger

$7.50

Tr. Tom CB

$7.95

Tr. Bacon Burger

$8.00

Tr. Bacon CB

$8.35

Tr. Tom Bacon Burger

$8.30

Tr. Tom Bacon CB

$8.65

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork

$5.00

BLT

$4.25

Grilled Chicken Patty

$4.95

Fried Chicken Patty

$4.95

Chili Dog

$3.79

Fish Filet

$4.50

Ham & Swiss

$3.95

Horseshoe

$7.95

Pony

$5.75

Hot Dog

$3.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$5.50

Chicken Philly Cheese

$5.50

Spicy Chicken Philly

$5.95

Pork Tenderloin

$4.75

Shrimp PoorBoy

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.10

Corn Dog

$3.19

Fried Bologna

$2.95

Baskets

Chicken Basket

$7.95

Shrimp Basket

$7.95

Catfish Basket

$7.95

Snacks

12pc Hot Wings

$8.80

12pc Shrimp

$7.55

12pc Toasted Ravioli

$4.90

20pc Hot Wings

$15.75

6pc Hot Wings

$5.90

6pc Shirmp

$4.25

6pc Toasted Ravioli

$3.80

Big Taco

$1.95Out of stock

Catfish Fritters

$4.99

Cauliflower

$4.00

Chicken Strips

$5.50

Crab Rangoon

$3.80

Curly Fries

$3.25

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.00

Hush Puppies

$2.70

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.95

Sm Fries

$2.95

Lg Fries

$3.25

Sm Loaded Fries

$4.00

Lg Loaded Fries

$4.50

SM Mozz Sticks (4)

$4.50

LG Mozz Sticks (6)

$4.80

Sm Onion Rings

$3.55

Lg Onion Rings

$4.45

Mini Burritos

$3.95Out of stock

Mini Tacos

$3.25

Mini Corn Dogs

$3.49

Mushrooms

$3.99

Nachos w/ Cheese

$3.89

Pepperjack Bites

$5.90

Pretzel

$3.25

Sidewinders

$4.25

Sweet Corn Fritters

$3.80

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Zucchini Chips

$3.80Out of stock

Soup/Salads

House Salad

$3.99

Fried Chx Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chx Salad

$6.99

Taco Salad

$7.25

Chef Salad

$6.99

Chili

$4.29

Chicken Noodle

$2.85Out of stock

Specialty Soup

$4.00

Large Chili 12 oz.

$4.79

Large Chicken Noodle 12 oz.

$4.00Out of stock

Large Specialty Soup 12 oz.

$4.75

Sides Bits

$$ 4oz Ranch

$1.00

$$ 2oz Ranch

$0.70

$$ 4oz Spicy Ranch

$1.00

$$ 2oz Spicy Ranch

$0.70

$$ 4oz French

$1.00

$$ 2oz French

$0.70

$$ 4oz Italian

$1.00

$$ 2oz Italian

$0.70

$$ 4oz Poppy Seed

$1.00

$$ 2oz Poppy Seed

$0.70

$$ 4oz Thousand Island

$1.00

$$ 2oz Thousand Island

$0.70

$$ 4oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

$$ 2oz Honey Mustard

$0.70

$$ Cheese Sauce

$1.00

$$ Meat Sauce

$0.70

$$ Side of Chili

$1.00

$$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$$ Bacon Bits

$0.70

$$ 2oz BBQ Sauce

$0.60

$$ 4oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

$$ Bacon Slice

$0.75

Sherbet

Sm Cone Sherbet

$2.00

Lg Cone Sherbet

$2.30

Sm Cup Sherbet

$2.40

Lg Cup Sherbet

$2.70

Pint - Sherbet

$4.95

Quart - Sherbet

$5.95

Ice Cream

Small Cone

$2.00

Large Cone

$2.30

Waffle Cone

$3.25

Waffle w/ Crunch

$3.85

Small Cup

$2.10

Large Cup

$2.50

Pint

$3.50

Quart

$4.50

Sm Sundae

$3.00

Lg Sundae

$3.20

Waffle Sundae

$4.00

Ant Hill

$4.25

Banana Split

$5.00

Berry Parfait

$4.50

Checkerboard

$4.50

Doubledelight

$4.75

Drumstick Sundae

$4.50

Fudge Nuttery Parfait

$4.75

Pikes Peak

$4.40

Turtle

$4.50

Turtle Parfait

$4.50

SM Flavor Burst

$2.70

Lg Flavor Burst

$3.30

Sm Cup Flavor Burst

$2.90

Lg Cup Flavor Burst

$3.60

7"

$20.00

9"

$26.00

9.5 Heart cake

$26.00

Concretes

Mini Concrete

$3.20

Med Concrete

$4.20

LG Concrete

$5.20

Mini Spec Concrete

$3.95

MED Spec Concrete

$4.95

LG Spec Concrete

$5.95

Mini Burst Concrete

$370.00

Med. Burst Concrete

$4.75

Lg Burst Concrete

$5.80

Ice Cream Drinks

Sm Shake

$2.80

Med Shake

$3.50

LG Shake

$4.50

XL Shake

$6.75

Sm Malt

$2.80

Med Malt

$3.50

LG Malt

$4.50

XL Malt

$6.75

Root Beer Float

$3.40

Sherbet Shake

$3.50

Sm Burst Shake

$3.40Out of stock

Med Burst Shake

$4.35Out of stock

LG Burst Shake

$4.70Out of stock

XL Burst Shake

$6.95Out of stock

Small 12oz

SM Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$1.40

SM Pepsi

$1.40

SM Diet Pepsi

$1.40

SM Root Beer

$1.40

SM Sierra Mist

$1.40

SM Mtn Dew

$1.40

SM Diet Mtn Dew

$1.40

SM Dr. Pepper

$1.40

SM Lemonade

$1.40

SM Water

Medium 16oz

MD Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$1.60

MD Pepsi

$1.60

MD Diet Pepsi

$1.60

MD Root Beer

$1.60

MD Sierra Mist

$1.60

MD Mtn Dew

$1.60

MD Diet Mtn Dew

$1.60

MD Dr. Pepper

$1.60

MD Lemonade

$1.60

MD Water

$0.35

Large 20oz

LG Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$1.80

LG Pepsi

$1.80

LG Diet Pepsi

$1.80

LG Root Beer

$1.80

LG Sierra Mist

$1.80

LG Mtn Dew

$1.80

LG Diet Mtn Dew

$1.80

LG Dr. Pepper

$1.80

LG Lemonade

$1.80

LG Water

$0.40

LG Lemon Shake Up

$2.60Out of stock

Extra Large 32oz

XL Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.50

XL Pepsi

$2.50

XL Diet Pepsi

$2.50

XL Root Beer

$2.50

XL Sierra Mist

$2.50

XL Mtn Dew

$2.50

XL Diet Mtn Dew

$2.50

XL Dr. Pepper

$2.50

XL Lemonade

$2.50

XL Water

$0.50

XL REFILL

$1.10

XL Lemon Shake Up

$3.20Out of stock

Milk

Milk

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.20

Coffee

SM Coffee

$1.10

MD Coffee

$1.50

LG Coffee

$1.90

Hot Chocolate

Sm Hot Choc

$1.25

MD Hot Choc

$1.65

LG Hot Choc

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

212 S Washington, Bunker Hill, IL 62014

Directions

Gallery
Village Drive-In image

Similar restaurants in your area

Billygoat's Grub & Pub
orange star4.7 • 254
110 E Warren St Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Castelli's Moonlight at 255
orange star4.3 • 234
3400 Fosterburg Rd Alton, IL 62002
View restaurantnext
Alton Motorboat Club - 11134 Harbor Dell
orange starNo Reviews
11134 Harbor Dell Godfrey, IL 62035
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (1) - 41 Flower Valley S.C.
orange starNo Reviews
41 Flower Valley S.C. Florissant, MO 63033
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (2) - 540 N Hwy 67
orange starNo Reviews
540 N Hwy 67 Florrisant, MO 63031
View restaurantnext
New York Grill (3) - 9901 West Florissant Avenue,
orange starNo Reviews
9901 West Florissant Avenue, st louis, MO 63136
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bunker Hill

Billygoat's Grub & Pub
orange star4.7 • 254
110 E Warren St Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Sage House
orange star4.5 • 181
129 East Warren Bunker Hill, IL 62014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bunker Hill
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Peters
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston