Village Eatery Italian Bistro 429 Davison Rd
429 Davison Rd
Lockport, NY 14094
Appetizers & More
Soup of The Day - Cup
Homemade daily
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Homemade daily
French Onion Soup
Baked with croutons and provolone cheese
Fried Calamari
Calamari rings and tentacles cooked in a seasoned flour coating. Served with marinara sauce for dipping
Stuffed Hot Peppers
Hungarian peppers stuffed with Italian sausage and goat's cheese. Oven baked and served with marinara sauce
Crab Cakes
Genuine Maryland style stuffed with blue crab meat and served with a spicy citrus salsa. Two per order
Villaggio Dip
Tomatoes, fresh spinach and feta cheese combined with olive oil and herbs. Served with warm pita points
Garlic Bread
A half loaf of homemade Italian bread with butter, spices and loads of mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection and served with our pasta sauce for dipping.
Arancini
Italian rice balls with risotto, mushrooms, peas and fresh mozzarella rolled in panko breading and deep fried. Served on a pool of marinara sauce
Clams Casino
Chopped clams with diced green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon and cheese mixed with breading and baked to a golden brown
Pizza Logs
Cheese and pepperoni in a crepe wrapper. Served with marinara sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Fries
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Italian "Super Salad" with ham, salami, capicola, cheeses, olives and assorted vegetables with garlic bread
Caesar Salad
Romaine and mixed greens with croutons and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing & garlic bread
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and imported balsamic vinegar
Chef Salad
Mixed greens with croutons & assorted condiments
Chicken Greek
Chicken Julienne
Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, cheese, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and sprouts and homemade Italian garlic bread
Dinner Salad
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese on lettuce mix with a Greek herb dressing and pita
Julienne Salad
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumber slices, sprouts and cheese with homemade Italian garlic bread
Pittsburgh Chicken Salad
A large chef salad with fries, chicken fingers and cheese. Served with a honey mustard dressing and a side of garlic bread
Chicken Caesar
Salmon Caesar
Steak Greek
Pitts Stk Sal
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bistro Burger
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato and your choice of American, cheddar, provolone or bleu cheese
Beef on Weck
Top round roast beef sliced thin and piled high on a kummelweck roll
Open Stk Spin Mush
A 9 oz. NY strip steak on Italian garlic toast with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese...or...with spinach, portabello mushrooms and melted provolone
Open Stk Lett Tom
Sicilian Sandwich
Grilled cappicola and pepperoni topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a Costanzo's roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and drizzled with Italian dressing
Open Meatball
Homemade meatballs on our Italian bread with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Oven baked
REUBEN
We slow cook our corned beef, slice it thin and pile it high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese
Veggie Panini
Portabello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach & mozzarella cheese grilled on Italian bread
Submarines
Assorted
BLT Sub
Capicola Sub
Chic Finger Sub
Chic Parm Sub
Club Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Ham Sub
Meatball Sub
Hot Roast Beef Sub
Italian Sausage Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Two Angus beef hamburger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a 12" Costanzo's Rustic sub roll
Pizza Sub
Royal w/ Sausage & Cap
Salami Sub
Village Sausage
Signature Steak Sub
A 8oz. steak chargrilled on a 12" Costanzo's Rustic roll with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese ...or... with spinach, portabello mushrooms and melted provolone cheese
Steakum Sub
The Stinger
Chicken fingers, grilled steak and melted provolone cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on a Costanzo's 12" Rustic Roll
Turkey Sub
Veggie Sub
Village Steakum Sub
LOAF BREAD
APPLESAUCE
BASKET BREAD
CHIPS
COLESLAW SIDE
COTTAGE CHEESE SIDE
POTATO SAL SIDE
FRIES
PITA
SLICE GARLIC TOAST
CHICKEN BREAST
BROCCOLI SIDE
VEG DU JOUR SIDE
PORT MUSHROOM
12 OZ SLAW
12 OZ COTTAGE CHEESE
BAKED POTATO
SIDE FETT ALFREDO
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE
FETA CHEESE - SIDE
ASIAGO - SIDE
BLEU CHEESE - 2 OZ
CROCK MAC N CHEESE
MAC N CHEESE - MONKEY DISH
SOUR CREAM - 2 OZ
SALSA
BLEU CHEESE - 8 OZ
BBQ SAUCE - 5 OZ
WING SAUCE - 8 OZ
SPAG SAUCE - 5 OZ
SPAG SAUCE - 8 OZ
SPAG SAUCE - 12 OZ
SPAG SAUCE - QUART
8 PACK MEATBALLS
DRESSING
ALFREDO - QUART
HOT PEPPER SOUP - QUART
SOUP - QUART
DRI BREAD
CHICKEN FINGER - 1 PC
Chicken & Veal
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, pan fried and baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
Veal Parm
Lightly breaded, pan fried and baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti
Chicken Milanese
Lightly breaded chicken breast pan fried and sided with a fresh mixed greens salad. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara
Chicken Florentine
Sautéed in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes and spinach. Tossed with angel hair pasta and sprinkled with feta cheese
Veal Florentine
Sautéed in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes and spinach. Tossed with angel hair pasta and sprinkled with feta cheese
Cajun Chic Ling
Grilled and julienned chicken breast tossed with linguine and broccoli in a Cajun spiced Alfredo sauce
Chicken Capri
Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried with a lemon, garlic and butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta
Chicken Pietro
With sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach and portabello mushrooms sautéed in a white wine sauce on a bed of linguine with Parmesan cheese
Veal Pietro
With sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach and portabello mushrooms sautéed in a white wine sauce on a bed of linguine with Parmesan cheese
Chicken Marsala
Fresh chicken breast strips sautéed with button mushrooms in a Marsala demi-glace wine sauce. Served over linguine pasta
Chic Broc Pasta
Chic Fett Alf
Pasta
1/2 PENNE MB
1/2 PENNE SAUSAGE
1/2 Spag & MB
1/2 Spaghetti Sausage
Baked Penne
Penne pasta tossed with our red sauce and baked with ricotta, Pecorino-Romano & mozzarella cheese.
Broccoli and Pasta
Broccoli and penne pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic and white wine. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Raviolis
Jumbo raviolis filled with a creamy ricotta cheese mix and topped with pasta sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Oven finished with a side of spaghetti
Extra Sausage
Extra Meatball
Fettuccini Alfredo
Tossed in a Parmesan cream sauce
Lasagna
Pasta layered with sausage, ground beef, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and spaghetti sauce
Manicotti
Rolled with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with mozzarella and oven baked
Pasta Bruschetta
Chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, bacon and scallions over linguine topped with mozzarella cheese and oven baked
PENNE MB
Penne Primavera
Sautéed seasonal vegetables tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta
PENNE SAUSAGE
Short Ribs
Short ribs simmered in a tomato ragu with red wine and spices, pulled from the bone and tossed with pappardelle pasta
Side Penne
Spaghetti Bistro Style
Sliced Italian sausage and homemade meatballs sautéed with portabello mushrooms, tossed with a rich red sauce over spaghetti and baked with a mozzarella cap
Spaghetti MB Full
Spaghetti Sausage Full
Stuffed Shells
Filled with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese and oven baked
Side Spag
Chic Broc Pasta
Chic Fett Alfredo
Shrimp Alfredo
Shr Broc Pasta
Steaks & More
NY Strip Steak
A 12 oz. NY strip steak served with vegetable du jour and choice of fries, baked potato or spaghetti
Steak & Shrimp
A 9 oz. char-grilled NY strip steak and a side of shrimp scampi served over linguine
Steak Marsala
A 12 oz. NY strip steak topped with a sauté of button mushrooms in a Marsala demi glace. Served with potato, fries or pasta
Braciole
Pork cutlet rolled with prosciutto, pancetta, hard-boiled egg, fresh parsley, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese. Braised and slow cooked in our red sauce. Served with penne pasta
Frenched Pork Chop
A 14 oz. chop seasoned and char-grilled. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of pasta, baked potato or fries
Prime Rib 12oz
Slow roasted and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour
Prime Rib 16oz
Slow roasted and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour
Seafood
Grilled Salmon
Freshly cut salmon fillet lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of potato or pasta side
Shrimp Scampi
Plump, juicy shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic and butter in white wine with a squeeze of lemon. Tossed with linguine and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Shrimp Dinner
Gulf shrimp baked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served with fries, spaghetti or baked potato and coleslaw
Shrimp Basket
Half pound of breaded shrimp deep fried and served with wedge fries and your choice of coleslaw or salad
Frutti de Mare
"Fruits of the Sea" combination of shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams simmered in a seafood broth with fresh herbs and tossed with linguine
Seafood Fra Diavlo
Sautéed scallops, shrimp, mussels and clams tossed in a hot and spicy marinara sauce over linguine
Scallop Dinner
Tender sea scallops baked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served with fries, spaghetti or baked potato and coleslaw
Dessert
Cannoli
Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Parfait
Carrot Cake
Apple Pie
Chocolate WOW
Tiramisu
Profiterol
Lemon Berry
Ice Cream - 2 scoops
ice Cream - 1 scoop
Brownie Sundae
Brownie
GF Torte
Dessert Special
Cheesecake Special
Affogato
Oreo
Brownie Bomber
Hot Fudge
Wings & Fingers
Sides
Traditional Pizza
Small Gourmet Pizza
Small White Pizza
Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions
Small Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil
Small Bruschetta
Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella
Small Veggie Pizza
- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese
Small Cheeseburger Pizza
- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella
Small Chicken Finger Pizza
Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery
Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese
Small Pizza of the Week
Large Gourmet Pizza
Large White Pizza
Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions
Large Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil
Large Bruschetta
Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella
Large Veggie Pizza
- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese
Large Cheeseburger Pizza
- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella
Large Chicken Finger Pizza
Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery
Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese
Large Pizza of the Week
Personal Gourmet Pizza
Personal White Pizza
Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions
Personal Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil
Personal Bruschetta
Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella
Personal Veggie Pizza
- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese
Personal Cheeseburger Pizza
- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella
Personal Chicken Finger Pizza
Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery
Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese
Personal Pizza of the Week
Tray Gourmet Pizza
Tray White Pizza
Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions
Tray Margherita
Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil
Tray Bruschetta
Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella
Tray Veggie Pizza
- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese
Tray Cheeseburger Pizza
- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella
Tray Chicken Finger Pizza
Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery
Tray Philly Cheese Steak Pizza
Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese
Tray Pizza of the Week
Slice & Soda
Slice - 1
$1 Slice
Gluten Free Menu
GF Penne & Meatballs
House made gluten-free meatballs tossed with our sauce and gluten-free penne. Served with a dinner salad and a gluten free roll
GF Cheese Ravioli
Topped with our homemade sauce. Served with a dinner salad and a gluten free roll
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Topped with mozzarella cheese then baked
GF Roll
Topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese then oven baked
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Caesar Pizza
Wine
GLS MOSCATO
GLS WHT ZIN
GLS PINOT GRIGIO HOUSE
GLS CHAR HOUSE
GLS ROSE
GLS MERLOT
GLS CAB HOUSE
Korbel GLS
LaMARCA GLS
GLS 30 MILE POINT
GLS LAMBRUSCO
RED SANGRIA
WHITE SANGRIA
GLS ECCO
GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC
GLS RIESLING
GLS ST FRAN
GLS CHIANTI
GLS PINOT NOIR
GLS MALBEC
GLS MONTEPULCIANO
GLS DOGAJOLO SUPER
GLS TOSCANA CENTINE
GLS VALPOLICELLA
GLS Louis Martini
GLS HESS CAB
BTL MOSCATO
BTL WHITE ZIN
BTL HOUSE PINOT GRIG
BTL CHARD HOUSE
BTL ROSÉ
BTL MERLOT
BTL CAB HOUSE
WYCLIFF BTL
LaMARCA BTL
BTL 30 MILE POINT
BTL LAMBRUSCO
BTL PINOT GRIGIO
BTL SAUV BLANC
BTL RIESLING
BTL ST FRAN
BTL LA CREMA
BTL CHIANTI
BTL PINOT NOIR
BTL FREED RUN PINOT
BTL Rodney Strong
BTL MALBEC
BTL MONTEPULCIANO
BTL DOGAJOLO SUPER
BTL TOSCANA CENTINE
AMARONE BTL
BTL CAMPOFIORIN SUPER VENETIAN
BTL VALPOLICELLA
BTL LOUIS CAB
BTL HESS CAB
Beer Bottles
Budweiser
Bud Light
Bud Zero N/A
Coors Light
Labatt’s Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Molson Canadian
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Angry Orchard
Clarksburg Cider
Big Ditch - Make Me Wanna Stout !!
Blue Moon
Peroni (Italy)
Stella
Sam Adams Winter
Rohrbach- Vanilla Porter
Bar Bites
Bar MB Sliders
ur homemade meatballs smashed on slider buns with red sauce and grated cheese
Bar Bruschetta
Italian bread topped with garlic butter and herbs, bacon, tomatoes and basil. Oven baked with mozzarella cheese
Bar Arancini
Two Italian rice balls with risotto, mushrooms, peas and fresh mozzarella rolled in a panko breading and deep fried. Served on a pool of marinara sauce
Bar Buffalo Style Shrimp
Breaded shrimp shaken with hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese for dipping
Bar Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and fresh basil drizzled with olive oil and imported balsamic vinegar
Bar Villaggio Dip
Tomatoes, fresh spinach and feta cheese combined with olive oil & herbs. Served with warm pita points
Bar Stuffed Pizza
Our pizza dough folded and stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella and fresh spinach and baked
Bar Hot Peppers
Hungarian peppers filled with Italian sausage and goat’s cheese. Oven baked and served on a bed of marinara sauce
Friday Night Specials
Pasta Specials
Pizza Night 17" Pizza
Chicken Biscuits Dinner
Ozark Ribs
DINNER 4 TWO
Beverages
7 UP
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY
DIET RC
GINGERALE
LEMONADE
LOGANBERRY
POMEGRANATE TEA/SODA
RC
ROOTBEER
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
SODA WATER
SWEET TEA
TONIC
UNSWEETENED TEA
WATER
COFFEE
HOT TEA
HOT CHOCOLATE
CHOCOLATE MILK
MILK
ORANGE JUICE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Whether it's dining in, take-out or having a seat at our Bistro bar.... we have a little something for everyone! Serving up Italian-American dishes for over 43 years!
429 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094