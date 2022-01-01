Village Eatery Italian Bistro 429 Davison Rd

  • Home
Appetizers & More

Soup of The Day - Cup

$4.79

Homemade daily

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.99

Homemade daily

French Onion Soup

$7.49

Baked with croutons and provolone cheese

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Calamari rings and tentacles cooked in a seasoned flour coating. Served with marinara sauce for dipping

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$12.99

Hungarian peppers stuffed with Italian sausage and goat's cheese. Oven baked and served with marinara sauce

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Genuine Maryland style stuffed with blue crab meat and served with a spicy citrus salsa. Two per order

Villaggio Dip

$12.99

Tomatoes, fresh spinach and feta cheese combined with olive oil and herbs. Served with warm pita points

Garlic Bread

$8.99

A half loaf of homemade Italian bread with butter, spices and loads of mozzarella cheese. Baked to perfection and served with our pasta sauce for dipping.

Arancini

$12.99

Italian rice balls with risotto, mushrooms, peas and fresh mozzarella rolled in panko breading and deep fried. Served on a pool of marinara sauce

Clams Casino

$12.99

Chopped clams with diced green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions, bacon and cheese mixed with breading and baked to a golden brown

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Cheese and pepperoni in a crepe wrapper. Served with marinara sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce

Fries

$4.99

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$14.99

Italian "Super Salad" with ham, salami, capicola, cheeses, olives and assorted vegetables with garlic bread

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine and mixed greens with croutons and Parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing & garlic bread

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and fresh basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and imported balsamic vinegar

Chef Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens with croutons & assorted condiments

Chicken Greek

$14.99

Chicken Julienne

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, cheese, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes and sprouts and homemade Italian garlic bread

Dinner Salad

$3.29

Greek Salad

$10.99

Tomatoes, pepperoncini, onions, kalamata olives and feta cheese on lettuce mix with a Greek herb dressing and pita

Julienne Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumber slices, sprouts and cheese with homemade Italian garlic bread

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$14.99

A large chef salad with fries, chicken fingers and cheese. Served with a honey mustard dressing and a side of garlic bread

Chicken Caesar

$14.99

Salmon Caesar

$15.99

Steak Greek

$19.99

Pitts Stk Sal

$19.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bistro Burger

$14.99

Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato and your choice of American, cheddar, provolone or bleu cheese

Beef on Weck

$14.99

Top round roast beef sliced thin and piled high on a kummelweck roll

Open Stk Spin Mush

$18.99

A 9 oz. NY strip steak on Italian garlic toast with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese...or...with spinach, portabello mushrooms and melted provolone

Open Stk Lett Tom

$18.99

Sicilian Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled cappicola and pepperoni topped with melted mozzarella cheese on a Costanzo's roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and drizzled with Italian dressing

Open Meatball

$14.99

Homemade meatballs on our Italian bread with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Oven baked

REUBEN

$14.99

We slow cook our corned beef, slice it thin and pile it high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing on grilled marble rye

Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast on a kaiser roll with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese

Veggie Panini

$14.99

Portabello mushrooms, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, spinach & mozzarella cheese grilled on Italian bread

Submarines

Assorted

$10.99

BLT Sub

$10.99

Capicola Sub

$9.99

Chic Finger Sub

$10.99

Chic Parm Sub

$10.99

Club Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$9.99

Ham Sub

$9.99

Meatball Sub

$10.99

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$10.99

Italian Sausage Sub

$10.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$14.99

Two Angus beef hamburger patties topped with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a 12" Costanzo's Rustic sub roll

Pizza Sub

$9.99

Royal w/ Sausage & Cap

$11.99

Salami Sub

$9.99

Village Sausage

$10.99

Signature Steak Sub

$16.99

A 8oz. steak chargrilled on a 12" Costanzo's Rustic roll with lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone cheese ...or... with spinach, portabello mushrooms and melted provolone cheese

Steakum Sub

$8.99

The Stinger

$14.99

Chicken fingers, grilled steak and melted provolone cheese with lettuce and tomatoes on a Costanzo's 12" Rustic Roll

Turkey Sub

$10.99

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Village Steakum Sub

$8.99

LOAF BREAD

$3.70

APPLESAUCE

$1.49

BASKET BREAD

$1.99

CHIPS

$0.99

COLESLAW SIDE

$1.99

COTTAGE CHEESE SIDE

$1.99

POTATO SAL SIDE

$1.99

FRIES

$4.99

PITA

$0.99

SLICE GARLIC TOAST

$0.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

BROCCOLI SIDE

$2.49

VEG DU JOUR SIDE

$1.99

PORT MUSHROOM

$1.99

12 OZ SLAW

$2.99

12 OZ COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.99

BAKED POTATO

$1.99

SIDE FETT ALFREDO

$7.99

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.49

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

FETA CHEESE - SIDE

$0.99

ASIAGO - SIDE

$0.99

BLEU CHEESE - 2 OZ

$0.99

CROCK MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

MAC N CHEESE - MONKEY DISH

$2.99

SOUR CREAM - 2 OZ

$0.59

SALSA

$0.59

BLEU CHEESE - 8 OZ

$2.99

BBQ SAUCE - 5 OZ

$1.99

WING SAUCE - 8 OZ

$3.99

SPAG SAUCE - 5 OZ

$1.99

SPAG SAUCE - 8 OZ

$2.99

SPAG SAUCE - 12 OZ

$3.99

SPAG SAUCE - QUART

$7.99

8 PACK MEATBALLS

$12.99

DRESSING

$0.59

ALFREDO - QUART

$11.99

HOT PEPPER SOUP - QUART

$12.99

SOUP - QUART

$8.99

DRI BREAD

$2.00

CHICKEN FINGER - 1 PC

$2.00

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.99

Lightly breaded, pan fried and baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti

Veal Parm

$28.99

Lightly breaded, pan fried and baked with red sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti

Chicken Milanese

$24.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast pan fried and sided with a fresh mixed greens salad. Served with a side of penne pasta with marinara

Chicken Florentine

$24.99

Sautéed in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes and spinach. Tossed with angel hair pasta and sprinkled with feta cheese

Veal Florentine

$28.99

Sautéed in a white wine sauce with diced tomatoes and spinach. Tossed with angel hair pasta and sprinkled with feta cheese

Cajun Chic Ling

$26.99

Grilled and julienned chicken breast tossed with linguine and broccoli in a Cajun spiced Alfredo sauce

Chicken Capri

$24.99

Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan fried with a lemon, garlic and butter sauce. Served over angel hair pasta

Chicken Pietro

$24.99

With sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach and portabello mushrooms sautéed in a white wine sauce on a bed of linguine with Parmesan cheese

Veal Pietro

$28.99

With sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spinach and portabello mushrooms sautéed in a white wine sauce on a bed of linguine with Parmesan cheese

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Fresh chicken breast strips sautéed with button mushrooms in a Marsala demi-glace wine sauce. Served over linguine pasta

Chic Broc Pasta

$24.99

Chic Fett Alf

$25.99

Pasta

1/2 PENNE MB

$17.99

1/2 PENNE SAUSAGE

$17.99

1/2 Spag & MB

$17.99

1/2 Spaghetti Sausage

$17.99

Baked Penne

$22.99

Penne pasta tossed with our red sauce and baked with ricotta, Pecorino-Romano & mozzarella cheese.

Broccoli and Pasta

$20.99

Broccoli and penne pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic and white wine. Sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Raviolis

$20.99

Jumbo raviolis filled with a creamy ricotta cheese mix and topped with pasta sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.99

Breaded eggplant topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Oven finished with a side of spaghetti

Extra Sausage

$2.79

Extra Meatball

$2.79

Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.99

Tossed in a Parmesan cream sauce

Lasagna

$24.99

Pasta layered with sausage, ground beef, Parmesan, ricotta cheese, mozzarella and spaghetti sauce

Manicotti

$20.99

Rolled with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with mozzarella and oven baked

Pasta Bruschetta

$24.99

Chicken breast sautéed with tomatoes, bacon and scallions over linguine topped with mozzarella cheese and oven baked

PENNE MB

$20.99

Penne Primavera

$20.99

Sautéed seasonal vegetables tossed with marinara sauce and penne pasta

PENNE SAUSAGE

$20.99

Short Ribs

$24.99

Short ribs simmered in a tomato ragu with red wine and spices, pulled from the bone and tossed with pappardelle pasta

Side Penne

$7.99

Spaghetti Bistro Style

$24.99

Sliced Italian sausage and homemade meatballs sautéed with portabello mushrooms, tossed with a rich red sauce over spaghetti and baked with a mozzarella cap

Spaghetti MB Full

$20.99

Spaghetti Sausage Full

$20.99

Stuffed Shells

$20.99

Filled with ricotta and Parmesan cheese, topped with sauce, mozzarella cheese and oven baked

Side Spag

$7.99

Chic Broc Pasta

$24.99

Chic Fett Alfredo

$25.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Shr Broc Pasta

$25.99

Steaks & More

NY Strip Steak

$30.99

A 12 oz. NY strip steak served with vegetable du jour and choice of fries, baked potato or spaghetti

Steak & Shrimp

$30.99

A 9 oz. char-grilled NY strip steak and a side of shrimp scampi served over linguine

Steak Marsala

$30.99

A 12 oz. NY strip steak topped with a sauté of button mushrooms in a Marsala demi glace. Served with potato, fries or pasta

Braciole

$26.99

Pork cutlet rolled with prosciutto, pancetta, hard-boiled egg, fresh parsley, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese. Braised and slow cooked in our red sauce. Served with penne pasta

Frenched Pork Chop

$24.99

A 14 oz. chop seasoned and char-grilled. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of pasta, baked potato or fries

Prime Rib 12oz

$28.99

Slow roasted and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour

Prime Rib 16oz

$36.99

Slow roasted and served with garlic mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour

Seafood

Grilled Salmon

$26.99

Freshly cut salmon fillet lightly seasoned and grilled. Served with vegetable du jour and choice of potato or pasta side

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Plump, juicy shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic and butter in white wine with a squeeze of lemon. Tossed with linguine and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese

Shrimp Dinner

$26.99

Gulf shrimp baked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served with fries, spaghetti or baked potato and coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$18.99

Half pound of breaded shrimp deep fried and served with wedge fries and your choice of coleslaw or salad

Frutti de Mare

$28.99

"Fruits of the Sea" combination of shrimp, mussels, scallops and clams simmered in a seafood broth with fresh herbs and tossed with linguine

Seafood Fra Diavlo

$28.99

Sautéed scallops, shrimp, mussels and clams tossed in a hot and spicy marinara sauce over linguine

Scallop Dinner

$28.99

Tender sea scallops baked in a lemon-butter sauce. Served with fries, spaghetti or baked potato and coleslaw

Dessert

Cannoli

$3.99

Cheesecake

$7.29

Peanut Butter Parfait

$7.29

Carrot Cake

$7.29

Apple Pie

$7.29

Chocolate WOW

$7.29

Tiramisu

$7.99

Profiterol

$7.99

Lemon Berry

$7.29

Ice Cream - 2 scoops

$3.99

ice Cream - 1 scoop

$2.29

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Brownie

$3.99

GF Torte

$6.99

Dessert Special

$7.29

Cheesecake Special

$7.29

Affogato

$6.99

Oreo

$7.29

Brownie Bomber

$7.29

Hot Fudge

$1.50

Wings & Fingers

Single Wing (10)

$16.99

Double Wing (20)

$26.99

Triple Wing (30)

$36.99

Single Finger (5)

$13.99

Double Finger (10)

$24.99

Sides

LOAF BREAD

$3.70

APPLESAUCE

$1.49

BASKET BREAD

$1.99

CHIPS

$0.99

COLESLAW SIDE

$1.99

COTTAGE CHEESE SIDE

$1.99

POTATO SAL SIDE

$1.99

FRIES

$4.99

PITA

$0.99

SLICE GARLIC TOAST

$0.99

CHICKEN BREAST

$5.00

BROCCOLI SIDE

$2.49

VEG DU JOUR SIDE

$1.99

PORT MUSHROOM

$1.99

12 OZ SLAW

$2.99

12 OZ COTTAGE CHEESE

$3.99

BAKED POTATO

$1.99

SIDE FETT ALFREDO

$7.99

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$2.49

SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE

$3.00

FETA CHEESE - SIDE

$0.99

ASIAGO - SIDE

$0.99

BLEU CHEESE - 2 OZ

$0.99

CROCK MAC N CHEESE

$5.99

MAC N CHEESE - MONKEY DISH

$2.99

SOUR CREAM - 2 OZ

$0.59

SALSA

$0.59

BLEU CHEESE - 8 OZ

$2.99

BBQ SAUCE - 5 OZ

$1.99

WING SAUCE - 8 OZ

$3.99

SPAG SAUCE - 5 OZ

$1.99

SPAG SAUCE - 8 OZ

$2.99

SPAG SAUCE - 12 OZ

$3.99

SPAG SAUCE - QUART

$7.99

8 PACK MEATBALLS

$12.99

DRESSING

$0.59

ALFREDO - QUART

$11.99

HOT PEPPER SOUP - QUART

$12.99

SOUP - QUART

$8.99

DRI BREAD

$2.00

CHICKEN FINGER - 1 PC

$2.00

Traditional Pizza

LARGE PIZZA

$17.99

SMALL PIZZA

$13.99

Personal Pizza

$5.99

Tray Pizza

$32.99

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese then baked

Small Gourmet Pizza

Small White Pizza

$15.99

Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions

Small Margherita

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil

Small Bruschetta

$18.99

Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella

Small Veggie Pizza

$18.99

- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese

Small Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99

- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella

Small Chicken Finger Pizza

$20.99

Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery

Small Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$20.99

Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese

Small Pizza of the Week

$20.99

Large Gourmet Pizza

Large White Pizza

$18.99

Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions

Large Margherita

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil

Large Bruschetta

$22.99

Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella

Large Veggie Pizza

$22.99

- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese

Large Cheeseburger Pizza

$24.99

- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella

Large Chicken Finger Pizza

$24.99

Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery

Large Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$24.99

Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese

Large Pizza of the Week

$24.99

Personal Gourmet Pizza

Personal White Pizza

$9.49

Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions

Personal Margherita

$10.49

Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil

Personal Bruschetta

$11.49

Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella

Personal Veggie Pizza

$11.49

- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese

Personal Cheeseburger Pizza

$12.49

- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella

Personal Chicken Finger Pizza

$12.49

Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery

Personal Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$12.49

Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese

Personal Pizza of the Week

$12.49

Tray Gourmet Pizza

Tray White Pizza

$36.99

Virgin olive oil with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese topped with tomato slices and onions

Tray Margherita

$40.99

Fresh mozzarella slices, imported Italian grated cheeses, marinara sauce and fresh basil

Tray Bruschetta

$44.99

Our white pizza topped with bacon, diced tomatoes, fresh spinach and mozzarella

Tray Veggie Pizza

$44.99

- Our white pizza with tomatoes, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms and black olives with Pecorino, Romano and mozzarella cheese

Tray Cheeseburger Pizza

$48.99

- Cooked hamburger on a mustard and ketchup base topped with chopped pickles, red onion, American cheese and mozzarella

Tray Chicken Finger Pizza

$48.99

Covered with medium wing sauce and chicken finger pieces. Topped with mozzarella cheese and baked; drizzled with bleu cheese and sprinkled with chopped celery

Tray Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$48.99

Our white pizza covered with chopped steakum, sliced green peppers, onions, mushrooms & topped with hoagy cheese

Tray Pizza of the Week

$48.99

Slice & Soda

Slice & Soda Deal

$5.56

Slice - 1

Slice - 1

$2.79

$1 Slice

$1 SLICE

$1.00

Gluten Free Menu

GF Penne & Meatballs

$20.99

House made gluten-free meatballs tossed with our sauce and gluten-free penne. Served with a dinner salad and a gluten free roll

GF Cheese Ravioli

$20.99

Topped with our homemade sauce. Served with a dinner salad and a gluten free roll

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Topped with mozzarella cheese then baked

GF Roll

$2.49

Topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese then oven baked

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$6.99

Caesar Pizza

$12.99

Wine

GLS MOSCATO

$6.00

GLS WHT ZIN

$6.00

GLS PINOT GRIGIO HOUSE

$6.00

GLS CHAR HOUSE

$6.00

GLS ROSE

$6.00

GLS MERLOT

$6.00

GLS CAB HOUSE

$6.00

Korbel GLS

$7.00

LaMARCA GLS

$11.00

GLS 30 MILE POINT

$8.00

GLS LAMBRUSCO

$6.00

RED SANGRIA

$7.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$7.00

GLS ECCO

$8.00

GLS SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

GLS RIESLING

$8.00

GLS ST FRAN

$10.00

GLS CHIANTI

$8.00

GLS PINOT NOIR

$7.00

GLS MALBEC

$8.00

GLS MONTEPULCIANO

$7.00

GLS DOGAJOLO SUPER

$9.00

GLS TOSCANA CENTINE

$8.00

GLS VALPOLICELLA

$10.00

GLS Louis Martini

$10.00

GLS HESS CAB

$12.00

BTL MOSCATO

$21.00

BTL WHITE ZIN

$21.00

BTL HOUSE PINOT GRIG

$21.00

BTL CHARD HOUSE

$21.00

BTL ROSÉ

$21.00

BTL MERLOT

$21.00

BTL CAB HOUSE

$21.00

WYCLIFF BTL

$19.00

LaMARCA BTL

$39.00

BTL 30 MILE POINT

$29.00

BTL LAMBRUSCO

$21.00

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$29.00

BTL SAUV BLANC

$29.00

BTL RIESLING

$29.00

BTL ST FRAN

$37.00

BTL LA CREMA

$42.00

BTL CHIANTI

$29.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$25.00

BTL FREED RUN PINOT

$35.00

BTL Rodney Strong

$59.00

BTL MALBEC

$29.00

BTL MONTEPULCIANO

$25.00

BTL DOGAJOLO SUPER

$33.00

BTL TOSCANA CENTINE

$29.00

AMARONE BTL

$69.00

BTL CAMPOFIORIN SUPER VENETIAN

$49.00

BTL VALPOLICELLA

$37.00

BTL LOUIS CAB

$37.00

BTL HESS CAB

$45.00

Beer Bottles

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Zero N/A

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Labatt’s Blue

$4.00

Labatt Blue Light

$4.00

Molson Canadian

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Clarksburg Cider

$6.00

Big Ditch - Make Me Wanna Stout !!

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Peroni (Italy)

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Sam Adams Winter

$6.00

Rohrbach- Vanilla Porter

$7.00

Bar Bites

Bar MB Sliders

$5.00

ur homemade meatballs smashed on slider buns with red sauce and grated cheese

Bar Bruschetta

$5.00

Italian bread topped with garlic butter and herbs, bacon, tomatoes and basil. Oven baked with mozzarella cheese

Bar Arancini

$6.00

Two Italian rice balls with risotto, mushrooms, peas and fresh mozzarella rolled in a panko breading and deep fried. Served on a pool of marinara sauce

Bar Buffalo Style Shrimp

$6.00

Breaded shrimp shaken with hot sauce. Served with bleu cheese for dipping

Bar Caprese Salad

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes and fresh basil drizzled with olive oil and imported balsamic vinegar

Bar Villaggio Dip

$8.00

Tomatoes, fresh spinach and feta cheese combined with olive oil & herbs. Served with warm pita points

Bar Stuffed Pizza

$6.00

Our pizza dough folded and stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella and fresh spinach and baked

Bar Hot Peppers

$8.00

Hungarian peppers filled with Italian sausage and goat’s cheese. Oven baked and served on a bed of marinara sauce

KID'S MENU

KID'S FINGER - 3 PC

$7.99

SIDE FETT ALFREDO

$7.99

KID'S SPAG & MEATBALL

$7.99

KID'S PENNE & MEATBALL

$7.99

KID'S CHIC BREAST W BROC

$7.99

PERSONAL CHEESE PIZZA

$5.99

Lunch Specials

PUB HOUSE STEAK SALAD

$13.99

ROASTED HARVEST SALAD

$13.99

BUFFALO MAFIA SALAD

$13.99

CRISP & COZY SALAD

$13.99

CHIC & PEP PARM

$13.99

LOVE ME TENDER

$13.99

TURK CRAN WRAP

$13.99

BLUE ROYALE

$13.99

Goulash

$12.99

Shepherd's Pie

$12.99

Chic & Biscuits Lunch

$12.99

Meatloaf

$12.99

Mac & Cheese Plate

$12.99

Friday Night Specials

VEAL ARRABBIATA

$28.99

MAPLE SALMON

$26.99

CHIC PORT ALF

$24.99

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.99Out of stock

Pasta Specials

Broccoli Pasta Spec

$9.99

Baked Penne Spec

$9.99

Spag & MB Spec

$9.99

Spag & Sausage Spec

$9.99

Penne & MB Spec

$9.99

Penne & Sausage Spec

$9.99

Pasta Con Vodka

$20.99

Pasta Con Chicken

$24.99

Pasta Con Shrimp

$25.99

Pizza Night 17" Pizza

Large Pizza

$11.99

Chicken Biscuits Dinner

Chic & Bisc Dinner

$14.99

Ozark Ribs

Ozark Ribs

$18.99Out of stock

DINNER 4 TWO

CHOOSE 2

$29.99

Beverages

7 UP

$2.89

APPLE JUICE

$2.29

CRANBERRY

$2.89

DIET RC

$2.89

GINGERALE

$2.89

LEMONADE

$2.89

LOGANBERRY

$2.89

POMEGRANATE TEA/SODA

$2.99

RC

$2.89

ROOTBEER

$2.89

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.89

SODA WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.89

TONIC

$2.29

UNSWEETENED TEA

$2.89

WATER

COFFEE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.89

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.89

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.89

MILK

$2.89

ORANGE JUICE

$2.89

Take Out Beverages

20 oz PEPSI

$1.99

20 OZ DIET

$1.99

20 OZ SIERRA MIST

$1.99

20 OZ ICED TEA

$1.99

20 OZ ROOT BEER

$1.99

20 OZ ORANGE

$1.99

20 OZ MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.99

SAN PELLEGRINO

$2.99

20 OZ WATER

$1.99

2 LTR PEPSI

$2.99

2 LTR DIET

$2.99

2 LTR SIERRA MIST

$2.99

Retail

Cheese Shaker

$5.00

PASTA PRONTO

PP SPAG MB

$8.99

PP LASAGNA

$8.99

PP PENNE MB

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether it's dining in, take-out or having a seat at our Bistro bar.... we have a little something for everyone! Serving up Italian-American dishes for over 43 years!

Location

429 Davison Rd, Lockport, NY 14094

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

