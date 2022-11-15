Restaurant info

Come try our Famous Cheese breadsticks and other pizzas all made fresh to order on our HOMEMADE DOUGH!! If pizza isn't what your in the mood for we have many other sandwiches, like our delicious club sandwich or any other great sub choices or pastas. Come in and enjoy a place where community, family, and friends are what we stand for. At Village Grill and Pizza we are a family and while you are dining with us you will be treated like family too. Making memories and great food is what we strive for.