Village Grill and Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come try our Famous Cheese breadsticks and other pizzas all made fresh to order on our HOMEMADE DOUGH!! If pizza isn't what your in the mood for we have many other sandwiches, like our delicious club sandwich or any other great sub choices or pastas. Come in and enjoy a place where community, family, and friends are what we stand for. At Village Grill and Pizza we are a family and while you are dining with us you will be treated like family too. Making memories and great food is what we strive for.
Location
611 N Hanover St, Okawville, IL 62271
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dough Boys Pizzeria American and Italian Foods
No Reviews
960 Fairfax Street Carlyle, IL 62231
View restaurant
Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 - 491 Fairfax Street
No Reviews
491 Fairfax Street Carlyle, IL 62231
View restaurant