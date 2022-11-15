Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Grill and Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

611 N Hanover St

Okawville, IL 62271

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Cheese Breadsticks
Classic Rocket Special

Appetizers

Regular Breadsticks

Regular Breadsticks

$5.00

Garlic Breadsticks

$6.00

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.00
Cheese Breadsticks

Cheese Breadsticks

$10.00+

Wings

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50
Bosco Sticks

Bosco Sticks

$6.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.00

Toasted Ravioli App

$6.50

Garlic bread

$3.50

Garlic bread w/ cheese

$5.50

MEATBALL APPETIZER

$6.50

Appetizer Sampeler

$12.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Spaghetti

$6.50

Toasted Ravioli

$6.50

Pastas

Lasagna

$9.50
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.50

Toasted Ravioli

$9.50
Chicken Fettuccini

Chicken Fettuccini

$9.50

SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS

$11.50

Pizzas

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.85+

Cheese Pizza

$8.75+

Classic Rocket Special

$14.50+
The Works

The Works

$14.50+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.50+
Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.50+

Hawaiian

$14.50+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.50+

Meat Lover's

$14.50+

VEGGIE

$14.50+

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$14.50+

BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$14.50+

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

One Trip Salad Bar

$5.00

All You Can Eat Salad

$7.50

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

Sandwiches

Pizza Sub

$8.50
Work Week Sub

Work Week Sub

$9.00

Italian Sub

$8.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$10.00
Chicken Salad on Croissant

Chicken Salad on Croissant

$8.50

Rocket Philly

$8.50
Roast Beef Philly

Roast Beef Philly

$9.00

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Fried Bologna

$5.00

MEATBALL SUB

$9.50

MIKE'S FAMOUS BRAT JALEPENO BURGER

$6.00

ORIGINAL BRAT BURGER

$5.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

Sides

Side of Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.00

Side of Traditional Fries

$3.00

Side of Onion Rings

$3.00

Side of Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

VILLAGE MIXERS 11-2

any sandwhich and drink any 1 topping personal Pizza and drink salad with a drink

Sandwhich/salad and Drink

$9.50

PERSONAL PIZZA/SALAD/DRINK

$9.50

Extra Dressings and Sauces

Marinara

$2.00

Cheese

$2.00

Ranch

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$2.00

BASKETS AND BURGERS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.50

BUILD A BURGER

$7.00+

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST AVAILABLE 6 A.M - 10:30 A.M. only

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$10.00

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$4.50+

ROCKET BREAKFAST

$10.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$6.00

PANCAKES

$1.00

BREAKFAST PIZZAS

$12.00+

Ham steak

$11.00

Bacon

$1.50

Ham

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

veggie and cheese add ons

$0.75

sides

$1.50

FRENCH TOAST

$4.50

FRIED BOLOGNA

$2.00

Farmers omelelot

$11.50

Waffles

$7.00

SOUP

CHILI

$6.50+

HOMEMADE CHICKEN AND DUMPLINGS

$4.50+Out of stock

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Ski

$2.00

Cherry Ski

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$2.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Tea

$2.75

water

diet dr. pepper

$2.75

20 oz bottle

$2.50

JUICE

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

milk

$2.50

Deliver

Delivery fee in town

$3.00

Deivery fee out

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come try our Famous Cheese breadsticks and other pizzas all made fresh to order on our HOMEMADE DOUGH!! If pizza isn't what your in the mood for we have many other sandwiches, like our delicious club sandwich or any other great sub choices or pastas. Come in and enjoy a place where community, family, and friends are what we stand for. At Village Grill and Pizza we are a family and while you are dining with us you will be treated like family too. Making memories and great food is what we strive for.

Location

611 N Hanover St, Okawville, IL 62271

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pete's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
402 N Commercial St. Albers, IL 62215
View restaurantnext
New Baden American Legion
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Illinois St New Baden, IL 62265
View restaurantnext
Dough Boys Pizzeria American and Italian Foods
orange starNo Reviews
960 Fairfax Street Carlyle, IL 62231
View restaurantnext
Tipsy's - 911 Fairfax Street
orange starNo Reviews
911 Fairfax Street Carlyle, IL 62231
View restaurantnext
Chaddy Daddy's BBQ - 2 - 491 Fairfax Street
orange starNo Reviews
491 Fairfax Street Carlyle, IL 62231
View restaurantnext
Nettie B's - Sparta
orange starNo Reviews
Main Event Lane Sparta, IL 62286
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Okawville
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Saint Louis
review star
Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Murphysboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston