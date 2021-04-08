Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Bars & Lounges

Village Grill

372 Reviews

$$

9899 Georgetown Pike

Great Falls, VA 22066

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob
Gyro Wrap
Large Cheese

Specials

Fettuccine Alfredo With Grilled Chicken, Garlic bread, and a side salad

$18.95Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo With Grilled Salmon, Garlic bread, and a side salad

$23.95Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo With Grilled Shrimp, Garlic bread, and a side salad

$23.95Out of stock

Appetizers

Baba Ghanoosh

$9.00

Smoked roasted eggplant, garlic, tahini, and olive oil. Served with grilled pita.

Kashk e Bademjoon

$9.00

Sautéed eggplant with garlic, onion, mint, and whey (kashk) topped with fried onion

Polpettina Sicilian Meatball

$11.00

Juicy homemade meatballs with marinara sauce

Buffalo Wing 12 Pieces

Buffalo Wing 12 Pieces

$19.00
Buffalo Wing 6 Pieces

Buffalo Wing 6 Pieces

$10.00
Dolma

Dolma

$8.00

Rice stuffed grape leaves served with yogurt Sauce

Falafel

$11.00

Deep fried ground chickpeas, fava beans, and hummus spread

Hummus

$8.00

Traditional Hummus served with grilled Pita

Masto Museer

Masto Museer

$8.00

Creamy yogurt sauce & minced shallots

Mezza Platter

Mezza Platter

$18.00

Combination of dolma, hummus, baba ghanoosh, musto museer, Served with grilled pita.

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.00

slices of mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil dressing

Shirazi Salad

$7.00

Tabouli

$8.00

Salads & Soups

Apple Orchard

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Mixed Green, Onion, Tomatoes, Pecan, Gorgonzola, Apple with apple balsamic vinegar

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Falafel Greek Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Gyro Greek Salad

$17.00
House Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Village Grill special recipe with mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, glazed walnut, mango, avocado and raspberry dressing

Rosemary Chicken Salad

$17.00

Shawarma Greek Salad

$17.00

Red Lentil

$7.00

Brown Lentil & Swiss Chard

$7.00

Tomato & Basil

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle

$7.00

Beef Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$17.00

Marinated boneless chicken breast served with basmati rice topped with saffron

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$24.00

One skewer of Filet Mignon marinated in our special sauce

Ground Beef Kabob

Ground Beef Kabob

$17.00

2 skewers of juicy seasoned ground beef served with basmati rice

Lamb Chop

$30.00

Pieces of juicy Lamb chops marinated in special sauce

Lamb Kabob

Lamb Kabob

$22.00

Lamb chunks marinated in special sauce

Salmon Kabob

$20.00

Grilled salmon marinated in special sauce

Shrimp Kabob

$20.00

Grilled shrimp marinated in special sauce

Veggie Kabob

$16.00

Combo Koobideh and Barg

$29.00

One skewer of Koobideh (ground beef) and one skewer (Filet Mignon) of Barg over basmati rice

Combo Koobideh and Chicken

Combo Koobideh and Chicken

$22.00

One skewer of Koobideh and one skewer of Chicken over basmati rice

Combo Barg and Chicken

$32.00

One skewer of Chicken and one skewer of Barg over basmati rice

Combo Lamb and Chicken

$30.00

One skewer of Lamb and one skewer of Chicken over basmati rice

Combo Lamb and Koobideh

$28.00

One skewer of Koobideh and one skewer of Lamb over basmati rice

Combo Lamb and Filet Mignon

$34.00

One skewer of Lamb and one skewer of Barg over basmati rice

Combo Salmon and Shrimp

Combo Salmon and Shrimp

$32.00

Combo Lamb, Koobideh and Chicken

$35.00

One skewer of Koobideh, one skewer of Chicken, and one skewer of Lamb over basmati rice

Ground Beef Shish Kebob

$20.00
Chicken Shish Kebob

Chicken Shish Kebob

$20.00

Lamb Shish Kabob

$24.00

Salmon Shish Kebob

$23.00

Shrimp Shish Kebob

$23.00

Filet Mignon Shish Kabob

$27.00

Lamb Chop Shish Kabob

$32.00

Sandwiches

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

Tomato Mozzarella Panini

$12.00
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00
Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$12.00
Ground Beef (Koobideh) Sandwitch

Ground Beef (Koobideh) Sandwitch

$11.00

Chicken Shawarma

$12.00

Chicken Shawarma with Rice

$16.00
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$12.00
Gyro Platter with Rice

Gyro Platter with Rice

$16.00

Lamb Kabob Sandwich

$15.00
Rosemary Grilled Chicken

Rosemary Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00Out of stock
Sirloin Steak and Cheese

Sirloin Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Kids

Personal Cheese Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$7.00
Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Order

Side Gyro Meat

$7.00

Side - Beef Kabob (One skewer)

$7.00

Side - Lamb Kabob

$16.00

Side - Filet Mignon

$17.00

Side Lamb Chops

$20.00
Side Chicken Kabob (One skewer)

Side Chicken Kabob (One skewer)

$10.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Side Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Grilled Salmon

$15.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$15.00
Side Grilled Veggies

Side Grilled Veggies

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Greek Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.00
Side Pita Bread

Side Pita Bread

$2.50

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Tzatziki Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Baklava

$7.00

Pistachio Saffron Ice Cream

$7.00

Small Pizza

Small Cheese

Small Cheese

$10.00
Small Buffalo Chicken

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

Buffalo sauce topped with Chicken and ranch dressing

Small Gyro (Greek Pizza)

Small Gyro (Greek Pizza)

$17.00

Gyro, black olives, tomato, onion, feta cheese

Small Half Steak and Cheese & Half White Pizza

$17.00

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Small Margarita

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, olive oil

Small Steak and Cheese

$17.00

Alfredo sauce, stake, caramelized onions

Small Taco Pizza

$17.00

Ground beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

Small Triple Play

Small Triple Play

$18.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, and Sausage

Small Vegetarian Delight

Small Vegetarian Delight

$16.00

Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, tomato, green pepper, red pepper, caramelized onions

Small Village Pesto Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, Artichoke, Caramelized Onion

Small White Pizza

$17.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Spinach

Small Half Specialty & Half BYO

Small Half & Half Specialty

Medium Pizza

Medium Cheese

Medium Cheese

$16.00
Medium Buffalo Chicken

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Buffalo sauce topped with Chicken and ranch dressing

Medium Gyro (Greek Pizza)

Medium Gyro (Greek Pizza)

$21.00

Gyro, black olives, tomato, onion, feta cheese

Medium Half Steak and Cheese & Half White Pizza

$20.00

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Medium Margarita

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, olive oil

Medium Steak and Cheese

$22.00

Alfredo sauce, stake, caramelized onions

Medium Taco Pizza

$21.00

Ground beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

Medium Triple Play

Medium Triple Play

$22.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, and Sausage

Medium Vegetarian Delight

Medium Vegetarian Delight

$20.00

Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, tomato, green pepper, red pepper, caramelized onions

Medium Village Pesto Pizza

$21.00

Chicken, Artichoke, Caramelized Onion

Medium White Pizza

$21.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Spinach

Medium Half & Half Specialty

Large Pizza

Large Cheese

Large Cheese

$19.00
Large Buffalo Chicken

Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.00
Large Gyro (Greek Pizza)

Large Gyro (Greek Pizza)

$24.00

Gyro, black olives, tomato, onion, feta cheese

Large Half Steak and Cheese & Half White Pizza

$24.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$23.00

Large Margarita

$23.00

Fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, olive oil

Large Steak and Cheese

$25.00

Alfredo sauce, stake, caramelized onions

Large Taco Pizza

$24.00

Ground beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese

Large Triple Play

Large Triple Play

$25.00

Pepperoni, Meatball, and Sausage

Large Vegetarian Delight

Large Vegetarian Delight

$23.00

Spinach, mushrooms, black olives, tomato, green pepper, red pepper, caramelized onions

Large Village Pesto Pizza

$24.00

Chicken, Artichoke, Caramelized Onion

Large White Pizza

$24.00

Alfredo Sauce, Chicken, Roasted Garlic, Caramelized Onion, Spinach

Large Half & Half Specialty

Soft Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Freez Mix

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Yogurt Drink (Doogh)

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Damnoosh

$5.00

Coffee

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Beer

Modelo

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Yuengling Traditional Lager

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chianti

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
In addition to dine in, carry out, and delivery consider we offer catering. Call us for your next catering event.

