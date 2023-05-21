Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Idiot Pizza - Five Points

689 Reviews

$

2009 Devine Street

Columbia, SC 29205

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own

$14.99

12" Create Your Own

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with house red sauce.

MAKE A DONATION

Pizzagram Donation

Every $10 donation allows us to make and deliver 2 large pizzas.

$10 Donation

$10.00

Each $10 donation provides 2 large pizzas. These donations are compiled and used to distribute pizzas to different organizations making a difference in the community.

PIZZA

Create Your Own Pizza

12" Create Your Own

$12.99

16" Create Your Own

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Create Your Own

$14.99

We use premade, individually packaged frozen GF crusts. They are prepared and cooked in a kitchen that uses high-gluten flour, and traces may be present. For this reason we do not recommend this option for those with high gluten intolerance.

Pizza Kit

$10.00

Makes one 12-inch pizza. Comes with a dough ball, sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano.

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Barnyard

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ham, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, extra cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ base, grilled chicken, cheddar, onion

12" Bud Man Special

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, extra cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo base, grilled chicken with a swirl of hot sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese

12" Chicken Hibachi

$15.69

Teriyaki base, chicken, broccoli, red onion, swirl of sriracha and yum yum sauce

12" Chicken Mediterranean

$16.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, feta, tomato, onion

12" Fat Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

12" Freshman Fifteen

$15.99

Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch

12" Godfather

$14.99

Italian sausage, onion, green pepper

12" Great White North

$14.69

White base, bacon, Italian sausage

12" Greek

$16.99

Black olive, feta, tomato, onion, caper

12" Italian

$14.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami

12" Italian Flag

$14.69

White base, spinach, tomato, garlic

12" Kamikaze

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, jalapeno

12" Meaty, Beaty, Big, and Bouncy

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef

12" Octopus' Garden

$16.99

Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion

12" Park Avenue

$16.99

Artichoke, spinach, garlic, tomato, grilled chicken

12" Pesto Primavera

$15.69

Pesto base, artichoke, mushroom, tomato

12" Rajun Cajun

$15.69

Cajun chicken, onion, tomato, jalapeno

12" Rucker

$15.69

Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon

12" Village Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

12" White Pizza Paradise

$15.69

White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic

12" Zambini

$16.99

Pesto base, tomato, onion, Italian sausage, jalapeno

12" Monthly Feature

$15.83

May 2023: Carbonara - white based pie topped with spinach, mozzarella, onion, garlic, bacon, and ham.

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Barnyard

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ham, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, extra cheese

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ base, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, onion

16" Bud Man Special

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, extra cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo base, grilled chicken with a swirl of hot sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese

16" Chicken Hibachi

$18.69

Teriyaki base, grilled chicken, broccoli, red onion, with a swirl of sriracha and yum-yum sauce

16" Chicken Mediterranean

$19.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, feta, tomato, onion

16" Fat Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

16" Freshman Fifteen

$18.99

Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch

16" Godfather

$17.99

Italian sausage, onion, green pepper

16" Great White North

$17.69

White base, bacon, Italian sausage

16" Greek

$19.99

Black olive, feta, tomato, onion, caper

16" Italian

$17.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami

16" Italian Flag

$17.69

White base, spinach, tomato, garlic

16" Kamikaze

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, jalapeno

16" Meaty, Beaty, Big, and Bouncy

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef

16" Octopus' Garden

$19.89

Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion

16" Park Avenue

$19.99

Artichoke, spinach, garlic, tomato, grilled chicken

16" Pesto Primavera

$18.69

Pesto base, artichoke, mushroom, tomato

16" Rajun Cajun

$18.69

Onion, tomato, jalapeno, Cajun chicken

16" Rucker

$18.69

Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon

16" Village Special

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

16" White Pizza Paradise

$18.69

White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic

16" Zambini

$19.99

Pesto base, tomato, onion, Italian sausage, jalapeno

16" Monthly Feature

$18.69

May 2023: Carbonara - white based pie topped with spinach, mozzarella, onion, garlic, bacon, and ham.

FOOD

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Garlic bread topped with provolone cheese. Served with house red sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Served with house red sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.19

Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.

Italian Cheese Dip

$8.99

"Dirty" cheese fondue with house red sauce, parmesan, and sausage. With house pizza crust strips.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with house red sauce.

Pizza Fries

$8.99

Rosemary fries topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Served with ranch dip.

Rosemary Fries

$6.99

Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.

Wing Chips

$5.19

Celery and Dip

$3.19

Bone Dip

$0.99

For your crust.

4oz Side Sauce

$0.99

2oz Side Sauce

$0.50

4oz Ranch

$0.99

2oz Ranch

$0.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$0.99

2oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4oz House Dressing

$0.99

2oz House Dressing

$0.50

Side of Pepperonicinis

$0.99

Salads

Small Idiot Salad

$4.19

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini.

Large Idiot Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini.

Small Greek Salad

$6.29

Lettuce, tomato, caper, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Anchovies available upon request.

Large Greek Salad

$9.39

Lettuce, tomato, caper, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Anchovies available upon request.

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast

Catering Idiot Salad

$18.00

Feeds 10-12

Catering Greek Salad

$25.00

Feeds 10-12

Wings & Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Served with your choice of dip sauce.

Chicken Fingers Basket

$12.99

Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!

Pound of Wings

$12.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Wing Basket

$13.99

Pound of wings and wing chips served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Tray of Wings

$60.00

SOMETHING SWEET

Sweets

Almond Coffee Crumble Cake

$3.50

Brownie

$2.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Cannolis

$4.89

Two mini cannoli shells filled with chocolate chip cream.

Dough Pillows

$6.99

Fried Beignet dough tossed in sugar.

DRINKS

Delivery Drinks

Pepsi Products - 2 Liter Bottles

Pepsi Products - 2 Liter Bottles

$3.60

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi soda to complete your meal.

All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!

Website

Location

2009 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205

Directions

