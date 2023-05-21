Village Idiot Pizza - Five Points
689 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:01 am - 3:59 am, 4:01 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!
Location
2009 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cocobowlz Columbia - 2015 Devine Street
No Reviews
2015 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbia
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurant
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurant