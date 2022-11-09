Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Idiot Pizza - Forest Drive

81 Reviews

$

4517 Forest Drive

Columbia, SC 29206

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own
12" Create Your Own
Wing Basket

P4P Donation

All donations go to the March of Dimes to help save premature babies' lives!

$5 P4P Donation

$5.00

All donations go to the March of Dimes to help save premature babies' lives!

$10 P4P Donation

$10.00

All donations go to the March of Dimes to help save premature babies' lives!

Create Your Own Pizza

12" Create Your Own

$12.99

16" Create Your Own

$14.99

10" Gluten Free Create Your Own

$14.99

We use premade, individually packaged frozen GF crusts. They are prepared and cooked in a kitchen that uses high-gluten flour, and traces may be present. For this reason we do not recommend this option for those with high gluten intolerance.

Pizza Kit

$10.00

This DIY pizza kit is fun, interactive, and delicious! Makes one 12-inch pizza. Comes with a dough ball, sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, and oregano.

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Barnyard

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ham, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, extra cheese

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.99

BBQ base, grilled chicken, cheddar, onion

12" Bud Man Special

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, extra cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Buffalo base, grilled chicken with a swirl of hot sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese

12" Chicken Hibachi

$15.69

Teriyaki base, chicken, broccoli, red onion, swirl of sriracha and yum yum sauce

12" Chicken Mediterranean

$16.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, feta, tomato, onion

12" Fat Hawaiian

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

12" Freshman Fifteen

$15.99

Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch

12" Godfather

$14.99

Italian sausage, onion, green pepper

12" Great White North

$14.69

White base, bacon, Italian sausage

12" Greek

$16.99

Black olive, feta, tomato, onion, caper

12" Italian

$14.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami

12" Italian Flag

$14.69

White base, spinach, tomato, garlic

12" Kamikaze

$14.99

Ham, pineapple, jalapeno

12" Meaty, Beaty, Big, and Bouncy

$16.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef

12" Octopus Garden

$16.99

Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion

12" Park Avenue

$16.99

Artichoke, spinach, garlic, tomato, grilled chicken

12" Pesto Primavera

$15.69

Pesto base, artichoke, mushroom, tomato

12" Rajun Cajun

$15.69

Cajun chicken, onion, tomato, jalapeno

12" Rucker

$15.69

Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon

12" Village Special

$17.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

12" White Pizza Paradise

$15.69

White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic

12" Zambini

$16.99

Pesto base, tomato, onion, Italian sausage, jalapeno

12" Monthly Feature

$15.69

November 2022: Pesto Preemie-vera! Pesto based pie topped with mozzarella, mushroom, onion, tomato, feta, and pepperoni.

16" Specialty Pizzas

16" Barnyard

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, ham, roasted red pepper, jalapeno, extra cheese

16" BBQ Chicken

$17.99

BBQ base, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, onion

16" Bud Man Special

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushroom, onion, extra cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Buffalo base, grilled chicken with a swirl of hot sauce and either ranch or bleu cheese

16" Chicken Hibachi

$18.69

Teriyaki base, grilled chicken, broccoli, red onion, with a swirl of sriracha and yum-yum sauce

16" Chicken Mediterranean

$19.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, feta, tomato, onion

16" Fat Hawaiian

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, bacon

16" Freshman Fifteen

$18.99

Pepperoni, extra cheese, side of ranch

16" Godfather

$17.99

Italian sausage, onion, green pepper

16" Great White North

$17.69

White base, bacon, Italian sausage

16" Greek

$19.99

Black olive, feta, tomato, onion, caper

16" Italian

$17.99

Ham, pepperoni, salami

16" Italian Flag

$17.69

White base, spinach, tomato, garlic

16" Kamikaze

$17.99

Ham, pineapple, jalapeno

16" Meaty, Beaty, Big, and Bouncy

$19.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, ground beef

16" Octopus' Garden

$19.99

Spinach, broccoli, tomato, green pepper, mushroom, onion

16" Park Avenue

$19.99

Artichoke, spinach, garlic, tomato, grilled chicken

16" Pesto Primavera

$18.69

Pesto base, artichoke, mushroom, tomato

16" Rajun Cajun

$18.69

Onion, tomato, jalapeno, Cajun chicken

16" Rucker

$18.69

Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon

16" Village Special

$20.99

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, , mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive

16" White Pizza Paradise

$18.69

White base, roasted red pepper, caper, onion, garlic

16" Zambini

$19.99

Pesto base, tomato, onion, Italian sausage, jalapeno

16" Monthly Feature

$18.69

November 2022: Pesto Preemie-vera! Pesto based pie topped with mozzarella, mushroom, onion, tomato, feta, and pepperoni.

Appetizers

Celery and Dip

$3.19

Cheese Bread

$6.99

Garlic bread topped with provolone cheese. Served with house red sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Served with house red sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.19

Hand twisted and smothered in garlic butter and parmesan. Served with house red sauce.

Italian Cheese Dip

$8.99

"Dirty" cheese fondue with house red sauce, parmesan, and sausage. With house pizza crust strips.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with house red sauce.

Pizza Fries

$8.99

Rosemary fries topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Served with ranch dip.

Rosemary Fries

$6.99

Served with warm cheese fondue for dipping.

Wing Chips

$5.19

Bone Dip

$0.99

For your crust.

Side of Ranch

$0.89

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.89

Side of Red Sauce

$0.50

Side of Pepperonicini

$0.50

Side Of House Dressing

$0.50

Salads

Small Idiot Salad

$4.19

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini.

Large Idiot Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini.

Small Greek Salad

$6.29

Lettuce, tomato, caper, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Anchovies available upon request.

Large Greek Salad

$9.39

Lettuce, tomato, caper, onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta cheese. Anchovies available upon request.

Small Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.

Large Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, green pepper, onion, pepperoncini, cheddar, 4oz chicken breast.

Catering Idiot Salad

$18.00

Feeds 10-12

Catering Greek Salad

$25.00

Feeds 10-12

Wings & Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$10.99

Served with your choice of dip sauce.

Chicken Fingers Basket

$12.99

Served with wing chips and your choice of dip sauce. Try tossing them in a wing flavor!

Pound of Wings

$12.99

Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Wing Basket

$13.99

Pound of wings and wing chips served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese.

Tray of Wings

$60.00

Tray of Chicken Fingers

$45.00

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.89

Bottled Water

$1.50

Delivery Drinks

Gallon Tea

$6.50Out of stock

Gallon Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock
Pepsi Products - 2 Liter Bottles

Pepsi Products - 2 Liter Bottles

$3.60

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi 2-Liter soda to complete your meal.

Pepsi Products - 20oz Bottles

Pepsi Products - 20oz Bottles

$2.75

Select a delicious and refreshing Pepsi 20oz soda to complete your meal.

Gatorade - 20oz Bottles

Gatorade - 20oz Bottles

$2.89

Cool and satisfying taste to quench thirst and energize without caffeine, click to select your Gatorade flavor.

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$2.75

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Sweets

Almond Cake

$2.00

Salted Caramel Brownie

$3.00

Turtle Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Cannolis

$4.89Out of stock

Two mini cannoli shells filled with chocolate chip cream.

Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Seasonal Cheesecake

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Cake

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Dough Pillows

$5.99

Fried Beignet dough tossed in sugar.

Cookie

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 9:59 am, 10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!

Website

Location

4517 Forest Drive, Columbia, SC 29206

Directions

Gallery
Village Idiot Pizza image
Village Idiot Pizza image
Village Idiot Pizza image

