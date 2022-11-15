Village Idiot pub - Oakdale 1487 Montauk Hwy
No reviews yet
1487 Montauk Hwy
Oakdale, NY 11769
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bodacious Tot-Tots
tater tots loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon & fresh chives, drizzled with ranch dreaaing, served with sour cream
Buffalo Chicken Dip
shredded chicken, blend of cheese & buffalo sauce in a bread bowl, served with celery, carrots & tortilla chips
Cajun Seared Tuna
cajun seasoned ahi tuna, served over a bed of mixed greens with wasabi mayo and teriyaki drizzle
Celtic Egg Rolls
Chicken Fingers
served with honey mustard
Chicken Fingers/Fries
Crab Cakes
(2) house made lump crab cakes, served with cajun remoulade
Disco Fries
crinkle cut fries smothered in mozzarella cheese & served with a side of gravy
Fried Pickle Chips
tempura battered pickled chips, served with honey mustard or ranch
Irish Balls
Jumbo Hot Pretzel
served with mustard
Lobster Wontons
(6) fresh lobster & cream cheese filled wontons, lightly fried & served with Asian dipping sauce
Mac-N-Cheese Wedges
(3) 5-cheese blend macaroni wedges, mixed with bacon, breaded & deep fried, served with ranch dressing
Marinated Steak Tidbits
marinated steak bits topped with blue cheese crumbles & scallions, served with toasted garlic crostinis
Mini Chicken Tacos
served with sides of sour cream & salsa, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
parmesan dusted with a side of house made marinara
Nachos Locos
nachos smothered with melted cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, sour cream, black olives, pico de gallo, salsa & chili
Onion Ring Tower
served with chipotle mayo
Quesadilla
bacon, and cheddar jack cheese in a crispy tortilla with salsa, sour cream & pico de gallo
Sit-N-Spinach Dip
an oversized bread bowl filled with marinated artichoke hearts, spinach & cream cheese blend, served with tortilla chips
Stoopid Sampler
wings, fried pickle chips, mini chicken tacos, mozzarella sticks & onion rings, served with a appropriate dipping sauces
Sweet Jesus Fries
sweet potato fries drizzled with house made cinnamon sauce, topped with glazed pecans
Veggie Quesadilla
broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini & cheddar jack cheese, served in a gluten free tortilla with salsa, sour cream & pico de gallo
Wings
Sliders & Flatbreads
Three Stooges Sliders
mini burgers topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & 1000 island dressing on mini pretzel rolls
The Little Sh*tz
pulled pork, frazzled onions, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on mini martin potato rolls
Lobster Roll Sliders
house made lobster salad on toasted martin potato rolls
V.I.P. Sliders
filet mignon sliders topped with provolone cheese, fresh arugual & horseradish mayo on mini pretzel rolls
The Bruchetta Flatbread
topped with house made bruschetta & melted mozzarella cheese
The Cali Flatbread
topped with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, avocado & cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo
The Buffalo Flatbread
topped with our trademark buffalo chicken & melted mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing
Soups
Salads
Small Garden Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, carrots, red & green peppers, cucumber & red onion
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese
Bistro Salad
mesclun greens, fresh mozzarella & roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken
Gorgonzola Salad
mesclun greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, chopped pecans & crumbled gorgonzola
Cobb Salad
romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & apple slices
Large Garden Salad
romaine lettuce, tomato, carrots, red & green peppers, cucumber & red onion
Large Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese
Southwest Salad
romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, red onion & cheddar jack cheese, served in a crispy tortilla bowl with cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun chicken
The G.O.A.T.
mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken
The Wedge
crispy iceberg wedge with blue cheese crumbles, tomato & crumbled bacon
Burgers
Burger
Cheeseburger
Marinated Burger
covered in our signature marinade
The Ace
stacked with 5 strips of bacon
Texas Burger
topped with fried jalapenos, fried onions, pepper jack cheese & BBQ sauce
The Burgundy
cajun dipped and topped with bacon, swiss & house made potato chips
Short Rib Burger
topped with cheddar cheese, slow cooked short rib & frazzled onions
The Meathead
10oz burger stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll
Chipotle Chicken Burger
freshly made chicken burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion & southwest slaw
Sandwiches
American Chicken Sandwich
breaded & fried chicken cutlet topped with American cheese & bacon on a pretzel roll
Classic BLT
bacon, lettuce & tomato on choice of toast
Curly
grilled or blackened chicken, chipotle mayo & frazzled onions on a toasted garlic hero
Filet McMuff
marinated petite filet mignon, sauteed mushrooms, onions & melted swiss cheese on an English muffin
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
Groovin Reuben
corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on toasted rye
Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich
panko breaded chicken breast, honey garlic ginger sauce, melted parmesan shavings & cole slaw on a hero
It's The Sh*t Sandwich
pulled pork, frazzled onions, cole slaw & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll
Larry Po' Boy
grilled cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried jalapenos, red onion, avocado & chipotle mayo on a toasted garlic hero
Moe
hot roast beef & melted mozzarella cheese with choice of gravy or au jus on a toasted garlic hero
Philly Cheese Steak
sliced roast beef, sauteed onions & peppers, Melted American & nacho cheeses on a hero
Sliced Steak Sandwich
marinated & cooked to your liking, topped with frazzled onions on a toasted garlic hero
Spicy Chicken Gyro
Sweet Chicky Sandwich
grilled seasoned chicken, siwss cheese, bacon & crispy onions, topped with honey BBQ sauce on a pretzel roll
Turkey Club
turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun
Wraps & Paninis
El Diablo Wrap
grilled chicken, rice, avocado, provolone cheese, sauteed onions & chipotle sauce
Oh-Hell-Thy Chicken Wrap
lightly seasoned grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon provolone cheese & ranch dressing
Healthy Italian Wrap
grilled chicken, arugula, sun dried tomato pesto & fresh mozzarella
Ahi Tuna Wrap
grilled ahi tuna, avocado, mixed greens, wasabi mayo & teriyaki drizzle
Buffalo Soldier Wrap
fried buffalo chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing
Grilled Chicken Panini
grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & pesto
Marinated Prime Panini
marinated sliced prime rib, sauteed onions, melted provolone cheese with spicy horseradish mayo
Roasted Veggie Panini
eggplant, red & green peppers, zucchini, pnions, tomato & fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze
Cajun Shrimp Wrap
grilled cajun shrimp with onions, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing & parmesan cheese
Wonder Wrap
Signature Dishes
Tacos
Specials
Kidiot Menu
Kidiot Chicken Fingers
served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots
Kidiot Grilled Cheese
served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots
Kidiot Mac n' Cheese
Kidiot Mozz Sticks
Kidiot Penne
Kidiot Sliders
served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots
Kids Penne
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Sliders
Kids Mc n Cheese
Kids Mozz Stix
Kids Fingers
Sides
Extras
1000
american
avocado
bacon
balsamic
balsamic glaze
bbq
BC crumble
BC dressing
buffalo
cajun seasoning
carrots
celery
cheddar jack
chili
chipotle mayo
cole slaw
feta
frazzled onions
fried jalapenos
gravy
guacamole
honey bbq
honey mustard
horseradish sauce
lettuce
maple mayo
marinade
mayo
mozzarella
mustard
nacho cheese
pepper jack
pickle
provolone
ranch
red onion
roasted red peppers
salsa
sauteed mushrooms
sauteed onions
sour cream
spinach
swiss
tomato
wasabi mayo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1487 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769
Photos coming soon!