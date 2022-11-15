  • Home
  • /
  • Oakdale
  • /
  • Village Idiot pub - Oakdale - 1487 Montauk Hwy
A map showing the location of Village Idiot pub - Oakdale 1487 Montauk HwyView gallery

Village Idiot pub - Oakdale 1487 Montauk Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

1487 Montauk Hwy

Oakdale, NY 11769

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Bodacious Tot-Tots

$11.00

tater tots loaded with melted cheddar jack cheese, chopped bacon & fresh chives, drizzled with ranch dreaaing, served with sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$16.00

shredded chicken, blend of cheese & buffalo sauce in a bread bowl, served with celery, carrots & tortilla chips

Cajun Seared Tuna

$17.00

cajun seasoned ahi tuna, served over a bed of mixed greens with wasabi mayo and teriyaki drizzle

Celtic Egg Rolls

$13.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with honey mustard

Chicken Fingers/Fries

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$14.00

(2) house made lump crab cakes, served with cajun remoulade

Disco Fries

$9.00

crinkle cut fries smothered in mozzarella cheese & served with a side of gravy

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

tempura battered pickled chips, served with honey mustard or ranch

Irish Balls

$13.00

Jumbo Hot Pretzel

$9.00

served with mustard

Lobster Wontons

$16.00

(6) fresh lobster & cream cheese filled wontons, lightly fried & served with Asian dipping sauce

Mac-N-Cheese Wedges

$13.00

(3) 5-cheese blend macaroni wedges, mixed with bacon, breaded & deep fried, served with ranch dressing

Marinated Steak Tidbits

$18.00

marinated steak bits topped with blue cheese crumbles & scallions, served with toasted garlic crostinis

Mini Chicken Tacos

$9.00

served with sides of sour cream & salsa, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

parmesan dusted with a side of house made marinara

Nachos Locos

$14.00

nachos smothered with melted cheddar jack cheese, sliced jalapenos, sour cream, black olives, pico de gallo, salsa & chili

Onion Ring Tower

$11.00

served with chipotle mayo

Quesadilla

$11.00

bacon, and cheddar jack cheese in a crispy tortilla with salsa, sour cream & pico de gallo

Sit-N-Spinach Dip

$16.00

an oversized bread bowl filled with marinated artichoke hearts, spinach & cream cheese blend, served with tortilla chips

Stoopid Sampler

$18.00

wings, fried pickle chips, mini chicken tacos, mozzarella sticks & onion rings, served with a appropriate dipping sauces

Sweet Jesus Fries

$11.00

sweet potato fries drizzled with house made cinnamon sauce, topped with glazed pecans

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

broccoli, peppers, onions, carrots, zucchini & cheddar jack cheese, served in a gluten free tortilla with salsa, sour cream & pico de gallo

Wings

8 Wings

$14.00

served with blue cheese, celery & carrots

12 Wings

$17.00

served with blue cheese, celery & carrots

25 Wings

$30.00

served with blue cheese, celery & carrots

Idiot Bits

$14.00

served with blue cheese, celery & carrots

Sliders & Flatbreads

Three Stooges Sliders

$16.00

mini burgers topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle & 1000 island dressing on mini pretzel rolls

The Little Sh*tz

$17.00

pulled pork, frazzled onions, cole slaw & cheddar cheese on mini martin potato rolls

Lobster Roll Sliders

$18.00

house made lobster salad on toasted martin potato rolls

V.I.P. Sliders

$19.00

filet mignon sliders topped with provolone cheese, fresh arugual & horseradish mayo on mini pretzel rolls

The Bruchetta Flatbread

$12.00

topped with house made bruschetta & melted mozzarella cheese

The Cali Flatbread

$14.00

topped with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, avocado & cheddar cheese, drizzled with chipotle mayo

The Buffalo Flatbread

$14.00

topped with our trademark buffalo chicken & melted mozzarella cheese, drizzled with ranch dressing

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Cup Loaded Potato

$7.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$9.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$9.00

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$8.00

Bowl Loaded Potato

$9.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$11.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Chili

$10.00

served with nachos

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$7.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, carrots, red & green peppers, cucumber & red onion

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese

Bistro Salad

$15.00

mesclun greens, fresh mozzarella & roasted red peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze, topped with grilled chicken

Gorgonzola Salad

$13.00

mesclun greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, chopped pecans & crumbled gorgonzola

Cobb Salad

$14.00

romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onion, bacon, blue cheese crumbles & apple slices

Large Garden Salad

$10.00

romaine lettuce, tomato, carrots, red & green peppers, cucumber & red onion

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese

Southwest Salad

$16.00

romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, red onion & cheddar jack cheese, served in a crispy tortilla bowl with cilantro lime vinaigrette, topped with cajun chicken

The G.O.A.T.

$16.00

mixed greens, goat cheese, avocado, roasted beets, grape tomatoes & pecans topped with grilled chicken

The Wedge

$12.00

crispy iceberg wedge with blue cheese crumbles, tomato & crumbled bacon

Burgers

Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Marinated Burger

$16.00

covered in our signature marinade

The Ace

$18.00

stacked with 5 strips of bacon

Texas Burger

$16.00

topped with fried jalapenos, fried onions, pepper jack cheese & BBQ sauce

The Burgundy

$17.00

cajun dipped and topped with bacon, swiss & house made potato chips

Short Rib Burger

$17.00

topped with cheddar cheese, slow cooked short rib & frazzled onions

The Meathead

$19.00

10oz burger stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, onions & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$17.00

freshly made chicken burger topped with pepper jack cheese, tomato, avocado, red onion & southwest slaw

Sandwiches

American Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

breaded & fried chicken cutlet topped with American cheese & bacon on a pretzel roll

Classic BLT

$14.00

bacon, lettuce & tomato on choice of toast

Curly

$16.00

grilled or blackened chicken, chipotle mayo & frazzled onions on a toasted garlic hero

Filet McMuff

$21.00

marinated petite filet mignon, sauteed mushrooms, onions & melted swiss cheese on an English muffin

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$12.00

Groovin Reuben

$18.00

corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Russian dressing on toasted rye

Honey Garlic Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

panko breaded chicken breast, honey garlic ginger sauce, melted parmesan shavings & cole slaw on a hero

It's The Sh*t Sandwich

$18.00

pulled pork, frazzled onions, cole slaw & cheddar cheese, served on a bishop roll

Larry Po' Boy

$18.00

grilled cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried jalapenos, red onion, avocado & chipotle mayo on a toasted garlic hero

Moe

$17.00

hot roast beef & melted mozzarella cheese with choice of gravy or au jus on a toasted garlic hero

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

sliced roast beef, sauteed onions & peppers, Melted American & nacho cheeses on a hero

Sliced Steak Sandwich

$20.00

marinated & cooked to your liking, topped with frazzled onions on a toasted garlic hero

Spicy Chicken Gyro

$17.00

Sweet Chicky Sandwich

$14.00

grilled seasoned chicken, siwss cheese, bacon & crispy onions, topped with honey BBQ sauce on a pretzel roll

Turkey Club

$16.00

turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Wraps & Paninis

El Diablo Wrap

$16.00

grilled chicken, rice, avocado, provolone cheese, sauteed onions & chipotle sauce

Oh-Hell-Thy Chicken Wrap

$16.00

lightly seasoned grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, bacon provolone cheese & ranch dressing

Healthy Italian Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, arugula, sun dried tomato pesto & fresh mozzarella

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$19.00

grilled ahi tuna, avocado, mixed greens, wasabi mayo & teriyaki drizzle

Buffalo Soldier Wrap

$15.00

fried buffalo chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese dressing

Grilled Chicken Panini

$16.00

grilled chicken, broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella & pesto

Marinated Prime Panini

$19.00

marinated sliced prime rib, sauteed onions, melted provolone cheese with spicy horseradish mayo

Roasted Veggie Panini

$16.00

eggplant, red & green peppers, zucchini, pnions, tomato & fresh mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$17.00

grilled cajun shrimp with onions, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo & chipotle mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing & parmesan cheese

Wonder Wrap

$15.00

Signature Dishes

Jazzy Jambalaya

$20.00

cajun style chicken, andouille sausage & shrimp over a bed of rice

Shepherd's Pie

$16.00

Oh My Cod

$18.00

Chicken & Sauteed Veggies

$18.00

Steak & Sauteed Veggies

$20.00

Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

topped with cabbage, rasishes & cilantro, drizzled with wasabi may, served with tortilla chips

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

topped with mango salsa, served with tortilla chips

Pulled Pork Tacos

$15.00

topped with cheddar cheese & southwest slaw, served with tortilla chips

Specials

small garden salad

small caesar salad

cup SOD

cup chicken noodle

cup Loaded Potato

French Onion

Mrs. C's Chicken Parm

$24.00

Thanksgiving Wrap

$21.00

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$17.00

Breakfast Burger

$22.00

Naughty Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Kidiot Menu

Kidiot Chicken Fingers

$7.50

served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots

Kidiot Grilled Cheese

$7.50

served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots

Kidiot Mac n' Cheese

$7.50

Kidiot Mozz Sticks

$7.50

Kidiot Penne

$7.50

Kidiot Sliders

$7.50

served with choice of crinkle cut fries, house made potato chips, steamed broccoli or steamed carrots

Kids Penne

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Sliders

Kids Mc n Cheese

Kids Mozz Stix

Kids Fingers

Sides

Rice

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Mac N' Cheese

$6.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Mashed Potatos with a Side of Gravy

$7.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Sweet Jesus Fries

$8.00

Parmesan Rice

$7.00

Side Fries

$4.00

House Chips

$4.00

Extras

1000

$1.00

american

$1.00

avocado

$4.00

bacon

$3.00

balsamic

$1.00

balsamic glaze

$1.00

bbq

$1.00

BC crumble

$1.00

BC dressing

$1.00

buffalo

$1.00

cajun seasoning

$0.50

carrots

$1.50

celery

$1.50

cheddar jack

$1.00

chili

$3.00

chipotle mayo

$1.00

cole slaw

$2.00

feta

$1.00

frazzled onions

$1.50

fried jalapenos

$1.25

gravy

$1.25

guacamole

$4.00

honey bbq

$1.00

honey mustard

$1.00

horseradish sauce

$1.00

lettuce

$1.00

maple mayo

$1.00

marinade

$1.50

mayo

$0.50

mozzarella

$1.00

mustard

$0.50

nacho cheese

$1.00

pepper jack

$1.00

pickle

$0.75

provolone

$1.00

ranch

$1.00

red onion

$0.75

roasted red peppers

$1.50

salsa

$1.00

sauteed mushrooms

$1.50

sauteed onions

$1.50

sour cream

$0.75

spinach

$3.00

swiss

$1.00

tomato

$1.00

wasabi mayo

$1.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

Banana Fosters

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Fried Twinkies

$8.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Manhattan Truffle

$8.00

Oreo Cake

$7.25

Spumoni Truffle

$7.25

Tiramisu

$7.25

White Chocolate Truffle

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1487 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Go Greek - Bohemia - 4611 Sunrise Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4611 Sunrise Highway Bohemia, NY 11716
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Sayville - 239 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
239 N Main St Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext
Cenote Modern Mexican - 45 Foster Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
45 Foster Ave. Sayville, NY 11716
View restaurantnext
Cafe Joelle - Sayville - Cafe Joelle - 25 Main LLC
orange starNo Reviews
25 Main Street Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext
Hometown Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
98 Main Street Sayville, NY 11782
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakdale

Oakdale Yacht Club
orange star4.3 • 212
520 Shore Drive Oakdale, NY 11769
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Bay Shore
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Patchogue
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston