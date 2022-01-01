A map showing the location of Village Indian Cuisine 9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2View gallery
Indian

Village Indian Cuisine 9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2

review star

No reviews yet

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2

San Diego, CA 92123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

$5.00

Chana Samosa

$8.00

Aloo Tikki

$8.00

Chicken Samosa

$6.00

Lamb Samosa

$6.00

Vegetable Pakora

$8.00

Paneer Pakora

$10.00

Gobi Manchurian

$10.00

Chicken 65

$12.00

Shrimp Pakora

$12.00

Chef's Sampler

$12.00

Fish Pakora

$14.00

Bread

Plain Naan

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$5.00

Onion Naan

$5.00

Keeman Naan

$6.00

Plain Roti

$4.00

Paratha

$6.00

Bhatura

$5.00

Cheese Naan

$6.00

Assorted Naan

$12.00

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Vegetarian

Matter Paneer

$15.00

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Karahi Paneer

$15.00

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Chili Paneer

$15.00

Vegetable Korma

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Vegetable Masala

$15.00

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Mushroom Masala

$15.00

Bengan Bhartha

$15.00

Chana Masala

$15.00

Alu gobi

$15.00

Daal Makhni

$13.00

Yellow Daal

$13.00

Saag Aloo

$15.00

Meat Lovers

Curry

Butter

Tikka Masala

Saag

Korma

Karahi

Vindaloo

Mango

Jalfrezi

Goat Curry

$18.00

Chili Chicken

$17.00

Kabab

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Chicken Tikka Dry

$16.00

Reshmi Kabab

$16.00

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$16.00

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$17.00

Tandoori Fish/Shrimp

$18.00

Tandoori Platter

$20.00

Rice-Biryani

Plain Rice

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Lamb Biryani

$18.00

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Goat Biryani

$19.00

Side

Cholle Bhatura

$10.00

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Plain Raita

$4.00

Papadum

$3.00

Dessert

Kheer

$5.00

Ras Malai

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango Milk Shake

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salt Lassi

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Lassi Pitcher

$12.00

Appetizers (Deep Copy)

Vegetable Samosa

$4.00

Chana Samosa

$7.00

Aloo Tikki

$7.00

Chicken Samosa

$5.00

Lamb Samosa

$5.00

Vegetable Pakora

$7.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Gobi Manchurian

$9.00

Chicken 65

$9.00

Shrimp Pakora

$9.00

Chef's Sampler

$9.00

Fish Pakora

$9.00

Bread (Deep Copy)

Plain Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Onion Naan

$4.00

Keeman Naan

$5.00

Plain Roti

$3.00

Paratha

$6.00

Bhatura

$5.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Assorted Naan

$9.00

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Vegetarian (Deep Copy)

Matter Paneer

$12.00

Saag Paneer

$12.00

Karahi Paneer

$12.00

Shahi Paneer

$12.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$12.00

Chili Paneer

$12.00

Vegetable Korma

$12.00

Malai Kofta

$12.00

Vegetable Masala

$12.00

Bhindi Masala

$12.00

Mushroom Masala

$12.00

Bengan Bhartha

$12.00

Chana Masala

$12.00

Alu gobi

$12.00

Daal Makhni

$10.00

Yellow Daal

$10.00

Meat Lovers (Deep Copy)

Curry

Butter

Tikka Masala

Saag

Korma

Karahi

Vindaloo

Mango

Jalfrezi

Goat Curry

$14.00

Kabab (Deep Copy)

Tandoori Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Dry

$14.00

Reshmi Kabab

$14.00

Chicken Seekh Kabab

$14.00

Lamb Seekh Kabab

$15.00

Tandoori Fish/Shrimp

$15.00

Tandoori Platter

$15.00

Rice-Biryani (Deep Copy)

Plain Rice

$4.00

Jeera Rice

$6.00

Vegetable Biryani

$12.00

Chicken Biryani

$13.00

Lamb Biryani

$14.00

Shrimp Biryani

$16.00

Goat Biryani

$16.00

Side (Deep Copy)

Cholle Bhatura

$9.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Cabbage Salad

$4.00

Plain Raita

$4.00

Papadum

$3.00

Dessert (Deep Copy)

Kheer

$4.00

Ras Malai

$6.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Drinks (Deep Copy)

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Mango Milk Shake

$5.00

Sweet Lassi

$5.00

Salt Lassi

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Lassi Pitcher

$9.00

Lunch Special (Deep Copy)

Lunch Special

$9.99

Lunch Soda

$1.00

Lunch Lassi

$3.00

Lunch Samosa

$3.00

Extra Meat

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9187 Clairemont mesa blvd 2, San Diego, CA 92123

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

India Palace Banquet & Catering - 3960 Fifth Ave
orange star4.5 • 3,003
3960 Fifth Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Hut - 3890 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 7,176
3890 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Curry N Kabab - 9272 Miramar Road 20
orange starNo Reviews
9272 Miramar Road 20 San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Paradise Biryani Pointe - San Diego
orange starNo Reviews
8995 Mira Mesa Blvd Ste A San Diego, CA 92126
View restaurantnext
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
orange star4.5 • 382
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurantnext
Tandoori Xpress - The Indian Cuisine - 15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112
orange star4.0 • 1,336
15817 Bernardo Center Dr Suite 112 San Diego, CA 92127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Steamy Piggy
orange star4.1 • 6,395
4681 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Nishiki Ramen - Kearny Mesa
orange star4.2 • 5,334
8055 Armour St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Tahini
orange star4.6 • 3,527
9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd San Diego, CA 92123
View restaurantnext
Koon Thai Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 3,526
3860 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Crab Hut Convoy - Kearney Mesa
orange star4.1 • 2,234
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Golden Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Point Loma
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Carmel Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hillcrest
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Gaslamp
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Old Town
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Pacific Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston